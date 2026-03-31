The Chicago Bulls fired Jaden Ivey after he made homophobic remarks about Pride

One of the best parts about the 2010s was corporate America explicitly pursuing woke agendas for profit. In that decade, corporate image campaigns were launched for Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Pride and on and on. Corporate America wanted to look woke, tolerant and inclusive. While some of that has been chipped away in the Trump-fascist era, basically every professional sport (and even many amateur leagues) host Pride nights or Pride weeks/months. While I’m sure that much of it is simply about profit, it’s also authentic for many leagues and sports fans, who want everyone to be welcome at games and matches. Well, the Chicago Bulls are like many NBA teams, in that they do a lot to support Pride. One of their players took issue with that though. Jaden Ivey went off on social media about how the Bulls shouldn’t celebrate Pride Month. The Bulls cut him from the team!

The Chicago Bulls have parted ways with Jaden Ivey after the athlete made anti-LGBTQ comments on social media.

“The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has waived guard Jaden Ivey due to conduct detrimental to the team,” the NBA team said in a statement posted to its Instagram account on Monday, March 30.

The announcement came hours after the 24-year-old shooting guard shared footage to his own Instagram account, speaking out against the league for celebrating Pride Month. Approximately two hours after the Bulls informed the public of his release, Ivey went on Instagram Live to address the decision.

“How is my conduct detrimental to the team? Because of what I believe? Because of what the truth is?” Ivey said in the video, later posting it to his page.

In his 42-minute initial Instagram video, Ivey is seen addressing his audience while looking down at the camera in his lap.

“Blessed morning,” Ivey, whose social media bio reads, “Jesus saved my life 🙌🏾 Giving your life to Jesus is the greatest decision you can do 🙌🏾,” began.

“The world can proclaim LGBTQ, right?” Ivey, who has also discussed dealing with depression in the past, per USA Today, said later in the video. “They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’ They proclaim it.”

Ivey continued to speak out about the NBA supporting Pride Month with celebrations, adding, “They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? How are they to say that … this man is crazy?”

Also on Monday, Jared Weiss, a staff writer for The Athletic, shared footage on X of Bulls’ head coach Billy Donovan discussing mental health amid Ivey’s comments.

“I think in this day and age, you have to be conscientious of all these guys may be going through things,” Donovan, 60, said while addressing the media at a press conference. “And I’m not passing judgment on what Jaden is or is not going through. But I do worry about that, not only for Jaden, but for all of our players. Are we providing the resources, which I think we do, to help them in any way we can? I think if any player reached out and said I need some help in this, we could help them.”