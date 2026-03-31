King Charles confirms chaotic state visits to the US & Bermuda in late April

Today, Buckingham Palace finally confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to the United States in late April. The White House confirmed this last week, and everyone from Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and the White House has been briefing the media about this state visit for months. It’s one of the few state visits Donald Trump actually wants, because he loves the Windsors and their tacky-ass stolen treasures. He’s been dying to show off his tacky-ass White House renovations, including the pit where the White House East Wing used to be. Incidentally, British political commentators have been begging Charles to cancel this trip and/or get Keir Starmer to cancel it. No one in the UK wants any part of this. But Charles will still have to go, if only for a day or two. He’s also tacked on a trip to Bermuda.
Britain’s King Charles III confirmed Tuesday he will visit Washington, as the U.K. seeks to repair relations with Donald Trump.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the monarch will head to the U.S. for a state visit to “celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the UK and the US,” as America marks its 250th anniversary.
Details of the itinerary are still to be released, but it was reported last month that the king will address Congress in a joint meeting the week of April 27.
The announcement came as Trump renewed his attacks on the U.K. over its stance on the Iran war. In a Truth Social post, he warned “the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”
“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself,” Trump wrote.
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has distanced himself from U.S. actions in Iran, repeatedly insisting the U.K. won’t get dragged into the conflict, and stating: “This is not our war.”
Buckingham Palace said Charles will travel on to the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda after visiting the U.S.
[From Politico]
Yeah, the hours leading up to this confirmation were pretty notable – Whiskey Pete Hegseth was threatening NATO (because of course) and there are widespread admissions that this Iran mess has become America’s latest quagmire. Not only that, but Rep. Ro Khanna has now written an open letter to Charles, asking him to meet with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims during his trip. Not to mention, the FBI is using the king’s brother’s communications with Ghislaine Maxwell to expand their probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking network. Man, Starmer is really sending a 77-year-old cancer patient into one of the biggest sh-tstorms he’s ever seen. Now is the perfect time for several countries to start making noise about how the Windsors need to return a lot of their stolen jewels and art.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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NMA POOL President Trump arrival Windsor Castle on his second state visit to the UK , the first time a president has been granted a second state visit .,Image: 1038093229, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump sit in a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038093293, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Toby Melville/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump sit in a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038093448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Toby Melville/Avalon
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17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113100, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
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(left-right) US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the US President’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038137237, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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US President Donald Trump and King Charles III watch a a flypast by the RAF Red Arrows during a Beating Retreat military ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the president’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038137689, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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US President Donald Trump and King Charles III following a Beating Retreat military ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the president’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038137823, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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US President Donald Trump and King Charles III following a Beating Retreat military ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the president’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038147219, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles, U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales take their seats to attend the State Banquet during U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189106, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil Noble/Avalon
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King Charles III (left) stands with US President Donald Trump at the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the president’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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King Charles III delivers his speech as US President Donald Trump and the Princess of Wales listen during the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189435, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla (left) with US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, before formally bidding farewell to the president on day two of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Thursday September 18, 2025.,Image: 1038370995, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
So, the palace has decided to ignore the warnings of Steve Schmidt. With all the NO KING’s rallies happening in the USA, the palace still thinks the visit is a good idea? Boy, are they going to regret this.
No
Holds
Barred
I can’t wait for the horse and her tampon to show up!
The can read the room right?
😐
It is insane that he is coming to the USA…basically normalizing a lunatic warmonger. It’s like a state visit to Hitler.
💯💯💯💯💯, @constance
Exactly!
This should be fun! Charles deserves to be forced into a room with another of Epstein’s monsters. He should have to stand in the Oval Office, where it looks like someone has vomited fake gold onto the walls, and admire Trump’s redecorating “skills.”
I feel no sympathy for Charles at all. Or Camilla. The Trumps and the Windsors deserve each other — they’re all grifters.
All those pictures of Charles standing side-by-side with Trump are not going to look good in the history books. Why isn’t the Starmer government putting a stop to this? Surely they would not want their head of state pandering to a demented senile fascist who just started a war in the Middle East. I guess you could also say it’s the meeting of a past empire with a newly setting one?
Shit show incoming.
What could possibly go wrong?
LOLOLOLOLOL. This is why they get the big bucks, baby!!!! They get the shite assignments and they have no choice but to obey and show up on the order of the Prime Minister. It’s a gilded cage. I actually pity Charles a wee little bit here. He’s a hopeless individual but I wouldn’t wish Trump on anyone.