King Charles confirms chaotic state visits to the US & Bermuda in late April

Today, Buckingham Palace finally confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to the United States in late April. The White House confirmed this last week, and everyone from Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and the White House has been briefing the media about this state visit for months. It’s one of the few state visits Donald Trump actually wants, because he loves the Windsors and their tacky-ass stolen treasures. He’s been dying to show off his tacky-ass White House renovations, including the pit where the White House East Wing used to be. Incidentally, British political commentators have been begging Charles to cancel this trip and/or get Keir Starmer to cancel it. No one in the UK wants any part of this. But Charles will still have to go, if only for a day or two. He’s also tacked on a trip to Bermuda.

Britain’s King Charles III confirmed Tuesday he will visit Washington, as the U.K. seeks to repair relations with Donald Trump.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the monarch will head to the U.S. for a state visit to “celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the UK and the US,” as America marks its 250th anniversary.

Details of the itinerary are still to be released, but it was reported last month that the king will address Congress in a joint meeting the week of April 27.

The announcement came as Trump renewed his attacks on the U.K. over its stance on the Iran war. In a Truth Social post, he warned “the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself,” Trump wrote.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has distanced himself from U.S. actions in Iran, repeatedly insisting the U.K. won’t get dragged into the conflict, and stating: “This is not our war.”

Buckingham Palace said Charles will travel on to the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda after visiting the U.S.

[From Politico]

Yeah, the hours leading up to this confirmation were pretty notable – Whiskey Pete Hegseth was threatening NATO (because of course) and there are widespread admissions that this Iran mess has become America’s latest quagmire. Not only that, but Rep. Ro Khanna has now written an open letter to Charles, asking him to meet with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims during his trip. Not to mention, the FBI is using the king’s brother’s communications with Ghislaine Maxwell to expand their probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking network. Man, Starmer is really sending a 77-year-old cancer patient into one of the biggest sh-tstorms he’s ever seen. Now is the perfect time for several countries to start making noise about how the Windsors need to return a lot of their stolen jewels and art.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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12 Responses to “King Charles confirms chaotic state visits to the US & Bermuda in late April”

  1. another cross to carry says:
    March 31, 2026 at 10:51 am

    So, the palace has decided to ignore the warnings of Steve Schmidt. With all the NO KING’s rallies happening in the USA, the palace still thinks the visit is a good idea? Boy, are they going to regret this.

    Reply
  2. Eleonor says:
    March 31, 2026 at 11:07 am

    The can read the room right?
    😐

    Reply
  3. Constance says:
    March 31, 2026 at 11:09 am

    It is insane that he is coming to the USA…basically normalizing a lunatic warmonger. It’s like a state visit to Hitler.

    Reply
  4. QuiteContrary says:
    March 31, 2026 at 11:09 am

    This should be fun! Charles deserves to be forced into a room with another of Epstein’s monsters. He should have to stand in the Oval Office, where it looks like someone has vomited fake gold onto the walls, and admire Trump’s redecorating “skills.”

    I feel no sympathy for Charles at all. Or Camilla. The Trumps and the Windsors deserve each other — they’re all grifters.

    Reply
  5. tamsin says:
    March 31, 2026 at 11:32 am

    All those pictures of Charles standing side-by-side with Trump are not going to look good in the history books. Why isn’t the Starmer government putting a stop to this? Surely they would not want their head of state pandering to a demented senile fascist who just started a war in the Middle East. I guess you could also say it’s the meeting of a past empire with a newly setting one?

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    March 31, 2026 at 11:47 am

    Shit show incoming.

    Reply
  7. YankeeDoodles says:
    March 31, 2026 at 11:55 am

    LOLOLOLOLOL. This is why they get the big bucks, baby!!!! They get the shite assignments and they have no choice but to obey and show up on the order of the Prime Minister. It’s a gilded cage. I actually pity Charles a wee little bit here. He’s a hopeless individual but I wouldn’t wish Trump on anyone.

    Reply

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