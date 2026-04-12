Prince William & Kate sent out Xmas thank-you cards three months late

Confession: while I keep up with business/money correspondence in a timely manner, I often neglect my personal correspondence. I forget to send birthday cards, I fail to send thank you notes and remembering to send Christmas cards is something I’ve rarely mastered. Then again, I don’t have a staff of sixty-plus busy-workers who could easily be tasked with these kinds of things. The Prince and Princess of Wales have a huge office staff, but apparently they can’t manage to send out Christmas-card thank you notes until three months later.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been surprising their royal fans as it has been revealed on social media that members of the public are only just receiving responses to their Christmas wishes. Their Christmas cards have been arriving in letterboxes three months after the big day. Broadcaster Simon Glazelle pointed this out on Instagram, and he was inundated with people sharing their stories. “I got mine yesterday and I’m living in Romania, it cheered me up,” penned one user and: “I just received mine in the United States today,” added another. A third wrote: “It always takes very long for a response. I did receive the King’s response in late February, though. I’m still awaiting my response from the Prince and Princess of Wales.” Etiquette experts Debrett’s note that “late is invariably better than never” when it comes to thank you cards or letters. Their website reads: “Letters or cards should be sent as promptly as possible.” The royal couple often send out thank you cards, and they did so to their fans following well-wishes about their 10-year wedding anniversary. The royal family are sent thousands of cards each year and also presented with an array of gifts.

[From Hello]

While Hello says “Christmas cards,” I think the Waleses’ actual Christmas cards went out in December. I think this is referencing thank-you notes for people who sent cards to William and Kate. People expect to get a timely response, even if it’s an autopen-signed thank-you note or even just a simple unsigned card from the palace. LMAO – waiting until Easter to respond to Christmas well-wishes is pretty funny. But again, this is yet another example of terrible staff work from the Kensington Palace clownshow. Did no one in their office staff of sixty (probably more) think to send out notes in January or February? Perhaps while Will and Kate were off on some ski trip?