Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez his full interest in their $60 million home

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got together for the second time (Bennifer 2.0), they quickly went all-in. They spent basically two years looking for a house for their blended family. I remember that well – it felt like every week, they were pap’d looking at houses. They finally found one in Beverly Hills in the spring of 2023, buying it outright (no mortgage) for over $60 million. There were problems immediately – Ben was hesitant to really give up his Brentwood house because that home is closer to his kids and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Ben reportedly didn’t even like the new place. I think J.Lo did a flurry of renovations to the Beverly Hills pad as well. So basically, they never really moved into the place as a married couple or blended family. Fourteen months after purchasing it, they put it back on the market. That stupid house will have been on the market for two full years in July. The house became a point of contention when Ben and J.Lo divorced too, like it was part of their settlement, and they were supposed to split the sale down the middle, whenever it sold. Well, Ben no longer wants his half of the eventual sale.

Well, this is a shocker … TMZ has learned Ben Affleck has handed over his entire interest in the $60 million mansion he bought with then-wife Jennifer Lopez … and we’re talkin’ 10s of millions of dollars! TMZ has obtained court documents that show they modified their property settlement agreement, which shows a “transfer of property among spouses.” The document isn’t specific as to the exact nature of the transfer, but sources with direct knowledge tell us … Ben GAVE Jen his entire stake in the property — FOR FREE!!! TMZ broke the story … when they bought the property in May 2023, they plunked down $60,850,000 CASH. On top of that, they spent millions of dollars on improvements. They’ve been trying to sell the house publicly since July 2024 — a month before Jen filed for divorce — but so far, no takers. They initially asked for $68M, but lowered the price to $52M back in September, still with no luck. Jen has been living in the house, because she’s renovating the one she recently bought. As for why Ben had this burst of generosity … well, dude is flush with cash, after selling his A.I. company — InterPositive — to Netflix last month for a reported $600 million. So, short story. Ben’s now cut ties with Jen, the house is a white elephant, but because Jen got this huge gift, she’ll probably make money as well when she sells.

[From TMZ]

Man, California real estate is so weird and dramatic. It feels less like this is a housing-market issue and more like a house-specific issue. I think I found the interior tour of this Beverly Hills pad and I can see why it’s been on the market for so long, btw – there’s a crazy amount of dead space and the first floor is giving “bland mall” and/or “car dealership.” There are theories about why Ben would just give up his interest too, like maybe they do have a mortgage on it and it’s not worth it for Ben to keep up with the payments. But I tend to believe they did pay cash for it, and they both regret it. My guess: Ben simply wants to be done with all of it, and he really wanted to sever the last “connection” with J.Lo. That makes me so sad.