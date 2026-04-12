Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez his full interest in their $60 million home

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got together for the second time (Bennifer 2.0), they quickly went all-in. They spent basically two years looking for a house for their blended family. I remember that well – it felt like every week, they were pap’d looking at houses. They finally found one in Beverly Hills in the spring of 2023, buying it outright (no mortgage) for over $60 million. There were problems immediately – Ben was hesitant to really give up his Brentwood house because that home is closer to his kids and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Ben reportedly didn’t even like the new place. I think J.Lo did a flurry of renovations to the Beverly Hills pad as well. So basically, they never really moved into the place as a married couple or blended family. Fourteen months after purchasing it, they put it back on the market. That stupid house will have been on the market for two full years in July. The house became a point of contention when Ben and J.Lo divorced too, like it was part of their settlement, and they were supposed to split the sale down the middle, whenever it sold. Well, Ben no longer wants his half of the eventual sale.

Well, this is a shocker … TMZ has learned Ben Affleck has handed over his entire interest in the $60 million mansion he bought with then-wife Jennifer Lopez … and we’re talkin’ 10s of millions of dollars!

TMZ has obtained court documents that show they modified their property settlement agreement, which shows a “transfer of property among spouses.” The document isn’t specific as to the exact nature of the transfer, but sources with direct knowledge tell us … Ben GAVE Jen his entire stake in the property — FOR FREE!!!

TMZ broke the story … when they bought the property in May 2023, they plunked down $60,850,000 CASH. On top of that, they spent millions of dollars on improvements. They’ve been trying to sell the house publicly since July 2024 — a month before Jen filed for divorce — but so far, no takers.

They initially asked for $68M, but lowered the price to $52M back in September, still with no luck.

Jen has been living in the house, because she’s renovating the one she recently bought.

As for why Ben had this burst of generosity … well, dude is flush with cash, after selling his A.I. company — InterPositive — to Netflix last month for a reported $600 million.

So, short story. Ben’s now cut ties with Jen, the house is a white elephant, but because Jen got this huge gift, she’ll probably make money as well when she sells.

[From TMZ]

Man, California real estate is so weird and dramatic. It feels less like this is a housing-market issue and more like a house-specific issue. I think I found the interior tour of this Beverly Hills pad and I can see why it’s been on the market for so long, btw – there’s a crazy amount of dead space and the first floor is giving “bland mall” and/or “car dealership.” There are theories about why Ben would just give up his interest too, like maybe they do have a mortgage on it and it’s not worth it for Ben to keep up with the payments. But I tend to believe they did pay cash for it, and they both regret it. My guess: Ben simply wants to be done with all of it, and he really wanted to sever the last “connection” with J.Lo. That makes me so sad.

Photos courtesy of Jennifer’s Instagram, Avalon Red, Backgrid.

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28 Responses to “Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez his full interest in their $60 million home”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    April 12, 2026 at 8:18 am

    I think it’s the least he could do for her. I like the house. It’s furnished really well but it’s just very big. Hopefully she’ll get it sold after she’s finished with her new house.

    Reply
  2. Jenny says:
    April 12, 2026 at 8:25 am

    This smacks of a guilty conscience to me. She was all in, he wasn’t, and he feels remorseful about the whole mess. I’m not judging him for it, at least he feels something for her… hence the house. She should take the money and the lesson to heart, move on and please God don’t look back.

    Reply
  3. Starry Owl says:
    April 12, 2026 at 8:37 am

    That’s a massive house. It’s very well appointed but dear lord. How many massive dining spaces do you need within such close proximity to each other.

    Reply
    • Lamb Chop says:
      April 12, 2026 at 8:45 am

      It reminds me of those posh clubs trying to look more like a home. So big for a family.

      Reply
      • Mightymolly says:
        April 12, 2026 at 10:25 am

        500 living spaces and a pickle ball court … actually I think private club was the goal. 🤔

    • Dilettante says:
      April 12, 2026 at 10:37 am

      A home for a Saudi family with four wives dozens of children and extended family. As someone said, more akin to a hotel.

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        April 12, 2026 at 1:17 pm

        Oh, that’s lovely! Every family has their own living space, but open walls to bring the families together. (I wouldn’t even consider being a fourth wife unless we lived in a $60 million mega mansion.)

  4. Jais says:
    April 12, 2026 at 8:53 am

    Didn’t he also just invest in and sell an AI company for a lot of money? So he’s not hurting for the money. Which my poor self cannot imagine.

    Reply
    • Amy G says:
      April 12, 2026 at 9:06 am

      The TMZ excerpt posted in the post says:
      As for why Ben had this burst of generosity … well, dude is flush with cash, after selling his A.I. company — InterPositive — to Netflix last month for a reported $600 million.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        April 12, 2026 at 9:28 am

        Ha, thank u. That’s funny. I skimmed right over the article and missed that part. I just remembered bc there was a post on it a few backs.

    • Glamarazzi says:
      April 12, 2026 at 11:57 am

      Yes so this house “gift” to Jen can be used as a write off to offset his AI sale gains.

      Reply
  5. Jayna says:
    April 12, 2026 at 8:53 am

    They both sold their homes before buying the white monstrosity. Ben made a big profit off of the sale of his Brentwood home when comparing what he paid for the home and what he sold it for. Jen made a big profit off of her longtime home in California, also. So I definitely believe they both went in equally on the cash purchase of the $60 million home.

    The $20 million mortgage taken out after the purchase, IMO, was to fund her $20 million “musical movie” on Amazon Prime Video. She bragged about having to fund it herself because she couldn’t get backers for it. The timeline coincides with taking the $20 million mortgage out on the property.

    She’s still living in it as she’s renovating her new home. And celebs and rich people can take years to renovate a mansion. It happens all the time. Ben took a year to renovate his new home and stayed in his Brentwood rental for another year while it happened. JLO’s new home is much larger. So I could envision a two-year-or-more extensive renovation project on her new home while she stays in the marital property.

    There are massive carrying costs on their marital home, and it sounds like they had been splitting the monthly costs of that massive home and outlying buildings. I think he wanted to lower the selling price and get it sold. She might have been standing firm on not lowering it again and staying there while the renovation of her new home was still ongoing. It’s been two years with no movement as far as interested buyers. So I’m thinking he just handed it over to her and cut his losses.

    Reply
  6. teddy says:
    April 12, 2026 at 8:56 am

    There’s not one cozy space in that entire first floor. Reminds me of Cher saying in an interview how she and her girlfriends always wind up crowding into a tiny sitting room just off the master bedroom of the massive house she built on PCH in Malibu. Mega-mansions may soothe the ego but they are not built on a human scale. They’re actually hard to live in.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      April 12, 2026 at 9:27 am

      Watching the video tour and thinking “how could I decide where to sit with my morning cup of tea”? There are way too many choices, at least for me. And you’re correct, it’s beautiful but not “cozy”.

      Reply
    • Normades says:
      April 12, 2026 at 9:30 am

      This. I would feel lost and uninspired in such a huge space. Where do crawl up to read a good book, have coffee or just sit with a friend. I don’t envy these kind of spaces at all.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      April 12, 2026 at 9:44 am

      Before they bought it, it was so sterile and a lot of grays. Just bland. Jennifer and her interior designer did manage to warm it up by installing beautiful wide-plank wood flooring and using tones in fabric and wallpaper that complemented it. They did a good job in the formal dining room.

      But it is just a cavernous place that looks more like the first floor of a hotel lobby because of the size of the rooms and the massive “lobby” upon entering the home. It definitely couldn’t be called a foyer upon entry.

      Reply
  7. FancyPants says:
    April 12, 2026 at 9:31 am

    Is there less pollen in California? Because I would hate to be the one who has to wipe down all that patio furniture every day before anyone could sit on it. There is more furniture in that back yard than I have ever owned in my entire life.

    Reply
    • SarahMcK says:
      April 12, 2026 at 9:51 am

      I lived on the central coast of California and I never wiped pollen off of my porch. I currently live in the Rockies and also never have to wipe pollen off of anything.

      Reply
      • Soni says:
        April 12, 2026 at 10:27 am

        I need to live where you live 😆. I’m in the NYC burbs and can’t stop sneezing 😫

      • FancyPants says:
        April 12, 2026 at 10:48 am

        Yes it sounds like a dream come true!

      • Chaine says:
        April 12, 2026 at 11:15 am

        That must be amazing. I live in the south and heaven forbid we open a window between mid-March and early May, as we’d be inundated with pollen! we literally have to hire a power-washing company every spring to get the thick coating pollen off of the exteriors of our house.

      • Sunnee says:
        April 12, 2026 at 12:29 pm

        Yeah, I live the SF Bay Area and pollen is not a thing. I’ve never had to wipe it off my patio furniture or wash off my house. My u distancing us that the ocean air cleans the pollen.

  8. Sharon says:
    April 12, 2026 at 10:28 am

    How would you feel like you’re even “living together” with so much space.

    Reply
  9. SIde Eye says:
    April 12, 2026 at 12:28 pm

    I can’t help but compare it to Jennifer Gardner’s home and I absolute love Jen Gardner’s home. It’s gorgeous but it actually feels like a home you can live it. This one doesn’t feel cozy. It feels very lonely to me and personally I wouldn’t be happy in this home. But to each his own.

    I think the people that have this kind of money $50,000,000 or more are looking to move out of the US right now, as opposed to making this big a commitment to it. I would certainly hesitate now that there’s a fascist government and the dollar may collapse.

    A friend of mine has had her house on the market for over a year and a half. The price has lowered twice and it’s in a great neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. If things were “normal” the house would have been her retirement and there would have been a bidding war, like there was when she bought it. Instead she’s now looking to break even.

    Reply
  10. Neeve says:
    April 12, 2026 at 12:45 pm

    I dont understand finance and I certainly dont understand the US mortgage/ real estate business. They say he gave her the ‘interest ‘ so he didn’t actually give her half of his sale? Just the profit,he still keeps his 30M half? Someone kindly explain!

    Reply
  11. Beech says:
    April 12, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    What immediately came to mind scenes from the documentary No Other Land with schools being bulldozed and people living in caves. Is this rude?

    Reply

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