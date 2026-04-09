Sabrina Carpenter looks like Billie Eilish on the cover of Perfect Magazine



This month marks two years since Sabrina Carpenter’s debut single, Espresso, dropped. On April 10 and 17, she’ll be headlining both of Coachella’s Friday night lineups. In honor of her two big April milestones, Sabrina did an interview with Marc Jacobs for Perfect Magazine. It’s a decent piece, and they cover a range of topics like fashion, young artists fighting back over generative AI, and Sabrina’s love for Alyssa Liu. The best part about the interview, however, is the pictures that accompany it. Sabrina did a big photoshoot in which she embodied several different looks that covered multiple time periods. The most stunning one features her wearing a dark wig and doing a little bit of what you could arguably describe as Billie Eilish cosplay.

The Grammy-winning pop star, 26, surprised fans when she modeled a brunette look for a new photoshoot with Perfect Magazine released Tuesday, April 7. In one of the photos, Carpenter, known for her platinum blonde locks, sported a long dark wig. The style 180 was given a semi-gothic touch thanks to a set of sleek black nails. “I love to play dress up. This shoot was really fun for that reason,” Carpenter told Perfect Magazine in an interview, conducted by fashion icon Marc Jacobs. For the eclectic photoshoot, the “House Tour” singer donned an assortment of eye-catching looks, including a white wedding gown by Prada, a black micro miniskirt with an enlarged belt, and a naval-inspired ensemble combining a denim jacket and boat captain’s hat. “We got to really try some looks that I’ve never tried before,” Carpenter continued. “Lots of wigs, lots of different make-up for me, lots of shapes that maybe I wouldn’t normally wear. I can just play a little bit more with editorial.” The singer also opened up to Jacobs about how her relationship with fashion has evolved over the years. “I’m the shortest person ever. So, my initial relationship with fashion was sort of in distress,” Carpenter reflected. “The day I realized what tailoring is changed my life. In terms of what made me feel the most confident, it was an altered outfit, making it feel like it works really well on my body. “I see it truly as art, as something that can make you feel so self-conscious or it can make you feel so incredibly confident that you’re not even aware of what is on your body.”

[From USA Today]

Sabrina really does look a lot like Billie in that picture, right?! It’s in the eyes and the look that she gives to the camera. Honestly, she looks just stunning. Brunette life suits her well and she delivered the lewks. I think it’s now Billie’s move to do a playful photoshoot in which she mimics Sabrina’s signature aesthetics. That would be so much fun and she’s sort of done it before! Perfect Magazine posted photos from nine different shoots and they’re all drastically different. While I think Sabrina looks great in a lot of them, I’m torn overall because I think some are a little too try-hard. If she’s trying to audition for a Mad Men sequel, she’s got every look on lock.