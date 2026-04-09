Jason and Kylie Kelce can’t agree on the name for their German Shepherd puppy



One of the recurring storylines on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast is her longtime desire to get a cat. Jason Kelce is not on board with it, but she frequently threatens to get one anyway. It’s very funny and relatable. The family has an Irish Wolfhound named Nessie and had two more Irish Wolfhounds, Winnie and Baloo, who passed away in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Last week, the family announced that they’d gotten a new pet. It wasn’t a cat, though! Kylie visited a local animal shelter and adopted a German Shepherd puppy. While Jason seems to be on board with their new puppy, he and Kylie are now facing a new challenge: finding a name they can both agree on.

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, are struggling to settle on a name for their new puppy. The 38-year-old retired NFL star and his wife recently adopted the German Shepherd puppy from the Pennsylvania SPCA. And on the Wednesday, April 8 episode of his New Heights podcast, which he presents with brother Travis Kelce, Jason gave an update on the newest member of his family. “This is Frida, or as everyone is calling Freddie. Everyone is calling her Freddie around the house,” Jason shared of the puppy’s name. Jason went on to share that while the family has been calling the pup “Freddie” or “Frida,” he has another nickname for her. “I am calling her Gunda,” Jason said, adopting a German accent. “Gunda. Because I like that name better. ‘Gunda, Gunda, sit! Gunda, sit!’ “ “Why are you speaking to another accent?” Travis asked his older brother. “She’s German,” Jason quipped of the Shepherd. The puppy’s name has been an ongoing process for the family. When Kylie first broke the news of her arrival on the special March 31 FAFO episode, she said she planned to call the little furball “Bernadette.” However, this has been up for debate since the pooch came home. “Her name is Matilda,” Kylie shared on the April 2 episode of her Not Gonna Lie, before dubiously adding, “We think.” “Broomhilda was a serious contender,” Kylie shared of the unique name Jason had debated. “And I’m not saying that to be funny. Jason deadass thought we were going to name a dog Broomhilda.” She then jokingly added, “I want people to remember that the next time they come at me about how we named our four children, because do you see what I’m working with?”

[From People]

Naming a pet can be so difficult! When I was a kid, we kept it easy by naming all of ours after LOTR characters. The Kelces’ Great Puppy Name Debate is so funny because everyone knows that Kylie is going to get her way! If Kylie says her name is Frida/Freddie, then that’s what it is. Jason’s accented “Gunda!” cracked me up, though, because that is such a corny dad thing to do. If he really wanted to name the dog Gunda or Broomhilda, then Kylie should call his bluff by saying that they’ll go with one of those names as long as she can finally adopt a cat and call it Freddie. Marriage is about compromise, right?

I love that Kylie not only adopted Freddie from an animal rescue associated with the SPCA, but that she also released a 37-minute video of her touring it. In the video, she asked the staff a lot of questions about animal rescue in general. They also highlighted many of the concerns that people may have, like what goes into training a dog and misconceptions about certain breeds. As always, Kylie used her huge platform for good. When you get to the part where she selects Freddie, around minute 30, it’s a great payoff. Little Freddie is so dang adorable.

Here’s the video:



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