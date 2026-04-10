“Paul Feig slams the ‘unnecessary outrage’ towards Sydney Sweeney” links

Director Paul Feig slammed the “unnecessary outrage” around Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle eugenics-jeans controversy. To be fair, Sydney wanted the “outrage” because she thought it would sell more jeans. She only backtracked & clarified months after the fiasco because she misjudged her brand & one of her films bombed. [Pajiba]

A popular couple from Love on the Spectrum split after five years. [JustJared]

Beef 2 has an amazing cast. Carey Mulligan & Oscar Isaac?? [LaineyGossip]

Charles Melton covers i-D Magazine. [OMG Blog]

Hannah Einbinder’s Valentino is terrible! [RCFA]

Speaker Mike Johnson is suddenly worried about the midterms. [Jezebel]

The younger generations are never beating the allegations.[Buzzfeed]

Haven’t there been rumors about Timothy Busfield for decades? [Socialite Life]

Justin Bieber’s Coachella-headlining set list. [Hollywood Life]

CBS is making a vampire show. [Seriously OMG]