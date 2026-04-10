“Paul Feig slams the ‘unnecessary outrage’ towards Sydney Sweeney” links

Director Paul Feig slammed the “unnecessary outrage” around Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle eugenics-jeans controversy. To be fair, Sydney wanted the “outrage” because she thought it would sell more jeans. She only backtracked & clarified months after the fiasco because she misjudged her brand & one of her films bombed. [Pajiba]
A popular couple from Love on the Spectrum split after five years. [JustJared]
Beef 2 has an amazing cast. Carey Mulligan & Oscar Isaac?? [LaineyGossip]
Charles Melton covers i-D Magazine. [OMG Blog]
Hannah Einbinder’s Valentino is terrible! [RCFA]
Speaker Mike Johnson is suddenly worried about the midterms. [Jezebel]
The younger generations are never beating the allegations.[Buzzfeed]
Haven’t there been rumors about Timothy Busfield for decades? [Socialite Life]
Justin Bieber’s Coachella-headlining set list. [Hollywood Life]
CBS is making a vampire show. [Seriously OMG]
Okay…well I won’t 🤬 with Feig 🤬 either…I’m SICK of White folks playing in my face about White Supremacy!
You said it! We are so effing tired! Stop gaslighting us and playing in our faces.
I love that apparently him and that insane article I read today about men losing out to women in “girly jobs” too many people are what about the white women and men every single day and this is after Black women have seen the most job losses since that insane man in the WH got back in office last year.
Charles melton is also in Beef 2. And that I-d cover! Along with Youn Yu-Jung and Song kang Ho.
I mean, the ads were objectively bad too. Too much hair and she looks sickly.
I love Charles Melton. And to hell with anyone’s opinion on how I should feel about Sidney Sweeney. No one told the MAGATS who loved her for her blue gene commercial not to stan so hard for her. I will feel how I want to feel. And I’ve canceled her (in my imaginary book).
I really cannot care less about Sydney. She’s a rat faced maga defender with bad hair. If her boobs weren’t in that ad there’d be nothing to look at.
I know, I’m criticizing a woman’s appearance. My excuse is that she’s modeling and it’s literally her job to look hot and sell jeans. I don’t see either of those things happening.
Charles melton has navigated his post Riverdale career better than anyone could have imagined. No one would have guessed Reggie would be working with all the A listers.
And he only got the part after the first Reggie left
“Unnecessary outrage is the biggest problem in our society right now.”
Iran, Ukraine, ICE, stripping away of rights, etc etc etc
Look, I get that it’s maybe pulling focus to the micro crap vs. the huge crap, but that doesn’t make it unnecessary. Also, we can think about more than one thing at a time.
This is not the hill to die on here, dude.
“Unnecessary outrage is the biggest problem in society right now.” Yikes. We’ve got a gestapo removing citizens because of their skin color and you want to defend the busty white woman bragging about good genes/jeans? LOL was his kid working on the ad or something? You know we’re bombing our 3rd non-white country of 2026 right?
Exactly. You can’t make this up.
Are people just being intentionally thick so they can continue to play in our faces? Cause I am starting to think gaslighting us is their only form of entertainment.
Who da fuck appointed this guy the arbiter of what outrage is necessary and what isn’t? And while I agree a stupid eugenics ad isn’t the end of society – it’s not just the ad, read the fucking room. It’s the ad against the backdrop of the war on DEI, podcasters literally telling us Black pilots aren’t qualified to fly planes, and the Supreme Court holding that ICE can profile people based on their skin colour. ICE is ramming vehicles off the road dragging the occupants out – there’s a video of a Black woman screaming she is a citizen and begging to show ID as she is taken.
All of this is happening during a time when the government is building a network of concentration camps, equipped with incinerators and putting Black and Brown people in them without a hearing or due process, or trafficking them to a prison in another country they have never set foot in. Your president is a pedophile and a vicious, virulent, unrepentant racist who refers to immigrants as vermin who are poisoning the blood of America. So maybe a eugenics ad IS in piss poor taste right now.
All of this is happening as people’s civil rights get trampled, and the Constitution is shredded. You have a fascist government. You are bombing a Brown country right now to steal their oil. You bombed hospitals, an elementary school (3 times), homes. Endless war crimes yes your government did this unprovoked. But you’re mad at our reaction to your MAGA Barbie’s tasteless and racist ad.
FFS Brainworm who is in charge of health actually believes junk science that has been debunked repeatedly that claims Black people need to be on a different vaccine schedule because they have a different psysiology. This is the same guy that accused an innocent Black teenager back in the day of the murder his cousin committed knowing full well that kid was innocent. He is now in charge of health!
I am so sick of these assholes. They want to be oppressed so badly. You aren’t oppressed you are the oppressor. You have the right to be who you and do all the White Supremacist ads you want and guess what asshole we have the right to boycott you if we’re offended by your bullshit. That’s the thing about rights – contrary to what your government thinks everyone has them. I have the right to cancel MAGA Barbie forever. And I don’t need your permission or approval. You are not in charge of us. Let me repeat it cause you’re so effing thick. YOU ARE NOT IN CHARGE OF US. You don’t get to dictate how we react to something.
FUCK OFF. Seriously. Fuck all the way off take your MAGA Barbie, your American Eagle jeans, your Turning Point USA halftime bullshit, and your fucking Pantone Cloud Dancer or bland mayo colour of the fucking year with you.
Is this the guy who made that awful Ghostbusters movie…..yeah shut up Paul.