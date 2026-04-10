Melania Trump: ‘I’ve never been friends with Epstein,’ he didn’t introduce me to Trump

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This story is being framed as “Apropos of nothing, Melania Trump called a press conference to announce that she was never friends with Jeffrey Epstein.” While she did call the presser on what was seemingly a random Thursday, there is an extensive backstory. For one, Melania and her husband have been linked to Epstein in the public consciousness for years now. Two, Melania and Jeffrey Epstein absolutely knew each other, socialized together and Mel might have even known Epstein before she met Trump. Three, Melania threatened to sue Michael Wolff because he’s repeatedly claimed, written and insinuated that Melania has extensive Epstein ties and that Epstein likely introduced her to Donald Trump (Wolff actually sued Melania over her threats to sue him). So what is Melania saying about all of this now? Well…

Melania Trump summoned reporters to the White House Thursday afternoon to give a surprising statement about Jeffrey Epstein. She said she had no relationship with him, was not a victim of his and had no knowledge of his crimes. She said she wanted to clear “my good name” and address rumors about the origin story of how she met her husband, the president of the United States. “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” Mrs. Trump said. She talked about “numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me” that “have been percolating for years now.” It was not clear why she chose to speak out now, or to what reports she was referring. A spokesperson for Mrs. Trump said that the president was aware that his wife was going to make the statement. The first lady ended her appearance by calling on Congress to give a hearing to the victims. She started her remarks by recalling the era when she met her husband, and, apparently, Mr. Epstein. “I’ve never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City,” Mrs. Trump explained to the small group of stunned reporters arrayed in the entrance hall of the White House. The first time she ever “crossed paths with Epstein” was in 2000, she said, “at an event Donald and I attended together.” “Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump,” she said. “I met my husband by chance. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in my book.” The encounter she was referring to is a story she has told over many years about meeting Mr. Trump in 1998 at the Kit Kat Club. She has always said that it was Paolo Zampolli, an Italian modeling agent, who introduced her to Mr. Trump. Mr. Zampolli did business with Mr. Epstein and appears several times in the Epstein files. Mrs. Trump’s name appeared in the Epstein files, too — another matter she evidently wanted to clear up on Thursday. In a 2002 email written to Ghislaine Maxwell, a woman named “Melania” wrote to Ms. Maxwell to praise a profile of Mr. Epstein in New York magazine. Ms. Maxwell called “Melania” “Sweet pea,” and “Melania” signed her email “Love.” On Thursday, the first lady addressed her correspondence with Ms. Maxwell: “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence.”

[From The New York Times & transcribed from video]

I’m including the video below, she’s mostly just reading off of a prepared statement, and I would assume her lawyers probably vetted it? It would be crazy if her lawyers did not look it over. I don’t really know what to say here, honestly. Do I think Mel is lying? Sure. Do I think that she’s some sort of honey trap installed by Epstein and/or Vladimir Putin? Eh. One thing I’ve always believed about Melania’s early days in New York is that she never got much modeling work and she quickly realized that her best career option was to land a wealthy husband and give that a go. I don’t think anyone forced Melania in Donald’s path, I think she put herself in his path because she was trying to land someone like him. That doesn’t preclude her from having some kind of relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell either.