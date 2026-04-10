Melania Trump: ‘I’ve never been friends with Epstein,’ he didn’t introduce me to Trump

This story is being framed as “Apropos of nothing, Melania Trump called a press conference to announce that she was never friends with Jeffrey Epstein.” While she did call the presser on what was seemingly a random Thursday, there is an extensive backstory. For one, Melania and her husband have been linked to Epstein in the public consciousness for years now. Two, Melania and Jeffrey Epstein absolutely knew each other, socialized together and Mel might have even known Epstein before she met Trump. Three, Melania threatened to sue Michael Wolff because he’s repeatedly claimed, written and insinuated that Melania has extensive Epstein ties and that Epstein likely introduced her to Donald Trump (Wolff actually sued Melania over her threats to sue him). So what is Melania saying about all of this now? Well…
Melania Trump summoned reporters to the White House Thursday afternoon to give a surprising statement about Jeffrey Epstein. She said she had no relationship with him, was not a victim of his and had no knowledge of his crimes. She said she wanted to clear “my good name” and address rumors about the origin story of how she met her husband, the president of the United States.
“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” Mrs. Trump said. She talked about “numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me” that “have been percolating for years now.”
It was not clear why she chose to speak out now, or to what reports she was referring. A spokesperson for Mrs. Trump said that the president was aware that his wife was going to make the statement. The first lady ended her appearance by calling on Congress to give a hearing to the victims.
She started her remarks by recalling the era when she met her husband, and, apparently, Mr. Epstein. “I’ve never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City,” Mrs. Trump explained to the small group of stunned reporters arrayed in the entrance hall of the White House. The first time she ever “crossed paths with Epstein” was in 2000, she said, “at an event Donald and I attended together.”
“Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump,” she said. “I met my husband by chance. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in my book.”
The encounter she was referring to is a story she has told over many years about meeting Mr. Trump in 1998 at the Kit Kat Club. She has always said that it was Paolo Zampolli, an Italian modeling agent, who introduced her to Mr. Trump. Mr. Zampolli did business with Mr. Epstein and appears several times in the Epstein files.
Mrs. Trump’s name appeared in the Epstein files, too — another matter she evidently wanted to clear up on Thursday. In a 2002 email written to Ghislaine Maxwell, a woman named “Melania” wrote to Ms. Maxwell to praise a profile of Mr. Epstein in New York magazine. Ms. Maxwell called “Melania” “Sweet pea,” and “Melania” signed her email “Love.” On Thursday, the first lady addressed her correspondence with Ms. Maxwell: “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence.”
[From The New York Times & transcribed from video]
I’m including the video below, she’s mostly just reading off of a prepared statement, and I would assume her lawyers probably vetted it? It would be crazy if her lawyers did not look it over. I don’t really know what to say here, honestly. Do I think Mel is lying? Sure. Do I think that she’s some sort of honey trap installed by Epstein and/or Vladimir Putin? Eh. One thing I’ve always believed about Melania’s early days in New York is that she never got much modeling work and she quickly realized that her best career option was to land a wealthy husband and give that a go. I don’t think anyone forced Melania in Donald’s path, I think she put herself in his path because she was trying to land someone like him. That doesn’t preclude her from having some kind of relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell either.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty Images, Cover Images, screencap courtesy of PBS.
A lying sack of sh-t, just like her husband.
I am enjoying the fact that she’s raised the Epstein story back up into the news cycle, though, after everything that’s been done to squash it.
LOL right?!? She just wanted to remind everyone I guess???
What in the actual fuck.
So many potential motives. Is the war Trump started to kill this story going so badly Melania collected a huge bonus by putting it back in the news?
Did a reporter call to confirm something that is absolutely true and she is trying to get in front of it?
Or is she protecting her modeling “agent” Paola Zampolli from charges of abuse of power or maybe sex trafficking? Zampolli’s agency was operating in parallel to Jean-Luc Bernal’s and both lead straight to Epstein.
What a tangled web we weave.
Same! It also makes me think something big’s about to drop. (fingers crossed)
If she said victims deserve a hearing. I appreciate that. But yes, needed to marry rich American man. Not a new strategy.
Please don’t appreciate that, as what she’s done here is put the onus BACK on the victims, who have, ad nauseam, told their stories. She did NOT call for the men to be prosecuted or questioned, nor any action at all. She lobs it back to the victims, and that was by design. She’s lowbrow gutter trash, out only to save herself, and I can assure you she would shove every one of those victims down Ivana’s death stairs to clear herself.
And she could have called on the DOJ and her husband’s administration to further investigate. Or urged Pam Bondi to testify before congress. etc.
The issue in all of this is not that the victims aren’t willing to tell their stories (and even if they weren’t, they have good reasons to feel that way.)
Yes-and, specify, under oath. So any small detail that they might inadvertently get wrong, they could be charged with perjury. Melania’s statement here—not under oath! If she wants survivors speaking under oath, then she should damn well give this same garbage statement UNDER OATH.
Exactly, Jonesy! She comes out all hot and huffy about her reputation being besmirched. But SHE is not under oath and says the victims should be. It’s implying that they lied even though she is to be taken at her word. She is disgusting.
One of her advisors (?) issued this statement “The lies must stop. It is time for the public and media to focus on her incredible achievements as First Lady, the lives she has positively impacted, and her commitment to our nation.”
What “incredible achievements” is he talking about I wonder. Can someone shed light on this?
‘Commitment to our nation?’ I laughed in my coffee…
Most Haunted Christmas Decor 4 years in a row? Most Disgusting Fashion Statement with that fucking “I don’t care” jacket? Hell, standing next to her husband in his soiled Depends is pretty impressive in itself.
Don’t forget about that dumb movie nobody watched.
She should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with her war criminal husband.
“Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump,” she said. “I met my husband by chance. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in my book.”
Well, that solves everything. She said it in her book. Case closed.
It’s also cited on Wikipedia so we know this is truth.
Lol her source is herself! You can’t make this up.
Under oath or it don’t count Monster Mel!
Her modeling “agent” invited her to a party at the Kit Kat club where he “happened” to introduce her to Trump. What a meet cute.
This was just bonkers and social media went bonkers too. Then there was a post by her husband on his TS social media and that was insane. Supposedly he did not know she was going on air. Which I find very difficult to believe. Set aside the pictures of her with Epstein and her husband because those are not fake so she knew him and so did her husband and they seemed more then just acquaintances. Then there was a post by a model that has or was detained by ICE and called her out on X – it feels like nothing is off the table as far as to WHY she went on air with this statement. I just can’t believe this is the reality coming from the Executive Office and his private life,
The model detained by ice is the wife of Paolo Zampolli who was Melania’s modeling “agent” and long-time Trump friend who has some sort of fake job in the administration that involves grifting for Trump. Also, Zampolli’s wife arrived in the US from Brazil via the Lolita Express. You can’t make this sh*t up.
Fun fact that I learned from my ex-MAGA father-in-law (and if I can just brag a bit, I was the one who converted him! First time we met, I ignored that rule about never discussing politics in polite conversation and went off, lol. My husband had an “oh fuck…” look on his face the whole time, but it worked!): for quite some time during Trump’s first term, whenever Fox News needed a photo of Melania, they would frequently use a cropped version of that top photo with Epstein and Maxwell. I don’t know if some intern was being shady or just lazy, but either way, pretty funny.
She is an old pro@#$%$#@ who knows the free ride is coming to an end. She, like paedrew and mango, partcipated in sex crimes to commit treason and financial crimes. Mango is declining rapidly and he is intentionally not naming a succesor, so no one will be around to protect her soon. She is scurrying like a roach to avoid the fallout. The skinny white women in cultists orbits tend to fall first. She will end up in prison faster than any white man in mango’s orbit. Wonder what spooked her? Hackers ready to reveal her honeytrapping, treasonous background? Discovery in the Wolff lawsuit will be divine. She is loathesome, lazy and a liar. Lock ’em all up.
ITA – I think she’s getting ahead of something thats about to break. Now that Bondi is gone are there more files that the DOJ will drop?!?!
I really do not see more files dropping. He is still controlling everything admin wise – outside of his administration it’s out of his control. We all knew if he got a second chance at this office he learned his lesson and career government employees were replaced by yes men/women.
For the life of me, I cannot wrap my brain around what she is trying to pull with this stunt. Smoke and mirrors is the name of the game – there are so many theories. BUT I doubt he did not know she was going to do this. But, I never would have thought I would see this timeline either.
Maybe another country will drop more files? They’re all out there in various places, I’m sure…
That’s the theory but it begs the question of why we haven’t heard about the theoretical story about to drop. Usually there’s some advanced notice that the broader media picks up on.
My opinion on this is that it’s distraction from the distraction!! She is a liar!! The Iran war was a distraction from Epstein files and that backfired stupendously!! So now they had Melania lie about her involvement with Epstein to distract from the war! We are living in a bizarro world!!!
I saw a great meme that said the war in Iran is going so bad that they’re talking about the Epstein files.
Like that’s how she got her Epstein, I mean Einstein visa…
This is such a Streisand effect moment.
Girl never wanted to be a political wife or do any kind of service.
Also there’s this great clip going around where her accent 20 years ago was better than it is now. And Trump introduces her as being Austrian.
I think I also saw some of the top military personnel have also been removed or they left due to not wanting to carry out orders – something about war crimes and not wanting to face a tribunal, Not sure how true that is because there is so much to keep up with.
Something is about to drop & this is her attempt to get in front of it. That is all.
If something isn’t about to drop, then she just did a real Barbara Streisand.
I agree totally with this. I think something big is coming. Also, she said she wanted to clear “her good name” and I almost fell off the couch laughing. Oh well, you do you and “Be best” dear Melania.
I believe this also.
Another possible reason is that Paolo Zampoll, the modeling agent who says he recruited Melania to America and signed the papers for her Einstein visa, is a scum bag who is using ICE to deport his baby mama. She’s been tweeting at Melania from detention, reminding her that she knows everything. That they were friends as models and that she stayed in touch with Melanià’s parents
Karoline Leavitt’s brother also used ICE to deport his baby mama. These people are beyond vile.
I have no idea what’s going on here. Yes there have been rumors and more about Melania and Epstein, but those have been going around for years. Why this press conference now? Why an aired statement and not just a written one? Does she think people will find it more credible if she says it out loud to cameras?
I dont know what she was doing with Epstein and his associates. But we know she knew him, we know she knew one of his associates (is ‘Zampolli introduced me to Trump and not Epstein” really a winning argument?), and we know her background is….hazy….and that she came to the US under dubious pretenses.
so what does all that mean? I have no idea.
The impression I always got is that Melania was one of those models who were hired to be at parties that rich men would attend. Simple as that. Considering that Donald Trump and Epstein were very good friends, means that Melania did socialise with Esptein and Maxwell on a regular basis. So she’s lying about her association with Epstein. I do wonder what prompted her to speak out? Is some new information going to be released or is she attempting to distract the public from Trump’s failed attack on Iran?
It’s my understanding that the children communicated that she was involved in the abuse and around when it happened. She’s lying and is trying to protect herself. The rats are jumping ship and turning against each other. The next administration better prosecute everyone including her and make the trials public.
!!
I admit, I did not expect the rumor that she was around during the rapes. That would be astounding. I know she’s trash, but did not think she was that awful.
That would make sense, tho, in why she is saying that the survivors should testify under oath. Then she can immediately attack any discrepancies in their statements and go for criminal charges.
They all make me sick. None of them ever willing to go under oath for their big statements of innocence at press conferences, but they pick apart statements of people under oath (like Cassidy Hutchinson).
Isn’t there an ongoing lawsuit between her and Michael Wolff? ….could be discovery / exhibits / grand jury testimony were leaked? …there are issues with publishing things under seal. But the era of social media has made self-censorship in legacy media seem quaint. It’s prejudicial to the trial, if there ever is a trial, but she’s already been convicted in the court of public opinion, so her laywers’ arguments that the trial should therefore be called off would likely not satisfy a judge. Is this her attempt to head off more unsavoury allegations? ….either way, the technicality of being introduced by an Italian model agency impresario vs Epstein himself are not material. Epstein had a number of procurers and procuresses working for him in addition to Maxwell, like that Swedish lady who dangled the latest married-in Princess.
To clear “my good name”. Lady, please! Yeah, this seemed random, but CNN did publish a poll yesterday showing that she is the most disliked First Lady in recent history. So, there’s that. Beyond her motivation, I had the feeling she was throwing the survivors under the bus. Apparently, they did too. No one from the regime has yet to appear under oath before Congress, and it’s beginning to look like Pam Bondi was fired to make an end run around a congressional subpoena. Yet, here comes Melania, not volunteering to testify herself, but to suggest that the survivors testify under oath, as if many of them have not already given sworn statements about their experiences with Epstein and Maxwell. Indeed, some of them testified in Maxwell’s trial. So, this little performance made me kinda sick. I believe that Melania not only was close to Epstein but that after bringing her here, not on an Einstein visa but an Epstein visa, he trafficked her to Trump. And that’s the very unromantic story of their meeting that she is obviously desperate to not have confirmed.