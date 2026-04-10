An Aussie journalist is furious that she was kicked out of Duchess Meghan’s retreat

The shenanigans have certainly been notched up significantly in advance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Australia. I pointed this out in another post, but it’s wild that Prince Harry plans to give a paid speech at a Melbourne event and there’s absolutely zero backlash or energy towards his gig whatsoever. Instead, there’s been wall-to-wall gossip, wailing, screaming and reporting around Meghan’s appearance at the Her Best Life retreat in Sydney. Given all of the bonkers energy around the retreat, it’s no surprise that the retreat’s organizers are being very careful about who is actually attending and whether some there are psychotic derangers or tabloid reporters paying close to $3000 just to see Meghan in person. As we’ve seen, the British press is sending UK-based reporters to Australia specifically to stalk the Sussexes’ private visit.
Well, an Australian reporter named Ariana Pezeshki also tried to weasel her way into the retreat. She paid $2699 for her ticket, then threw a fit about the lack of retreat itinerary (which she totally would have published), and soon after, her ticket was canceled and she was refunded. Pezeshki wrote about this experience for Australia’s 7 News, in a piece called: “I paid $2,699 to see Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speak at her Sydney retreat. Then they found out I’m a journalist.” An excerpt:
I knew spending $2,699 to share a hotel room with a stranger for the chance to hear Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speak was, on paper, a mildly unhinged decision.
But that is the peculiar power of modern women’s wellness culture: wrap something in the language of empowerment, add ocean views, a gala dinner, champagne and the promise of proximity to royalty-adjacent celebrity, and suddenly financial common sense starts to feel terribly un-evolved.
What I didn’t expect was that after inviting me, taking my money and welcoming me to the weekend, the organisers of Her Best Life would abruptly refund me the moment they realised I’m a journalist.
…Just before Easter, another email landed. The countdown was on, I was told, less than three weeks to go. The team had been “working tirelessly behind the scenes” to prepare every detail. But for “security requirements”, the full itinerary would only be shared after the long weekend. That line stopped me.
Security requirements for what, exactly? A wellness retreat? A Meghan fireside chat? By now, I had nearly $3,000 floating in the ether and still no proper itinerary, tax invoice or clarity around logistics.
Security has long been a sensitive issue for the pair since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, with Prince Harry previously saying he “does not feel safe” returning to the UK due to threats against his family. Online trolls have even claimed to have purchased tickets to the event with plans to secretly record the experience using hidden cameras and Meta glasses.
“Just in case if Meghan Markle didn’t despise me enough, she’s about to HATE ME even more. I hatched a plan with a friend who lives in Sydney to attend the best life weekend, they have been accepted & has a spot secured. Good luck figuring out who it is, Meghan,” an X account that trolls Markle wrote. The lack of details began to feel like part of a wider anxiety around control, access and who exactly they wanted in the room.
With the lack of detail, I did what any reasonable paying guest would do. I asked for a tax invoice. That was the moment everything changed. Instead of an invoice, I got a phone call attempt followed by an email that blindsided me: they had become aware that I work in media and, because this was a “closed-door experience”, they were no longer able to offer me access. My ticket would be refunded in full. Just like that, I went from invited guest to excluded attendee, not because of anything I had done, but because of what I do for work.
What makes the whole thing especially surprising is that at no point during the booking process was there any disclosed condition stating that media professionals were ineligible to attend.
No terms and conditions, no eligibility clause, no fine print.
I hadn’t requested press access. I wasn’t attending in any official capacity. I had booked as a paying customer, on a personal basis, genuinely excited by the prospect of the weekend and, yes, curious to see Meghan speak in what was being billed as an intimate women’s setting.
I even explained that my role is in shopping and affiliate editorial, hardly undercover investigative reporting on a wellness weekend. The answer remained the same: no media permitted, decision final, refund processed. And that’s where the disappointment curdled into something bigger. Because this is an event explicitly marketed around women uplifting women. Connection, celebration, meaningful conversations, community. Yet I was turned away not for bad faith, not for violating any disclosed rule, but for my job title.
At no point does Ariana Pezeshki acknowledge something very simple: why would she need a tax invoice if she wasn’t attending the retreat for business? If you go to a girls retreat for personal reasons, you can’t declare that on your taxes. She was basically announcing to event organizers that this was a business expense for her and/or that the cost of her ticket was being reimbursed by her media employer. Then, after announcing that, she’s throwing a tantrum because a private event excluded a member of the media AND REFUNDED HER. They didn’t scam her, they didn’t take her money and leave her high and dry. They were justifiably wary of her, and she’s proving why they had every right to believe she was only attending the retreat to write nasty sh-t about Meghan. The whole “I can’t believe there are so many security concerns around this event, here, let me publish the threats being made online” shtick is quite telling as well. I know a deranger op when I see one.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Good for the retreat organizers for knowing how to weed out the chaff!
I was today years old when I realized that Meghan has trolls that think she hates them. She don’t know y’all exist, homies. Lol.
I think she does know – maybe not specifically – but I am sure she has some knowledge of the craziness out there and the hatred that is aimed at her. She may shield herself from it more now but she and Harry have made some random comments that are definitely aimed at the trolls. and her security team 100% knows.
but does she know who this particular one is?? Probably not. She probably knows more big picture things.
This woman is cuckoo for coco puffs. To be so obsessed with whining about Meghan, and this is the best she can do? All of these Derangers can’t even keep their lies straight. Either she was into the conference and wanted to see Meghan, or she thinks wellness conferences are a scam—she can’t even keep it straight.
Right? Very confusing read.
Bouncing from scorn, to claims of being invited, to a lack of itinerary (gasp! The horror) to needing a tax invoice because it’s a tax deductible business expense or to be reimbursed by her employer, to being discriminated against because of her job even though she’s going in a personal capacity but still needs a tax invoice, to being deeply saddened and hurt by being disinvited from a weekend of women uplifting women when she was obviously attending in a journalistic capacity to bring down one woman in particular.
Also – she’s as subtle as a wrecking ball. Dear lord.
Happy this one was caught😂😂😂😂😂😂
They are more focused on Meghan because their entire schtick is that everyone hates her and sees right through her. That’s a hard sell if people are willing to pay thousands AUD to spend just a few hours with her over a several day retreat.
Also, again I don’t understand what the media thinks that they’re going to find out by attending this? Do they think that they are lying about the interest? Or that they’re going to get and there, and get a bunch of people to go on the record who spent thousands of dollars to say that they hated Meghan? Do they want to get photos so that they can dox fans? Do they want to complain about the event space like Meghan owns the hotel? Complain about not getting free jam?
I’m legitimately puzzled as to why the media cares this much about her doing this. You have seen her televised speeches before, you have watched her participate in panels, and you’ve read her interviews, and listen to her podcast. What exactly do you think that she’s going to say that you need to embed journalists like this is Fallujah?
I don’t think they seriously expect to find anything sinister.
I think they, like the media folk in the UK, desperate for Megan’s jam, are trying to get firsthand knowledge that they can spin over and over again into nonsense stories for Clickbait. They’re looking to make money, get attention, and learn details that they can turn into attacks on Megan.
(And there may be a few who somewhere in their delusional minds think if they could just meet Megan for a minute, she would recognize they should be besties and they would get close to the flame of her fame and success.)
These people are craaaaazy.
She gave herself away by demanding an itinerary and tax document for her reimbursement, she probably had her hidden cameras and meta glasses all packed it’s truly amazing that these people somehow always feel they have been wronged for not being allowed access to Meghan so they can stalk, harass or physically harm her more than she already has been. I really hope the security is tight for the safety of everyone attending, this is crazy.
Two things here warm the cockles of my heart. 1.Seeing how protected Meghan is (and the patrons of the even) makes me grateful because women are not protected enough—especially Black women.
2.Seeing this deranged hater shit herself from anger. Even though she can’t attend she’ll be living off of NOT going by evidence of her unhinged article. I’m glad she’s miserable and I hope her weekend is even worse 😁😂🤣😇
I just finished watching the docu about JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette, and how being hounded by the media ruined their marriage and possibly their lives.
Admittedly, they were not the most savvy in managing the paps.
Hats off to Meghan and Harry for finding a way to live their lives with some public visibility to support their endeavours, while protecting their privacy and that of their children.
And if they have to deploy counter-espionage tactics to protect themselves from the horde of deranged attention-seeking haters, let them!
I can’t decide if this woman is actually not self-aware or is just saying all this knowing she’s full of crap but is just trying to get attention (and clicks, which equal $$).
Like, seriously. You can’t read this screed and come to any conclusion other than this person is an idiot.
How dare they exclude me from a private event because they think I’ll publically publish something about it, says person in a public publishment regarding a private event.
Yes she’s having a tantrum because they won’t allow to attend when her agenda is to exploit Meghan and the event for her profit.. it’s mind boggling that she thinks she is somehow the victim in this situation.
yeah I’m with you and other posters. this article doesn’t make a lot of sense because she can’t pick a lane (and pointing out the posts from the anti meghan trolls just makes the decision to exclude her that much more reasonable), but also….way to show you would have gone in a personal capacity when you’re writing an article and getting clicks because you got kicked out.
I sincerely hope that the next tour H&M do is only revealed at the last moment. The unhinged behaviour of the UK and Australian media has been uncomfortable to witness. These people make their money by continuously writing hit pieces on a couple they can’t stand and then throw a hissy fit when the couple don’t want them anywhere near them – and don’t get me started on their demands to drag Archie and Lili into their cesspit.
At least with the Nigerian and Columbian tours no-one knew until H&M were already in the respective countries. As a result the vipers were playing catch-up and couldn’t organise their smear campaigns to try and de-rail what H&M were trying to do. If these so called journalist did their jobs properly they would be asking why the future incandescent king and his future sicknote queen haven’t done any overseas tours since Jamacia. Instead they try to undermine the good work of the couple they hounded out of the country. As the old saying goes “putting someone-else down is just a cheap way of putting yourself up” and boy this lot show us on a daily basis that they’re as cheap as they come (tax invoice my arse). SMH
Its shows the entitlement and hubris of the press. I think they’re are dumbfounded and irritated that this couple don’t care for them or their opinions. They realize they backed the wrong horse. It’s like putting toothpaste back in the tube. They ruined any chances by being nasty, racist and overall hateful. It’s what they deserve. They set Meghan and Harry free because they’ll criticize no matter what.
Quite the self-own, of which I’m sure she has not a whiff of a clue.
At this point, I don’t know if people want to terrorize her or want a piece of Meghan so badly that it’s driving them insane. You can tell channel 7 in Australia wants access to her. You had a journalist there have a fake ig post about Meghan giving an interview. Meghan got people in a tizzy and it’s so bizarre.
Imagine spending thousands, I repeat THOUSANDS, on someone you don’t like and/or hate. It’s one thing to talk shit on someone online; it’s another to get your card out and spend your cold hard cash on them. These people have lost the plot. Couldn’t be me!
Despite the lack of negative attention to Harry’s events by the BM and Australian media so far, I really hope that they are scrutinizing the people attending his events just as well.
Pezeshki actually lied by not checking the “I’m a journalist” box. She deserved to be kicked out just for lying on her registration, let alone because a lying journalist (exactly the type that lies about Meghan) isn’t the sort of person they want at their cozy women’s retreat.
I’m impressed by the security folks for catching her and others. I guess the “don’t ask for a receipt until after the conference” tip is now out there. But I bet they’re looking these people up, too. “Ms. X has been a nurse for 23 years, she’s in. Ms. Y is a freelance journalist, nope.”