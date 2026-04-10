Men between the ages of 18-25 will now be automatically registered for the draft

For years, political strategists have suggested bringing back the draft. Not because those strategists wanted to toss young men into war, but because nothing politically activates young people like the prospect of being drafted into war. Well, those political strategists should have been more careful about what they wished for. In America, there hasn’t been a conscripted draft since the 1970s. Throughout my life, I’ve known Vietnam veterans who were drafted and it’s no f–king joke. Young American men have no sense of what the draft is life, what it’s like to hear their number called, what it’s like to see their friends blown up in some old man’s war. Unfortunately, many of them are about to find out.

Eligible men between the ages of 18 and 25 will automatically be registered into the U.S. military draft pool starting in December. This is a change from the pre-existing mandate of self-registration into the Selective Service System (SSS) — the government agency that maintains a database of men to be called up to serve in the case of a national emergency. The SSS website reads, “We are part of America’s National Defense Strategy, fostering deterrence through innovation and supporting the Department of War’s priority to maintain a formidable end-strength that provides America’s all-volunteer force with the overmatch necessary to deter, compete and win in the future.” In December 2025, President Donald Trump signed into law the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act — allocating a $31.3 million budget to the agency — which mandates automatic SSS registration. The change, aimed at saving time and money, “transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources,” according to the website. The U.S. military has not held a draft since 1973, during the Vietnam War. However, President Jimmy Carter reinstated the SSS in 1980. In the case of a “national emergency,” the registry can be used to “provide personnel to the Department of War and alternative service for conscientious objectors, if authorized by the President and Congress.” While the act mandating automatic draft registration was signed into law months ago, The Hill notes that it is currently pending review by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and awaiting finalization.

[From People]

For what it’s worth, in the 2024 election, the “youth vote” had a huge gender gap. While a majority of women under the age of 29 voted for Kamala Harris, young men (under 29) swung wildly for Donald Trump, the senile, demented “manosphere” candidate endorsed by Joe Rogan and various right-wing predator podcasters. We were told endlessly that the majority of young men are becoming more conservative and that they hate women and feminism and anything “woke.” We were told those young men loved the virility and coolness projected by a decrepit draft-dodger with bone spurs. Well, congrats to all of the MAGA voters, particularly those young manosphere voters, for voting for this: the return of the national draft to fight in Derp Fuhrer’s endless wars.