Men between the ages of 18-25 will now be automatically registered for the draft

For years, political strategists have suggested bringing back the draft. Not because those strategists wanted to toss young men into war, but because nothing politically activates young people like the prospect of being drafted into war. Well, those political strategists should have been more careful about what they wished for. In America, there hasn’t been a conscripted draft since the 1970s. Throughout my life, I’ve known Vietnam veterans who were drafted and it’s no f–king joke. Young American men have no sense of what the draft is life, what it’s like to hear their number called, what it’s like to see their friends blown up in some old man’s war. Unfortunately, many of them are about to find out.
Eligible men between the ages of 18 and 25 will automatically be registered into the U.S. military draft pool starting in December.
This is a change from the pre-existing mandate of self-registration into the Selective Service System (SSS) — the government agency that maintains a database of men to be called up to serve in the case of a national emergency.
The SSS website reads, “We are part of America’s National Defense Strategy, fostering deterrence through innovation and supporting the Department of War’s priority to maintain a formidable end-strength that provides America’s all-volunteer force with the overmatch necessary to deter, compete and win in the future.”
In December 2025, President Donald Trump signed into law the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act — allocating a $31.3 million budget to the agency — which mandates automatic SSS registration. The change, aimed at saving time and money, “transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources,” according to the website.
The U.S. military has not held a draft since 1973, during the Vietnam War. However, President Jimmy Carter reinstated the SSS in 1980. In the case of a “national emergency,” the registry can be used to “provide personnel to the Department of War and alternative service for conscientious objectors, if authorized by the President and Congress.”
While the act mandating automatic draft registration was signed into law months ago, The Hill notes that it is currently pending review by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and awaiting finalization.
For what it’s worth, in the 2024 election, the “youth vote” had a huge gender gap. While a majority of women under the age of 29 voted for Kamala Harris, young men (under 29) swung wildly for Donald Trump, the senile, demented “manosphere” candidate endorsed by Joe Rogan and various right-wing predator podcasters. We were told endlessly that the majority of young men are becoming more conservative and that they hate women and feminism and anything “woke.” We were told those young men loved the virility and coolness projected by a decrepit draft-dodger with bone spurs. Well, congrats to all of the MAGA voters, particularly those young manosphere voters, for voting for this: the return of the national draft to fight in Derp Fuhrer’s endless wars.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
What am I missing? It sounds like instead of me having to remember to register my son, it now happens automatically. It doesn’t sound like they’re activating the draft. What has changed really then?
I ask because my kid turns 18 next month and we were already planning to register him.
That’s what my take is BUT then everyone who is 18 should automatically be registered to vote as well.
You’re not missing anything in terms of what has actually changed. However, the fact that it will be done “automatically” via “integration with federal data sources” will for sure be enough to make the young dudebros go apeshit. As we all know (SARCASM), anything involving federal agencies, information integration/databases and actual efficiency is big-brother commie socialist freedom infringing tyranny!!1! (Plus, now they can’t use the “I forgot to register” excuse, as it will be done for them)
Maybe this is just administrative. Maybe it is fine to automatically register young men for the draft but not to vote. A definite difference is Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, and existing/threatened military actions in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Cuba, Greenland, Mexico, Colombia, Somalia, and Nigeria. I’m not including Canada because that has apparently been nixed for now. There is also the fact that the administration thinks the military is Trump’s personal force to use however he likes, including against the citizens of the US. Trump’s plans require a lot more bodies than our current volunteer force provides.
Yes, its the current administration that makes this change so worrisome, not necessarily the change itself.
Hmm, does this include Barron Trump?!?!?! Or will he be ‘exempt’- are bone spurs hereditary?
My understanding is that at a press conference, when it was asked (Barron being drafted) he would not be because he is “too tall”.
Can guarantee Barron wont be drafted.
Perhaps Kyle Rittenhouse will volunteer as tribute. [snark]
Hope so!! :))
The point about manosphere voters reminds me of Joan’s speech from Mad Men. Roughly: When you’re over there fighting, don’t kid yourself you’re doing it for me because I never liked you.
Went through this with my 3 brothers and Vietnam. Now I’m facing it again with 3 grandson’s being eligible and 2 more turning 18 within a year. My heart is sad.
Good. This will have a sobering effect. The mercenary dimension of the Pentagon procurement system was always geared toward corruption. There is a huge amount of money at stake for people like Erik Prinz who operate outside the uniform code of military justice for a price. This reinstates fiscal accountability, but other bigger ticket items, like a national debate grounded in a real cost-benefit analysis, like, is it worth actually getting killed?
I remember a lot of people voted for Trump for the sole reason that he won’t send their kids into wars because he is “anti-war” president.
I really feel sorry for young men and everyone else who voted for Kamala. Parents of those young men. They didn’t deserve this.
That, but also the draft. Gen Z and younger have been absolutely terrified of the draft being reinstated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Right did a great job making them incredibly paranoid that Biden would send them to war. When that didn’t happen, the Right then pivoted to saying that Harris would start a war in Iran and then implement a draft. Pretty ironic in hindsight.
Sigh.
I hate it here.
https://www.13abc.com/2022/02/25/young-adults-worry-about-draft-being-reinstated-now-that-russia-has-invaded-ukraine/
But automatically registering people to vote at 18 is “impossible.”
The people who thought Trump was for peace and Hillary/Kamala would lead us into war were (and are) dangerous fools.
Gee if only these bros read Project 2025 they would have seen this.
People ignoring or not taking P25 seriously is a huge fucking reason why we’re in this mess.
All I know is, my sons will be dragged into his BS over my dead body.
The Supreme Court stupidly gave MElon Musk and his Doge idiots access to all of our social security numbers, and the DOJ requested and is suing states for voter ID info – many red states, incl mine, had already complied. And the Secretary of War Crimes has been blocking the promotion of Black, female and other minority military officers. He had originally wanted the military to be all white and male only. But with recruitment down, I’m not surprised by this move. I have several nephews this age so this saddens and maddens me.
Every day we are subjected to new horrifying news and detrimental actions taken by the Felon (my autocorrect wrote Demon which is truth) while the Republican controlled Congress does nothing. But the MAGA civil war seems to be heating up, with MAGA podcasters starting to wake up – white supremacist Nick Fuentes recently stated he misses Obama and Nip Tucker Carlson recently stated that the Felon is the anti Christ.