Mail: Princess Kate still follows ‘historic royal protocol’ about coat-removal

It’s not lost on me that the Princess of Wales has partially gone back to her baseline style, which is mostly “rejected Downton Abbey looks.” She dressed the same in the pre-Meghan days. As such, Kate has gone back to long coats and coatdresses in a big way, much to everyone’s dismay. If her event is entirely outdoors, no one begrudges the fact that her coat stays on. But for inside events, Kate leaves her coat on and it often comes across as rude. Like, she’s not going to be there long enough to take her coat off, and look at that, she’s already gone. Well, for some reason, this was a big story over the weekend, with the Daily Mail trying to convince their readers that it’s all about royal protocol!
The Princess of Wales has routinely demonstrated her ability to communicate through fashion, illustrated by her evolving collection of elegant A-lined coats. Yet while striking statement outwear may have become an integral asset to Kate’s wardrobe, a secret royal protocol means that royal fans will never see the princess remove her coat in public.
In fact, even in the heat of summer, Kate, 44, alongside other numerous royal women, is forbidden from removing her glamorous long coats that stretch below the knee.
The reason behind such restriction? Historic royal protocol dictates that the act of removing an outermost layer of clothing in public would be considered ‘unladylike’, as per royal standards.
Coats must also be long in length and made of an appropriate fabric and design, meaning that Kate is unlikely to ever be spotted out in a puffer jacket or making a quick outfit change.
Meanwhile, all royal women must ensure that their skirts do not ride above the knee and that hats are not worn indoors at formal events unless it is after 6pm.
Since she wed into the royal fold in 2011, Kate has been adamant about sticking to these historic rules, while still showcasing her creativity and versatility in numerous coats that are often quickly snapped up by eagle-eyed fans.
[From The Daily Mail]
I’m giggling at the use of “historic rules” and “historic royal protocol.” One might even say “heritage frump.” Still, back in the day, they were always using “royal protocol” to bash the Duchess of Sussex, and that’s when we learned that most “historic” royal protocols are absolute bullsh-t. If Kate wanted to remove a coat, she would and they would bend over backwards to explain why it was perfectly acceptable, nay, it made her a royal icon of coat-removal. The fact is, Kate doesn’t want to remove her coat because it would be pointless – she’s not sticking around, and she wants to remind people of how little she cares. The skirt length thing is a big tell as well – while Kate loves to dress like an Edwardian dowager countess these days, she used to also love a twirly miniskirt without hem weights back in the day. The Daily Mail even devoted countless articles to Kate’s “Marilyn Moments.”
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The Princess of Wales arrives ahead of an audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally at Lambeth Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday February 5, 2026.,Image: 1072320116, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally during an audience in the Archbishop’s study at Lambeth Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday February 5, 2026.,Image: 1072320166, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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05/02/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales meet Archbishop Sarah Mullally, the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace.,Image: 1072320700, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.,Image: 1081452711, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
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Aldershot, UK, 17 March 2026: The Princess of Wales, Colonel of the Irish Guards, in the sergeants mess where she met family members following the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Mons Barracks, Aldershot.,Image: 1083866777, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales during the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068242, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068256, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving for the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Wednesday March 25, 2026.,Image: 1086176667, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, London
Pictured: Princess Catherine of Wales, Prince William
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Aldershot, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The Irish Guards’ St Patrick’s Day Parade in Mons Barracks, Aldershot.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet Germany’s President in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor on the first day of a three day state visit
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 03 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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Dean of Canterbury, the Very Revd Dr David Monteith (front) leads the Prince and Princess of Wales as they arrive for the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Canterbury, United Kingdom
When: 25 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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So she pretended to only change and be more modern because of Meghan? I wonder what her actual style preference is! She always look like she is in costume nothing comes naturally to her,maybe when she was just the GF she was her true style self.
But did her style change back to the old coat dresses after Meghan moved to California or when Natasha quit/was fired? I’m thinking it was changed back after Natasha left but I may have the time line wrong.
And we’ve literally seen her wear puffy jackets to engagements! Asinine
Poor Kate, her only “style” is whatever way the wind blows. Sometimes the wind blows her skirt up to reveal all. Presently, her body’s slow disappearance is a point of public concern/sympathy/scrutiny for her. But hey it’s drawing her attention. She adores towering over people like a flagpole.
Kate is messed up. Always has been. Kate is like a reformed alcoholic or smoker in that she has turned into a starchy Victorian damsel dying to cover piano legs instead of Downton Abbey lady boss of the manor “Cora”.
When Kate was young, she dressed like all the Sloan rangers with short, flirty dresses and dark heavy eye makeup for clubbing (like many young things at the time). Jumping in/out of bed was par on course (see Edwina Mountbatten) for this class and its wannabes— acceptable as long as you don’t get serious with the “wrong” class/race/ethnicity. This set disdains such middle class values like monogamy and morals.
Virginal, naive teenage Diana was a throwback and groomed by Charles, his bedmates and yes men.
I didn´t know Edniwa Mountbatten, what a life the british aristocrats have.
I don’t think she has a dress on under her coats. Haha
Now that would not surprise me lol
I’ve always wondered that. If there’s actually a dress underneath.
I honestly think it depends on the coat/coatdress. my guess is under that gray dress she probably has on something equivalent to a slip (you can see it in the one shot), but under the green one she is wearing a dress most likely.
It’s amazing what these “royal protocols” can do when one is just being rude and there for her PR photo op only visit. Suddenly there are “historic rules”. Rules for me and not for thee when the situation makes me look bad!!
I read the headliner as “histrionic royal protocol” at first. Initial instinct was spot on here. Haha.
I do wonder just how many coat dresses she has and where are they all stored?
In the event of a divorce does she keep her stuff? Im not talking crown jewels. Just the clothes,basic accessories and smaller jewelry. I think Diana kept her clothes and auctioned them off to an aids charity?
I remember that, she credited William with the idea.
I suspect one reason Kate’s wardrobe has taken a hit is that some of her things are being retailed through discrete stylists (likely not Natasha, we know she is not discreet) and / or Carole Middleton, to other buyers, either for cash or connections or what have you. Five old dresses for one new one, if you know people who are effectively brokers for high fashion, this happens fairly often. And the income would be off the books, and a second line of support for her needy parents. At least, that’s what I suspect.
I remember that white dress with the hideous boob pocket flaps and her flashing everyone.
An there were worse instances of her ass hanging out.
Ok, then what about that red monstrosity that rode up to her crotch as she was pretending to get out of the car?
But I suppose this depends on what they mean by “outerwear.” If she’s wearing a coat, then she keeps it on. If she’s wearing a suit or blazer or barn jacket, then the jacket stays on. If she’s wearing a dress, then I guess that means the dress stays on?
Kate is skin and bones. The BM and the public know it. This is their talking point now to try and cover it up.
Oh being a lying, manipulative, bullying, racist mean girl to Meghan for a decade has impacted her health?
Clinging to a man who never wanted her because she craves a royal life is upsetting her?
Kate makes her own choices. She chooses to do these things and stay where no one wants her. If the stress of being a MAGAT bitch and tradwife poster child is too much for her?
Kate is free to leave at any time. She will not lose access to the kids, and no one will miss her.
No sympathy for the woman who gleefully drove Meghan to suicidal ideation, contributed to the stress that caused a miscarriage, and who continues her campaign to destroy Meghan.
Yes, 100%. If she takes off the coats, she halves in size and it would be more frightening than it already is. This is not a well woman by any stretch, you can’t live off of rage and anxiety without it consuming you and your health.
All of these are Kate’s personal choices. When she publicly apologizes to Meghan for a decade of abuse? Then I might pretend a bit of sympathy.
That’s the real reason she wears the coats all the time. She needs the bulk so people can’t see how frighteningly skinny she is. And she probably also needs the warmth, as it looks like her body is too slight to generate any on its own.
This is not new behavior. She has always done this from the start.
People used to criticize her for it back on Enclave24, Kate Middleton review ( before it was taken over by a deranger), LoveLola, Royal Order
That was a walk down memory lane of sites pre Meghan. And all the issues about being lazy and keeping on the coats for a short visit were discussed back then too.
Kate hasn’t changed. The media coverage has and it provided a shield which only started once Meghan showed up and was professional and competent and charismatic from day one.
Now a decade later, people are starting to peel behind the shield and see that it has always been this way.
A silly, vapid article about a silly, vapid woman.
Absolutely. And I’m sure the coat stays on to hide just how thin she really is.
that’s what i thought too.
Tell us another tale, Fail. Are we supposed to believe this BS about Princess Middlebum, who never missed a chance to flash her ass to the world once her husband got tired of looking at her? April Fools Day was weeks ago.
We need a ‘like’ button on here!
LIKE
LIKE
“hats are not worn indoors at formal events unless it is after 6pm.” Did any of the royals get this specific memo? Didn’t we see her with her oversized hat at church? At the Commonwealth Service? Is there another “historic protocol” for this?
That one cracked me up because they all wear hats indoors all the time, especially at weddings and church services.
Right? I remember being surprised that they didn’t remove them even in church.
And there she is, in her stupid little green hat yukking it up with soldiers on St Patrick’s Day. Indoors. I’m pretty sure the mail used some of these photos. 🤨
How is it royal protocol if the Queen herself, or other royal women did not adhere to this?
“Kate is unlikely to ever be spotted out in a puffer jacket or making a quick outfit change.”
Except sometimes she does? When they have those multiple event days, she does change her outfits, puts her hair up and then don some sort of an outdoorsy outfit. So this isn’t even true. Which of course it’s not bc these protocols are only discussed in terms of whatever the media wants to message at any given moment. Right now, protocol is being used to discuss her stuffy coat dresses that she never takes off bc she was never going to stay that long in the first place.
Quick outfit changes are her real secret weapon to make her look busier than she is.
Exactly. She truly has changed into a puffy jacket or something like it on certain days. This doesn’t even make sense.
In that last photo, where they are sitting on the couch, Wills looks like he is about to dash. Could his body language be anymore obvious? Not only is his leg not crossed towards his wife, his hip is tilted so it looks like he is about to bolt off the couch and jump out the window.
This used to be a big talking point in the comments sections of WKW back in the day. She could not remove her coat in public because it would make people think of her undressing and that wouldn’t be proper etc. I mean it made zero sense even then. QEII removed her coat even in her 90s depending on the engagement – sometimes she would be outside in her coat and then take it off indoors. I’m sure it was done privately because she probably had help to keep the hair done and the hat or whatever etc, but she did it.
And the knee comment is super weird considering we’ve seen Kate’s knees (and more) on official engagements. We saw QEII’s knees. Anne used to wear quite short skirts in the 70s. This isn’t the 1500s (or the early 20th century) where seeing a woman’s knees will turn a man’s thoughts to lust.
So basically this is just more made up BS royal protocol designed to lift up Kate even when there is no basis in fact for it.
Oh look, some more made-up protocol to excuse one royal’s boring wardrobe, bash a different royal, or even supply fodder for a desperation article because Kate’s on her third week of (another) vacation.
And even if this is real protocol, protocol changes, as we’ve seen with nail polish and de rigueur panty hose. If protocol never changed, royal women would still be wearing gloves and going makeup-free (lol) as in the 1800s to every event. C’mon Kate, make headlines for trying something new.
Why do they make this stuff up? I agree that it’s probably meant to be an excuse for Kate not taking her coat off because she doesn’t want to stay long which comes across as an insult. We’ve seen her put her hair up in public which seems a lot less “ladylike” than taking off a coat. I’ve seen photos of Kate in puffers too. The DM must cater to the gullible.
Kate only started wearing long coats when Meghan joined the family. Before she mainly wore coats that were on her knee or above. I think wearing coats indoors is just rude and weird.
Didn’t she pretty much exclusively wear above the knee dresses for years? The dresses then were too young for her. I remember that.
For the older crowd, do any of you remember Diana wearing coats indoors? I do not.
I wonder if this stupid article was dreamed up with help by their new PR guru?
I can see a “coat dress” because it’s a dress styled as a coat. But a “coat”, used as a garment serving the purpose it is intended to serve, which is to keep warm when outside, isn’t intended to be worn while inside. That’s just dumb. I remember a picture of William and Kate in the home of Crown Princess Victoria and her husband. Their little daughter may or may not have been present. They were sitting on two couches facing each other. Kate was wearing a heavy winter coat. It was striking. She should have been sweltering. It looked extremely odd. In Canada, where in most provinces a coat is worn six months of the year because it is needed, a coat is kept on once coming indoors only if you have to dash in five minutes. Perhaps Kates’ engagements are all just not long enough to take off her coat for. Or she isn’t nicely dressed under the coat. Or she just doesn’t want to take off her coat for some unfathomable reason. Or she just lacks common sense.
Why aren’t there histrionic articles about Kate breaking protocol by being spotted wearing a puffer jacket? because she has. Lots of times.
Oh wait. Now I remember. Silly me.
Historic royal coat protocol?!?!?
Were these people always this idiotic or has something changed in our world, the air we breathe?
What are the other musts of royal personal grooming protocol?
Right off the bat we can scratch off any dental or flossing protocols…
The Fail is already not credible but it’s articles like this that are making it seem as if they don’t even want their rabid followers to take them seriously, because what in the dumpster fire was that? It’s as if they are leaning towards writing parody articles about the other royals. We know from photos of every royal woman entering a church or any other building that none of them have ever taken their hats off when entering before 6pm. I don’t even know why someone would blatantly lie about something that is so inconsequential when there is verifiable evidence that refutes it. The same way they lied about Kate and her wearing long length dresses below the knees when we have all seen the shirt dresses she wore when she first entered the family, including events with the late queen. There are photos of her boobs and lady parts that refute this entire article. She has spent the entirety of her royal life and even before marrying into it, exposing the public to her butt which refutes this article and proves that the word “unladylike” is a perfect word to describe the future queen consort.
Kate is likely always cold, too, another reason she keeps her coats on.
She has no body fat to keep her body temperature regulated.
Occam’s razor.
See comments above. She has done this since 2010. It is rude behavior.
This bitch. Forget about “protocol” for “coat removal.” This in itself is part of the reason people either hate them or don’t give a f-ck about them. Picayune. Immaterial. Nonsense. My advice to Kate and Will: be more like Megan and Harry. Then people would respect and like you better.
Gah! There is no royal protocol about coat wearing, historic or otherwise!!!! These people!!!! 🤦♀️
Also: ‘…Kate is unlikely to ever be spotted out in a puffer jacket or making a quick outfit change.
Meanwhile, all royal women must ensure that their skirts do not ride above the knee and that hats are not worn indoors at formal events unless it is after 6pm.Since she wed into the royal fold in 2011, Kate has been adamant about sticking to these historic rules,…’
Have they not seen the photos in their own paper?! Kate wears puffer jackets & vests, Kate’s worn skirts well above her knee and others that fly way above her knee, and she just recently wore a stupid little hat to church on Easter Sunday. You know, indoors, at a formal event. 🙄
I like the concept of a coat dress, but as I am short & busty, I don’t think they would flatter me.
Diana never wore one, AFAIK, and she usually looked professional and event-appropriate.
Did anyone else notice Camilla is carrying the Dior Diana bag?
Yep, I clocked it. She’s got multiples in different colors.