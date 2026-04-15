Telegraph: The Sussexes’ Australia tour ‘shows what the Royal family is missing’

Whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go anywhere or do anything, the carnival of clowns immediately melts down and throws everything against the wall to convince their readers that Harry and Meghan are flops, no one likes them, people are going to boo them, they always come in last on every popularity poll, we swear! And then Harry and Meghan show up somewhere and people love them and people get so excited to see them and it’s clear that they both have so much charisma. The royalist agitprop usually gets blown up in a matter of hours after H&M arrive. It keeps happening – think about the nonsense happening before Harry’s visit to England last September, and his trip to Ukraine. Harry’s trips were so successful, his brother basically had a nervous breakdown. The Sussexes’ visits to Colombia, Nigeria, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands and now Australia all followed this exact same pattern as well. For the Sussexes’ Oz trip, it does seem like the pattern has moved very quickly to “gosh, Britain really misses the Sussexes.” From the Telegraph’s “Harry and Meghan’s Australia tour shows what the Royal family is missing.”
There was talk of Tim Tams and koalas, large crowds, flowers and selfies. I watched as the Duchess of Sussex hugged sick children, declared a hospital garden “serene”, and was laden with handmade drawings and knitted flowers. Prince Harry, meanwhile, agonised over a clay model of a “wingless kookaburra” and joked that he might struggle to get the sweet-smelling bark of a gumtree back home through customs. In another life, this could have been their second official royal tour Down Under. Instead, here they are, described as “B-grade reality TV stars” intent on using their royal titles to make money quickly.
It was fascinating to see the polarising couple in action as they embarked on what has proved – for many – a hugely controversial four-day tour of Australia. The Duke and Duchess find themselves increasingly stuck between a rock and a hard place. Having left the UK to seek financial independence, and with no more money flowing from the King’s finances, they must find a way to pay the mortgage and those infamously hefty private security bills. But when they try to combine business deals with charitable work that resembles the very royal duties they were so desperate to leave behind, the public pushes back.
Their whistle-stop tour of Australia was preceded by a string of negative opinion pieces and editorials in the local press, describing the couple as “grifters” who were using the country “like an ATM”. Television anchors on the breakfast shows repeatedly asked whether anyone was actually interested in the visit, while politicians railed against the police resources ploughed into the visit, funded by the taxpayer.
On the ground, as is often the way with royal jobs, it was a remarkably different story. The couple arrived at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne to as big a crowd as I have ever seen on such an engagement. The young patients, staff and families clamoured to get a glimpse of the VIP visitors as they shook hands, hugged and waved their way through the corridors in the course of 45 minutes.
The women the Duchess met later in a refuge were chuffed to see her, as were the veterans they spent time with after that. The Duke was in his element: relaxed and charming. This is, of course, the job he was raised to do. The Duchess is pretty good at it too, though perhaps more noticeably aware of the cameras and the eyes on her every move.
What does Buckingham Palace make of such high-profile royal gallivanting? There will be the odd chuckle and eye roll, no doubt, but you can bet they are watching closely nonetheless.
Could the Duke and Duchess have been an asset to the Royal family? Undoubtedly, yes, as this tour so far seems to indicate. A shame, then, that they squandered so much goodwill by trashing them so destructively.
It was impossible to tell whether the crowd gathered on the street outside the veterans’ museum might be there to boo and jeer or clamour for selfies. As the doors opened and the couple came back out on to the pavement, there were only more cheers. Rather than shouting a question about the cost to the taxpayer, a local reporter simply wanted to know what message the Duke might have for veterans. So far so good. The reception on day one could not have been more positive. Does it reflect the national mood? Only time will tell.
“Could the Duke and Duchess have been an asset to the Royal family? Undoubtedly, yes, as this tour so far seems to indicate. A shame, then, that they squandered so much goodwill by trashing them so destructively.” Who are “they” and “them” in that sentence? It’s funny, isn’t it? Because one could make (and one has made) the argument that the Windsors squandered the goodwill the Sussexes would have generated when the Windsors trashed the Sussexes to the point where Harry and Meghan felt it necessary to leave that salt-and-bile environment. Who squandered what? What was the original sin of this situation?
Reflecting back on how everything changed for Harry and Meghan immediately following their last successful Australian tour, perhaps this is a moment for reflection from the left-behinds. Why did THEY f–k it all up? Just so they could have the UK all to themselves, and lazily do half-assed, poorly attended events a couple of times a month, appearances which garner none of the excitement or enjoyment on display in Australia right now? This isn’t a come-to-Jesus moment for the Sussexes, who are still thriving, popular, in-demand and hard-working. This is yet another moment when the left-behinds look like the dumbest and most racist jackasses in the world. They would rather shoot themselves in the d–k than NOT smear Harry’s wife.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
The press is divided and has so many emotions right now. You have some who saw the writing on the wall when the Sussexes left. You have some people who are genuinely angry and bitter they left because they were going to eat off them for years to come. You have some who want them punished and are genuinely team palace. What they all have in common is that they are all losing money. We’re witnessing buyers remorse on a clinically obsessed level.
@Brit I love this comment
The left behinds and the majority of the British press used the same tactics that MAGA used/still uses against Obama. First, how dare a person of colour be more educated, more literate, more giving than your average mediocre white person? Second, she married a prince…how dare she bewitch/steal the spare? Why was that allowed? She was a divorcee, just like that other terrible American woman. Third, she showed everyone who she was: a caring, genuine, well-spoken person who loved her prince so much she was willing to take all the crap the left-behinds and the press threw at her. She became the scapegoat for everything that was wrong in the UK. Desperate, weak people don’t change their opinions because then they’d be wrong, so being obsessed with a woman who didn’t break (but bent like a willow in a storm) and hating her is their only way of coping with their own unfulfilled lives. Success is the best revenge.
And then you have Vicky Ward who thinks she singlehandedly found out about Epstein. Ha ha ha ha ha ha.
Supposedly she was going to write it about but something something something stymied by fearful editors…something.
I am just enjoying listening to the derangers loose their sh**. It is so funny to see how much they try to bring down such a successful couple. Where are Willi and Katie? They usually break cover when the Sussex’s are out and about. Perhaps the thought of losing the international coverage war is just too much for them.
They are on vacation and nothing is allowed to interfere with their vacations. One reporter once revealed that their office staff can’t reach them when they are vacationing.
I’m convinced they’re going to turn up to some sort of a surprise appearance. When’s that Chelsea Flower show take place. But maybe I’m wrong and they’re not leaving vacay even to compete. They already had to chop up their vacay due to attending the Easter service.
I think they have read the comments about how they get busy when Harry and Meghan are out and decided to do the opposite just to prove the gossips wrong.
Not surprised the visit is so successful. Just sad Harry is still treated so badly by his own family and they continue to be badgered by the media.
They wanted the UK all to themselves? I’m thinking of a phrase I heard once, that made me laugh: “First prize one week, second prize, two.” ;-D
You will always feel buyers remorse when you choose hate, and that is what the brf did when they chose to target Meghan. They have the all white balcony now and its funny that no one wants to see or cares about it or them enough to show up so they got what they deserved imo.. maybe send George, Lotte and louie to a school that has more than aristocrats and billionaires in attendance so if the monarchy survives they know how to interact with normal people and not look so awkward and dull, because the Sussex’s aren’t coming back and their sparkle highlights just how dusty the leftovers look and feel to the public now.
the hilarious thing was that these comments started 1 hour after they had landed. somehow them just landing and barely having a first event was already 10x more successful than anything in britain for years.
The careful framing of this article! “Look how much they suck but it’s so weird that everyone loves them!”
Maybe, “journalists,” just maybe — it’s you who are full of horse hockey.
Aside from the big wedding that they didn’t even want, when did money flow from the king’s coffers to this couple? Charles couldn’t somehow pay for M’s food and clothing. We know M bought the couch for H’s apartment. These people are deeply unserious.
Deeply unserious AND inveterate liars. Most of that diatribe was lies apart from a few ok they might be useful idiots. They parrot lies daily and expect to be called journalists
The “they “ in most opinions are the Windsors who “destructively trashed them” with the them being the Sussexes. Yes they did leave that for interpretation knowing the Windsor’s would read it as the Windsors being destructively trashed.
“They” also had an enormous assist from the very publication claiming this.
I still don’t get why Elizabeth and Charles didn’t try to work with Harry and Meghan. There were ways to compromise instead of all or nothing. Especially since a lot of Royals are at least a quarter out financially.
Yes @Louise123 the total lack of generosity or simply live and let live. Andrew was cossetted and still receives housing, security and cash. Zara and Mike and York sisters earn money and attend family events. Why cold shoulder Harry and Meghan and not invited them to family events and also see them privately like Betty did? They’d have been smarter protecting them in the first place but once Sandringham summit came around they were treated like the enemy and briefing against them continued and has never stopped. Chuck as dad and grandad and head of CE and as a practicing Christian looks horrible turning his back on his own flesh and blood.
Charles had taken over by then. His mother was in her 90s and Phillip who was the manager of the family had died. Charles also removed her close staff, especially her private sec (don’t quote me on hills title) with one with allegiance to him. She only got information through other people.
Charles was a jealous d!@% ruled by his equally jealous wife.
Why didn’t they work with the Sussexes? Imo, Elizabeth and Philip were both sick, Philip was dying, Charles is a ditherer when it doesn’t concern Camilla and William didn’t want to work with Harry. Throw in the meddling and malevolent courtiers and you get sh*t soup, which they’ve all been eating for the past six years.
People who are entitled twist generally do not know how to compromise, they are used to everybody accommodating them and their wants all the the time and hence they do not know how to accommodate the needs of other people.
We are speaking about a woman who would ignore uncomfortable subjects until she was forced to acknowledge that there’s a problem: anyone remember how Liz mishandled the situation immediately after Diana’s death. The PM had to intervene. And the she also took ages to acknowledge the horrific Aberfan disaster in 1966. Sticking her head in the sand was one of her big flaws.
Then there is Charles who is an abusive person with a sky-high level of entitlement. This is a man who was jealous of his own wife! A man who once hit one of his own polo horses with a closed fist on camera when he didn’t win a match. A man who physically assaulted a member of his own staff and who is in the habit of verbally abusing his staff for minor details. He is used to people bending over backwards for him and who throws hissy fits worth of a tired toddler at even the most minor inconvenience.
The entitled royals are then surrounded by an entire institutional machinery that insists that they must NEVER be criticized to the extent that staff within the royal households are not covered by anti-discrimination legislation , which in practice means that it is very difficult if not impossible for them to complain about discrimination and bullying – something that several royals have form for. This kind of environment will inevitably create royals who are entitled and arrogant, especially if they never venture out of their little bubble of privilege. Prince Edward rarely makes waves but there’s plenty of gossip that he is just as horrible as his brothers behind the scenes. Among the staff, Prince Philip was the clear favourite while his sons where the most disliked royals (that is from a book that is at least 10 years old, pre-Meghan).
A very interesting analysis, and probably right on the money. A good point too about the machinery around them, which also makes sure that they never get to experience the consequences of their actions (presumably, unless something negative appears in the media they see on the breakfast table) which, for normal people, might result in a change in behavior. It’s a completely self-perpetuating cycle of dysfunction.
Prince Andrew is the most glaring example of that system. The very fact that he actually thought that his disastrous interview had gone well says it all.
Charles hit his horse!! When was that?
Charles has announced details of his State visit to the United States. Which was a cough to the British media since it was announced then they quickly moved on to review the first day of Harry and Meghan trip.
Now 👑 Charles goes to an unannounced visit to a whiskey event that’s not even covered on British media. When has he ever done that.
Now Harry and Meghan will be back in Oct for an expansion of the Invictus foundation with competitions to include smaller regional countries along with the two year current Invictus.
This will grow exponentially cause Harry has that reach in the veterans community
Now there’s no way the 🧱 will have to get out and do a overseas trip somewhere. William is going to be in the United States now Catherine will either have to go or they must do an overseas trip cause Harry and Meghan are doing more visits overseas than will and Kate has done since the disaster tour
I’m predicting Australia, India or france something close and friendly to the monarchy but the media Charles and the courtiers will have to make sure the 🧱 do an overseas tour before October
Charlie’s staff are not announcing events in the UK ahead of time – to avoid No Kings protests.
I don’t think they’d go to Australia anytime soon because W&K do NOT want comparisons to this, especially crowd sizes.
Here’s my thing with what people like to call these pseudo royal tours. Almost every visit has been about keeping the profile high for IG. Australia is a big part of the IG. So these international tours are just continuing to keep that profile high. And as they’re funding it themselves then yeah they’re gonna add in some paid gigs. I’ve heard complaints of why not just stay and do charity in the country they live in. But IG is Harry’s baby and it’s international. So yeah, it doesn’t take rocket science to see why they go on these tours. Will they be criticized? Sure. But that would happen anyways from the BM. They already get criticized for nothing from the uk press. In this case, though, Australia seems pretty happy with the visit.
“I’ve heard complaints of why not just stay and do charity in the country they live in. ”
I don’t even understand this as an actual complaint. Are they seriously at the point why they’re asking why they’re allowed to travel freely? Why they’re allowed to earn money? And meet with organizations still?
I said this a few days ago but this just continues to ignore the real problem. Harry and Meghan living in a cave is not going to make William and Kate more interesting, or less lazy. And it’s not up to Harry and Meghan to dim them self to the extent that going to church and going to the market seems like groundbreaking Royal work. That’s what you get for coddling to incredibly lazy adults for their entire life.
The Sussexes do charity events is the US too and the Britrags moan and complain about that. Along with the right-wing media here of course. Like that reporter said the only way the Unroyals will be happy is if the Sussexes stay out of the limelight for SEVERAL years, and Meghan should never post anything on social media about her children. Oh and they should move to “Africa” because evidently that is the worst place on earth where no one ever wants to go. Fcuk these people, they’re disgusting.
Oh well. The BM are unable to stop sabotaging themselves and C-Rex & Willy Nilly are too selfish, jealous, & shortsighted to get out of their own way. As long as the BM & other outlets keeps publicizing intimate details that jeopardize the Sussexes’ safety, they will always be on the outside looking in, frothing at the mouth. Seek help immediately RRs! Seriously! Did the public really need to know the Sussexes’ exact seat numbers on that commercial plane they arrived in Australia on? Like, WTH?!?! I keep asking if that island has a shortage of psychotropic drugs…
I swear they will never be honest about the reality of the situation.
“when they try to combine business deals with charitable work that resembles the very royal duties they were so desperate to leave behind, the public pushes back.”
How and why is the public pushing back? Why would the public be upset with people earning money and doing charity? How was the public pushing back by crowds showing up to see them, and people expressing excitement when they get to meet them? How does doing charity and earning the living resemble Royal work? The royals don’t earn any money they’re given money, without any choice from the people giving it.
They are just at this point lying to themselves and us.
this article is hilarious to me because its just so inconsistent. You can tell the journalist is disappointed that the public isn’t pushing back, that there aren’t boos but rather only cheers.
This line – “On the ground, as is often the way with royal jobs, it was a remarkably different story.”
Oh really? so you’re saying the reality of the situation isn’t what the journalists and talk shows and royal stenographers have been reporting? You don’t say. i’m shocked!!!
It is one of their more ridiculous articles, and that’s really saying something.
In other words, “darn, there were no boos today. Let’s hope there are some tomorrow”.
I think it all went wrong when Meghan announced she was expecting a mixed race heir to the British throne.
The negative attacks on meghan started the moment it was discovered they were dating. Ex. ‘Straight out of compton’ headline
Not entirely. Remember, they announced Meghan’s pregnancy at the start of what turned out to be an incredibly successful Oceana tour. That tour started major ringing of alarm bells, not just because it showed how incredibly popular Harry and Meghan were, but, in the case of Charles, it had to have dredged up the memory of his own problematic Australia tour with Diana, where he was throwing a fit because people wanted to see her more than him. H&M are incredibly attractive, plus hard working and extremely competent at what they were doing. Oceana showed the extent to which people were attracted to them (though at that point at least a part of that popularity was likely because they were new). For the pathologically jealous Windsors – who are jealous even of their own family members – this was bad news, and the backlash was on from that moment. Meghan’s competency at the job she’d married into has always been at least part of the problem, because the immediate comparison was the lazy heir and his lazy wife. One thing for sure their racist attitudes have always done, is to allow them to feel justified in disliking and demeaning Meghan.
“when they try to combine business deals with charitable work that resembles the very royal duties they were so desperate to leave behind, the public pushes back.”
LOL at the vague “the public.” They mean “the rota and the left-behinds push back.” Just admit it: When the Sussexes meet with ordinary members of the public, those folks are elated, in a way people never are when William and Kate go out.
Wait you mean people with yellow “Not my king!” signs aren’t following Harry and Meghan around and booing? You mean no one is asking them what did they know about Andrew? I guess the Rota doesn’t see all that happening whenever the “real” Royals show up.
The original sin was enacted by the RF. They aligned with the BM against Harry and Meghan. The article says that the RF will be keeping a close eye on H&M. Can that lead us to believe that they must have kept a close eye on Andrew too? Why didn’t they do anything to try to stop Andrew? They (Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, etc) keep going on with their noses in the air acting so superior. No apologies to anyone just carrying on with their unearned privilege.
And speaking of keeping a close eye on someone……Fergie?
This Victoria Ward woman is so BITTER. She has written so many vile things about H+M and yet she was on the first flight to Australia and *front and centre* when the couple was at the hospital. Talk about craven, desperate and shameless. She pinned a fake smile to her face while standing on the rope line during a television news segment and she kept inserting snide remarks about how “divisive” they are, among the usual hater talking points. I kept thinking: you’ve gone ALL THAT WAY just to sh*t on the two people who are essentially your meal tickets at this stage??? Why are you there? Why didn’t you just remain in the UK? You aren’t doing anything in Australia that you could not have done in the bitter England. Pathetic creature.
It’s just so embarrassing. I would be too ashamed to spend my career trashing people with mostly lies, yet then follow the people I hate all over the world, and then having to face my family and friends.
“Could the Duke and Duchess have been an asset to the Royal family? Undoubtedly, yes, as this tour so far seems to indicate. A shame, then, that they squandered so much goodwill by trashing them so destructively.”
If you go by how the sentences are constructed – In the first sentence, Duke and Duchess comes first, then the Royal family. So, in the next sentence “they” would also be H&M and “them” would be the RF. I hardly think the Telegraph would mean it the other way around.
But, construction aside, this doesn’t make sense because the regret of not being an asset to the RF isn’t coming from Harry and Meghan. As the rest of the article makes clear, H&M are doing just fine on their own.
That is definitely what the article means – that H&M squandered it – but it doesn’t make sense because they had already lost the goodwill when they walked away (at least the goodwill in the family and the press, not the public goodwill) before they gave a single interview.
But obviously the reverse is what’s true – the royal family squandered so much goodwill by trashing the Sussexes.
All they had to do was be decent to Harry and his wife. All they had to do was treat them half as well as they treated William and Kate. All William and kate had to do was nothing. and yet here we are.
It’s crazy, isn’t it? Charles had such goodwill from his behavior toward Meghan and Doria at the wedding. Why couldn’t he have extended that to additional public events? Public approval would have done a lot to put the BM back on its heels.
I think the establishment press will always have to criticize the establishment incognito, lest they lose their precious “access”. But they know the reality is that the public is losing interest in the Unroyals and I think that disinterest could turn to anger if things dont change. Bashing the Sussexes is better than bashing William for liquidating farms and collecting fees for vacant hospitals.
“Rather than shouting a question about the cost to the taxpayer, a local reporter simply wanted to know what message the Duke might have for veterans.”
So she’s essentially pissed that local reporters that the Murdoch press and UK media had primed to harass the couple weren’t taking the baton and running with it, despite the “weeks of negativity” which the Brits had fomented.
I’m aghast that she was allowed anywhere near Harry and Meghan in Australia, because I cannot imagine that their team would have allowed her to receive any credentials to their events.
It also sounds as though the British reporters are planning to shout antagonising questions to the couple as they go about their business, but are still going to be encouraging the local press and some idiot derangers to do the same.
Wasn’t the sale of the Telegraph to a German conglomerate approved (owners of Bild)? We’ll see if this is a positive or negative thing for Sussex family in the future. Better than the previous proposed sale to the Fail, that’s for sure.
Oh wow, Lord Dracula lost that bid? Well isn’t he having a terrible, no good, very bad year so far! Let’s hope he keeps that losing streak going with Harry’s case.
It is pending approval. They (uk govt?) has to approve the sale of UK publication to a foreign company.
I wonder whether the success of the Australian visit will spur the Grey Men to insist that Kate accompanies Wilbur to US in July? Really PoWs should be undertaking two Royal Tours a year but
Kate no longer seems to travel abroad for work. Instead of complaining about Harry and Meghan the BM should be asking why Wilbur hasn’t visited Australia and New Zealand recently?
This is to reply to @Lady Digby, I think William doesn’t travel in an official capacity anymore because it would be too pointed a practice for even the rota not to notice that Kate does not accompany him, there simply isn’t any way to spin separate travel for tours representing the crown. But, Earthshot can be a kind of placeholder fudge because it’s not “official.”
We get this type of article everytime Harry and Meghan does these trips. People forget that Harry and Meghan wanted to continue their royal work but the Palace rejected the proposal. All the questions as to why the Palace couldn’t accept Harry’s proposal should be directed to the Palace.
They couldn’t have stayed on part time, they would have still done more work than WanK and made them look even worse.
Lovely to see the crowds and smiles greeting H&M yesterday. Had to Google it since in America they are ordinary people and not covered regularly except for some independent web sites.
Styles is my referent for tabloid nonsense and he’s been on fire almost exclusively about H&M with his brand of housewife hatred for weeks. I suggested he call his page The Non Working Royalist.
*Why doesn’t this damn system remember me??? I constantly have to fill in the email addy. It’s exhausting.
They have announced today that Anne and Kate will be attending separate ANZAC Day events on April 25th.
In Anne’s case she does attend ANZAC Day annually. Kate having to attend an event is not as consistent.
WanK could see that Harry and Meghan were going to leave them in the dust. They could have risen to the occasion, and worked harder. They are future king and queen- and Harry and Meghan certainly didn’t want to take that away from them. Instead, they decided to try to destroy Harry and Meghan and their marriage from a secure hiding place (castle or holiday castle) and do even less than they were doing. I think pre-wedding, Harry and Meghan did more than William and Kate had done the entire previous year. Their response was indulge in malevolent sniping and be lazier than ever. These two are not quality human beings. I hope in their next life, they evolve more.