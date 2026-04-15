Why didn’t Queen Elizabeth take sides in Prince Harry & William’s feud?

I’m not surprised that People Magazine’s cover story this week is about Queen Elizabeth II. Her centenary birthday is coming up soon, which is why there’s a glut of “biographies” about her. Those biographies are, by and large, actually about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, obviously. Biographers swear up and down that the dead queen hated Harry and Meghan, never wanted to speak to them alone, was irritated that they named their daughter Lilibet, and that she personally authorized Angela Kelly’s eight-years-long smear campaign on the Sussexes over a fakakta tiara. What those biographers fail to mention is that in her life, she actually seemed to stay friendly, if not close, with the Sussexes. They also don’t mention that QEII knew that Charles and William would be terrible kings and that’s why she tried to hang on for as long as possible. Well, People Mag’s cover story is partially about why QEII didn’t fix Prince Harry and Prince William’s estrangement in her final years.
The royal family is missing their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8, 2022, ahead of what would be her 100th birthday in late April. In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, sources address the ongoing, six-year rift between Prince Harry and Prince William — and how the late Queen Elizabeth might have offered her support behind the scenes were she still alive.
“She saw both of them, even after the estrangement,” a source close to the palace tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She also believed that you might have views, but you don’t have sides. She knew that families are complicated.”
Ailsa Anderson, a former press secretary to the Queen, adds, “It’s very difficult. The only two people who can mend this are themselves. She could have been the convener, but they have to take the first steps.”
While the brothers’ relationship remains strained, a source also tells PEOPLE that there have been gradual efforts to repair Prince Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles, and the two have been talking more since their reunion in September 2025.
Prince Harry, 41, and Prince William, 43, have had a fraught relationship for several years. It’s been widely reported that the brothers’ rupture began in 2016 when William expressed concerns about how quickly Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle was moving. In his memoir Spare, Harry revealed the complexities of his relationship with William, which, despite a public image of closeness, was marked by tension. Harry described William as both his “beloved brother and arch nemesis,” recounting instances of verbal and even physical altercations between them.
Tensions between the couple and the royal family continued to mount in subsequent years as Harry and Meghan, 44, moved to California in 2020, broke from the royal mandate of “never complain, never explain” and shared their grievances about royal life in various high-profile interviews, a Netflix series and Harry’s 2023 memoir.
In a new book by Russell Myers, William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, the author claimed that William was left “absolutely seething” by what he saw as his brother’s betrayal.
“He felt betrayed by Harry to the extent that he vowed never to speak to him again,” Myers wrote. “Such was his anger that he told one of his most trusted aides that he had “absolutely no time to entertain either of them [Harry and Meghan].”
However, Myers said that it’s Kate, 44, who has been the steadying force for his husband amid the estrangement and the multitude of other stressors that come with being the future king of England. “Her attitude was consistently ‘this will pass,’ ” he wrote of the Princess of Wales. “Whenever William would get riled up about it, she would calm the situation down and bring him back to what matters most to them. That is their family and what they are doing.”
[From People]
Years ago, there were a few stories which I believed about QEII. One, she had one precondition for meeting Harry and Meghan before Easter 2022 – that Harry speak to his father. And I also believe that she said something along the lines of “you know what your father is like” to Harry. QEII saw Charles’s flaws and she saw that he was (and is) a dogsh-t father, and I think she was actively trying to encourage father and son to have some kind of reconciliation, or for Charles to mimic her approach to the Sussexes. Of course, as soon as she died, Charles’s first act as king was to bitch out Harry and tell him that Meghan was banned from Balmoral, which certainly set the petty, vile tone for his reign. But my point is that I believe QEII cared more about making sure Charles and Harry spoke and had some kind of relationship, as opposed to her caring about Harry and William’s feud.
As for Harry and William’s feud, I believe Harry’s story, in Spare, where he noted that William had some kind of shrieking rage-fit during the Sandringham Summit, and his childish tantrum was witnessed by QEII. Everyone in that family, even QEII, walked on eggshells around William for a reason – he’s violently stupid and ill-equipped to handle stressful or difficult situations. Meaning, I think there’s a reason why QEII never really bothered to encourage William and Harry to reconcile. She probably thought S-P-A-C-E was the best option.
Cover courtesy of People. Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK – 12/08/2016 – Annual evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, London.
-PICTURED: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-Instar_Diplomatic_Corps_158294.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen’s Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022,Image: 696417262, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal thank local volunteers and key workers in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Edinburgh, SCOTLAND – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Ceremony of the Keys at The Palace Of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180425-
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2018
Credit: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTA
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
-
-
Britain’s Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), in central London, Britain July 10, 2018.
For one thing the queen could have called out scooter for trying to undermine harry and Meghan s relation ship. The queen approved the wedding and should have told her spoiled grandson scooter to back off. Scooter had keen wait ten years and cheated on her in the run up to the ring. He is no role model. Harry and Meghan dated for 2 years not 2 days.
The bad decisions the queen made caused much fallout.
More st keen spin. She caused a,lot of trouble. Did people editors see the film clip where st keen took a threatening step towards Meghan. Plus I doubt scooter listens to keen advice. He shooed her away when she started to go near harry at Philips funeral.
“she said something along the lines of “you know what your father is like” to Harry. QEII saw Charles’s flaws and she saw that he was (and is) a dogsh-t father”
I agree that she could have said that but not about the last part. I don’t think she thought of parenting as a duty to provide love and emotional support/stability. I don’t think she judged C for not providing that. If she encouraged Harry to talk to him is to make him understand that he should accept his father as he is and go along with it for the sake of the monarchy.
I think people give her too much credit. She was a ditherer, just like KC. And she was not any better equiped to deal with the changing expectations towards her family.
I thought the queen HAD taken sides in the William/Harry feud. By standing by and doing nothing while William was busy involving himself in his brother’s romance, marriage, where the Sussexes lived, and their royal business, the queen effectively took William’s side.
The late Queen was legendary for not interfering in her family members’ private lives, which sometimes worked well and sometimes simply postponed the inevitable. But when she did act she did it with complete conviction and speedy dispatch. She watched Charles & Diana rip each other to pieces in the press for about 10 years with stoic resignation but immediately after the Bashir interview she instructed them to divorce legally. That was November ‘95 (Guy Fawkes Day, or, IIRC, Elizabeth & Philips’ wedding anniversary, I forget which) and the divorce was finalised — IIRC — in August 1996. She would have agreed with Mitterrand, who advised, “Il faut donner du temps au temps,” you have to give time some time. Time is like a developing solution, it allows character to emerge under the pressure of events.