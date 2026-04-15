Guardian: The Sussexes’ Oz trip is ‘tin-eared’ & ‘the celebrity shine has rather worn off’

Even the less-royalist British outlets are getting into the Sussex-bashing business this month, as it appears as if every single British journo is incandescent with rage that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are free to visit Australia and make some charitable and commercial stops. I have a small confession: now that we’ve seen some of their Australian events, I do think this looks like a “royal tour” in many ways. But I’m not mad about it – I think it’s hysterically funny, actually. Harry and Meghan went to Oz on their own dime, they’re paying for their own security and personnel, and they’re still showing that they don’t need to be attached to a royal office to have a schedule which includes “visiting a children’s hospital” and “spending time at a veterans center and a women’s shelter.” Well, the Guardian quoted an Australian “associate professor and royals researcher” at length and, shock of shocks, this woman was practically spitting with rage about the Sussexes’ Australian tour.
The professor speaks! “Back in 2018 they were newly married, newly pregnant and we were very, very excited,” Flinders University associate professor and royals researcher Giselle Bastin said. “They had a glamour attached to them … they felt like a new beginning, like the future of the Windsors. [But] there’s been so much fracture and unhappiness around the couple and their relationship with the royals … the celebrity shine has rather worn off.”
As Ever promotion!! There will be no walkabouts to meet the public because of security and cost concerns. Instead, along with the luxe wellness retreat, Meghan will be promoting As Ever, her collection of products that the website describes as “more than a brand”. “They’re not reading the room,” Bastin said. “Having to flog $3,000 tickets to a wellness retreat looks quite pointless in the current world climate. It’s tin-eared.”
The Sussexes are broke, you guys: Nine newspapers published a brutal rundown of the pair’s income stream on Monday, in a piece titled “Australia was good to Harry and Meghan. Now they want to use us as an ATM”. It noted the couple struggling to afford a 16-room, $14.65m ($21m) house in Montecito, California, while also listing their $20m ($28m) Spotify podcast deal, $20m ($28m) from Penguin Random House for Harry’s book Spare, a “substantial sum” from his father for life outside Britain, £6m ($11.4m) inherited from Diana and £8m ($15.2m) from the late Queen Mother’s estate.
The Sussexes are raising money in Australia: Bastin said they still need cash, and are using Australia to raise it. “They have an enormous output in terms of money and they don’t have as much coming in,” she said. “It’s a faux royal tour. They’re not working royals. I think they’re using Australia as an opportunity to get a sense of the mood, about how they’ll be received … to cosplay what it might be like if they once again become working royals.”
[From The Guardian]
I guess the Guardian is making fun of the “broke” claims by giving their readers a partial list of all of the money Harry and Meghan have already made? Is that what’s happening there? It’s so wild to me that British and Australian outlets are so panicked that they’re now saying that the Sussexes can’t afford their 629 bathrooms in Montecito. For the last time (I hope) – I’m sure it’s costing Harry & Meghan more to make this trip than they’re making from their commercial gigs. And even if that’s not the case, literally no one is forcing Australians to buy tickets to see H&M. “The celebrity shine has rather worn off”– yeah, keep telling yourself that. William has a face like a dirty thumb and Kate is Botoxed to hell and back, and they force children to leave their schools just for royal photo-ops. Meanwhile, people are genuinely thrilled to see H&M whenever they’re out and about.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen visiting the Victorian Veterans Museum in Melbourne when Harry has a brief near miss with a passing cyclist.
Pictured: Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen visiting the Victorian Veterans Museum in Melbourne when Harry has a brief near miss with a passing cyclist.
Pictured: Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet (left to right) Chief of Staff to the CEO & Executive Director Communications, Dr Peter Steer, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Christine Kilpatrick during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex takes part a therapy session in the Kelpie garden with adolescent patients during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex with adolescent patients and staff members in the Kelpie garden during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex, alongside staff members, serves lunch to a resident during a visit to McAuley Community Services for Women, a women’s homeless and family violence shelter in Footscray, in Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Footscray, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (Anvam) in Southbank, Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (Anvam) in Southbank, Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Aww… the very bitter tears of those who can’t control the Sussexes or the narrative because the crowds have come out cheering and they were not bused in!!! They are TRYING their hardest to make the Sussexes something they are not and having no success in doing so!! Cry harder CRY HARDER!!!
The Guardian article was published on Monday afternoon uk time before the Sussexes even arrived in Australia which is why it looks so silly now!
Seriously!!!!???? LOL!!! OMG the BM are just crazy. THEY NEED TO STOP.
STAHP. Is that really true? It’s truly funny how they had these articles ready to go before the visit even happened. And that’s what we call propaganda, folks.
I’m trying to figure out exactly what ‘substantial funding for life outside of Britain’ money from Charles they’re talking about. Do they mean the Sandringham Summit promised funding he cut/stopped in March 2020 when the royal family pulled Harry and Meghan’s security detail?
And why do they only quote the Penguin Random House $20 million advance Harry received and not the far more substantial royalties he’s received ‘after’ paying back that $20 million advance from PRH.
My understanding is you don’t pay back advances; rather, you don’t start earning royalties until your book has sold enough to equal that advance.
As I’ve noted before, I’d love to be as broke as the Sussexes.
And what’s wearing off is The Guardian’s too-cool-for-school, all-royals-are-the-same schtick.
Disappointed by The Guardian trying to increase clicks by joining the racist, sexist hate campaign against the Sussexes.
The guardian have posted sussex hate for over 6 years. It’s not new, but people glorify the guardian
AMEN. I stopped reading the Guardian several years ago, precisely because they had the gall to be begging for money while riding the Sussex hate train. There were at least six reporters who regularly regurgitated the lies and smears of the tabloids, with two of them pretending to be snarky while writing slanderous bile, even before the BBC fully got in on the act.
I read it in the past as well, most disappointing, and the BBC went downhill as well, mind you the Tories put one of their own in charge, it was bound to happen. I remember the BBC from the sixties, deadpan news readers, just facts, no opinions allowed, much better, you could make up your own mind.
Same. I may have to unsubscribe from them.
I’m a long time Guardian subscriber and reader and except for a few early guest opinion pieces on the Sussexes, the Guardian has always toe the Royal Rota line about Harry and Meghan. The Guardian regular women columnists like Marina Hyde, Zoe Williams, and Arwa Mahdawi are bitchy and use what they think as posh, Oxbridge trained wit (but really lazy snarks) to sucker punch. They love, love to crow about how great they are at advocating feminism—-in the same way Camilla is out there championing abused and trafficked women.
For these columnists, the BRF and Meghan and Harry are easy pickings to write about and make money. It’s lazy writing. They make fun of the current working royals, but save the ultimate gut punch for Harry and Meghan. They don’t spend as much sustained column space attacking Andy the ped as they do Meghan and Harry. And that’s the tell how conventional and copy keening of the tabloids the Guardian has become.
Agree with everything you said. I have frequently said I do not understand the constant glazing of The Guardian by some commenters on this site.
They traffic in the same bigoted and ignorant coverage of Harry and Meghan that ignores key points, they just approach it from the left rather than the right. Their commentary is always snarky and peppered with the idea that they’re oh so above all this royalty nonsense, like racism and worldwide media disinformation campaigns stop counting because they have titles.
🙌🏼 well said!! 👏🏽
The Guardian are the WORST of them all as they are complete HYPOCRITES!
They pretend to be liberal but spend all their time bashing liberals from the Sussexes to PM Starmer. They are struggling, and so desperate that they are prepared to sell themselves to populists and M&H haters (same thing) for a few extra-clicks. How they can have someone like Marina Hyde, ex of Piers Morgan, on their roster is simply baffling and says it all about how wholly feckless they are.
All they’ve achieved is put off genuine progressives and liberals with their muddled “we hate everyone but our super-cool selves”.
I used to have a subscription – NEVER AGAIN!
I remember Marina Hyde sneering at the Sussex Squad some time ago and I parted company with the Guardian then
“Bastin said they still need cash, and are using Australia to raise it. “ Ummmm, so?
Is this a cultural thing and I’m just a greedy American? Why are they acting like it’s a bad thing to earn money? This is coming up too often on this trip the idea that they do things for money? So do I, I’m at work right now.
You don’t have to go to the wellness retreat. You don’t have to buy stuff from As Ever. And I wish they would give it a rest with the ” current world climate”. Please explain to me when the world climate was ever sunshine and rainbows as to where it was the perfect time for people to earn money, with nothing else bad happening?
This tells me that the real polls, not the YouGov polls show that the idea of taxpayer funded royals coming to grace you with their presence is not popular. And people are asking the right questions.
These people are here paying for themselves and garnering more interest, than the people we are paying for. The people who get booed when anyone actually bothers to show up.
Exactly. It’s not a bad thing to earn money. From what I can tell, they’re mad that they’re money while doing something that looks like a royal tour. But Harry was royal and he still works with IG so why not combine all these things?
Exactly. Are they saying the Sussexes should make separate trips to Australia, one trip to earn money and a different trip for Invictus and other charities? That’s crazy.
William liquidating farms and hoarding cash like an oligarch is “reading the room in the current world climate”? And that professor sounds like she needs to get out more and see what’s really going on. Reading British tabloids is bad for ones mental health.
Right??? Focusing on the Sussexes earning money is not doing what they think t’s doing.
I wish I could be “broke and struggling for money” the way the Sussexes are! My goodness, the Delulu is strong with some of these media folks isn’t it?
Right?
I must admit I am pleasantly surprised at the way they have been so enthusiastically received. I expected the reception to be more low key. All the negative briefing acted as a powerful marketing tool. As for the Guardian, they are as establishment as any other media organisation and will never really challenge the narrative from papers like the Mail.
Are the sussexes billionaires? No. Are they anywhere near broke? No. And whether the shine has worn off rather depends on the person viewing them. They are always going to get backlash from the BM whether they do a tour in Australia or not. So why not go and connect with IG and do things that align asever like the Australian Master chef and the wellness retreat. And add some charity visits along the way. A lot of people will role their eyes but a lot of people will see it and not mind it.
I’m sure a lot of these articles are being orchestrated by Willy and Waity who are probably still on holiday with their children… and I’m pretty sure that home they bought is owned outright by now so these people can stop worrying about their mortgage and making up numbers that are different in every article.
Even people here have weird expectations about the guardian when they’ve been sussex haters firmly, and post the crazy stuff, since Jan 2020 so 6.5 years. When will people learn. It’s like, oh the times is a broadsheet. No,its a Murdoch rag . People need to get a grip on reality.
can’t afford the house they … already own?
so insane – and in the middle of this meghan publishes another investment she has made.
they just can’t handle that they actually have no idea how much money meghan and harry have. they have no idea how much harry makes at better up, no confirmed numbers for the book, netflix etc (rumored, but not confirmed), nor do they have a comprehensive lists of investments, although they always leave out their investments and speaking fees which clearly do make it possible to pay for things.
and to complain that her event is out of touch – it sold out.
Remember this article was published on Monday before the Sussexes arrived in Australia so it’s working from the delusion that the media was spinning that the whole thing would be a disaster. Just read it and laugh because they were proved wrong!
I was very disappointed in this inaccurate nonsense from the Guardian which feels something like the Scum would publish. It is all sour grapes because Harry and Meghan are receiving a brilliant reception in Australia. They are doing good and cheering us up which is welcome given all the Trump created uncertainty on the world.
@ladydigby It was published on Monday before they arrived in Australia so the Guardian really thought they were doing something! Of course the article has now been proved wrong.
It’s irrelevant when it was published, the guardian has always been a nasty, lying hater about sussexes.
I stay away from most of the Guardian lifestyle and society columnists who just revel too hard laughing at their own snarks. They recycle the same babble the tabloids do but think they are superior because they write for the more intellectual and classier Guardian.
It’s all pretentious BS, reflecting the same discordant unreconciled love/hate for the straitjacket English class system. They ape the Sloan Ranger style whilst making fun of the aristos because in their heart of hearts, they adore the grand manor life. It’s only the monarch who can knight them after all.
i mean it repeats the lies about Harry getting significant funding from his father after 2020 and money from the QM’s estate, which Harry’s rep has gone on the record to deny.
What I find striking is how thrilled Harry and Megan look at their joint and individual events. Nothing at all like the fake faces we see Keen and Billy pull. And that’s part of what ticks off the naysayers; Harry and Megan are happy, they’re engaged in their paid and volunteer work, and they owe nothing to the Royal Family.
4 engagements on a single day after a long flight and they looked thrilled. They do love this and it shows.
The phrase “it feeds the soul” comes to mind when I watch these two… work like this feeds their souls and that’s where the magic comes from imo.
”The celebrity shine has rather worn off”
Well well well, if that’s case, no worries! But it rather seems to me it is just the opposite, hence the hysterical effort to change the narrative.
Yeah, that was so evident at the hospital visit. 🙄
I actually stopped my paid Guardian supporter subscription after the hitpieces in their paper.
Like the Sussexes said criticism is fine and if one reviewer had not liked With Love, Meghan then that is their opinion.
However they wrote 4 or 5 stories some of reporters who never even talked sbout a streaming cooking show before just to spout criticism.
And in two more articles re this tour they keep circling back to negativity.
How sad from a newspaper I had liked before that.
You give me inspiration. I’ll stop mine, too. I hope there’s a way to tell them why.
I’ve said this many times on here, they’ve been sussex haters for 6 years. None of this is new,yet people act like its new information. The posts are all there.
Yeah, a few years ago I started reading the Guardian when the crash of the newspaper industry here gave rise to pretty much any decent, trustworthy publication putting up paywalls.
Since the Guardian is still free to access, I went to them for important breaking news. I always have plenty to read, so never paid much attention to lifestyle, opinion, etc.
Then I noticed Marina Hyde and others being really nasty about M & H, and did some digging in their coverage history to find that this really negative coverage had been going on for awhile.
I was so disappointed. I don’t read them anymore.
The guardian is proof of how every media source in the UK is insanely biased about protecting the establishment. If this is supposed to be a left wing paper, then you don’t take a royalist as a source of anything. They should be criticizing the monarchy itself and not just launching attacks on the two people who have demonstrated just how useless the current system happens to be.
Only smaller independent sources like Byline Times seem to approach the position of having no monarchy as the sane position.
Funny how not a single one of these “journalists” mentions that Australian PM Albanese last year very publicly invited WanK to visit Australia in 2026. Pity, some of this adoring reception could have accrued to the BRF (maybe WanK wouldn’t attract as much adoration as the Sussexes, but still). WanK seems to be fine getting on planes for luxury international vacations, but they’re not doing any foreign tours this year.
https://people.com/was-kate-middleton-prince-william-next-royal-tour-kids-revealed-11820325
@Me at Home Private Eye magazine noted that Foreign Office was frustrated by the heir’s refusal to travel abroad for except for Earthshot gigs. Surely questions do need to be asked if Kate doesn’t go with Wilbur to US in July? That’s a much easier journey than Australia and Trump is a big fan. Okay she’s on a phased return to work but Will as heir needs to be travelling abroad for work as and when required by the Foreign Office. Australian PM has invited PoWs to visit so why not get something in the diary or do they no longer plan that far ahead.
The Guardian publishes Marina Hyde, who used to crack me up & whose book of her own past columns I bought & read. But she has a Sussex blind spot & spouts tabloid snark which is a real bummer so I’ve given up on her & her paper. The Guardian is a left-leaning paper so it can pooh pooh the royals on that basis but it’s disingenuous to be so selective in their withering gaze when they seem to have no issue with the plutocratic incongruously oafish WanK.
This article seems so pointless and doesn’t reflect the actual reality of their visit. They’re still ranting about the women’s retreat and money. It’s ridiculous. The Sussexes have a jam-packed schedule and doing a lot. This is just venting over troll talking points.
The last time Chuck and Gladys were in Oz, she took off her shoes and made THE KING carry her dirty shoes while she walked barefoot at an official function.
When they were in Kenya, she refused to get out of the car.
Just recently, they were at a function, and she kept prodding THR KING to go.
So they can’t blame the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for turning up appropriately.
I have to agree with the sentiment that the events of their trip look odd.
You don’t see other celeb couples dojng hospital visits together.
You seenTom Holland making visits as Spider-Man but you don’t see Tom and Zendaya dolled up on their own with people lined up.
Harry and Meghan are celebrities and this doesn’t look good to me. And it doesn’t do much for the charities or Meghan and Harry’s businesses.
@CWS Celebrities visit hospitals all the time. Ed Sheeran was at the exact same hospital last month. Did you have a problem with him visiting or is it only Harry and Meghan that can’t visit hospitals?
clearly I support celebrities visiting, I mentioned Tom Holland.
The comment I made was about couples making an “appearance”
Huh? What a weird comment.
Harry and Meghan are many things. One of these is philanthropists, something they were both long before they got married.
People can’t get their heads around Harry & Meghan, because they like to put people in boxes. You can be a royal, an entrepreneur, a celebrity or a philanthropist, but NEVER try to be some combination of the four, and certainly GOD FORBID all four at the same time!
Well, as it turns out, Meghan and Harry are all four. Hats off to them!
Pretty sure Zendaya and Tom actually did attend a charity event together in Oakland. It was for a sports charity she supported and they were wearing sports clothes. Not any different than if Harry and Meghan went to a sporty IG event. Zendaya and Tom specifically invited the media to shine the light on the project, not unlike Harry and Meghan. As for getting dolled up, they did get dolled up to attend an event to support Tom’s commercial Bero company. So no, that argument does not hold. Both couples do charity and commercial events and invite the media while getting dolled up.
https://www.teenvogue.com/story/zendaya-tom-holland-oakland-basketball-court
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a70876426/zendaya-tom-holland-bero-hat-outfit-rome/
clearly this is a different situation, this is a reception solely for MansH.
This is not a “charity event” with other celebrities
Okay, so no couples visiting a hospital with people being excited to see them? Got it.
Echoing @Nobs Please, people think in the binary too much. People react to Harry and Meghan the way they do because they are popular. There’s a crowd of people waiting to see them at the hospital which is unlike other celebrities ( not really but for argument’s sake), because those people wanted to be there to see them. Five floors of people did not have to line up to watch them come in, they chose to.
What other celebrity couples are doing doesn’t matter. They don’t have to exist in a box of they are only this or they are only that. They’re striking their own path, which means that because of who Harry was born as, any reaction to them is not going to be the same as a singer, or an actor, or an athlete.
Also, I’m not sure how you can postulate that this doesn’t help their business nor help the hospital. How does exposure and visibility to new audiences not help organizations or businesses? I never heard of this hospital before their visit, and I’m sure there are plenty of people who had never looked too deeply into what Meghan is doing with her business that may have a positive impression of her because of this visit now.
one of the reasons their events seem different than other celebs and more “royal” is because of the press attention (and public attention.) When you have however many photographers and journalists reporting on something like a hospital visit, and when people are super excited to see HARRY AND MEGHAN, its going to change from a simple hospital visit to something on a larger scale like this.
The same people that will complain about them doing things together will turn around and ask “Where is Meghan?” or “Where is Harry?” when they are not together. Of all this criticisms I’ve read, this one seems……dumb.
Hmm, a quick google search shows:
– Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: In December 2016, they visited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer, sing carols, and take photos with patients.
– Tom Holland and Zendaya: The couple visited children at a London hospital in December 2023 to spend time with patients and families.
– Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: In February 2013, they made a low-key visit to the Pediatric Unit at Health Sciences North in Ontario, Canada, taking time to chat with families and pose for pictures.
– Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman: Known for their philanthropic work in Australia, they have visited hospitals such as the Sydney Children’s Hospital.
– Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank: They paid a visit to London’s Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in March 2019, where they met patients and staff.
Well, there ya go.
ok Troll
I’m genuinely confused at The Guardian printing an opinion clearly at odds with reality. Celebrity shine worn off? Hmmm. Airport watch 2026 begs to differ. Faux Royal Tour/working royals crap again. They are royals who work and I agree that there’s nothing fake here. It has all the hallmarks of a royal tour and the Aussies are giving it two thumbs up.
Also sick of this $3000 wellness retreat narrative. An event that was going ahead with or without Meghan. But they scored her in a not what you know but who you know type thing and what a coup for them! As for ‘when times are tough’ thing, this is what many people don’t want to admit, times aren’t that tough for a hearty section. Sure, even some of them are belt tightening but it’s uncomfortable to talk about people doing fine financially when so many aren’t because then it gets uncomfortable about why. But I digress.
Still laughing about Meghan hitting up MasterChef which is brilliant and will cause more heads to explode. This tour has hit so many high notes. People needed this clearly and the “working royals” are not prepared (let alone willing and able) to deliver and so this is the result.
Whatever.
Kaiser i think you maybe right, it has turned into a royal tour, because when the trip was first announced IG and the Retreat were the main focus, but i think others stepped in asking them if they would come for a visit so they have added to their iternary, plus with the press focus in addition its a royal tour
This. Harry is highlighting the IG. Meghan is is doing the retreat which ties into asever. And then people start inviting them everywhere. And why should they say no? Bc they’ll get criticism for it looking like a royal tour? Harry cannot help that he is the son of the king so any charity event he does is gonna look royal, whether he’s in Cali or Australia. Should he stop existing or isolate himself to one country bc it’ll be criticized? They’ll be criticized either way.
Meghan and Harry do more visits in one day than WanK do in 4 months
I guess I’ve seen the light about the Guardian now.. just another MSM billionaire supporter after all
I wish I were doing so poorly as to have a’$20m ($28m) Spotify podcast deal, $20m ($28m) from Penguin Random House for Harry’s book Spare, a “substantial sum” from his father for life outside Britain, £6m ($11.4m) inherited from Diana and £8m ($15.2m) from the late Queen Mother’s estate.’ 🤷♀️ What is wrong with these people?!
And unless Harry wrote about it in Spare, we have no idea what he may or may not have inherited from his mother or the Queen Mother (I confess, I still haven’t read his book).
Those imbeciles WISH the shine has worn off the Sussexes. But lo and behold, they look and sound better than ever. What the bitching is about is exactly this: that Meghan and Harry look/seem and act more “royal” than the “true” royals Kate and William. Well, I will confirm this as a fact: Meghan and Kate ARE more royal that Kate and William, the true impostors.
Sorry, I meant Meghan and Harry (not Meghan and Kate)
I hope we’ll get the video of Harry being asked about The Wiggles by a reporter. It’s absolutely charming and worth a look.