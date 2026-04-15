Duchess Meghan filmed a guest-judge appearance on ‘MasterChef Australia’

Woke up bright and early to laugh at the Derangers melting down over the Duchess of Sussex appearing on an Australian TV show. Last night, I watched as Prince Harry turned up for some solo events, and the Aussie reporters were like “where’s Meghan, what is she doing today?” As it turns out, she was probably filming her appearance on MasterChef Australia! The new season of MasterChef Australia begins this weekend, and I would guess that Meg is a guest judge at some point early in the season, in a pretaped episode. Didn’t she appear as a guest judge on various cooking shows/competitions when she lived in Canada as well? She also appeared on Chopped Junior in 2016. This is a return to what she loves. She’s such a foodie.

Let me run through the go-to complaints: why is she using her title, why isn’t she using her title, I thought she wanted privacy, she’ll ruin the hallowed space of a reality cooking competition, everyone’s going to stop watching your show now that Meghan is on it!! Someone call the waaaaaambulance!! They’re already on MasterChef’s Instagram account, bitching and moaning.

Incidentally, regarding her name, on MasterChef’s Instagram account, they refer to her as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. In the clip from the show, they say “the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.” On Tuesday, Meghan was asked how she would like to be addressed and she said “Meg.” There are currently British commentators screaming and crying over “why isn’t she using her title.” The volte-face will be extraordinary when they see the title being “used” on MasterChef.