Duchess Meghan filmed a guest-judge appearance on ‘MasterChef Australia’

Woke up bright and early to laugh at the Derangers melting down over the Duchess of Sussex appearing on an Australian TV show. Last night, I watched as Prince Harry turned up for some solo events, and the Aussie reporters were like “where’s Meghan, what is she doing today?” As it turns out, she was probably filming her appearance on MasterChef Australia! The new season of MasterChef Australia begins this weekend, and I would guess that Meg is a guest judge at some point early in the season, in a pretaped episode. Didn’t she appear as a guest judge on various cooking shows/competitions when she lived in Canada as well? She also appeared on Chopped Junior in 2016. This is a return to what she loves. She’s such a foodie.
Let me run through the go-to complaints: why is she using her title, why isn’t she using her title, I thought she wanted privacy, she’ll ruin the hallowed space of a reality cooking competition, everyone’s going to stop watching your show now that Meghan is on it!! Someone call the waaaaaambulance!! They’re already on MasterChef’s Instagram account, bitching and moaning.
Incidentally, regarding her name, on MasterChef’s Instagram account, they refer to her as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. In the clip from the show, they say “the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.” On Tuesday, Meghan was asked how she would like to be addressed and she said “Meg.” There are currently British commentators screaming and crying over “why isn’t she using her title.” The volte-face will be extraordinary when they see the title being “used” on MasterChef.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, MasterChef’s Instagram.
They are on full meltdown mode!!! They are visibly overwhelmed and unable to manage the situation. I found it genuinely amusing to read the comments, as they ranged from comical to incredulous.
Some derangers insist the sussexes lost their titles. Then carry on about their leaving the children home. And it’s a faux royal tour. They seem to have scripts
So I don’t understand why they ask why they don’t bring their kids with them. Who brings their kids with them on the business trip where both parents are going to be in meetings all day? Most of their trips are during the school year, and they are holding meetings all day long, why would you take two kids under 10 out of school to bring with you?
Look at yesterday, after getting off an all night flight they rolled right into the hospital visit. Archie and Lili would have just been at the hotel exhausted and cranky probably. And then look at all the stuff Harry did with the military, why would you have a 5 and a 7 year old with you? Or filming MasterChef?
Even discounting the fact that they made it very clear that they’re not going to be parading their kids around, most people would leave their kids home when they plan to work 16 hour days.
they absolutely have scripts.
Derangers are showing us why the nickname is perfect for them. They are all over the place and are so easily manipulated to believe anything as long as it aligns with their ignorant narrative. In the past six years UK royals and media who have tried to convince us that the Sussexes lost their titles while in their next breath they refer to them by those very same titles. They have spent over two decades referring to a woman who actually divorced one of their royals as Duchess of York even when she was selling books to make money while living in a royal residence.
These same people aren’t barking about the other couple leaving their children for days when they go on tours. They remain silent when celebrity couples or high powered couples who work leave their children for several days to fulfill their work obligations. This isn’t a new concept that only Harry and Meghan do. All over the world working parents travel and instead of disrupting their children’s lives by dragging them around the world with them, they leave them at home safe, protected and loved with someone they trust while their parents work. All of the royals have done this, including the late Queen and Diana. People of various financial backgrounds have been doing this forever. This isn’t new and it’s not something to attack any parents with. This is just the derangers being upset that they can’t force this couple to expose their children to them so they can attack them.
And this faux royal tour is getting more attention than the left behind royals get with their tours. I think that’s what the problem is. They are upset that Harry and Meghan still make the other royals look like the backup royals even though they are no longer senior working royals and they aren’t financially funded by the public. It’s the need for Harry and Meghan to be 50% less.
Oh wow this is nice. I did wonder if she was going to pop up on a morning show like Today or GMA doing a cooking segment, since she has done those before, so this will be fun to see.I wonder what the menu will be for her episode. I’m not into reality TV like that, but cooking shows are probably the ones that I can tolerate the most, as long as they’re not ridiculous with the countdown clocks and competition.
As for the other stuff it’s just an eye roll at this point. She shouldn’t ask to be called The Duchess of Sussex, she also shouldn’t tell people to call her Meg. She should only be doing charity work, she’s not suitable to be doing charity work, she should leave that to the royals. She’s not going to get taxpayer money or security they need to pay for it themselves, but she shouldn’t be earning money that way, or that way, or that way ……
She truly is the perfect guest judge for this, I love the exitement & the pause before announcing.
And yay no leaks!
I love the tears. They are literally all over the place crying. What’s hilarious about this is that these same defenders and monarchists are digging a hole for the monarchy itself. Prince Phillip wasn’t wrong when he said they would be the downfall of the monarchy. It’s the way no one cares that’s cracking me up. These people have no idea what to do. Literal breakdowns in press and online, lol.
Around 9:00 last night, we had a huge rainstorm – the salty tears came around the world.
This is exciting news. I have always hoped that she would maybe one day return on a cooking competition show again because she was so good and sweet with the children. She has always been a foodie so it seems to be in her element and a great fit for her. Happy that these two are making the most of their time while in Australia.
Oh the histrionics! Someone get the smelling salts! Keep shining Sussexes!
Also, re the Insta account, I commented how exited I was & that she was a perfect guest well most of the derangers commenting had private accounts.
(I block on sight. Bye Felicia)
Meghan and Harry can lock their Sh*te down, the press was salivating that they had all the Sussexes plans.
Yesterday, they were asking Harry, where Meghan was?
Here in Oz I have been loving this new found positive media reporting .
It’s been a real master move for them coming here .
People are seeing them for who they really are and they are winning a new legion of fans .and a lot of respect ,
The left behind royals must be fuming ,
Okay, Meghan and Harry really said we don’t give a f-ck. Respect. Bc this will have people crashing out. They’re already crashing out. I just heard Robert Jobsen have the biggest meltdown I’ve heard in a very long while on bbc radio. It was epic. Anyways, when is the full episode out bc I want to see it! This is so cute. I love that Meghan is doing this.
Now I’m going to be searching for that BBC interview lol.. I don’t live in Australia but I will be searching YouTube for the episode Meghan is on
It was #bbc5 live with Ruth Burden? I listened to a recorded clip on Twitter. Hopefully it will make the rounds bc whew it was something.
I listened and it was hysterical. They are only making it worse for themselves and the monarchy they love so much. They’re just jealous and bitter because they have no access and are stuck with duds. The host said no one really cares, people are interested in the Sussexes and basically they’re funding their own trip, lol. The press are so divided because you can tell some desperately want them back and some want them punished for blocking/ignoring them. What we’re seeing in real time is the press and monarchy at crossroads because they’re paying for decisions they made.
They really are crashing out and I dont think they realize how pathetic and….well, deranged…they seem.
Look, I’m not fan of William and Kate. You all know that. I talk about them on here but what do I never do? go to a social media account of a place they visited or the like and insult them, insult the place they visited, etc. I dont create hate accounts focused on dragging W&K on a daily basis. I dont write endless articles (besides on here, lmao) about them.
I dont really like the Kardashians. So I tend to just ignore them. I cant even keep them straight to be honest lol.
What’s the saying – if you’re following everything I do and everyone I hang out with, you’re a fan?
These people are all fans.
This is the british media’s own fault, but they were also enabled, encouraged and egged on by the royals, so there’s lots of blame to go around here. They have clear buyers remorse here and they know they bet on the wrong horse and all the other metaphors at 830 in the morning……but oh well. Too bad so sad. In the meantime I’ll enjoy the crashout.
I will remind people of what William said about his mother when people try to paint him as a loving son.
They are upset because it is ruining their narrative: no one likes her, everyone is sick of her, she’s a pariah, yada yada yada
And that is why they only read the headlines and don’t read the stories but they do comment.
This is exciting. Meghan’s gone back to her roots. I’m loving the deranger meltdowns about this trip and I just heard a clip of Robert Jobson crashing out about it on BBC radio. It was hilarious.
It’s so nice seeing H&M thrive on their own terms.
This is such a win for Meghan. She’s indulging herself and entertaining others with something she genuinely enjoys, cooking with and for other people.
And the way she’s sprung this as a total surprise on the derangers – priceless!
It says: “F-you haters, I’ll do what I enjoy doing, with people who appreciate the same things as me” and as this is being a foodie, there are PLENTY of takers!
It also gives the hateful royal rota a new topic to write a gazillion whingeing articles about for the next week – kerching! They should thank Meghan.
Masterchef Australia isn’t just “an Australian TV show”. “It has established itself as a global phenomenon, often considered the most successful and popular version of the franchise in the world….It is broadcast in over 170 countries, with a significant following in countries like India, Malaysia, and Singapore…..It has been recognized by global television demand awards as the most popular reality series in the world.” IMO, appearing on MCA is a bigger deal than appearing on, say, The Drew Barrymore Show (that’s probably because I’m not America centric).
Well that’s good to know. I don’t even know if I can watch it here in the US. Maybe on youtube?
I enjoyed this take by JP Canabo (https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2026/04/15/meghan-on-masterchef-australia-is-the-joyful-plot-twist-we-all-deserve/):
“MasterChef Australia is actually quietly radical. It’s anti-elitist. It’s multicultural without making a fuss about it. It treats home cooks, many of them migrants, women, working‑class people, and people of colour, as worthy of celebration. In the MasterChef Australia universe, a Nigerian jollof, a Vietnamese bánh xèo, and a Maltese pastizz all get the same reverent close‑up. It’s food democracy. It’s decolonial joy.
And then along comes Meghan. A woman who has been relentlessly picked apart by the British press for daring to exist while Black, American, feminist, and unwilling to play the obedient supporting role. Her presence on the show feels like a tiny but brilliant act of narrative reclamation. Instead of being framed through racist tropes or palace politics, she’ll stand in a kitchen where the only hierarchy that matters is: does it taste good? She’ll be a mentor, not a target. A foodie, not a trope. A woman whose expertise and warmth are welcomed, not weaponised against her because, ahem, others aren’t so expert and warm.”
Love this take. Also thoroughly enjoy JP canoba reads
JP Caonabo is brilliant .
I would love to know who he/she actually is
I love it when the Sussexes work harder to say f- u to the lazy royals back in the palace