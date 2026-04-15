“TMZ’s new Washington DC Bureau is already causing chaos” links

TMZ’s new DC Bureau is already making politicians squirm. I’m all for it, btw – I really want TMZ to shake up the Beltway media. [OMG Blog]
I haaaate this Schiaparelli suit on Zendaya. [RCFA]
Kit Harington’s hair is bad right now. [Socialite Life]
Is Mother Mary on its way to cult status? [LaineyGossip]
Jonah Hill’s Outcome sounds awful. [Pajiba]
Clavicular hospitalized for a possible overdose. [Just Jared]
Hudson Williams for Peloton. [Seriously OMG]
Kanye West accused of sucker-punching a man at the Marmont. [Starcasm]
A Game of Thrones movie which no one really wants. [Hollywood Life]
Eva Longoria looked cute in France. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gas prices are crazy these days and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to ““TMZ’s new Washington DC Bureau is already causing chaos” links”

  1. Irving says:
    April 15, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    TMZ gives me the ick, but you know what? The cretins occupying DC deserve a healthy amount of ick!

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      April 15, 2026 at 1:03 pm

      I hope they actually do go hard on these guys. It couldn’t take more than 2 hours of digging to get to something that ends Mike Johnson’s career. Same with Senator Graham.

      Reply
    • Calliope says:
      April 15, 2026 at 3:27 pm

      Yeah, exactly; I can’t stand tmz but the dc press is way too deferential and “wired for repubs.” If they want to ask Cruz and etc politicians in power tough questions every single day on a platform people will watch, ok. They want to ask hard questions of, say, Alito, I’d welcome that too.

      I just don’t want them to pivot to obsessing about AOC’s lunch order or shoes or something.

      Reply
      • Lucy says:
        April 15, 2026 at 3:36 pm

        Agreed, but they’d have to shove the fox trolls out of the way first to follow her. There’s so many creepy vampires in dc right now I think sunlight has to help.

      • Octopus says:
        April 15, 2026 at 3:47 pm

        @Lucy
        Seriously!!!!

      • Margie says:
        April 15, 2026 at 8:09 pm

        Harvey is a Trumper. Donnie Cankles did his crappy show Objectified years ago so of course he still kisses his ass. He invites Republicans on TMZ live and never pushes back on their stupid takes, but if it’s a Dem. 🙄.

    • schmootc says:
      April 15, 2026 at 6:05 pm

      They are the epitome of vultures, but if they want to vulture at all the terrible people in DC (and you know there are way more GOP politicians that are terrible than Dems), more power to them.

      Reply
  2. jais says:
    April 15, 2026 at 1:02 pm

    I’m here for TMZ making the politicians squirm. Even though I despise TMZ. Should I feel conflicted about this? I kind of do but then not really.

    I wana see Keanu in more movies but maybe not this movie. Someone mentioned in the comments last time that he might be suffering from a knee injury. Which would mean he might need to switch away from action films. I’m still curious to see what will happen with the next Matrix film bc Drew Goddard, the screenwriter for Project Hail Mary, is currently writing a script for the next Matrix film but there’s no word on if Keanu or Carrie Anne will be in it. But I feel like they should be in it even if it’s a film that tries to transition into new stories or characters within that world? I’m curious either way.

    And thank you again for the Hudson Williams content. He’s basically in my top 5 now, along with Meghan and Beyonce which is wild. I have a group chat going with friends where we just repeat random things he has said that makes us laugh. It’s kind of embarrassing. But trying to find joy where I can.

    As far as gas prices, remember when people complained about the price of egos. Ummm, this is worse right?

    Reply
  3. Juju says:
    April 15, 2026 at 1:30 pm

    Re: TMZ
    I definitely feel conflicted on this since they are unscrupulous and likely conduct a lot of illegal and unethical activity in their ways that they obtain their information.

    On the other hand, any day that I see a Republican politician squirm as good day. But isn’t the main guy from TMZ super MAGA?

    Reply
    • escondy says:
      April 15, 2026 at 1:54 pm

      “they are unscrupulous and likely conduct a lot of illegal and unethical activity in their ways that they obtain their information.” are you talking about TMZ or people in our govt?

      Reply
      • Drea says:
        April 15, 2026 at 2:19 pm

        Ding ding ding!! Fight fire with fire, and glad TMZ is bringing that chaos. Government, specifically MAGA, has been dishing it and never been called out. All media has been capitulating to Trump for over a freaking decade now.

        About damn time.

      • jais says:
        April 15, 2026 at 3:19 pm

        Ha! Both.

      • Juju says:
        April 15, 2026 at 3:34 pm

        I totally agree on your point about the government. I just don’t trust TMZ. I worry about celebrating when their form of “journalism” hurts republicans and not realizing they will use the same tactics on democrats if it benefits them.

      • Drea says:
        April 15, 2026 at 5:23 pm

        @Juju. We already have foxnews, Newsmax, One America News Network (OANN), The Daily Wire, The Epoch times, among others. Remember when MTG was stalking a high school shooting victim and screaming at him? And that was YEARS ago.

        None of them are ethical, and most are dubious when it comes to legal methods of getting info.

        Anyway… the point is, that particular market is already saturated. So I’m not mad to see it on the other side, finally.

    • BeanieBean says:
      April 15, 2026 at 3:37 pm

      Illegal? Unethical? Like attracts like. Like recognizes like.

      Reply
  4. Sue says:
    April 15, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    I would like to point out that Zendaya could wear a paper bag and still look beautiful. Because that is what that Schiaparelli suit looks like it’s made of. And she still is beautiful.

    Reply
  5. Drea says:
    April 15, 2026 at 2:16 pm

    I love this for Lindsey.

    Reply
  6. Bumblebee says:
    April 15, 2026 at 2:20 pm

    But, but, but, I really, really wanted to know about the bubble wand! Waahhh!

    Reply
  7. Peanut Butter says:
    April 15, 2026 at 2:21 pm

    I hadn’t seen photos of Eva Longoria in awhile. She looks healthy and happy. And she also looks really different to me. I honestly didn’t recognize her at first in these photos.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    April 15, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    I don’t know if Hudson Williams in his slutty little white shorts will make people spend $ on Peloton, but I certainly have the ad on repeat!!!

    Reply
    • jais says:
      April 15, 2026 at 3:17 pm

      The brand has its work cut out for them, that’s for sure. Especially after the Mr. Big debacle, which still makes me laugh. And people are going outside their homes to work out more, unlike during covid. But they do have a subscription service for classes without the equipment. Either way, I’m not mad at the video.

      Reply
  9. jferber says:
    April 15, 2026 at 3:59 pm

    After just commenting on the Vance story, it appears to me that Cruz actually looks like the Devil incarnate. Huh.

    Reply
  10. Juniper says:
    April 15, 2026 at 8:53 pm

    Zendaya’s suit is giving, “it puts the lotion on the skin or it gets the hose again” vibes

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment