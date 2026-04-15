“TMZ’s new Washington DC Bureau is already causing chaos” links

TMZ’s new DC Bureau is already making politicians squirm. I’m all for it, btw – I really want TMZ to shake up the Beltway media. [OMG Blog]

I haaaate this Schiaparelli suit on Zendaya. [RCFA]

Kit Harington’s hair is bad right now. [Socialite Life]

Is Mother Mary on its way to cult status? [LaineyGossip]

Jonah Hill’s Outcome sounds awful. [Pajiba]

Clavicular hospitalized for a possible overdose. [Just Jared]

Hudson Williams for Peloton. [Seriously OMG]

Kanye West accused of sucker-punching a man at the Marmont. [Starcasm]

A Game of Thrones movie which no one really wants. [Hollywood Life]

Eva Longoria looked cute in France. [Go Fug Yourself]

Gas prices are crazy these days and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault. [Buzzfeed]

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Republican senator Ted Cruz wouldn't say if he's Team Trump or Team Pope, no matter how many different ways he was asked. 👀 pic.twitter.com/AO3qbXVS0A

TMZ DC ran into Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was on his way into his office Monday at the Russell Building, and asked about the now-famous photo of him in Fantasyland at Disney World clutching a bubble wand during his 2-week Spring Break.

The Senator was not in a chatty mood. 😬 pic.twitter.com/ySTVzYQM8f

— TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2026