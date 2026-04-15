“TMZ’s new Washington DC Bureau is already causing chaos” links

TMZ’s new DC Bureau is already making politicians squirm. I’m all for it, btw – I really want TMZ to shake up the Beltway media. [OMG Blog]
I haaaate this Schiaparelli suit on Zendaya. [RCFA]
Kit Harington’s hair is bad right now. [Socialite Life]
Is Mother Mary on its way to cult status? [LaineyGossip]
Jonah Hill’s Outcome sounds awful. [Pajiba]
Clavicular hospitalized for a possible overdose. [Just Jared]
Hudson Williams for Peloton. [Seriously OMG]
Kanye West accused of sucker-punching a man at the Marmont. [Starcasm]
A Game of Thrones movie which no one really wants. [Hollywood Life]
Eva Longoria looked cute in France. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gas prices are crazy these days and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault. [Buzzfeed]
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Republican senator Ted Cruz wouldn't say if he's Team Trump or Team Pope, no matter how many different ways he was asked. 👀 pic.twitter.com/AO3qbXVS0A
— TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2026
TMZ DC ran into Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was on his way into his office Monday at the Russell Building, and asked about the now-famous photo of him in Fantasyland at Disney World clutching a bubble wand during his 2-week Spring Break.
The Senator was not in a chatty mood. 😬 pic.twitter.com/ySTVzYQM8f
— TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2026
TMZ gives me the ick, but you know what? The cretins occupying DC deserve a healthy amount of ick!
I hope they actually do go hard on these guys. It couldn’t take more than 2 hours of digging to get to something that ends Mike Johnson’s career. Same with Senator Graham.
Yeah, exactly; I can’t stand tmz but the dc press is way too deferential and “wired for repubs.” If they want to ask Cruz and etc politicians in power tough questions every single day on a platform people will watch, ok. They want to ask hard questions of, say, Alito, I’d welcome that too.
I just don’t want them to pivot to obsessing about AOC’s lunch order or shoes or something.
Agreed, but they’d have to shove the fox trolls out of the way first to follow her. There’s so many creepy vampires in dc right now I think sunlight has to help.
@Lucy
Seriously!!!!
Harvey is a Trumper. Donnie Cankles did his crappy show Objectified years ago so of course he still kisses his ass. He invites Republicans on TMZ live and never pushes back on their stupid takes, but if it’s a Dem. 🙄.
They are the epitome of vultures, but if they want to vulture at all the terrible people in DC (and you know there are way more GOP politicians that are terrible than Dems), more power to them.
I’m here for TMZ making the politicians squirm. Even though I despise TMZ. Should I feel conflicted about this? I kind of do but then not really.
I wana see Keanu in more movies but maybe not this movie. Someone mentioned in the comments last time that he might be suffering from a knee injury. Which would mean he might need to switch away from action films. I’m still curious to see what will happen with the next Matrix film bc Drew Goddard, the screenwriter for Project Hail Mary, is currently writing a script for the next Matrix film but there’s no word on if Keanu or Carrie Anne will be in it. But I feel like they should be in it even if it’s a film that tries to transition into new stories or characters within that world? I’m curious either way.
And thank you again for the Hudson Williams content. He’s basically in my top 5 now, along with Meghan and Beyonce which is wild. I have a group chat going with friends where we just repeat random things he has said that makes us laugh. It’s kind of embarrassing. But trying to find joy where I can.
As far as gas prices, remember when people complained about the price of egos. Ummm, this is worse right?
We’re all paying for the price of trump’s ego. 😉
Omg. I meant price of eggs! Eggs, lol. But ego works too.
Re: TMZ
I definitely feel conflicted on this since they are unscrupulous and likely conduct a lot of illegal and unethical activity in their ways that they obtain their information.
On the other hand, any day that I see a Republican politician squirm as good day. But isn’t the main guy from TMZ super MAGA?
“they are unscrupulous and likely conduct a lot of illegal and unethical activity in their ways that they obtain their information.” are you talking about TMZ or people in our govt?
Ding ding ding!! Fight fire with fire, and glad TMZ is bringing that chaos. Government, specifically MAGA, has been dishing it and never been called out. All media has been capitulating to Trump for over a freaking decade now.
About damn time.
Ha! Both.
I totally agree on your point about the government. I just don’t trust TMZ. I worry about celebrating when their form of “journalism” hurts republicans and not realizing they will use the same tactics on democrats if it benefits them.
@Juju. We already have foxnews, Newsmax, One America News Network (OANN), The Daily Wire, The Epoch times, among others. Remember when MTG was stalking a high school shooting victim and screaming at him? And that was YEARS ago.
None of them are ethical, and most are dubious when it comes to legal methods of getting info.
Anyway… the point is, that particular market is already saturated. So I’m not mad to see it on the other side, finally.
Illegal? Unethical? Like attracts like. Like recognizes like.
I would like to point out that Zendaya could wear a paper bag and still look beautiful. Because that is what that Schiaparelli suit looks like it’s made of. And she still is beautiful.
I’m intrigued bc it’s interesting. Do I think it’s pretty? No. But it’s kind of like a sand suit, lol.
That suit looks so uncomfortable!
I love this for Lindsey.
But, but, but, I really, really wanted to know about the bubble wand! Waahhh!
I hadn’t seen photos of Eva Longoria in awhile. She looks healthy and happy. And she also looks really different to me. I honestly didn’t recognize her at first in these photos.
She looks like a Kardashian now.
I don’t know if Hudson Williams in his slutty little white shorts will make people spend $ on Peloton, but I certainly have the ad on repeat!!!
The brand has its work cut out for them, that’s for sure. Especially after the Mr. Big debacle, which still makes me laugh. And people are going outside their homes to work out more, unlike during covid. But they do have a subscription service for classes without the equipment. Either way, I’m not mad at the video.
After just commenting on the Vance story, it appears to me that Cruz actually looks like the Devil incarnate. Huh.
Zendaya’s suit is giving, “it puts the lotion on the skin or it gets the hose again” vibes