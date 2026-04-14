Aubrey Plaza confirms her pregnancy, says she’s always wanted to be a mom



Last week, word got out that Aubrey Plaza was pregnant with her first child and due in the fall. The baby’s father is her partner, Chris Abbott. Her rep confirmed that news, and most people were happy for Aubrey, who tends to keep a low profile and stay quiet about her personal life. While Aubrey didn’t issue a statement, she was papped looking pregnant while walking her dog in New York City the day after the news broke.

Aubrey is the guest on the next episode of the SmartLess podcast. The episode isn’t out for mainstream listeners yet, but is available behind a paywall for Sirius XM’s early access subscribers. During her appearance, Audrey told Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes that she’s pregnant. She also talked about it publicly for the first time and shared that she’s always wanted to be a mom.

Aubrey Plaza is speaking out days after her pregnancy news broke. “Well, there’s a baby inside of me,” Plaza, 41, said during an episode of the “SmartLess” podcast on Monday, April 13, revealing her pregnancy news to hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. “Today was a big day. I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s,” she continued. “Both of us — my dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding.” She added, “She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach. And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there.” Plaza confirmed that she’s “excited” about being a first-time mom. “I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know?” she said. “It just seems so interesting, that whole thing.” The episode is available now behind the subscriber early access paywall but will be released to the public on Monday, April 20. People confirmed on April 7 that Plaza is pregnant and set to welcome her first baby with partner Chris Abbott. She is due “this fall,” a source told the publication. Plaza debuted her baby bump while out and about in New York City one day after her pregnancy news was announced. While it’s unclear when her relationship with Abbott, 40, began, the couple previously worked together on several projects. They first met while starring in the 2020 film Black Bear and later reunited for an Off-Broadway production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

[From US Weekly]

“I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know? It just seems so interesting, that whole thing.” I can hear Audrey’s trademark deadpan sarcasm when I read that quote. The interview was recorded before the news broke last week, so Jason, Will, and Sean reportedly didn’t know if she was serious or not at first because she dropped it on them while they were talking about birth control at the time. What an epic way to just causally tell your friends that you’re expecting.

Anyway, I’m so excited for Aubrey! I wouldn’t be surprised if the scan she’s referring to having just had is the 12-week ultrasound that marks the end of the first trimester and that she was so floored to pass that crucial mark that she told them out of sheer excitement. Let me go on record with my prediction that she’s having a girl and will go for a more traditional name like Mabel or Olive. I don’t have the early access subscription to Smartless, but am looking forward to listening to her full interview when it drops for general release next week.

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