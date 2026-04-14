Influencer Clavicular walked out of an interview after being asked about incels

I give up – I’m finally learning what a Clavicular is. He’s a 20-year-old “influencer” who is part of the fragile-masculinity community online. He likes to be called Clav, so that’s what I’ll call him. Clav is somewhat famous for popularizing the term “looksmaxxing,” meaning to alter one’s appearance to become more Chad-like and attractive in a way to attract women, I guess? Except that most of these men hate women, so IDK. Clav has done a lot to looksmaxx, including using steroids and hitting his face with a hammer. Clav also pals around with the well-known incels and misogynist right-wing. Well, Clav thought it would be a good idea to sit down for an on-camera interview with 60 Minutes Australia. First of all, he got “mogged” by the Australian journalist, Adam Hegarty. Second of all, Clav looked like he was going to cry throughout the interview, which is not a very Chad thing. Third of all, this kid is a dumbass and he ended up walking out of the interview when he was asked about his connections to the incel community.
Clavicular went on 60 Minutes Australia and apparently wasn’t expecting a few mildly tough questions. The “looksmaxxing” influencer, aka Braden Peters, is going viral for something other than hitting his jaw with a hammer after he walked out of an interview with the news program.
The controversial 20-year-old streamer, who is known for advocating a self-obsession with physical attractiveness, was asked by correspondent Adam Hegarty if he identifies as an incel.
“I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow-up after you asked me about my relationships to women?” he frostily replied. “I mean, that’s quite literally the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard.”
Hegarty then rephrased the question: “Looksmaxxing was obviously a term created by the incel community. How do you feel about being linked to that group?”
“I’m not linked to that group in any way,” he countered. “Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it’s about potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals — to dissociate from being an incel and overcome that. So that doesn’t make sense.”
Then Hegarty pointed out that he’s hung out with Andrew Tate and asked, “Why do you spend time with people like that?”
Clavicular somewhat bizarrely attempted to suggest the interviewer was a cuckold. “I see you want to make this political,” he said. “Too bad I didn’t have time to look into, you know, anything about potentially, you know, who your wife cheated with, but don’t try to go down that line of questioning with me.”
Hegarty replied, “I’m not married.”
Continued Clavicular, “… so I could teach you about looksmaxxing, and then maybe you could switch that up. Thanks for the time, appreciate the interview.” Then he got up, took off his microphone and walked off the set.
“You’re a cuck,” the 20-year-old man-child wept, “Stop mogging me with your muscles and good looks. Don’t ask me questions in an interview I agreed to!” I go back and forth about whether I feel sorry for guys like this or whether I simply despise them. It’s a mix of both, I guess. I wish this horrible young man wasn’t so popular and that his ideas weren’t being mainstreamed in any way. I also think it’s f–king funny that all of these horrible guys are so easily exposed for being sniveling dumbf–ks. I’m including the clip of Clav walking out below, as well as the full interview.
Clavicular walks out of 60 Minutes interview after being asked if he is an incel and about his relationship with Andrew Tate.
Clavicular: “Do I identify as an Incel? I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow up after you asked me about my relationships to women. I… pic.twitter.com/4eSU2NmF00
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 13, 2026
Screencaps courtesy of 60 Minutes Australia.
Wow. Clavicular made it to CB? He’s arrived, I guess. 🤦🏾♀️
I watched the shorter clip. I don’t want to be mean, but that is one of the dumber 20-year-olds I’ve ever encountered (and I’ve never encountered this guy). I feel for the reporter with this assignment. Then again, if he pitched it himself, he got what he deserved. An interview with a box of rocks.
This interview is like the Louis Theroux documentary. I can’t make myself watch it bc I will rage out. He’s an idiot child being propped up by other idiot children. Shameful.
The <3min. clip darn near did me in. No way could I watch the whole thing.
He does what to his face and for what purpose!!?? Are these like the same manosphere guys,honestly they are getting a bigger commercial platform and its terrifying.
My husband and I discussed him a few weeks ago when I was like “What the fuck is a clavicular?”. Apparently, he also uses meth as a normal aspect of his hyper masculine beauty regime and he’s been a heavy steroid user since he was 14. He’s into a lot of extreme approaches to beauty, not on the long life health plan. I told my husband “He won’t be topside for long doing all of that. Too bad a bunch of people will follow him.”
i’ve seen some youtube content around this idiot. he very obviously hates women. this whole community he’s a part of and is the poster boy of think that no woman is as beautiful as a man. it’s all so repulsive and gross. plus he does meth, which explains the lack of cognitive thinking. when i see guys like this who are supposed to be leaders of a trend like lookmaxxing, i’m always blown away, because they’re the most basic looking white guys. i see 10 guys hotter/more attractive than him in line at the gas station. including the reporter here, who is pretty good looking, i think. i know we’re not supposed to attack people because of their looks, but this guy has made his whole ‘career’ out of punching his own face to maximize his ‘looks’, so he’s fair game, i think. sorry for the vitriol, i’m just in a mood! i’m just tired of these buttholes! i’m tired of their toxic and very fragile masculinity ruling the world! just. i can’t anymore.
IDK if he hates women but he definitely has a bizarre, unhealthy and abnormal relationship with them. He definitely hates himself, though. In the interview I heard he said he has autism (not officially diagnosed) and credits that with his *unconventional* thinking.
Apparently, he’s been into all of this weird shit since he was 13,
i completely agree with you. i’ve seen more than i need to about and from him. it would be sad if it wasn’t packaged with so much awfulness. i know i’m not being very coherent here. i’m just so tired of all this stuff.
He needs to leave autism out of this. He needs to investigate intellectmaxxing
@ mblates-it really is so exhausting isn’t it?
@ FelicityFox–Seriously.
These guys either hate women because they don’t know how to get one, so it’s easier to say they choose singleness or they’re so deep in their closet their , they’re hiding behind their participation trophies from pre-k. Think about it, who exactly is he making himself “attractive” (HA) for? Who told him that looking like he’s storing up nuts for the winter in his cheeks was a good look? These young men have never been socialized properly and blame everyone else. They’re so sad….
What a f*cking child. This is who my son’s generation is seeing online. Not a model of intelligence and achievement. Social media sucks.
This century so much unhealthy focus has been given to whether or not young female pop stars were bad role models for young girls- treating young women as if they had to have intact hymens and skirts/shorts that reached their finger tips in order to be good role models- that we forgot about young boys completely. The past decade has churned out men like the Tate brothers, Charlie Kirk, and Donald Trump as role models for young boys and men- all bigots raised on misogyny and most of them rapists. It shows that we really had our priorities wrong in the 00’s and 2010’s. Instead of clutching our pearls about who would teach young women to be chaste, we should have been worried about not teaching young men to be abusive.
I couldn’t sit through the interview – you could tell from the get go Clav was intimidated by the interviewer (who is an intelligent hot piece of toast).
The interviewer is distractingly hot.
This Clavicular dude is so socially awkward and honestly, I do feel bad for him.
All this time and energy invested into his appearance when really he should be working on his personality because he is virtually without even an ounce of rizz.
I don’t think he deserves your kind thoughts. He is massively racist and a jackass through and through.
I just feel like he lives such a sad existence. It’s more pity than empathy but you’re probably right that he doesn’t deserve even that much.
The interviewer is gorgeous and (I’m assuming b/c I can’t watch the interview as I’d throw my phone) has an Australian accent and wasn’t in awe of him, which shows great intelligence. And isn’t married? lol. That’s actual catnip; don’t know what these weirdos are going on about.
Honestly glad to see that I wasn’t the only one who kept on getting distracted by the interviewer. He makes it really difficult to focus on anything that the pathetic idiot opposite him is trying to say.
60 Minutes knew what they were doing when they chose this guy as the interviewer.
This just says that men would rather hit themselves in the face with a hammer than treat women as human beings.
Seriously. Heaven forbid. And he’s made money telling young men to hit themselves with hammers? I’ll never understand.
That made me think about that Sandra Bullock Gravity movie, and how George Clooney chose to float off into the void of space rather than spend one more minute alone with a woman his own age.
Lol but I think his character was trying to save them?
Why are people paying a 20-year-old for advice on anything? This next generation of young men are cooked.
I listened to The NYT interview podcast with this guy out of morbid curiosity. He’s on hundreds of different medications and is, by his own admission, impotent because of it.
So the goal is to be a perfect male specimen….for himself? What a joyless life these fucking incels live. So many ugly people out there having mind-blowing sex and a pizza afterwards. Meanwhile, this guy is starving himself, popping pills and smashing his face with a hammer just so women he can’t f*ck thinks he’s hot.
He’s aspiring to be the perfectest pretty boy, an object of admiration and desire. He’s closeted. Might have walked out because he was flustered by his attraction to the interviewer, or because the interviewer was getting too close to his secret.
I’m sad to say that I learned who & what he is a couple of months ago from one of the YouTubers I watch. That other young men actually follow and copy him is truly tragic – smashing their faces with a hammer to get a more masculine chiseled look is insane and sounds very painful so why not get plastic surgery? He walked out of that interview bc its the incels who follow him. These young men don’t know how to talk to women in order to even get a date and apparently aren’t trying to learn, instead they follow/copy so called “manly” men like this clown and the toxic Tate brothers, who are more clueless about healthy relationships than they are and who promote disrespecting and abusing women. I laughed when Andrew Tate got beat in the ring by a boxer wearing pink gloves! And the evangelicals wonder why young women don’t have marriage as one of their top goals. Look what you’re offering! My niece said “Auntie, there’s pee in the dating pool”…
“Pee in the dating pool!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Comment of the year!
I have no idea whom he is but he reminds me of Handsome Squid. I hope that’s an improvement of his old self
More ‘boyosphere’ than ‘manosphere’ I think. Maybe they should try acting like adult men if they want to attract adult women. No woman wants to date a man who acts like a snivelling, moping teenager. Get out into the real world, get a real job (ie not influencer or Youtuber) and act like a grown-up.
This past weekend, I was at a family dinner where a distant cousin (late 30’s) was describing an argument he had with his new girlfriend. He added, “she’s not like the other girls I’m used to.” I asked how and he said “She’s a lot older (same age as he is) and she has a really good job and owns her own home…she’s more adult than I am…” as he kind of trailed off in realization. Well, whatever the beef was, he made sure to apologize.
I’m relieved he grew up a bit and realized he needed to apologize!
Don’t feel bad for him. He’s 20. He’s old enough to know the difference between being a decent human and being a dick. He willingly chose to be the latter.
Yeah, we’re not going to feel bad for Braden. Young men can be idiots at 20 but making a lot of money hating women and telling guys to hit themselves and only focus on looks(?) and hanging around with rapists are not things I’m ever going to feel sympathy for.
Braden, his real name, is such a talentless loser that I can’t understand why he is famous. He literally does nothing but work out and brings zero to the table intellectually, as we witnessed in this interview. He’s not even a real man, he’s a boy who thinks he can…
He has no education, he’s barely attractive, and doesn’t even seem to have a redeeming personality. Dude is like generic mayo.
He seriously looked like he was about to cry when asked about incels. This is a deeply insecure young man.
How does hitting oneself with a hammer make one more attractive?
where were this child’s parents?! adult humans brought this turd into the world — how did they end up with this?!
best part of the interview was the (legitimately great) interviewer. I’d really struggle to stay calm and neutral(ish) in the face of such toxic and willful stupidity.
Adam Hegarty is a total dish and I won’t be surprised if the producers chose him to interview this guy I’ve never heard of.
I’d watch 60 minutes of just that interviewer making facial expressions at dumbasses. Phew. He’s swoonworthy.
Looksmaxxing? I just heard about this a couple of days ago. This is so sad to me.
‘…hitting his face with a hammer’????? 🤦♀️
Of course his name is Braden. Saw this clip last night and Adam Hegarty’s facial expressions had me laughing away to myself, then I heard the “I’m not married” part and went 👀👀👀👀👀
He hit himself with a hammer, why?! He’s downright pretty. Wait, he hates women? Perhaps one of the rednecks from Deliverance would be more to his liking.
Not surprised to see that I am not the only one who paid all my attention to the interviewer. Now look at that face!!! He is beautiful (masculine beauty) and I love his expressions. I had to look up what an incel was, even though I saw the British movie about that that was nominated a year ago. Can’t one be rendered impotent by steroids? Are you sure about the hammer? I was thinking you were using the term metaphorically. That has nothing to do with good looks, and everything to do with stupidity. Brain damage? Who would do that to themselves? I hear things like that and I think of the story Ethan Frome by Edith Wharton. Of course, Ethan and the woman he loved were trying to kill themselves, but the whole story is about a colossal backfiring and unforeseen consequences. I can’t see how that lovely journalist treated the whole interview with gravity. How was he not smiling?
What a twerp. And he still looks like the least attractive member of a boyband.
He’s simply garbage.
Why are any one giving these sort of people any platforms to show their ideas, these are the ones that should be cancelled…
Jeez even the lingo nowadays is lame……”mogging?!” F him and this awful generation.