Influencer Clavicular walked out of an interview after being asked about incels

I give up – I’m finally learning what a Clavicular is. He’s a 20-year-old “influencer” who is part of the fragile-masculinity community online. He likes to be called Clav, so that’s what I’ll call him. Clav is somewhat famous for popularizing the term “looksmaxxing,” meaning to alter one’s appearance to become more Chad-like and attractive in a way to attract women, I guess? Except that most of these men hate women, so IDK. Clav has done a lot to looksmaxx, including using steroids and hitting his face with a hammer. Clav also pals around with the well-known incels and misogynist right-wing. Well, Clav thought it would be a good idea to sit down for an on-camera interview with 60 Minutes Australia. First of all, he got “mogged” by the Australian journalist, Adam Hegarty. Second of all, Clav looked like he was going to cry throughout the interview, which is not a very Chad thing. Third of all, this kid is a dumbass and he ended up walking out of the interview when he was asked about his connections to the incel community.

Clavicular went on 60 Minutes Australia and apparently wasn’t expecting a few mildly tough questions. The “looksmaxxing” influencer, aka Braden Peters, is going viral for something other than hitting his jaw with a hammer after he walked out of an interview with the news program. The controversial 20-year-old streamer, who is known for advocating a self-obsession with physical attractiveness, was asked by correspondent Adam Hegarty if he identifies as an incel. “I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow-up after you asked me about my relationships to women?” he frostily replied. “I mean, that’s quite literally the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard.” Hegarty then rephrased the question: “Looksmaxxing was obviously a term created by the incel community. How do you feel about being linked to that group?” “I’m not linked to that group in any way,” he countered. “Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it’s about potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals — to dissociate from being an incel and overcome that. So that doesn’t make sense.” Then Hegarty pointed out that he’s hung out with Andrew Tate and asked, “Why do you spend time with people like that?” Clavicular somewhat bizarrely attempted to suggest the interviewer was a cuckold. “I see you want to make this political,” he said. “Too bad I didn’t have time to look into, you know, anything about potentially, you know, who your wife cheated with, but don’t try to go down that line of questioning with me.” Hegarty replied, “I’m not married.” Continued Clavicular, “… so I could teach you about looksmaxxing, and then maybe you could switch that up. Thanks for the time, appreciate the interview.” Then he got up, took off his microphone and walked off the set.

[From THR]

“You’re a cuck,” the 20-year-old man-child wept, “Stop mogging me with your muscles and good looks. Don’t ask me questions in an interview I agreed to!” I go back and forth about whether I feel sorry for guys like this or whether I simply despise them. It’s a mix of both, I guess. I wish this horrible young man wasn’t so popular and that his ideas weren’t being mainstreamed in any way. I also think it’s f–king funny that all of these horrible guys are so easily exposed for being sniveling dumbf–ks. I’m including the clip of Clav walking out below, as well as the full interview.

Clavicular walks out of 60 Minutes interview after being asked if he is an incel and about his relationship with Andrew Tate. Clavicular: “Do I identify as an Incel? I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow up after you asked me about my relationships to women. I… pic.twitter.com/4eSU2NmF00 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 13, 2026