Donald Trump claims his bonkers MAGA-Jesus portrait was just him ‘as a doctor’

Donald Trump posted the above AI image on his Truth Social page on Sunday. Instead of unpacking why this is absolutely the eleventy billionth reason for impeachment, just let the sacrilege wash over you. Trump-as-MAGA-Jesus, with Lady Liberty being consumed by the Potomac and not one but TWO eagles. White folks fervently praying to MAGA Jesus as the Divine Baby Fists heal some napping man. Trump or his people later deleted it, but when he was asked about it last night, he claimed that he didn’t even catch the MAGA Jesus of it all, saying: “I thought it was me as a doctor. Only the fake news could come up with that.” It was too late though – Trump had those Evangelical nutjobs in their feelings:

In a matter of days, MAGA media figures have gone from defending President Donald Trump as God’s chosen president to making the case that he is actually the antichrist. The accusations reached a fever pitch on Sunday night, after Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself dressed in a white robe and red sash and placing a hand radiating golden light on a man in a hospital bed. The image, which Trump deleted from Truth Social after around 14 hours, seemed to invoke Jesus Christ, and it outraged some supporters who likened Trump’s behavior to the antichrist—a figure in Christian theology who opposes Christ and whose appearance many believe could augur the end of time. Major figures in the MAGA universe quickly spoke out. “It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit,” former congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to X on Sunday. “In 18 months I went from hesitantly voting for Trump to thinking there’s a decent chance he’s the antichrist,” added Clint Russell, host of the right-wing Liberty Lockdown podcast. “I genuinely believe Trump is currently demon possessed,” far-right Texas pastor Joel Webbon wrote on X. Hours later, Webbon hosted a livestream chat titled “Is Donald Trump the Anti-Christ?” The Knights Templar Order, a Christian organization based on a medieval military order, wrote of the post that they had “no other choice but to condemn it wholeheartedly and ask for a public apology.” For more than a decade, Trump and his supporters have used explicitly religious rhetoric and images to mobilize his base. But in recent weeks, some of Trump’s actions—from posts about the Vatican to messages about Iran posted on Easter Sunday—have caused a major schism among his supporters that could have lasting effects for him and the Republican Party.

[From Wired]

“…Messages about Iran posted on Easter Sunday…” Trump literally praised Allah on Easter Sunday and it was completely bonkers. Anyway, not my monkeys, not my circus. Evangelicals wanted MAGA Jesus and that’s what they got. I hope they choke on him.

I’m also including photos of Donald and Melania with the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The king, queen and Dutch prime minister are visiting Washington this week and they had a photocall yesterday. Last year, Maxima had a small controversy with another Trump photocall – in the video from the event, you could see Maxima briefly mimicking (if not mocking) Trump’s ugly mouth. He must not have been aware of it. Mel’s dress looks like a Rorschach test.