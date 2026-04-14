Donald Trump claims his bonkers MAGA-Jesus portrait was just him ‘as a doctor’

Donald Trump posted the above AI image on his Truth Social page on Sunday. Instead of unpacking why this is absolutely the eleventy billionth reason for impeachment, just let the sacrilege wash over you. Trump-as-MAGA-Jesus, with Lady Liberty being consumed by the Potomac and not one but TWO eagles. White folks fervently praying to MAGA Jesus as the Divine Baby Fists heal some napping man. Trump or his people later deleted it, but when he was asked about it last night, he claimed that he didn’t even catch the MAGA Jesus of it all, saying: “I thought it was me as a doctor. Only the fake news could come up with that.” It was too late though – Trump had those Evangelical nutjobs in their feelings:
In a matter of days, MAGA media figures have gone from defending President Donald Trump as God’s chosen president to making the case that he is actually the antichrist. The accusations reached a fever pitch on Sunday night, after Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself dressed in a white robe and red sash and placing a hand radiating golden light on a man in a hospital bed. The image, which Trump deleted from Truth Social after around 14 hours, seemed to invoke Jesus Christ, and it outraged some supporters who likened Trump’s behavior to the antichrist—a figure in Christian theology who opposes Christ and whose appearance many believe could augur the end of time.
Major figures in the MAGA universe quickly spoke out. “It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit,” former congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to X on Sunday.
“In 18 months I went from hesitantly voting for Trump to thinking there’s a decent chance he’s the antichrist,” added Clint Russell, host of the right-wing Liberty Lockdown podcast.
“I genuinely believe Trump is currently demon possessed,” far-right Texas pastor Joel Webbon wrote on X. Hours later, Webbon hosted a livestream chat titled “Is Donald Trump the Anti-Christ?”
The Knights Templar Order, a Christian organization based on a medieval military order, wrote of the post that they had “no other choice but to condemn it wholeheartedly and ask for a public apology.”
For more than a decade, Trump and his supporters have used explicitly religious rhetoric and images to mobilize his base. But in recent weeks, some of Trump’s actions—from posts about the Vatican to messages about Iran posted on Easter Sunday—have caused a major schism among his supporters that could have lasting effects for him and the Republican Party.
“…Messages about Iran posted on Easter Sunday…” Trump literally praised Allah on Easter Sunday and it was completely bonkers. Anyway, not my monkeys, not my circus. Evangelicals wanted MAGA Jesus and that’s what they got. I hope they choke on him.
I’m also including photos of Donald and Melania with the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The king, queen and Dutch prime minister are visiting Washington this week and they had a photocall yesterday. Last year, Maxima had a small controversy with another Trump photocall – in the video from the event, you could see Maxima briefly mimicking (if not mocking) Trump’s ugly mouth. He must not have been aware of it. Mel’s dress looks like a Rorschach test.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Trump’s Truth Social.
Can someone explain to me why these royal nuts go to visit Trump ??
Their governments tell them to.
I don’t think either Willem-Alexander or Maxima want to be there.
Same reason Charles and his sidekick will be. To offset this dependency, the UK is rapidly embracing their European-link again. The world is embracing nuclear weapons as a weapon of detente. Trump doesn’t mess with N. Korea for a reason.
Looking at the photos, Maxima made sure to have a body between her and the touchy, feely wanna be Dr. Jesus. Hahaha.
The keens are eager m a g a s Keen looked so happy with him and scoots enjoys the flattery and fawning. It figures
I believe this is the first time in my life I have ever felt sympathy for royals. Now that is DUTY.
Maxima really made sure W-A was in between. Smart woman. She’s even avoiding the man on the other side of her (I have no idea who he is. Dutch Ambassador?). If shiny baubles distract the felon from causing problems for an hour or two, or he gets them confused with Denmark and decides again not to invade Greenland, ok. There’s nothing not embarrassing (from an US perspective) about all of this.
Superficially: Maxima really pulls off orange and looks great, they actually released a photo where the King has his eyes closed and the felon looks like he’s going to wander off at any minute?; and felon’s wife looks like she’s trying to channel Mrs Obama to ill effect. Blech.
They’re ordered there by their government. Willem-alexander gave a speech at a different event emphasizing the importance of nato, etc. See it at dutchnews(dot)nl
Eff these countries normalising Trump and his insanity.
Despicable.
We’re not normalizing him. We’re just trying to get him to listen to a voice reason. Won’t help I’m sure, but at least we’re trying. And we certainly didn’t vote for him.
I must have lousy health insurance because my doctor sure doesn’t heal me in flowing robes with glowing orbs of light radiating from his hands.
I can’t get my insurer to pay for my meds, let alone glowing orbs.
I wonder if he charges extra for the eagles and fighter jets. 🤔
That must be a platinum plan?
Alas, eagles & fighter jets are out-of-network for me.
Yesterday I pointed out the Jeffrey Epstein patient, the nurse’s improper headwear, the whiteness of it all, and the horned figure descending from the sky. Today I point out that the two aircraft are both flying way to low and too close together but that has become standard with Sean Duffy’s mismanagement of our skies.
Trump claims he thought he looked like a doctor and he’s wearing the uniform of a Red Cross worker. Never saw a doctor shooting light from his hands or Red Cross workers wearing flowing robes
I had not noticed this about the aircraft thank you for this astute observation. And the Red Cross thing, what a joke, they’re literally defunding it. What a jackass he is. The memes about this today are giving me life. My favourite is the one of Jesus ascending with the caption: “my doctor letting us know going forward he will be out of network”
And Red Cross workers actually wear a Red Cross somewhere–armband, hat, etc. No such red cross exists in this image. And his saying he ‘thought he was a doctor’ contradicts his also saying he’s the one that posted it. Well, maybe he did, but somebody else made that image for him. trump has zero skills except in how to absolutely f*ck something up beyond all repair. FUBAR is such a great acronym for this guy.
The man who is top left looks just like Jose Andres. And he’s wearing a hat with typical AI gibberish on it. You know he put it in the AI himself as “Trump is the savior of America” and this is what came out.
i read that this is based on an image created by an australian right-winger? nick…something i think? but trump changed the ‘angels’ in the sky to be the horned demon looking thing (honestly i originally thought it was the 4 horsemen until i saw that there were more than 4 figures in the sky. and the patient is supposed to be uncle sam? i can’t believe this is the world we all live in. but yeah sure, biden was old, and hilary sent emails so here we are.
I just keep wondering what the reaction would’ve been if Obama had sent that Easter message or fashioned himself as Jesus.
@ Lightpurple: the patient does resemble Epstein but also Jon Stewart.
What’s with the floating faceless demons on skateboards behind him AC-Trump especially the central one with legs sticking up out of its shoulders and spikes on its head …, that’s the stuff of biblical nightmares right there
Not to mention the extra disembodied crinkly white hands grabbing at doze-y old dude from the side/below
That extra hand is weird! Was it supposed to be the old guy’s? Was it another Katiekins photoshop fail?
Ha! That backfired bigly! The demon in the middle of the soldiers flying above the Felon is also what has MAGA world in full on meltdown and revolt. I saw the original photo and there wasn’t a demon, just 5 soldiers floating in the air. I wonder if the guy who created the photo still thinks the Felon is healing the country…
Anyway, the Felon quickly deleted it but it might take more than that blatant lie he told in order to get his cult back. They want an apology from him for this blasphemy, which they won’t get. They also don’t like his attacks on the Pope, who is very popular, while his poll numbers continue to fall, and they hate that hes putting every country but America First, even though 100% of them support this illegal war. Wonder if that number will now change. They’re also having major hissy fits over Iran’s propaganda Lego videos, I think one of the songs LOSER went #1. Anyway, with this daily sh_tshow and horror show of a so-called admin, I’m finding a little bit of pleasure in everything that causes MAGA to meltdown!
I think even MAGA is not buying his b.s. anymore. But yeah keep doing this right up until the midterms Thump. And keep defending this lunatic GOP. Its not just congressional elections that are turning blue.
Trump went too far this time, and I’m happy to see it, especially as some of his Teflon seems to be wearing away.
These holy rollers don’t draw the line at sexual assault or racism or cruelty, but they do draw the line at blasphemy.
This appears silly, stupid and childish to people not immersed in the Evangelical cult of magat America, but this is deadly serious. These blasphemous images are truly being shared by Evangelical cultists who view this evil con as a messiah figure. This same base who believe they are going to be the only one’s left when the world ends/only people in heaven believe mango is God-like and getting them into heaven by tearing the world apart. Purity culture embraces p#dophilia and nothing he does will ever turn them against him. Mango is gleefully attacking 2 billion Muslims and 1.4 billion Catholics because this Evangelical base in America has enabled him the same way the miliary industrial complex has enabled him.
It’s really sad that Evangelicals don’t recognize an antichrist when it’s right in front of them.
this. They are cheering on global nuclear war because they BELIEVE dumpster is bringing the reaping and second coming. FFS I’ll bet some believe Barron is Jesus
A lot of people in the Netherlands, including me, have said that the Dutch visit should never have happened, at least not now.
Also we are very ashamed by Rutte.
If nothing else it shows dumpster lying about his height. W-A is 6’2″
He might have been 6’2″ at some point and he’s shrunk; my dad (who is the same age as this corpulent boil and that’s the only thing they have in common) was 6’3″ in his younger days but he’s probably 6′ even now (my 18 year-old who measured 6’1″ at his last checkup is visibly taller than grandpa now!) The difference is that my dad doesn’t think he’s less “manly” for losing some height and doesn’t lie about everything under the sun.
He probably was 210 at one point too, but he’s 260 if he’s an ounce now. 260 terrible, horrible, evil, gross, fat-and-rage-filled pounds.
Maybe – just maybe – this is finally the final straw for the idiots who are still worshiping him.
This stuff frightens me and also insults me at the same time.
So they were ok with the p*dophli@ but draw the line at comparisons to Jesus. Ok thanks for clearing that up 🙄
The mouth mockery gives me life.
If he doesn’t understand the Biblical imagery in that picture, then he doesn’t understand his Bible very well. Which is no surprise to most of us, but he conned so many Evangelicals into thinking he shared their beliefs. Hopefully some of them are waking up now.
He knew exactly what he was doing. Not the first religious meme he’s put out there. He shared one of himself as the Pope too.
I’m actually surprised he’s bothering to walk it back because we all know he’s incapable of feeling shame.
The body-less hands in the foreground. Wonder who those belong to?
Maybe now Pete Hegseth can do one with himself as Saint Peter.
And Stephen Miller as St Peter.
Ohhhh Trump….please follow this one with your last supper painting with the Saints beside you dining on their Big Macs, wearing their too big shoes. You can even add child booster seats for them.
This AI pic of him shows us what he thinks of himself. It’s very disturbing. What will he do next?
I enjoyed this
The memes have been fantastic!
I know people in the Middle Ages thought that people who were mentally ill were possessed by demons but I didn’t realize there are still people who think that. C’mon, he’s f’n nuts! This is narcissism on steroids. Some would (and do) even say it’s Malignant Narcissism. I feel like I have to laugh or I’ll cry.
I hereby invite all Evangelical Christians, all Catholics, and everyone else who hasn’t already done so to abandon the Republican Party immediately.
You don’t need to waste time wondering whether Trump is the AntiChrist or not. Just the fact that you’re wondering about it tells you all you need to know. If you can’t bring youself to vote for Democrats, then just stay home on election day and be at peace with your soul.