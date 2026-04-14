Times: Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘using Australia like an ATM,’ you guys

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s events today in Melbourne, Australia. I’m including photos from their visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, where they spoke to kids and staffers at the Kelpie garden, and Meghan’s solo visit to McAuley Community Services for Women. That’s a women’s shelter and DV shelter. Meghan worked in the kitchen for a bit and met some of the women there. People Magazine pointed out that Harry’s mother and father visited the same hospital back in the 1980s, and QEII also visited it once. If you couldn’t tell from the weeks of British-media tantrums preceding the Sussexes’ arrival, the entire royal media apparatus wants this visit to fail, and they’re going out of their way to ruin the visit as well. The Times of London ran a hysterically unhinged story about how Harry and Meghan are “using Australians like an ATM!” You guys…
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of using Australia “like an ATM” as they start a four-day visit with events where tickets to see them speak cost between £260 and £1,675. Harry and Meghan will visit Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney during their stay with a programme that a spokesman said would “focus on mental health, community resilience and support for veterans and their families, alongside private meetings and special projects”.
Harry has been lined up as a guest speaker at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne on Thursday, which is set to explore the “vital space where individual wellbeing and organisational responsibility meet” and the “intersection of leadership, psychosocial safety and human connection in the workplace”. Delegate tickets for the two-day conference, hosted at Melbourne’s Centrepiece conference venue, are available for £525, with platinum tickets priced at £1,250 and a “virtual ticket allowing on-demand access to Harry’s speech” costing £260.
During the couple’s visit, Meghan will be interviewed on stage at a “girls’ weekend” retreat in Sydney, costing £1,400 per ticket. VIP tickets for the event at the five-star InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel cost £1,675 and include a group table photo with the duchess. So far, however, the retreat appears to be not fully booked. As of Monday night, the event’s website was continuing to market “a handful of additional rooms just released”.
It is not clear how much Harry and Meghan are being paid for their appearances on the trip. It is understood that the duke and duchess are travelling without their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.
One Melbourne newspaper reported the planned visit on Monday with a headline which read: “No One Cares about Sussex’s ‘Faux’ tour.”
Monday’s Sydney Morning Herald put it even more bluntly: “Australia was good to Harry and Meghan. Now they want to use us as an ATM.”
Meghan has trademarked her brand As Ever with the Australian authorities, which would grant her the right to sell products ranging from candles to garden ornaments in the jurisdiction under the name “As Ever”. So far its products include gift boxes of jams and honey.
What part of a “mix of commercial and philanthropic events” do these people not f–king understand? And the thing about Harry and Meghan making paid appearances is that literally NO ONE IS BEING FORCED TO PAY FOR THEM. You have free will – if you do not want to buy a £1,400 ticket, you do not have to. If you don’t want to pay to hear Harry’s thoughts on mental health, no one is holding a gun to your wallet and forcing you to type in your credit card number. And IF Meghan does an As Ever pop-up – which I don’t actually think will happen – then no one will force Australians to buy her jam! What is their problem?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Derangers at it again.
Jealousy is their problem because currently there is no one in the House of Windsor with the amount of charisma, empathy or good looks as the Sussexes.
They are acting like they are forced to pay for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex through their taxes or something 🤷🏻♀️.. you know like the leftovers that when visiting the hosting country that country has no choice but to fund them… funny how that isn’t seen as using the Australians (or whatever country) as an atm… remember Chuck and Peggy are known to be paid in bags of cash they return from trips with, so who’s truly using others for personal profit.
In just a few short weeks I’m headed to Florida for a music festival. The whole package including travel (I drive so I can do stupid touristy stuff on the way down and visit family on the way back) will run me approximately 6 grand when all is said and done (I’ve adjusted for gas prices).
Do I HAVE to go? Is anyone FORCING me to fork over my hard earned money for something I really, really want to do and enjoy? Of course not. I’m choosing this as much as any Australian paying to attend Harry’s speech or the wellness retreat. No one is fleecing anyone, nothing is mandatory.
Except for the royal rota rats, they’re mandated to this crap.
Hmmm
You know who *actually* uses countries as ATMs… The British royal family, living in England, living in homes and living a lifestyle funded by the British taxpayers and through generations of colonialism preying on other nations.
Probably cost this couple more to travel with their security and personnel than they will earn from this trip. Stay mad.
If you don’t want them to earn money, give them a 24 mil a year duchy with tax exemption, deal?
Ah yes, 2 whole speaking events in all of Australia is going to break the bank. Please. From seeing some of the bbc clips, it’s clear they’ve been given the message to say it’s both a private and a commercial tour, with a stress on the commercial. As if that’s tacky or something. What they fail to get is that nobody is getting mad at two people out there making money to live. In fact, a lot of people respect the hustle especially in comparison to the RF leeches. And again, ain’t no one being forced to buy a ticket.