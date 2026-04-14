Duchess Meghan wore Australian labels St. Agni & P. Johnson to the ANVAM

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Melbourne earlier today (Tuesday, April 14), visiting the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (ANVAM). I believe this was their second joint event of the day, following their visit to a Melbourne Children’s Hospital. You know what impresses me? They were able to do public appearances on the same day they arrived in Australia. They flew across the International Date Line, east to west! They’re probably jet-lagged to hell and back, but here they are, making the most of their time in Australia and making sure to do good work.
Meghan’s outfit here was another pointed look from an Australian designer – she wore an Aussie designer, Karen Gee, earlier in the day as well! The matching jacket and skirt are from St. Agni, an independent Australian brand founded in Byron Bay. Meghan’s s=sweater is from P. Johnson, another Australian label. Her shoes are Aquazzura. I love that she wore Aussie designers but I’m not crazy about the jacket! I know what she was going for, but overall, the look was too “mossy.” She removed the jacket inside the museum and her outfit works much better.
When I tell you that the British press has been in full convulsions over the Sussexes’ arrival in Australia, I’m not joking. The Brits are truly screaming, crying and throwing up. They’re also doing their best to dictate the conversation around Harry & Meghan and this trip, like the Brits believe they “own” the Sussexes and they “own” Australia. The Telegraph had a predictably shady and stupid story just a few hours before the Sussexes touched down in Melbourne.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will prioritise listening and learning “rather than promotion” on a four-day tour of Australia this week. The couple will visit Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney during the trip, which begins on Tuesday, and complete “private meetings and special projects” about their favourite charitable issues. However, they may struggle to win the support of the Australian media, which already described the tour as a “financial and reputational” exercise at the weekend.
Lucrative speaking engagements, including the Duchess’s appearance at a highly publicised £1,400 “girls-only” weekend event, will run back-to-back with engagements that focus on mental health, community resilience and military veterans. In response to criticism that the pseudo-royal tour was designed to promote their own brand, a source close to the Sussexes said: “The visit prioritises listening, learning and supporting communities rather than promotion.”
A source told The Telegraph that the Australian visit was well-timed. “It will be a welcome distraction from the nonsense going on in the UK,” they said.
“That [2018] tour was a significant moment for them in terms of working together as a couple, as a team,” the source said. “They both love Australia and are really excited to return. Harry has spent a lot of time here and is really looking forward to meeting up with old friends.”
The visit Down Under has been in the diary for around a year but was originally planned on a much smaller scale. It was expanded in recent weeks when the dates coincided with various charitable and business invitations and the couple “saw an opportunity” to visit grassroots organisations that shared their values. However, planned but unannounced walkabouts in Sydney and Melbourne had to be abandoned after an operational note was leaked, compromising security. The couple are travelling with a relatively small team of eight, including their security detail, chiefs of staff and communications director.
They will also be accompanied by their own photographer, a tactic also employed by the Prince and Princess of Wales on public engagements to control their image and ensure they own their archive.
They’re just FUMING. The Telegraph also tried to twist this quote: “It will be a welcome distraction from the nonsense going on in the UK,” as if the source was merely talking about Sophie Chandauka’s dumbass lawsuit. It’s pretty clear the source was referring to the utter meltdown from the British press though. It’s also clear that the British press is doing whatever they can to ruin this visit and put Harry & Meghan in as much danger as possible. Meanwhile, it appears as if the Aussies are super-happy to see them and H&M are still amazingly popular in Oz. Whoopsie.
Note by CB: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links we may receive a percentage and appreciate it!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
She always knows the assignment so well.
She does and they are such a gorgeous couple ❤️ The UK 🇬🇧 Media couldn’t be any more bitter 🤣🤣
No one wears neutrals like this woman! No one does it like her, period. The mix of textures and hues made the outfit striking and unique. Sleek minimalism is her element, and it shows. I know people love for her to wear more color; I do too, but the way she styles these pieces makes them stand out, brown/beige or not.
She wears color when it’s called for, but neutrals on her are such a boss blend of let’s focus on the event while also this sleek design and cut are 🔥
💯 % agree.. I love how she pulls an outfit together and admit to getting a lot of fashion ideas from her.. I’ve always been a monochromatic dresser and pattern materials are usually to busy for me to wear without going crazy (I have issues lol) so Meghans clothing choices are something I’m always interested in.
And again I’m loving her wearing Australian designers right out the gate. That’s how you dress for a tour.
You know what? I find the Telegraph’s coverage to be refreshingly balanced and fair, for the Telegraph. It’s like they’re longing for snark, but just couldn’t quite get their snark up. ;-D
Love this outfit. I am a sets person so I would rock that
set and I love the color.
Love the jacket with the pencil skirt and muted turtleneck! It pulls the look together and makes it a little edgy . Meghan has a great independent fashion perspective.
Sorry, I love the outfit!
“…planned but unannounced walkabouts in Sydney and Melbourne had to be abandoned after an operational note was leaked, compromising security. ”
You’re right Kaiser, it is shady. I had not heard that they had planned any “walkabouts” and as far as I know, they are still planning to do that one charity walk which had been mentioned.
The UK media, together with their KP and BP collaborators and their extensions in Australia definitely do NOT want them to do anything in public, so that they can crow about the “lack of crowds = lack of interest”, yet they persist in calling this visit “pseudo-royal”. I think Sussex Squad should henceforth take to describe charitable visits by other celebrities and philanthropists to various countries as “pseudo-royal” to really illustrate how stupid the idea that British royals (and lazy ones at that), OWN charitable activities.
ETA: There were a few shady reports on Australian television, e.g. a male reporter outlining the Sussexes’ “packed schedule” while repeatedly questioning “why they are here”. Idiot. And one scrawny woman standing on a street corner near a lone camera screeching about disrespecting the queen.
But on the whole, despite the onslaught and persistent attempts to compromise their security, the reception has been largely positive.
Yeah, I don’t believe they were ever going to do any walkabouts in Australia. They haven’t done them on any of their trips since leaving the UK in 2020.
I love this look on Meghan. Suede is such a feel good material for early autumn in Australia.The color has a military hue and matches with H perfectly. I love that Meg is bringing back skirt suits. The jacket would work great with linen pants or jeans too. I hear, Keen just pinned suede and skirt suits on her Pinterest board.
This Telegraph piece has been rendered off-base and irrelevant by Harry and Meghan actually being on the ground in Australia. The source sounds like a member of the royal rota or a royal commentator rather than an actual member of Harry and Meghan’s team.
The British media must be beyond pissed. As Kaiser use to say , you could have had a bad bitch