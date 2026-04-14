Eric Swalwell is resigning from Congress, 72 hours after those stories broke

I just realized who Eric Swalwell reminds me of, looks-wise: Michael Weatherly, that d-bag from NCIS. And like Weatherly, Swalwell is really gross to women. In recent days, CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle have both released exclusives on Eric Swalwell’s lengthy history of using his position as a congressman to abuse much-younger female staffers. Swalwell was considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, and before these stories broke, he was topping the polls for the Democratic nomination for California’s governor’s race. On Sunday, Swalwell dropped out of the Democratic primary. 24 hours later, he’s now resigning his congressional seat.
Eric Swalwell, a Democratic congressman from the San Francisco Bay Area, said on Monday that he is resigning after allegations that he sexually assaulted a former staff member and engaged in misconduct with other women.
The accusations, published in articles by The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN, prompted rescinded endorsements in the governor’s race, a criminal investigation and, now, Mr. Swalwell’s exit from politics. The lawmaker has denied what he described as “the serious false allegation made against me,” but apologized to his family, staff and constituents “for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past” in a statement Monday.
Mr. Swalwell, 45, suspended his campaign for governor on Sunday after having been a Democratic front-runner in a wide-open race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot run again because of term limits.
The House was expected to vote on whether to expel Mr. Swalwell this week, and a growing number of Mr. Swalwell’s colleagues — many of them Democratic women — said they would support forcing him out. The House Ethics Committee also announced it would investigate the allegations.
“Expelling anyone from Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong,” Mr. Swalwell said. “But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties.”
He did not offer a timeline for his resignation. Under California law, Gov. Gavin Newsom can decide whether to call a special election when a congressional office becomes vacant this close to a regularly scheduled election.
I’m fine with him resigning – it was more than likely that the votes were there to expel him from Congress anyway, so he saved Democrats a lot of time and energy. If he steps down quickly, I’m sure Gavin Newsom will find a way to call a special election pretty soon as well. Given that there’s already a big governor’s race, it would make sense to package everything together. I don’t want to see any whataboutism on Swalwell either – there is enough evidence to suggest that he is a serial abuser of women and this is exactly what should happen to him. The Democrats took out their trash over the course of 72 hours. Meanwhile, the Republicans are still slavishly devoted to enabling Donald Trump, a serial predator, misogynist and demented fascist madman for a full decade. The two parties are not the same.
Also: I keep seeing tweets from Hill staffers and DC politicos who are super-eager to claim that they have insider knowledge Swalwell’s behavior. Don’t believe everything you read on social media. From what I understand, most people in DC thought he was a womanizer who cheated on his wife constantly – I don’t believe it was common knowledge that he was assaulting or raping women.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Bye boy! Don’t let the door hit you…
I don’t care about Swalwell, my concern and support goes to his victims.
⏫️ EXACTLY 💯
Always glad to see when the trash takes itself out. We don’t need another sex pest in a position of power.
The trash took itself out only because he was facing serious criminal charges in addition to the ethics investigation. By now, he’s probably very lawyered up and was advised to focus on answering criminal charges.
What *is* it with these people?? Assuming you’re in an open marriage, (big assumption, but granted) and you have permission to play away — when you’re in D.C. and your spouse is in your home state, say — why not just couple up with people who are *not* working in your office, whom you will see *every* day???? Isn’t that just *awkward*??? What is it with these dudes and their pissing on their own patch? Doesn’t it just make life *more* difficult? If you just want some light relief, don’t most major cities have, you know, professionals? ….
I have ALWAYS wondered this. Life in DC politics is clearly equivalent to spring break in Cancun. There is so much consensual, discreet sex for the asking. Not to mention for purchase. It speaks volumes about men who choose abuse of power or violence over what is apparently the world’s largest swingers party.
This isn’t about sexual relief in a long distance relationship, this is about an abuse of power that takes a sexually violent form.
^ this!
The power imbalance, manipulation, targeting victims who have little authority, autonomy in the org, industry you are powerful in … that’s all part of what these predatory assholes thrive on.
He doesn’t want equal partners, he wants targets he can use, abuse, discard like the
non-human objects he views them as.
And, hey, if today’s victims flames out, his role, DC conveyor belt of new staffers provided him an endless conveyor belt of new targets.
Flames and shame for him and all his corrupt enablers.
Yes also about ego and hubris. Tale as old as time.
As he should.
People literally bragging that they knew this for years are not doing themselves any favors. I doubt that anyone knew the full extent of this creep’s depravity. But people heard rumors and gossip since he kept up such an active social life around DC, including with sex workers (presumably consensual). However, without any of his victims stepping forward, there wasn’t anything anyone could do about it. And, if this was all so well known, why did the victims all think they were the only ones? When they learned they had strength in numbers, the dam broke.
I know I mentioned this here before, but it strikes me as indicative of the mentality of neutral observers who must have seen something, heard something, yet did nothing, for ages: I graduated from a boarding school that is now notorious for having been the centre of a sex abuse scandal that spanned decades. It made the New York Times, the Boston Globe, even the BBC. It was revealed by the same investigative reporting team that covered the Catholic Church, Spotlight, of the eponymous film. And I have to say — there are so many layers to it. One of the head teacher who was forced to resign when the story broke had been conducting an extramarital affair (on both sides) with a teacher and she was effectively his employee. And other teachers gossiped about it, openly. It was like a very posh commune. There were student / teacher couples — rarely — who were acknowledged, and some of the teachers were not much older than the older students. I think when the lines have been blurred, that badly, the cases of actual abuse — as opposed to bad judgement or simply sloppy standards — tend to be seen as outliers, but that’s all. They’re just nodes on the spectrum. So from this I infer that D.C. and Congress are a livid hotbed of illicit couplings. Hence the moral “majority” panic about all manner of alternative lifestyles. Can’t let the cat out of the bag, I guess.
All of these scandals are enable by people’s compliance from the bottom all the way to the top. Predators like Swalwell or the teacher you describe rely on the cloak of secrecy that these people provide. It’s crazy what people will overlook to keep their cushy jobs.
So, rape apologists from yesterday, what say you? People always immediately resign from Congress over unfounded allegations to avoid a full ethics investigation, don’t they? It sure feels like criminal charges are coming…
Yes if he does not have a criminal defense attorney he needs to get one ASAP.
California here. I thought he was a good guy. Sad to hear he’s not, but agree we need to stand with the victims.
Including E Jean Carroll. So Trump, an adjudicated rapist, should step down too!!!