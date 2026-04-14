The Windsors think people want Prince Andrew ‘on the dole & living in a council estate’

For years now, King Charles and the wider Windsor clan have been trying to run various “poor Prince Andrew” narratives. Every story about how Charles and Camilla feel regarding Andrew is inevitably loaded down with sympathy and reminders of how Charles feels a “duty of care” for Andrew. In recent months, these stories have roped in Andrew’s other siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. We’ve been told that Anne has advocated for Andrew and she still speaks to him. We were also told that Edward visited Andrew just before Easter, making him the first family member to visit Andrew since his February arrest. Edward either bitched out Andrew for staying in Wood Farm, or Edward was doing a brotherly mental-health check. Who knows? Well, Richard Kay claims to know. He got some kind of briefing from Edward and Sophie, it seems. From Kay’s latest piece in the Mail:
Edward’s comments about ‘victims’ several months ago: Admittedly, he was ambushed at an official media event, but he responded coolly, insisting it was important to ‘remember the victims’ in the scandal – something Andrew famously failed to do in his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019. He then made this further point: ‘And who are the victims in all of this?’ Then, without answering his own question, he added ‘a lot of victims in this.’ Many wondered if this was an oblique reference to his brother, who has continued to deny all allegations against him, but whose reputation and name have been utterly destroyed. Friends of Edward have told me that is not the case, that he was merely emphasising his sympathy for the young girls exploited by Epstein and his vile cronies.
Edward & Anne urged restraint about punishing Andrew: Despite the damage Andrew has caused – and continues to cause – to the image of the House of Windsor, the duke and Anne were at one time urging restraint when other figures were demanding Charles strip their brother of all honours, titles and position – as well as booting him out of his home.
Edward’s frustrations: These days, I am told, Edward is more aligned with the general family view. ‘He shares their frustration at all the criticism – more often characterised as a four-letter word – that all of them are copping as a result of Andrew’s actions,’ says someone close to him. ‘It was there that day when he was trying to make a sensible speech on another subject and the first question he was asked was about his brother.’
Edward didn’t bitch out Andrew: Reports that Edward was sent by the King to have ‘a quiet word’ with his brother because he was ‘dragging his feet’ over the move to Marsh Farm are, however, wide of the mark. A figure familiar with the situation tells me that the friendly visit had more of a ‘pastoral nature’. Edward is ‘concerned about his brother’s mental welfare’. He feels that a lot of the visceral hatred, much of it online, that has been directed at the former prince has been deeply unpleasant.
Pity poor Andrew: It is a view held by other royal insiders. One told me that there was a sense within the family that some members of the public won’t be satisfied until Andrew is ‘on the dole and living in a council house’.
Kay went on and on about how Andrew and Edward have always been somewhat close, even if they’ve been more adversarial at times too. It honestly sounds like Andrew bullied Edward when they were kids, but Edward never took it seriously and they grew into some kind of friendship as adults. Which… whatever, okay, I have no idea why we’re supposed to care. That’s what I don’t get with all of these stories. I buy that royalists like Richard Kay are writing in earnest about the left-behinds supporting Andrew, but why anyone thinks this is a good look is beyond me.
This is especially galling: “One told me that there was a sense within the family that some members of the public won’t be satisfied until Andrew is ‘on the dole and living in a council house’.” First of all, ALL of them live “on the dole” to varying degrees, and their lavish lives are being maintained by screwing over the very people they scorn. Second of all, “on the dole and living in a council house” is exactly what millions of royalists wanted for Prince Harry and Meghan, and there’s never been any hand-wringing from the Windsors about “those people want to see a prince broken and destroyed!” That’s because the Windsors wanted the same thing as the royalists – they wanted Harry on the dole in a council estate, all for the crime of “marrying someone they didn’t like” and “walking away from the sh-tshow.” A serial predator like Andrew inspires more loyalty from the family than Harry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I think most people want him in prison.
Exactly
That’s the dream.
This.
Yes forget the government royal welfare and housing for this predator who rapes trafficked children and women for sharing state secrets we want to see him on trial and found guilty and made to live his days in that unusable prison Peggy is getting 2.5 million pounds a year for.. he can wear stripes or solid orange but he needs to be in a 10×10 cell. That would be some justice for the survivors that have to live with the trauma every day because of him and the other Epstein clients.
No, members of the public won’t be satisfied until Andrew is on the dole living in prison.
‘… some members of the public won’t be satisfied until Andrew is ‘on the dole and living in a council house’.
If ‘on the dole and living in a council house’ is brit-speak for ‘being held accountable for crimes he’s committed and possibly going to prison’ he might be on to something.
Pretty sure no one wants that kiddie diddler anywhere near their council estate.
I hear there’s a radon riddled prison going spare with plenty of space for him though…
The boos and jeers will continue–and the Not My King Signs.
the family doesn’t really sympathize with Andrew, his crimes make them look bad so they want to deflect and minimize. Implying he doesn’t belong in a council house definitely tries to confuse people that he doesn’t belong in jail.
Harry didn’t obey and he left, that embarrasses them directly, he rejected them.
Andrew wants nothing more than to be royal and one of them
Harry and Meghan were rejected by them. Scooter, Keen and Charles (the Queen did approve marriage). did not want Harry to marry Meghan, Scoots was avid to break them up. They were not going to put up with that treatment and left. I don’t blame them. Andrew was pampered, coddled, and protected and is spared jail time. (he may not get charged with any crimes). The royals look bad now and rely on bots and sycophants to try to salvage their reputation.
They’ve been emphasizing his family’s worry for his mental state so much I’m starting to wonder if they’re setting the stage for An Unfortunate Event.
Publicly, other than The Car Picture (which is my favorite and bless CB for continuing to use it), he’s never seemed anything other than too relaxed for his supposed problems.
Also as an aside, did anyone else forget about the Winter Olympics already? I saw something in my kids school work and realized they finished just 6? Weeks ago?
You clearly don’t live in Oakland. We’re still celebrating Alysa Liu over here! ⛸️
Oh I want him underneath a prison!!
JFC. This is so offensive. Are we supposed to cry one out for poor Edward at being “ambushed” by a freaking question. GMAFB. This is why people don’t like y’all. Y’all are crashing out over being questioned. As if y’all are too good for questions. Nah. gTFoH. And ofc don’t get me started on all this concern for Andrew when there was zero for Harry who never even associated with Epstein. All these people can GTFOH.
Preach, Jais.
These whiners are so pathetic. The monarchy is so deeply screwed up — these people have no conception of the real problems people face, including those who are victims of sex abuse and trafficking.
The dole and a council house are too good for Andrew.
“On the dole and living in a council house”? Well, he’s already living on handouts in subsidised housing, so what’s the difference.
Prison would be what he deserves though.
Truly – he already lives on the dole, just in a much more luxurious way than his fellow citizens. Oh, it’s “deeply unpleasant” for Andrew? Maybe don’t get involved with rape and human trafficking of minors then.
The Windsors are way, way overestimating the extent of public sympathy for Andrew and his crimes if they think this will create sympathy.
Most people want him “on the dole” in prison. Hope that helps.
wrt the picture of AMW with all the others in uniforms, it has finally come to me what it reminds me of: caricatures out of older English magazines like Punch where the butt of the jokes is a big bellied pompous git in a morning suit or similar. Dead ringer.
Same! He’s just missing a monocle!
Young women and children would be nearby if he was on a council estate, and he would see them as disposable. Why would the public want him to continue his heinous crimes? People want accountability (prison) and an acknowledgement that A was protected at every step. They want recognition that steps are being taken to make sure this doesn’t happen again, by anyone in power. And they can’t even get that.
And how obnoxious to say “the public will never be satisfied!” So therefore we must put him in a lavish home with staff catering to him! He’ll never have to worry about money or (taxpayer-funded) security! That his “exile” should be the same as his father’s retirement. That their obsession with destroying H&M is fine and appropriate in their eyes; the public’s relentless interest in accountability for actual crimes is not?!
*and they think this makes them look good.*
If Andrew had just moved to a smallish grand house at Sandringham or Balmoral and just stayed out of sight as soon as the allegations came to light, he wouldn’t be in this position.
But he is awful, spoiled and completely self absorbed.
I just had to come here to say this headline made me laugh. They are so unintentionally funny and dramatic. Also……..Richard Kay is only rolled out as a mouthpiece so this is 100% what they are actually saying. Which makes it even funnier!
I find this comment bone-deep offensive. The phrase “on the dole and living on a council estate” refers to people who rely on public support to subsidize their livelihoods. That, of course, includes the royals—but THEIR lifestyles are a gift to the nation! How dare the poor think that Andrew just deserves NORMAL levels of financial support, even though A) he’s not a “working royal”, B) he’s apparently already squandered untold riches, and C) OH YEAH, he’s been accused of serious crimes, and should really be IN PRISON.
Like I said some days ago, Onslow from Keeping Up Appearances would make a better, better educated monarch.
This family is delusional.
Abolish all monarchies and tax the billionaires out of existence.
LOL Andrew *is* on the dole. He’s been on the dole—and living on a Royal Council Estate—his whole life! 😂