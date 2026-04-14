Lauren Sanchez, 56, on wanting a baby: ‘I would have another one tomorrow’

Oof, I genuinely forgot how bad these Vanity Fair Oscar party photos were this year. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos looked like they were on an operating table for his-and-hers facelifts. Well, Lauren wants some attention right now, just weeks away from the Met Gala. Lauren and Jeff are co-sponsoring this year’s Met Gala, and they’ll be given the full co-chair honors by Anna Wintour. Legacy media is dying, which is why the New York Times agreed to this bonkers profile of Lauren. I’ve read and covered interviews with her before, and as I’ve said before, I understand how she hooked Jeff Bezos. She’s vivacious, flirtatious, hilariously gaudy and self-effacing. She probably worked him like a rib. But of course, you can’t escape the fact that Sanchez and Bezos are giant a–holes. Even if you argue that 95% of that awfulness is on Jeff Bezos, Sanchez still enables him and fluffs up his bullsh-t. I would argue that she makes him seem less serious and more like a vapid wannabe. Anyway, some highlights from Lauren’s crazy NYT profile:
Jeff and Lauren’s typical day: The newlyweds wake up around 6 in their new, roughly $230 million compound on Indian Creek, an exclusive private island in Miami often called “Billionaire Bunker.” They don’t touch their phones. Instead, they begin each day by listing 10 things they’re grateful for — and they can’t repeat what they named the day before.
From there, the couple drink their morning coffee in a sunroom and watch the sun rise: hers from a mug that reads “Woke Up Sexy as Hell Again,” his from one she got him that spells HUNK in symbols from the periodic table. They play pickleball. Six days a week, they work out for an hour with a private trainer. “He looks good, doesn’t he?” Mrs. Sánchez Bezos said of her new husband, in an interview in Miami in January. She slow-nodded, repeating, “He looks good.”
Lauren wants more babies: Mrs. Sánchez Bezos, 56, adores kids. Having them. Raising them. Encouraging other people to have them. Over several interviews, she repeatedly urged me to have another baby. “Do it!” she said. “I would have another one tomorrow. Tomorrow.” I finally asked if she and Mr. Bezos were considering it, as a couple of her friends had suggested to me. “I would have a baby tomorrow,” she repeated, with a coy smile. (A spokeswoman later called to say Mrs. Sánchez Bezos was not having a baby.)
Lauren was a starf–ker long before she met Bezos: [She’s a] modern-day Brentwood Country Mart Babe Paley who counts Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lydia Kives, wife of the superconnector Michael Kives, among her close friends. “People act like he’s my new friend,” Mrs. Sánchez Bezos said of Mr. DiCaprio. “No, I’ve known Leo since I was 25. Twenty-five.”
The crazy Italian wedding: Mrs. Sánchez Bezos gets choked up talking about what the public didn’t see: the toasts by all their children; the high school friends of Mr. Bezos’ whom nobody bothered to photograph. Phones were banned from the ceremony and reception. But “no NDAs!” Mrs. Sánchez Bezos said, referring to nondisclosure agreements. “They’re our friends! And you did not see one picture come out of that wedding.”
Jeff Bezos’s politics: Mr. Bezos personally intervened to stop a planned endorsement of Kamala Harris by [the Washington Post], according to newsroom employees. (He argued in a note to readers that “presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election,” and “create a perception of bias.”) He then attended Mr. Trump’s inauguration last year, seated front and center. Amazon paid roughly $40 million to license “Melania,” a documentary about the first lady — a move that some critics saw as an attempt to curry favor with President Trump… When I asked her opinion of Mr. Trump, Mrs. Sánchez Bezos, who is breezy and agile at pivoting back to the fun topics, waved me off. “I am not talking politics,” she said. “No, no, no, no, no. No way.” People close to Mrs. Sánchez Bezos often argue that it’s not fair to criticize her for her husband’s political and business decisions. The frequent refrain is, “What does that have to do with Lauren?” But that is the downside to being a conjoined organism to a master of the universe: It all has to do with you.
Lauren on the constant criticism: The constant criticism wears on her, Mrs. Sánchez Bezos said. “I can never imagine writing something mean on somebody’s Instagram,” she added. “It would actually break my heart. I want positive: You look great. You’re amazing. I want to just give everyone flowers. Why wouldn’t you?” Recently, her eldest son, Nikko, whom she shares with the former National Football League tight end Tony Gonzalez, installed an app on her phone to block her from using social media during the day.
This year’s Met Gala: Mrs. Sánchez Bezos told me that Ms. Wintour had reached out directly to ask if the couple would back the fund-raiser. “Anna called me, and I was like, ‘Anna who?’” Mrs. Sánchez Bezos joked, then called it “such an honor.” When I asked Mrs. Sánchez Bezos about rumors that she and her husband were buying Vogue’s parent company, Condé Nast, she teased, “I wish!” She then said, “No.”
She hired Law Roach to give her a classy makeover: Mrs. Sánchez Bezos has appeared in Vogue twice, including a cover spread on her wedding, and she recently enlisted stylist-to-the-stars Law Roach to help her with her image in advance of the Met Gala. Ms. Wintour was once famously averse to featuring large-busted women in the magazine, I pointed out. Mrs. Sánchez Bezos shrugged. “Maybe she likes them now,” she said. A lot of the snark about her appearance and her clothes feels rooted in racial stereotypes, she argued. “It’s the shape of my body,” she said. “Is someone going to give me a gunnysack and ask me to put a belt on it and cinch it? I’m Latin. I’m Latin. I’m Latin.”
Her outfit at Trump’s inauguration: That’s not to say she isn’t aware of the backlash to her look. Mrs. Sánchez Bezos thought she had dressed conservatively for Mr. Trump’s second inauguration, in a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit. “I was super proud of myself,” she said. When the event suddenly moved indoors, she removed her coat. The blazer opened, revealing a lace bra. Since they were seated directly behind Mr. Trump, the bra was in pretty much every photo of the event. “I get it,” she said. “No lace at the White House. Noted.”
Like, I legitimately believe there’s a racial element to the discourse about Lauren, but I also think the bulk of the criticism is not about race whatsoever, and it’s actually about class in all forms. Socioeconomic class and “class” as in taste, aesthetics, propriety, grace. Lauren looks tacky because she is tacky, and that’s a conversation about her behavior, her plastic surgery, her horrible style and the sad truth that all of the money in the world can’t buy taste, nice clothes or good-quality cosmetic work for someone who doesn’t know the difference. Oh well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of Vogue.
I think she’s taking a page out of Wendy Deng’s book and securing her bag should Bezos pre decease or divorce her. Having a baby with Bezos will insure that she (via that child) has a lifetime stake in his company. Yes, it’s cynical of me to immediately think this way, I know.
I had the same thought.
As far as Bezos’ kids, it’s hat’s off to MacKenzie Scott who is the hands on parent here.
Sanchez literally nailed Jeffie and in NYT proudly announced how she doesn’t let him out of her clutch. She admits they are always together. Jeffie got a mama and despite all of Bezos hypermasculinity PR excess which Sanchez takes credit in creating, she’s the boss emotionally and psychologically. And that artifice and inauthenticity show. It’s all plastic and ephemeral.
Sanchez is a smart, grasping, goal oriented woman. She knows what she wants, how to get it, and the discipline to keep it. That’s her super power. It’s not happiness. People who constantly measure themselves by others don’t find happiness.
Her first child was with Tony Gonzalez in 2001, four years before she married her husband Patrick. She was a 31 year old entertainment reporter, and the several years younger Tony’s impressive football career was ramping up with the Chiefs. Wonder what she had in mind with that relationship.
Exactly, which is a smart move. As someone working for a living, I occasionally look at these mediocre-looking women and think, well done. Especially Wendy Deng, she used her brains to get her into the rooms, THEN she f*cked her way to generational wealth.
Also, I suspect there is a surrogate somewhere carrying their Bezo baby.
They are in their late 50’s!! Even if they’re in excellent health, they will be in their mid-70’s when said baby (who I also am fully convinced is gestating as I type) graduates from high school. Their child will be a young adult when they die, even if they’re in phenomenal physical condition.
My husband was adopted when his parents were 47; they saved him from an unstable, impoverished and dangerous home where he would not have reached his full potential, which is selfless and loving. However, his dad died when our oldest (currently 18) was 2 months old and my husband was 35. It was devastating. His mom lived to 94 but had dementia for the last decade.
It’s selfish and short-sighted to deliberately bring a baby into late middle-age. Their child will have every material comfort but will not have the guidance and support of parents as they start their own life.
Definitely. Or maybe even two.
I thought the same cynical thing.
Same.
I’ve been living under a rock because I had no idea she had a child with Tony Gonzalez. Gotta love how everyone who supported this administration and unleashed irreparable harm on the world now doesn’t want to talk politics.
The crazy thing is if I met this lady at work I may actually like her or find her entertaining. She performs niceness well enough, is funny, and on the surface it really looks like she cheers for and supports other women. She’s the coworker that when she invites you out for drinks you actually don’t dread going and she has a load of hilarious celebrity gossip stories and anecdotes. And you have fun and think ok she’s really my people! When you start to look deeper though, you get profoundly disappointed and you realize things are not at all what they seem. Her husband is a terrible person, and it says a lot that she chose him and enables all of his bullshit.
I could not marry a man who not only supports this administration but helped usher it in. How do you wake up next to a person who caused so much harm and destruction in the world and cite all the things you’re grateful for while the rest of the planet lives in a literal hellscape of your making?
Well said!
The WaPo endorsing Kamala would have been biased, but going to that tacky inauguration full of Nazis was politically neutral. 😕
As you said, it is all on the surface, and frankly, the fact that she pretends to cheer for and support other women is actively harmful because it makes it look like people like her and her husband are not bad people. Sorry, when you support the adminstration you are not a good person. When you horde unimaginable wealth and actively work to make sure that billionaires horde even more money, you are not a good person. Her cutesy act is actively harmful. I find her vile.
Poor kid.
These billionaires are all obsessed with people having babies. Its creepy.
I read the interview. Twice. She needs to cease and desist with any PR attempts to make her into anything she is not, you can’t make a silk purse out of sow’s ear. Stop the interviews and photo shoots and Blue Origin trips. If she doesn’t know who she is and what she did to get the husband she has now, there are over a billion people who could remind her. Also, MacKenzie Scott was brought up in the interview (and there was one photo of her with Jeff) and, in one short paragraph, it was made quite clear that he had traded down. BIG time. The inadvertent shade was magnificent.
This interview put me over the edge and prompted me to finally cancel my NY Times subscription. Thank goodness for Celebitchy.
Her face looks hideous looking. The End!
I need them to stop trying to make this woman happen. Also your husband is a union busting POS who is robbing millions and is pro Nazi. The end. I hope they all get booed at the Met Gala or protested.