Guy Fieri warmly greeted Andrew & Tristan Tate at the UFC fight in Miami

For years, Guy Fieri was a “joke” in the food industry. Anthony Bourdain regularly used Fieri as a punchline, and Fieri was seen as the embodiment of every gluttonous American-food stereotype out there. But eventually, everything shifted. People realized that his shows – especially Guy’s Drive-ins, Diners and Dives, gave enormous boosts to small, independently-owned restaurants and little-known chefs around the country. He did tons of stuff to boost restaurants and restaurant workers during the pandemic, even donating millions so that restaurants could stay in business and staffers could pay their bills. His Food Network programs are hugely popular with viewers, critics and foodies, and we lived long enough to see the villain become the hero. Well, now we’ve lived long enough to see the villain become the hero and then turn back into the villain.

So, remember Andrew and Tristan Tate, the sex-trafficking misogynists who were allowed back into the US when Trump came back to the White House? The Tate brothers are magically not rotting in an American prison right now. The Tates attended the UFC 327 fight in Miami over the weekend. So did Guy Fieri. Fieri looked pretty chummy with the Tates too.

Guy Fieri was in the house for Saturday’s UFC 327 in Miami, and so were the controversial Tate brothers — Andrew and Tristan. Video from the event shared on social media showed Fieri leaning over a railing to shake hands and bump shoulders with Andrew, and they all appeared to be sharing smiles and having a quick discussion. Andrew and Tristan have not been convicted of a crime, but they certainly have been accused of some heinous ones. Andrew Tate is currently being investigated for suspicion of rape and abuse in the United Kingdom and he and Tristan are also facing charges of human trafficking in Romania. They deny all of the allegations. Andrew Tate also has a huge following on social media where he is known for his misogynistic views. And all of those things had Fieri’s fans — some now perhaps former fans — less than pleased to see him buddying up to the duo.

[From Penn Live]

It’s an Epstein-like situation where you can delineate between “the time before most people knew” and “the time after most people knew.” The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania after an extensive investigation and a raid on their compound. The Romanians have evidence of the Tates committing heinous acts against women. Donald Trump still persuaded the Romanian government to release the Tates and allow them to return to America. But that doesn’t change the fact that they’re still facing investigations and charges and there’s a wealth of evidence indicating their guilt. What I’m saying is… Guy Fieri should have known and should have completely avoided them. And I’m looking at Guy differently now. Between this and Donald Trump’s presence at the same fight, it was like a r-pist convention.

Oh. Guy Fieri was hamming it up with Andrew and Tristan Tate at UFC last night? He can get bent too. pic.twitter.com/mth6MjY1VB — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 12, 2026

Guy Fieri & Andrew Tate link up at #UFC327 Miami pic.twitter.com/gPERcPzq6x — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 12, 2026