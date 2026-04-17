In-N-Out CEO explains why they’re not expanding to the east coast



In-N-Out Burger has been a West Coast staple for nearly 80 years. For more than four decades, they were exclusive to California, but have since expanded throughout the Southwest and into the Pacific Northwest. For a while, the farthest east they came was Texas. In 2025, however, In-N-Out opened a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. Four new establishments have since opened up within the state, with more planned.

With all of this expansion, you’d think that an East Coast takeover would be on the table. Apparently, that’s not the case. During a talk at Pepperdine University, In-N-Out’s CEO, Lynsi Snyder-Ellington (granddaughter of the original owners), told the audience that there are no plans and probably never will be for the company to open up an East Coast location. Instead, the company remains committed to quality and retaining the same customer service experience that diners are used to.

Eastern fans of legendary west coast burger chain In-N-Out shouldn’t expect a location in their city anytime soon, according to CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson. “We won’t compromise on quality just to expand,” she told a moderator while speaking at Pepperdine University on March 31. The executive, 43, also said she doesn’t see In-N-Out “being on the East Coast in my lifetime.” Since its founding in 1948, the chain, mostly located on the West Coast and in the Southwest, has gained a cult following with its made-to-order burgers, upbeat employees and Bible verses printed on the packaging. In the interest of maintaining those features, In-N-Out is also refusing to join the trend of offering online ordering or delivery, Snyder-Ellingson said in March. “We have, for sure, had that put in front of us — and the answer is no,” she told the Pepperdine crowd. “The main reason is part of what makes In-N-Out and the experience so special — [it’s] the interaction and the customer service that we’re able to give, the smile, the greeting, just that warmth and feeling, that culture.” “And so, the mobile ordering will definitely take a piece of that away and there’s also the freshness factor,” she continued. In-N-Out’s branding is “intentional and central to its strategy,” Amore Philip, a public relations strategist based in New York, told Fox News Digital. “Brands with strong followings do not need to be available everywhere. They create destinations,” she said. “In-N-Out has fostered loyalty through scarcity and consistency, achieving more than most brands that rely on widespread convenience.” Philip added, “This approach is not nostalgia, but deliberate positioning.” Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist based in New York City, told the outlet there’s something “psychologically powerful” about the In-N-Out ordering experience. “There’s also something to the fact that not everything should be instantly available,” he said. “When people have to seek something out, it can feel more special and more tied to habit, ritual and even identity.”

[From AI News]

Well, this East Coaster gives that news a big thumbs down. Seriously, though, I am genuinely surprised they came as far east as Tennessee. I heard about it a few years ago and got excited that the East Coast could have a challenge to Five Guys (which I also love, but is way too expensive now). There is something special about In-N-Out’s location exclusively. My husband’s family is from California, so we generally go back to visit them once or twice a year and In-N-Out is always on our list. I don’t think it would be if it were easily accessible throughout the country.

The other big headline from Snyder-Ellingson was that In-N-Out has no plans to add a mobile app or let customers DoorDash their burgers. She cites the same line about freshness and customer experience that they always have. It’s pretty refreshing to see a company so stubbornly stick to their tried-and-true business model. It’s also a testament to their brand that, despite not keeping up with the times, people still flock to their establishments for burgers.