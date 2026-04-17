Lauren Boebert has no interest in meeting with ‘King George’ during his state visit

This week, Buckingham Palace tried to confirm the itinerary for King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit. Charles & Cam will arrive on Monday, April 27 and stay in Washington for two days before heading to New York for a day, then they’ll go back to the DMV for a handful of events in Washington and Virginia. Within the first two days, Charles will address Congress. But Charles and Camilla will not meet with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, despite a very loud pressure campaign to get them to do so. Charles and Camilla claim that meeting the survivors would somehow compromise the ongoing investigations and prosecutions of Epstein’s associates, including the king’s brother. The palace is being extremely fussy over all of these details while simultaneously trying to fluff up Charles as some kind of Trump-whisperer.

All of this is backstory for one of the funniest moments of the week. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the idiot MAGA Republican congresswoman, was asked about the upcoming royal state visit and whether the king should meet with the Epstein survivors. Every single second of this clip is comedy gold, from the reporter calling Charles “King George” to Boebert repeating it back whilst insisting that she has no interest in meeting King George because of 1776.

Reporter: Do you think it’s appropriate for King George to meet with members? Boebert: I wouldn’t meet with him. Reporter: Why not? Boebert: 1776. I have nothing to do with King George or the royal family. I am an American first. pic.twitter.com/YkfdbnvzmW — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2026

“1776, I have nothing to do with King George or the royal family, I’m America First.” Please. It’s PERFECTION. I’m reminded once again of that British podcast clip that circulated after QEII kicked the royal bucket, where the two cockney-accented British men were confused about who died and whether Charles was QEII’s husband. My point is that the Windsors can commission all of the emotional-support polls they want, but most people think King George is coming to America for the first time since his wife Liz died.

The only King George I recognize already got expelled from this place. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 16, 2026