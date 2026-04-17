Lauren Boebert has no interest in meeting with ‘King George’ during his state visit

This week, Buckingham Palace tried to confirm the itinerary for King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit. Charles & Cam will arrive on Monday, April 27 and stay in Washington for two days before heading to New York for a day, then they’ll go back to the DMV for a handful of events in Washington and Virginia. Within the first two days, Charles will address Congress. But Charles and Camilla will not meet with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, despite a very loud pressure campaign to get them to do so. Charles and Camilla claim that meeting the survivors would somehow compromise the ongoing investigations and prosecutions of Epstein’s associates, including the king’s brother. The palace is being extremely fussy over all of these details while simultaneously trying to fluff up Charles as some kind of Trump-whisperer.
All of this is backstory for one of the funniest moments of the week. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the idiot MAGA Republican congresswoman, was asked about the upcoming royal state visit and whether the king should meet with the Epstein survivors. Every single second of this clip is comedy gold, from the reporter calling Charles “King George” to Boebert repeating it back whilst insisting that she has no interest in meeting King George because of 1776.
Reporter: Do you think it’s appropriate for King George to meet with members?
Boebert: I wouldn’t meet with him.
Reporter: Why not?
Boebert: 1776. I have nothing to do with King George or the royal family. I am an American first. pic.twitter.com/YkfdbnvzmW
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2026
“1776, I have nothing to do with King George or the royal family, I’m America First.” Please. It’s PERFECTION. I’m reminded once again of that British podcast clip that circulated after QEII kicked the royal bucket, where the two cockney-accented British men were confused about who died and whether Charles was QEII’s husband. My point is that the Windsors can commission all of the emotional-support polls they want, but most people think King George is coming to America for the first time since his wife Liz died.
The only King George I recognize already got expelled from this place.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 16, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I’m an American first too and I certainly don’t care about Chuck and Cam’s visit. But I do wonder if Lauren has answered for and repaid the campaign funds she used for personal use back yet? Has she gotten help for her abuser criminal son yet? Do we know?
Am sue he isn’t interested in meeting the grifting public groper either and has likely not even been invited to either hence these comments.
“1776” (without the explanation; if you have to explain, your smart-ass remark has failed), in response to a question about meeting ANY king, would’ve actually been a mic-drop answer had it come from a Democrat. Kings suck. All of them. But this dumb bitch loves her demented pedo rapist king as much as she loves being ill-timed vaping white trash.
This is funny. But also that lady is not smart.
When I first read this, I thought she was talking about Trump because his most recent outbursts had people comparing him to the “mad king” George, lol.
This is hilarious. While I would love for it to be pure shade, I’m aware that Lauren constantly competes for the dumbest MAGA in Congress award. And there’s a lot of them so competition is stiff! Also, isn’t C-Rex scheduled to give a speech to the US Congress during his visit ?
I’m actually surprised that she remembered the significance of the year 1776. But since she and the rest of the MAGAs in both houses of Congress are continuing to subject the entire world to the ever increasing tyranny of Mad wannabe “king” Don bc they refuse to do their effin jobs, she needs to sit down and stfu.
I doubt she could pass a quiz on the events of 1775-1776 but she does frequently cite it, including in the messages she sent out during the attempted coup
I’m with Charles on the issue of meeting the victims, Would I want to meet the brother of a man who had raped me. No. Especially as the television cameras would be outside of where ever this meeting was held.
Girl, you bow down to King Trump with the rest of them. Save your 1776 for someone who cares.
In her defense, why should any American know the names of or care at all about the British monarchy? Why should any US lawmaker be concerned with what the BRF is doing?
Maybe it’s a Boston thing. If you live or work here, you’re reminded every day of the Revolutionary War and the sacrifices that were made in the name of American independence and resistance against the monarchy. But I truly cannot stand the BRF and do my best to avoid knowing anything about them.
Hi, Kitten, as a Bostonian, who can’t go 10 feet without seeing some reminder of the events of 1770-1776, I’m curious whether Boebert could pass a simple quiz on the year. I would love to set her loose on the Freedom Trail, Cambridge Common, Dorchester Heights, and Middleman National Park and hear her explanations of what she’s looking at. But she probably would be petrified of being in a big, blue city
She should at least know who the King of the United Kingdom is since she works in Government.
Hmm…there’s a faction of MAGA that actually wants the US to become a monarchy and they will be thrilled that Charles and Camilla is visiting the US.
Lauren Boebert is a terrible person, but I really don’t mean this in a mean way: I truly believe that she has a pretty severe learning disorder.
King George was king in 1776 but neither of these people know what they are talking about. Absolutely funny no one cares who the king is. Time to abolish the monarchy.
I wonder if she knows the king’s name isn’t really George.