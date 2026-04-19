Telegraph: The Sussexes’ successful Oz tour will be the ‘playbook’ for future tours

From where I sit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian “tour” was an unqualified success. It was even more successful than I thought it would be, and it ended up producing the most recent example of the uselessness and short-sightedness of the British/royalist media. The royalist media had a full month to prepare, and they dutifully smeared, attacked and tried to sabotage Harry & Meghan, and all of that effort went up in smoke in a matter of hours after H&M arrived in-country. You could see the British media’s pitiful gloom-and-doom routine wither as the Sussexes dominated international headlines. The one bad thing about the royalist media looking like horse’s asses on the global stage yet again is that they’re going to be even angrier and lash out even harder in the wake of this tour. Speaking of, the Telegraph’s Victoria Ward had an “exclusive” in which she claims that “Sussex sources” told her that they consider the tour a success and they plan to do more of these kinds of tours. Ward tried to contain her fury as she reported the gossip:
Was it an exercise in self-promotion? A faux royal tour? An attempt to monetise their titles? Or a chance to highlight their charitable causes? The reality is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ four-day visit to Australia was all of the above. In this brave new world of California-based royalty, in which the couple mix lucrative business deals with charity work, this is the future.
The whirlwind tour that took in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, was considered something of a test, a chance to see whether this version of royal life – the brand Sussex version – was sustainable. The conclusion, much to the likely dismay of their many critics, is that, yes, it very much is. The visit was considered a huge success and will now form a blueprint for future tours, including, potentially, those to the UK if they can get the security they want.
“We’ve tested the playbook, it worked,” a source close to the Sussexes told The Telegraph in Sydney shortly before they prepared to fly back home. “They’re doing the right thing. Whether you want to call it half in, half out or – as they would probably describe it – just doing what they want to do and doing it in a really positive way, this week has given us reassurance that it is the right course of action. This could absolutely act as a blueprint for the future.”
It has been a fascinating exercise. Before the couple landed in Melbourne on Tuesday, the Australian media was largely indignant, asking what these non-working royals thought they were doing. The tone of the coverage, however, shifted as it became clear that the Duke and Duchess were being welcomed at every engagement with open arms. The disconnect between the negative commentary and the reaction on the ground is not lost on the couple.
The Duke is philosophical. “One thing that Harry often says is that the truth will always out,” said one member of his inner circle. “The more they do of this, the more that people see them, interact with them, the more they see that there isn’t an agenda here.”
…On Friday, after joining sick and injured military veterans on a boat trip around Sydney Harbour, the Duchess was interviewed on stage at a “girls’ weekend” retreat that cost £1,400 per ticket and saw her pocket a decent sum. Aides insisted that the fee allowed the couple to break even, funding the cost of their nine-strong team to fly to Australia, their accommodation and security.
“This is how life is for 99.99 per cent of the world,” one source said. “They have got to work to make a living, they have to pay the electricity bill just like everyone else. They are not funded by the taxpayer.”
Team Sussex is acutely aware that the pre-tour criticism largely concerned the cost to the public purse. “It’s important for them and for us as a team to make sure that these tours are not funded by the taxpayer, nor the charities they are trying to shine a light on, but through private means,” one aide said. While there has been a small, largely observational, police presence at public-facing events, the Sussexes’ team said there was “no comparison” to the public cost of their previous visit to Australia in 2018.
Certainly, while large crowds have greeted the Duke and Duchess on most of their engagements, it was nothing like the circus that accompanies an official royal tour organised by the Government.
Whether or not the couple still managed to maintain the magic is subjective. On the ground, the thousands who have shaken hands with the couple this week, hugged them and discussed deeply personal issues such as mental health, bullying and domestic violence, believe they have. The Australian fashion designers whose creations have been worn this week by the Duchess have been celebrating a significant spike in sales.
Julia McCarthy, the founder of small Melbourne label Friends with Frank, two of whose outfits have been worn by the Duchess, said it was a “special moment” that had prompted “amazing traffic” to the website, a new buzz on social media and a host of new customers. “The Meghan effect is very real,” she said.
Michael Hartung, the Invictus Australia chief executive, said the world was “a different place” during the couple’s visit in 2018. “There was a bit of negativity surrounding their return visit and I think that’s all been put to rest really,” he said.
The Sussexes could have flown to Australia, been handsomely paid for various commercial deals and personal appearances, and flown home again. Their critics believe that’s exactly what they should have done. This, however, was never going to happen.
While I don’t doubt that Harry & Meghan believe that this visit was super-successful, I doubt their perspective in 2026 is “hey, we’ve just now figured out how we’re going to operate.” They’ve already done their versions of “royal tours” in Colombia and Nigeria. They’ve already attended Invictus Games and Invictus events in Canada, The Netherlands and Germany, and all of those visits have been successful too. The only difference this month was that they went to a Commonwealth realm which they last visited as working royals, and this time, they had some commercial events. That’s it. So, yeah, this IS how they’ve been operating for years and it’s always successful, even if the royalist media wants to pretend that those other successful tours and trips never existed.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
These people just can’t grasp that this narrative is not going to go over well with most people. The vast majority of people on this planet that do charity work do that in addition to working. In fact most people use the funds from their jobs to donate to charity along with their time. Acting like it’s bizarre to do charity work in addition to earning money ,is not going to connect. It sounds silly.
Because most people aren’t independently wealthy, or have taxpayer funding so this just seems ridiculous to act like this is some sort of scandalous activity. Their biggest concern is that people are going to rightfully ask if they can do both and earn their own money, why can’t all those other people do the same. This is why they’re losing control though. Their continuous need to position normal stuff that you and I do, and Harry and Meghan are now doing, as somehow scandalous only when Harry and Meghan do it, sounds stupid.
These people really believe they have the monopoly on doing charity or any kind of philanthropic work that gets rockstar reception. Like one of their last communications said before they left,something like ‘Charity is Universal.’
Yes, the difference between the Sussexes and other royals, is that the Sussexes donate significant amounts of money to charity. So they need to earn money in order to donate it. The other royals show up to have their pictures taken, and think that’s all the “donation” they have to make, while hoarding their own (taxpayer funded) money.
Well the RF know what they should do, get W and K to do some tours and stop complaining.
Why hasn’t Wilbur accepted the Australian PM ‘s invite to visit? Has s the crisis manager been hired to “manage our expectations” and explain why this lazy bum is no longer interested on going on Royal Tours to countries where he’s going to be king!?
The difference in the reporting between the rota and rags in England compared to reporting in Australia during the Sussex’s visit was very telling and made the rota and entire British tabloid media look like the crazy uncle in the room.. I loved the reporter who corrected the fails lies in real time after seeing how the fail twisted what happened in print.. the world sees the lies and that isn’t a good thing for the monarchy because they lost the trust of the people who used to be or could have been supporters.
This last paragraph “The Sussexs could have flown to Australia, been handsomely paid for various commetrcial deals and personal appearances, and flown home again. Their crtics believe that’s exactly what they should have done.” is crazy. They are mad that Harry and Meghan did charity work and not feeding in the BM’s narrative of being only in for the money. How can you be mad that somebody is doing charity work?
@monika ‘ it’s also obviously a lie as their “critics” freak out every time they do something that’s just commercial. These people are still crying about Jam and spent weeks freaking out when Meghan dropped in on Paris fashion week.
They are in such panic mode after seeing the crowds and reception the Sussexes received compared to the turnout and interest in literally anything W&K do (when they bother to do anything at all). Especially the fact that Harry alone gets just as much attention if he does a solo event; he doesn’t need Meghan by his side in a dress in order to draw attention to whatever he’s doing.
Apparently they wanted the Sussexes to act like Zara and her pet rugby hooligan.
I saw that! very funny
This story about Daily Fail’s briefings fiasco (reported by a local Guardian Aus media columnist) v interesting: https://www.theguardian.com/media/2026/apr/20/prince-harry-meghan-australia-visit-daily-mail-reporting-embargo-damaged-press-briefings
the comment about them having to work and pay bills because they’re not funded by the taxpayer was gold. That point needs to be hammered home again and again – H&M are going to work and earn a living, not because they’re destitute, or in danger of falling behind on their mortgage etc, but because that’s what most people do, even rich people.
I agree this trip wasn’t any kind of blueprint- the Sussexes have done several international trips now – but I think this visit just drove home the point of what the royal family lost. The Wales have never been to nigeria or Colombia so there was no comparison point there. But the royals go to Australia on a not infrequent basis. the comparisons are inevitable and they are not good for the royals.
too bad so sad. could have had a bad bitch.
Harry and Meghan were already the most relatable prior to leaving the working Royal scam and now that they have zero tax payer funding, they still manage to do charity work and earn an income all without costing taxpayers a thing.
Of course this model will repeat again because outside of the uk media having fits and spreading lies, it was a well planned visit.
Meanwhile the future king has to hide for weeks and pretend that the school run is the thing that will break the centuries of generational dysfunction without bothering to explain why nothing can be done in the hours between dropping off and picking up your kids Monday to Friday or why all that staff is needed.
Or how he burns through £23m a year (for doing damn all).
Not only don’t H&M cost taxpayers anything…they *actually* pay taxes. 🙂
“Sussex sources? Oh yes those imaginary voices in all their heads !! Yes the Sussexes have always operated in this way with charisma and charm and pure kindness to their charities and to whatever they do!! It’s not new and it’s not royal it’s just two beautiful humans trying to make a better world for those truly in need. This is why you can’t compare them to the royals because what these two do is really care and they are not in it for a photo op!!
It’s cute that they think any of us would possibly believe that “Sussex sources” are talking to UK reporters.
I don’t know why the media thinks this “tour” is so important. As mentioned they were in Columbia, Nigeria, and the Invictus events. Nothing they did was any different in Australia.
They hoped that the people of Oz would side with the monarchy because this is a commonwealth country, but nope. They’re invested in Meg & Harry. Good luck to the next royals going. 😂 are people going to show up or will there be empty barricades everywhere as usual for will and kate? Will charles and camilla get shouted “when did you know” or get a “not my king protest”? Will secret weapons Sophie/Edward be too embarrassed by a potential comparison they won’t even be bringing photographers and wont even tell press?
W&K must be out of their minds right now. Didn’t W swear off ever doing a “tour” again after their last shitshow? And now they need to try and figure out a way to get the type of coverage the Sussexes received for themselves, which will simply never happen because W&K are so dull.
As I recall, W&K blamed what happened in the Caribbean on staff & the Foreign Office & everybody else but themselves & said next time, by golly, we’ll do things our way! Well, now’s the time. Do it. Show us your way. You’ve had three years already, clock’s a-ticking.
They didn’t care about those countries because they aren’t seen as “white” countries as Australia is viewed. The British media thought there would be enough white racists in Australia to make things difficult for Meghan in particular.
The Australian media, especially those on the scene, acted like real journalists and reported what happened. Unlike Kate mansey who still tried to print lies and make it look like Harry ditched Meghan at the retreat…despite video evidence proving her was there the whole time.
The left overs need to understand that even white commonwealth people aren’t as brainwashed as the British about this family. The racists are loud but they aren’t everyone. In Australia or Canada, normal people aren’t even paying attention to this family.
But why weren’t they THIS unhinged about the Sussexes’ trip to Canada, which is also a “white” country of the realm, not just Commonwealth? They’ve got this weird ownership fetish about Australia, almost as much as they attempted to do with the REPUBLIC of Ireland during the Brexit negotiations.
I think they didn’t have a fit about Canada as bad because Invictus was the big trip with both of them and it wasn’t quite the same as this one.
Plus Canada did provide refuge for them when they first left and before anything was announced so maybe it’s already on the “bad” list.
Yeah, the Canada trip was about IG but this is a trip to what they see as a mostly white commonwealth country and it’s making them crazy bc they thought whiteness was their thing. It’s one thing to see POC in Nigeria and Colombia supporting the Sussexes but this one is really getting under their skin.
It was so insane and purposeful to not only forget nigeria, colombia, and invictus in canada, netherlands, but also the trip to jordan that just finished. they’ve been doing these trips and been well received since covid restrictions lifted, but of course, admitting this would upset the entire uk narrative, so they have to be ignored. the good thing is they meet so many people in real life who come away with positive memories, hopefully that can win out
The British media is attacking Australians, Jabba the hut said Australians will turn up for anything.
Pamela Anderson is there promoting something, but no from pages.
After countries in Africa, I think Harry spent a great amount of time in Australia, notice how comfortable he is.
Australian said they love the underdogs.
Jabba needs to shove another pie down his gross neck and choke on it.
Charles was here and no one gave a toss. They did the old bus in kids and oldies.
If Jabba wants to insult Australia, I hope all Australians hear how how British royalists see them. Charming. Let’s promote that.
I must admit to being pleasantly surprised at the reception they received from Australians on this tour. In the of the influence of the Murdock media, I thought the Sussexes would be harassed as much, if not more, than they are in England. I was quite impressed at how fair minded the Australian people were, and even the press. I held my breath until the Sussexes’ tour ended though.
I think people may be surprised at the reception from real actual local people bc that petition was always bogus. Made up by a bogus group of murky origins, mass-signed via bot farms and derangers, most of whom were from outside Australia, promoted for clicks by desperate youtubers, podcasters, Murdoch and other tabloid trash media. It made for great content for them that lasted literally months!
In that photo of Harry with the flip flops you can really see his resemblance to Philip.
I think his grandmother loved his resemblance to her husband!!
@Lady Digby, same
Wow, you can just feel the fury whenever Ward is grudgingly forced to type something acknowledging the Sussexes’ success. I swear I can hear teeth grinding and keyboard keys cracking at “The Meghan effect is very real.”
The unsaid part of this is that the Sussexes are running rings around the left behind Windsors. They can do a “traditional” international tour with sporting events and hospital visits, they can engage with large crowds of people, they can do commercial events so that they’re not burdening the taxpayers AND they look darn good doing it all. It’s the Windsors who should be learning from this tour, but don’t worry: they won’t.
@Jay, exactly! As I started reading it, I thought to myself that it read as a temper tantrum happening as she typed.
They are worried because the “future” aka Will and Kate, are just tired old stiffs and they don’t have the charisma that Harry and Meghan naturally exude.
I suggest the British media and its royalist keep the ambulance on standby, they are seriously loosing it. Imagine being this angry that two grownups work for their own money.
How many of you went to Meghan’s wellness retreat? How was it?
It wasn’t HER wellness retreat. She was a guest speaker at the dinner on night one, at a friend’s retreat. That’s it.
The advertising seemed to suggest Meghan would be playing a huge part in it.
@Kindnessisrare No it didn’t. The UK media went on a month-long tantrum about it (= free advertising), giving people who weren’t paying attention, or who could not read, or who found it difficult to understand the clear details from the host(s) which stated that Meghan would be a guest speaker, as Lamb Chop said, the impression that she would be there all weekend. It’s only the unhinged media and the derangers who began to call it “Meghan’s wellness retreat”.
Yeah, for the people paying money, I’m sure they read all the details which very clearly stated that she was doing a speaking event and not there for the whole wknd.
I wonder if any of the Windsor folk realize how much their hate campaign has fueled the global interest in Harry and Meghan. Funny how that works.
The palace is run by idiots. Protecting Andrew also backfired as well because people saw and now see the palace used the Sussexes as distractions. I’ve never so much incompetence in my life.
When they see the real people they must wonder what on earth are the British press going on about.
@Wolfmamma the Streisand Effect is very real.
The Sussexes showed the world how a royal tour should be done: just like Diana did, with grace, compassion, and good humor.
Instead of sitting in a car in Kenya with a face that looks like she’s eating rocks. That’s right, Mari Lwyd, I’m talmbout you.
Not only that, they didn’t pass out photos of themselves as “gifts”.
Good point @JudyB, because it PROVES this was not a “royal tour” (of course it was; Harry is a son of a king…ergo…royal!!!). But as they didn’t pass out photos of themselves as ‘gifts’, it can’t possibly be a royal tour!! LOLOL
Maybe it’s time to look into the education systems of Britain, that they cannot see how damaging the ROTA is to the monarchy is stupidity to the nth degree.
Hang on, I’d LOVE a signed pic of them as a gift!
🤭
They have no sources close to the Sussexes.
Exactly
What I found very interesting is all the talk re infiltrating the event where Meghan was the guest speaker. Prince Harry was taking no chances with his wife at this retreat. He walked her to the stage, stayed to enjoy her talk and walked her off the stage. Those gutter rats never stood a chance of acting out, if any of them were able to get in.
I don’t think we’ve seen William treat his own wife with such care and respect ever.
Did he really? Oh, my goodness, that’s so thoughtful and caring of him.
@Lorelei
Probably because he doesn’t care for her or respect her, and never has. Kate doesn’t respect herself, so I’m not surprised. Also, Harry is a gentleman who cherishes his wife and has impeccable manners always.
I think that the focus of this tour was mental health. It reveals the depth and effectiveness of the Sussexes interest and involvement in mental health advocacy. It reveals how performative and scattershot the nature of the Waleses involvement is in mental health, an issue they claim. Remember that Heads Together began Harry, a Fab team of one and his two tagalongs. Certainly this trip would have cost a lot, and certainly we don’t know what the actual value of the commercial interests that were executed. And I might say, it was a very “royal” tour by two royals who definitely work very hard, who did not cost the UK government a penny, and did who did a lot of good for mental health and benefitted Australian fashion. And the crowds came out to see Harry and Meghan, because they’re interesting and well-liked.
There’s no playbook to be followed. It’s called natural charisma, genuinely care for other humans and take that care into tangible and permanent actions to make a real and positive impact in other humans lives.
This was an epic tour that so many people will remember for life. But H & M must be thrilled to return to their children and pups now.
They are just being their authentic selves. But as long as they live and breathe , they will be seen as threats and rivals . Kate and Scooter wont do a copy cat ” real royal” tour . Aussies have no qualms about saying it like it is , and the Waleses are so fake, lazy and greedy that they wont risk an outspoken Commonwealth country calling them out on their insincerity
The Sussexes are not lazy. Meghan was a workabe long before she met her husband and Harry was sent around the world representing the Crown. Therefore along with their work ethic, charisma and empathy, they were meant for this type of work.\
Yeah there was no difference to their previous visits. But the Telegraph has to pretend that this visit was different.
I love that Harry and Meghan are advocating for mental health. They practice what they preach. They are helping to eliminate the stigma. I worked as an RN in Behavioral Healthcare and I’ve definitely seen the stigma decrease over my lifetime. Their openness discussing their own personal mental health issues is very helpful to others to see and hear. I also love that photo of Harry and the beautiful red haired child. I still remember how shocking and disgusting it was when Harry was a baby and there were reports that Charles made negative comments about Harry’s red hair that devastated Diana. Red hair is beautiful and so is Meghan. I find it very funny that Harry said (in Spare) that Charles told him he (the billionaire) couldn’t afford to pay for Meghan’s clothes and now we see Meghan making a living selling clothes. Charles can afford to take care of his deviant brother though.
Harry has the Spencer red hair. Charles said he wanted a daughter but did not apparently want to try again
“The disconnect between the negative coverage and the reaction on the ground is not lost on the couple” or, I might add, to anyone with 2 brain cells.
I’d love to know the story behind the lady showing a framed pic to H&M, they look so moved and happy. All those stories of them interacting with people and getting to know the regular folk, now I’d buy a book full of those memories in an instant!
@TOGIVE
Refer back to the posts from 04/17
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2017060739580/prince-harry-kisses-widow-australia/
@TOGIVE
The post is from @INGE. I forgot to credit her.
This trip went so much better than expected for a lot of people. It was so much fun to watch and I was up in the wee hours scrolling to see what they were up to each day. Where do they find the energy? This trip was well planned out and organized, the charity visits and speaking events match the causes and organizations they support. Apart from launching the OneOff site, We don’t really know what were the “commercial deals” and are speculating on what was paid or not, because they don’t have to tell us. The women’s retreat seemed to go very well, Meghan’s appearance was great for all there( w/Harry there too!). The amount of hysteria, hostility and misinformation about this one event dominated the headlines a d was so unnecessary, especially considering all the events and appearances they made. The crowds showing up just got bigger and more enthusiastic as the trip progressed.
Great article
https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2026/04/18/how-the-uk-press-rewrote-the-sussex-australia-visit/?fbclid=IwdGRjcARR90hjbGNrBFHzCGV4dG4DYWVtAjExAHNydGMGYXBwX2lkDDM1MDY4NTUzMTcyOAABHtgUi7NzT2XQOByNNfmDGE4PJ5qSXbYLUvFEnpndLNv2oBmmXocYty22ZbW5_aem_jrTOLRRD7yIU1NlzmsA7Rg
Thank you for the link to this great article. It said it all!
Thank you, great article
Those contradictory statements (from the royalist media) that the author of this article accurately points out are a form of control which psychologists call a double-bind. It can cause anxiety and depression in recipients. Hopefully, H&M aren’t reading all that crap.
It’s really true that Harry attracts fellow gingers to him! This is not a playbook that Willy and Kate could follow. Human relations are much harder to “duplicate” than copying the outfits your hated sister-in-law wears (even if you did use mood boards trying to duplicate the Sussexes’ natural ease. friendliness and sense of humor and engagement with people). Katie and Will just can’t help putting a wrong foot forward because they don’t really like their free time infringed upon by commoners. Though WIlly and Kate have all the free time in the world, because of the way they approach their duties (staying far away from them), they don’t really like people and you can’t fake that (they don’t like each other and that’s clear too). They want all their time for their own selfish pleasures spending the English people’s money. Do Wales, Scotland and Ireland pay taxes to them too? Harry has the temperament and the practice (doing all the visits that Willy dumped on him as the spare). So Harry and Meghan succeed where Willy and Kate failed. And that’s the reason Willy is chomping at the bit to remove all of the Sussexes titles. Will is more easily seen for his rage, hatred and jealousy of the Sussexes. Those emotions ring clear as a bell.
The rota is so bitter about being confronted by reality. That reality? The Sussexes are hugely popular because they brim with charisma and warmth. And the rota is being forced to realize that the rest of the world isn’t buying the vitriolic crap the rota is selling.
Well, seems Meghan’s appearance at the retreat was done as a favour and facilitated by Marcus Anderson. Meghan was not paid a fee and she did not charge any fee. Info came from the organizers.
I thought I read on here that Meghan did not get paid for the Wellness Event?