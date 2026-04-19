Prince Harry & Meghan looked chic at their final Australian event, a rugby game

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final event of their Australian tour was attending a Super Rugby match in Sydney. They watched the NSW Waratahs and Moana Pasifika play at Allianz Stadium. Now is a good time to point out that Harry is a big rugby fan, and he used to be the royal patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) up until 2021, when those patronages were taken away from him. The Windsors gave the patronages to the Princess of Wales, who barely manages one or two rugby-related events a year. She completely refused to go to the Women’s Rugby World Cup final IN LONDON, which England’s Red Roses won.

While Meghan didn’t update her OneOff account with details about her rugby look, her camel coat has been ID’d as Camilla and Marc. (Note by CB: Asos has a decent dupe.) Her ensemble under the coat seemed to be black trousers and a black sweater. Chic. Classic. I love how Harry is coordinated in all-black as well. Harry’s style during the Australian trip was kind of funny – the only time he really looked sharp was when he went to the Australian War Memorial. The rest of the time, he was just, uh, keeping it loose.

Speaking of Meghan’s OneOff account, the entirety of the royal press pack got their marching orders to attack that one thing in particular. You could see it happening in real time, as the UK press worked with the palace’s courtiers to come up with attack lines through trial-and-error. People rolled their eyes at “but the Sandringham Summmmmit” and “but I thought they wanted pRIvAcY,” but by last Thursday, they finally figured it out. Attack Meghan’s clothes, attack her for wearing nice clothes at a shelter, attack her for investing in OneOff, attack her for “merching off of tragedy” because her account identified the clothes she wore on Bondi Beach, where she had several events, only one of which was about the tragic terror attack. Tom Sykes has been ranting about Meghan’s OneOff, as has Camilla Tominey. An “aristocratic source” also sniffed to Page Six: “The Queen must be rolling over in her grave.” The same queen whose clothes are now part of a major Buckingham Palace exhibition, with thousands of ticket sales??? Anyway, I hope Meghan makes millions in commissions from OneOff.

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