Natalie Portman, 44, is pregnant with her third child, first with Tanguy Destable

In early June 2023, we learned that Natalie Portman’s then-husband Benjamin Millepied was a big-time cheater. Benjamin’s infidelity was outed by a French tabloid, and soon after, the American media picked up the story. Natalie tried to do damage control and she and Benjamin possibly tried to work on their marriage, but a few months later, they reportedly separated. Their divorce was SUPER quiet. Like, I don’t know how Natalie and her team kept everything so hush-hush, but everything was finalized by March 2024 and we still have no idea what the terms were. One year after that, Natalie was seen in Paris with a new guy, a musician named Tanguy Destable (I still have no idea how his name should be pronounced). Well, here’s an interesting update on Natalie’s personal life! She’s pregnant. At the age of 44. Tanguy is the father. She confirmed everything via a Harper’s Bazaar interview:

Natalie Portman is “awed” to be welcoming a third child with her partner, the French music producer Tanguy Destable. The actor revealed the news exclusively to Harper’s Bazaar. “Tanguy and I are very excited,” she says. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Portman, who is 44, is the child of a fertility doctor and has a keen awareness of the challenges and heartbreak that can accompany a fertility journey. “I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she says. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.” She adds, “And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

Gratitude is one of the feelings she notes she is experiencing more profoundly with this pregnancy. She has two children from her previous marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied: son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9. “There is a gratitude that when you’re young, you don’t necessarily grasp,” she says. “And there’s a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me that makes the experience so beautiful every day. And knowing it’s probably the last time, I cherish every moment.”

Physically, Portman says she is feeling great. “I have more energy than I thought I might,” she says, noting that this pregnancy feels similar to her previous ones. She says she’s swimming and doing Gyrotonics to “keep strong” and spending lots of time with her kids, “which is always the best.”

…She’s enjoying being pregnant in Paris, where she has been based, on and off, for several years. “There’s been beautiful spring weather,” she says, “so it’s been pretty amazing to just walk in the incredible parks here and go see art. Just the usual things you do when you’re not working!” She also jokes, “In France, they consider full-term to be 41 weeks rather than 40, so I guess I get an extra week to be pregnant this time around.”

I ask if Portman succumbs at all to the onslaught of information hurled at new mothers digitally across social media. “I’m not really looking at social media that much,” she says. “I think maybe just having done it twice before… I read so many books the first time, and now I’m like, ‘Oh, we know what to do.’ It’s okay. You figure it out. We’re going to make lots of mistakes, no matter how hard we try. And also, we’re going to do a lot right without having to do research. I feel like if you’re just present and loving, that’s the best thing possible.”

And, no, there are no strange pregnancy cravings. Just fruit, says Portman, especially pineapple and melon.