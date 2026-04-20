Prince William & Kate will ‘literally go into hiding’ if & when the Sussexes visit the UK

This week, the left-behind Windsors will mark Queen Elizabeth II’s centenary birthday, even though she passed away nearly four years ago. QEII remains the most popular royal, despite her passing, which is why the left-behinds are so desperate to cling to her memory and attach themselves to her in any way. Still, the QEII nostalgia will be over soon enough, and then it’s on to the next “big thing” for the left-behinds – what the hell are they going to do about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?
Prince Harry and possibly Meghan are due to visit the UK in July, for the Invictus Games One Year To Go events. Meghan’s presence is dependent on police protection, and I think everyone can now acknowledge that the UK security situation has been delayed for personal reasons on the Windsors’ side. As in, King Charles, Prince William and their courtiers have worked behind the scenes to whine and cry about how the Sussexes shouldn’t be given security. No one in any of the royal courts wants to see a repeat of the Sussexes’ Australian tour happening in London and Birmingham. Somewhat hilariously, it sounds like Prince William and Kate are already forming a plan for what they’ll do if and when Harry and Meghan visit the UK in July. Their big plan? LMAO, they’re going to hide.
Even six years on, with no change of heart, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly still holding a grudge against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may allegedly be planning a UK visit with their children, riding high after their Australia trip. But if that were to happen, don’t expect the Prince and Princess of Wales to bury the hatchet, as they will be keeping their distance and steering clear of the media storm that seems to follow the Sussexes at every turn.
Speaking to OK! magazine, the insider revealed that if Harry and Markle were to make a trip to the UK next July for the Invictus Games, William and Catherine would have no hesitation in distancing themselves completely. “They would much prefer to step out of the spotlight and literally go into hiding than risk being pulled into what they regard as avoidable tension and disruption.” They added, “There is a genuine concern that even a short visit from the Sussexes is like bringing a circus to town and will rapidly snowball into an intense media storm, which is exactly what the Waleses are trying to steer clear of.”
Against that backdrop, William and Middleton allegedly wish to protect their three children’s privacy, rather than dragging them into a media firestorm. The source continued, “For them, the overriding priority is protecting a sense of normality for their children and shielding their immediate family from further scrutiny or fallout, rather than engaging with a situation they believe could quickly spiral.” While rumor mills have swirled that King Charles could invite the Sussexes to stay in Sandringham, that will not alter the Waleses’ alleged unforgiving stance on them, as a Palace aide clarified that the idea of reconciling with Harry and Markle is reportedly ‘not on the table right now.’
[From The Royal Observer]
With Prince Harry’s various solo visits to the UK in recent years, William and Kate have tried two different methods of dealing with his presence. One method is the one described above, which is they disappear from public view completely and “go into hiding” because they’re so mad about the attention Harry receives. The other method – which is more common when they have advance knowledge of Harry’s movements and schedule – is to counterprogram, to schedule some public appearances in the hopes of pulling focus away from him. Which never works, and it often makes Will and Kate look desperate and foolish. Of course, “hiding whenever Harry comes to town” isn’t a much better option for the future king and queen consort – they look like they’re too immature to handle “healthy competition” for the press’s attention. Now, if the Sussexes get police protection and Meghan ends up coming with Harry… I have no idea how Will and Kate are going to handle it, honestly. I suspect that they’ll both have complete breakdowns.
PS… It’s honestly hilarious that this is Will & Kate’s big threat too – “we’ll go into hiding if the Sussexes come to town!” W&K go into hiding constantly, for non-Sussex related reasons. They constantly disappear for weeks and sometimes months at a time. They’ve been hiding since Easter.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Catherine – Princess of Wales visits Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075691, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museumâs newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas. The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museumâs
ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature. Their Royal Highnesses will join school children from Lewisham who are taking part in a pond dipping session, before meeting students from Manchester who have been creating new habitats on their school grounds through the National Education Nature Park programme.,Image: 1034079307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
Oh no, don’t promise us with a good time…… 🤣
😁
That strategy is the same as not answering the door when you look at your ring cam and groan, “oh god, it’s them.” And then everyone doesn’t move until the offending person(s) leave. Seriously, time to grow up WanK. Not setting a good examples for the kids.
Kate looks positively woozy in that second to last pic.
Also: “William and Catherine” “Harry and Markle.” Ooh, subtle! 🙄
There’s also a William and Middleton, which made me laugh.
I was waiting for “Sussex and Meghan” and “Wales and Kate” as the last possible permutations!
Ah there’s my favourite photo of Kate’s wig – the one that a journalist described as “a mouse peering out of a haystack!”
I know what you mean but the picture below is really not that much better. There’s a little girl in front of Kate who put up her arm to try to cover herself and to keep from getting rained on. Poor kids, don’t they know that the photoshop must go on?
Ah yes another reason for a vacation… I mean hiding!!
Don’t they usually disappear for the summer once the kids are done with school?
How does that differ from their life now?
These two are such clowns.
My big question is will anyone notice if they are in hiding? It isn’t like these two have a notable work schedule and isn’t Waity known for disappearing for the summers and reappearing when school resumes in the autumn 🤷🏻♀️.
These two are on vacation 50 weeks a year. All paid for by the taxpayer. It is insulting and insane that the press spins them as the saviors of the world when they are the laziest most self indulgent royals out of all of them. And that is saying something.
They’re probably excited for the opportunity to hide out over the summer anyway. It’s not another yacht vacation, its avoiding Harry and Meghan!!!
“…the overriding priority is protecting a sense of normality for their children and shielding their immediate family from further scrutiny or fallout”
Yet one of the reasons for the rift is that they basically expected Harry and Meghan to sacrifice a normal family life with their own kids in order to carry the burden of William and Kate’s royal work in addition to their own. And no doubt that, had the Sussexes remained, Archie and Lili would’ve be subjected to heavier scrutiny and been forced to serve as a distraction so the Wales kids could have more privacy or do as they liked. God, these f–king hypocrites.
I always think it’s a real shame that Kate forgot about what a gentleman Harry was to her. All the girlfriend years he treated her with respect especially publicly when her own boyfriend then husband acted like she wasn’t even around. Harry must be disappointed that she couldn’t extend the same to his relationship and wife. And that is why she will remain miserable.
She didn’t forget. It just didn’t matter.
This is to reply to @Neeve, that is a brilliant shout and there are so *many* examples of this that spring to mind from just having lived through it all as it played out. There was the time that the three of them were on a barge in the late Queen’s Thames flotilla, for the Jubilee, in 2012, and it started raining, and William strode out on deck with an umbrella and left Kate hanging back in the rain, and they actually printed a photo of her standing next to Harry, and Harry is discretely but unmistakably gesturing to his brother, whilst pointing at Kate, and had there been subtitles, they would have read, “dude. Remember her? You got married, this time last year?”
@YankeeDoodles I try sometimes to see the human side to Kate but people swear up and down that she is simply a mean girl. But I think her mother and William contributed to her behaviour. They both molded her in a sense. If William took the stance to always support and love his brother she would have done the same.
Kate didn’t turn on Harry until Meghan was in the picture. You can see Kate getting along quite well with Harry, including the heads together campaign where there is one clip of her literally licking her lips as she is looking at Harry. (It’s when they had those headbands on).
Once Meghan was there, it ended whatever one sided flirtation she was doing and she just got nasty, even in public, whenever Meghan was around.
I don’t think William’s jealousy affected her behaviour because William was always jealous of Harry, and she was fine trying to joke with him at public engagements.
She did use William’s jealousy of Harry with Meghan to her benefit though because they “worked together” in the smear campaign. The British media has let it slip more than once that KP was trashing Harry and Meghan and the stories were coming in from all directions.
Neeve, kate is 40+ years old and has been a lyng, scheming mean girl for 30years.
William is not responsible for her choices. Carole is not responsible for her choices.
Kate is a lying, racist bully who publicly contributed to the bullying campaign that led to Meghan’s miscarriage.
I have no sympathy for Kate. None.
Kate always was a nasty piece of work. William actually has or had friends, Carole ..ambitious or not ..has raised a family and built up a business , plus she seems to have a great equation with James wife Alize who even wore her mother in laws very pretty wedding dress . Pippa has a life , friends , work ethic and a personality. James too i rather like , with his dogs , and he seems a devoted family man . Kate is the one in a self created narcissistic bubble ..you dont see her half blue blood children interacting with first cousins from either side ..not just Archie and Lili..but James and Pippas adorable kids. In case her darlings dont shine by the contrast . That house of cards is going to come crashing down and she has nobody but herself to blame
It’s good that the Wales are giving this advanced warning that they’ll be hiding from Harry in July and not just, you know, on their usual summer holidays. Otherwise nobody would have noticed 😉
Exactly if they were also announced that they were going to protest at their presence in UK by going on a go slow for the rest of the decade, how would we tell the difference??
Exactly. They are still “learning their roles” after 20 years….they need time!
I can’t even imagine if I told my boss I needed 20 years to learn my role…oh and plz pay me millions of pounds every year to learn my role thank you. LOL
@Jay, you triggered a thought. The Waleses could decide to blame the Sussexes for their excessive vacations this summer. As in “We were forced to leave town to avoid the circus because H&M chose to return to the UK”
Aren’t they on vacation in July anyways? Just as they are right now? If Harry and Meghan visited the uk in the fall during one of the few “busy times” for the Wales, they’d likely counter-program. But in July, of course they’re going to “hide” aka vacay.
Harry and possibly Meghan would be in the UK in July. Isn’t that when Baldemort and Keen normally disappear until the fall because of the school holidays? So they wouldn’t be doing any events anyway. Once Wimbledon is over, Kate needs a rest, poor lamb.
So just another Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday etc then.
Im sure those poor poppets will need their 3 rd mustique trip for the year. It’s so exhausting for them.
Lol, these two have done nothing but attended two church services since the middle of March. They haven’t even done their normal release a video or Instagram post to my knowledge. The story that would make it an actual strategy with them would be if they worked the full 5-day week while Harry and/or Meghan were in town.
How does the media cover them with a straight face? I don’t care how much of a royalist you are, telling people months in advance that you don’t plan to work at all, while already on vacation??
I’m tired of the Wales losers. William and Kate can hide behind the Cousin Itt wig she’s wearing in the above pictures.
“we will go into hiding” they threatened from hiding on their ___th vacation of the year. Bullies are really just cowards and WanK are no exception.
He’s not even pretending to be a global statesman anymore
All we ever hear is what they’re NOT going to do or how William is going to punish his brother. The future king and queen no less. These are not serious people.
Aren’t they brave, hiding away from public duty that they are well paid to perform and so afraid of Harry and Meghan that they have to continue to hide even more if they return to the UK. What happened to keep calm and carry on? What happened to live and let live? Where is the dignity and maturity of going about your business without let or hindrance to honour work commitments? Why hide from anybody or anything? Because this is how Will copes by pushing away and hiding from work and people he doesn’t like? Not adult or responsible and definitely not leadership or king material. One can’t hide from life, responsibilities, dentists, forever!
You’re right @LadyDigby, hiding from the dentist has been some of his best work!
What happened to “Keep calm and carry on” indeed @Lady Digby. Also, the BM is always ignoring the hostile environment foisted on the Sussexes when they were still in England. Instead, the BM insists on characterizing the Sussexes’ desire to leave England for California as some sort of dereliction of royal duty while the Wales couple remained because they were so dutiful, etc. Well, I’d love to hear what they call this preemptive escape plan just because someone you don’t like is coming to town, but not even staying in the same house with you.
Yes, excellent plan, William and Kate!
This doesn’t make you seem pathetic and unhinged at all! Your advisers are brilliant and so are you!
No guts no glory. Hiding out in his castle to avoid someone or avoid working is so childish and cowardly. So totally unbecoming and an ineffective coping method. For the millionth time this guy IS paid to be PoW: it is NOT just a title; he’s meant to be out there working on a daily basis active and engaged with charities and organisations not say at home whining because his younger brother did x,y and z! Get out there and make your own reputation as a reliable, hardworking, kindly and enthusiastic supporter of UK and Commonwealth.
Let them. I won’t miss them.
The presumptuousness of this briefing. As if Harry or Meghan wants to talk to either of those traitors. Sounds like an awesome plan to me. Stay lost. I long for the day where the UK Royals and their media minions will stop inserting them into Harry and Meghan’s business.
William and Kate will be on vacation so I don’t think we will see them when Harry comes to town.
Do they honestly think press briefings like this make them look good? I cannot believe the childishness of this middle-aged couple. Unreal.
Do we know what’s happened to their new hire press officer “bullet-proof sunshine”, or has she quit already?
IMO B.S. has had a hand in many of the anti-Sussex stories in the past few months.
“Oh no” yawned everyone
Honestly, I can’t believe these two are going to be King and Queen. Why can’t they just ignore the Sussexes, if they can’t deal with them, and get on with their own projects and engagements?
Hard agreed 💯 just justify their own pay by dutifully showing up regularly for work. Big old world out there, everyone can make a positive contribution by showing up and getting involved. Staying home, hiding, sulking, briefing, bitching, boring us repeatedly and not doing any work is just beyond stupid and a complete waste of time.
Kaiser. I could be wrong but I think they went into hiding about a week or two before Easter . And you know what else is crazy about this , their children went back to school from this week. So those two are bed ridden lazy with no excuse not like they ever need one because the British media will let them get away with it time and time again . So I want Robert Johnson and all the media nut jobs to tell me who again the grifters are
Won’t someone think of the poor Waleses children? You monsters! They need to be protected from the “media fallout.”
As if Kate and Willy always take their kids along on engagements. As if George goes along when they’re doing barista cosplay or talking earnestly to their serfs, sorry, I meant tenants. This doesn’t even make sense as an excuse for why Willy and Kate can’t leave the house in July.
And “normality” would be having a relationship with your close relatives. What William is teaching his children by his resentful behavior is the opposite of normal.
And I cannot emphasize enough that William physically assaulted his brother. That man is unhinged and needs therapy, if not actual criminal charges (like Andrew). There is nothing “normal” about Williams’ behavior, and these tabloids needs to stop enabling it.
That’s not all. These children live double, or perhaps even triple, lives: one is what actually happens to them, the second is what they’re told to say, and the third is a false reality played out publicly and in front of cameras, as they participate in a circus orchestrated by their parents. I’ll never forget Charlotte’s wide eyes and shocked expression in the “recovery” video when Kate hugged William. It says everything about everyday family/marital relationships. Let’s also remember that these children are already reading and can compare many things themselves with what they see and what their parents send to the media. This is not a healthy situation for children’s development.
This needs to be emphasized more than it has because an adult man assaulting his adult brother is absolutely not normal in any way.
Do Will and Khate really think anyone would miss them? Disappear. We don’t care.
Last year, they attended the Wimbledon men’s final on July 13th and then except for one event (William/July 27/soccer/Switzerland) they were gone until September 4th! Were they in “hiding” from the Sussexes in 2025? Or just hiding from work?
So have the Sussexes been in the UK for the past month and no one knew about it except Will and Kate because it seems as if they have been in hiding for quite some time?
Lol please do go into hiding. Losers. Absolutely incapable of putting a foot right, ever. Kaiser, thank you for your continued use of the photos of the Wig That Ate London.
Inspired by someone above, I checked some dates.
– Invictus one-year countdown in Birmingham: July 10
– Wimbledon men’s finals 2026: Monday, June 29, 2026, to Sunday, July 12, 2026
Oh noooooo! Whatever will WanK do about Wimbledon? Will they have to slum it with the women this year, after skipping the women last year?
William usually skips Wimbledon, so maybe he’ll make an appearance in the US for some World Cup matches? Add in a few America 250 events? Kate could join too and still be back for the men’s final. And then they can finally start their summer vacation!
Just checked, and the womens’ final is Saturday, July 11, which means it’s not a solution for the Waleses. So the schedule is:
Friday, July 10: Invictus one-year event
Saturday, July 11: Wimbledon womens’ final
Sunday, July 12: Wimbledon mens’ final
🍿
WanK appear to be admitting they’re following Fred and Gladys’ playbook, and running to their forested badger sett whenever the Sussexes come across the pond.
Fred, who is such a devoted parent he flees to Scotland to crawl into a tampon box, whenever his youngest son comes over to work. 🙄
They’re constantly in hiding. There’s always some excuse.
William and Kate disappearing while Harry is in town is not a problem- in July they’re already on holidays, aren’t they? Like Charles, they should crawl under a rock and leave the field to Harry. Of course, they could counter-program stuff at the same time, but they don’t. The only dangerous part of their hiding is that they brief against Harry from their bunker, creating a security issue. They are lazy, and supremely childish and gutless. The whole Invictus Games will occur during the holidays, so they could just all leave the country.
Interesting phrase, bury the hatchet. I think that’s what the Wales really want to do– but not in its conventional sense. The whole trajectory of this path for the Wales is murder. The blueprint is what Charles did to Will’s own mother. But instead of leading them on the opposite path into the transparency and humanitarianism, they are following Charles’ devious, murky path to evil. If this were a film noir, we’d already know the ending.
Playing the children card? Weird and irrelevant.
Funny they will ‘hide’
They mostly do that anyway
This is so delightfully hilarious. If H&M come to town W&K will run and hide to protect their children from the media storm! W&K just want normalcy for their children! LMAO! I bet Charlotte and Louis are watching their cool aunt and uncle and thinking damn, we could be hanging out with them, running with Archie and Lily, going to the Invictus Games! You know those kids are hiding under their blankets at night with their iPads the same way I used to hide with my transiter radio. They know what is going on! One of these days they will revolt and tell Jeeves to bring the car around, cuz they’re going hang with the fun side of the family!
I picture wigs + wiglets scuttling across the floor and hiding under the bed.
Please go into hiding – then we don’t have to look at the terrible wigs, ugly clothes, jazz hands and huge fake grins.. and school
Kids don’t have to stand in the rain without umbrellas to “ greet”
You