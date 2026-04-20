Prince William & Kate will ‘literally go into hiding’ if & when the Sussexes visit the UK

This week, the left-behind Windsors will mark Queen Elizabeth II’s centenary birthday, even though she passed away nearly four years ago. QEII remains the most popular royal, despite her passing, which is why the left-behinds are so desperate to cling to her memory and attach themselves to her in any way. Still, the QEII nostalgia will be over soon enough, and then it’s on to the next “big thing” for the left-behinds – what the hell are they going to do about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Prince Harry and possibly Meghan are due to visit the UK in July, for the Invictus Games One Year To Go events. Meghan’s presence is dependent on police protection, and I think everyone can now acknowledge that the UK security situation has been delayed for personal reasons on the Windsors’ side. As in, King Charles, Prince William and their courtiers have worked behind the scenes to whine and cry about how the Sussexes shouldn’t be given security. No one in any of the royal courts wants to see a repeat of the Sussexes’ Australian tour happening in London and Birmingham. Somewhat hilariously, it sounds like Prince William and Kate are already forming a plan for what they’ll do if and when Harry and Meghan visit the UK in July. Their big plan? LMAO, they’re going to hide.

Even six years on, with no change of heart, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly still holding a grudge against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may allegedly be planning a UK visit with their children, riding high after their Australia trip. But if that were to happen, don’t expect the Prince and Princess of Wales to bury the hatchet, as they will be keeping their distance and steering clear of the media storm that seems to follow the Sussexes at every turn. Speaking to OK! magazine, the insider revealed that if Harry and Markle were to make a trip to the UK next July for the Invictus Games, William and Catherine would have no hesitation in distancing themselves completely. “They would much prefer to step out of the spotlight and literally go into hiding than risk being pulled into what they regard as avoidable tension and disruption.” They added, “There is a genuine concern that even a short visit from the Sussexes is like bringing a circus to town and will rapidly snowball into an intense media storm, which is exactly what the Waleses are trying to steer clear of.” Against that backdrop, William and Middleton allegedly wish to protect their three children’s privacy, rather than dragging them into a media firestorm. The source continued, “For them, the overriding priority is protecting a sense of normality for their children and shielding their immediate family from further scrutiny or fallout, rather than engaging with a situation they believe could quickly spiral.” While rumor mills have swirled that King Charles could invite the Sussexes to stay in Sandringham, that will not alter the Waleses’ alleged unforgiving stance on them, as a Palace aide clarified that the idea of reconciling with Harry and Markle is reportedly ‘not on the table right now.’

[From The Royal Observer]

With Prince Harry’s various solo visits to the UK in recent years, William and Kate have tried two different methods of dealing with his presence. One method is the one described above, which is they disappear from public view completely and “go into hiding” because they’re so mad about the attention Harry receives. The other method – which is more common when they have advance knowledge of Harry’s movements and schedule – is to counterprogram, to schedule some public appearances in the hopes of pulling focus away from him. Which never works, and it often makes Will and Kate look desperate and foolish. Of course, “hiding whenever Harry comes to town” isn’t a much better option for the future king and queen consort – they look like they’re too immature to handle “healthy competition” for the press’s attention. Now, if the Sussexes get police protection and Meghan ends up coming with Harry… I have no idea how Will and Kate are going to handle it, honestly. I suspect that they’ll both have complete breakdowns.

PS… It’s honestly hilarious that this is Will & Kate’s big threat too – “we’ll go into hiding if the Sussexes come to town!” W&K go into hiding constantly, for non-Sussex related reasons. They constantly disappear for weeks and sometimes months at a time. They’ve been hiding since Easter.