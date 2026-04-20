“Anne Hathaway wore Ralph Lauren to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony” links

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Anne Hathaway wore Ralph Lauren to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony. It’s sort of blah and neutral, they can’t all be hits. [RCFA]

Ice Spice was attacked by a “fan” at McDonald’s. The video is wild, Ice Spice really was minding her business when that fan started something. [OMG Blog]

Sabrina Carpenter & Madonna performed together at Coachella. [Socialite Life]

I love that Connor Storrie is grasping fame with both hands. [LaineyGossip]

Feelings on The Pitt’s S2 finale? [Pajiba]

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton’s sushi date. [Just Jared]

Thoughts on Jessica Chastain’s bob? I’ve seen better. [Seriously OMG]

More on Charlize Theron’s NYT interview. [Starcasm]

Nice to see Regina King out and about! [Go Fug Yourself]

Heated Rivalry’s S2 will be more serious. [Hollywood Life]

Donald Trump’s beef with Pope Leo has made the pope more popular. [Buzzfeed]