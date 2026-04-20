“Anne Hathaway wore Ralph Lauren to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony” links


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Anne Hathaway wore Ralph Lauren to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony. It’s sort of blah and neutral, they can’t all be hits. [RCFA]
Ice Spice was attacked by a “fan” at McDonald’s. The video is wild, Ice Spice really was minding her business when that fan started something. [OMG Blog]
Sabrina Carpenter & Madonna performed together at Coachella. [Socialite Life]
I love that Connor Storrie is grasping fame with both hands. [LaineyGossip]
Feelings on The Pitt’s S2 finale? [Pajiba]
Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton’s sushi date. [Just Jared]
Thoughts on Jessica Chastain’s bob? I’ve seen better. [Seriously OMG]
More on Charlize Theron’s NYT interview. [Starcasm]
Nice to see Regina King out and about! [Go Fug Yourself]
Heated Rivalry’s S2 will be more serious. [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump’s beef with Pope Leo has made the pope more popular. [Buzzfeed]

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3 Responses to ““Anne Hathaway wore Ralph Lauren to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony” links”

  1. jais says:
    April 20, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    Excited to hear about Regina King’s next movie, the adaptation of the Children of Blood and Bone book!!! Gina Prince-Blythewood directs and talk about a truly stacked cast. Now that’s a stacked cast.

    HR2 is going to be v different bc it’s about a couple that’s together and struggling in secret as opposed to yearning for 10 years. And I’m here for it.

    Sabrina and Madonna. More of this please. I’m also enjoying Olivia Rodrigo’s new song that was filmed at freaking Versaille.

    Reply
  2. samipup says:
    April 20, 2026 at 2:43 pm

    For some reason to me, she resembles Kendall Jenner in this photo.

    Reply
  3. GTWiecz says:
    April 20, 2026 at 11:19 pm

    Anne had the foxy eyes surgery and maybe a deep plane. The eyes changed her expression. Not sure I like it.

    Reply

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