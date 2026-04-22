“The Michael Jackson biopic doesn’t address the controversies” links

The Michael Jackson biopic doesn’t address any of Jackson’s well-documented controversies, including all of those legal issues, to put it mildly. [Pajiba]
Bill & Hillary Clinton were there to see Chelsea Clinton complete the Boston Marathon! Her finish time was 3:40:52, in case you were wondering! [Just Jared]
Scooter Braun’s connection to the “Hollywood smear machine.” [THR]
Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin stepped out for a NYC premiere. [Socialite Life]
Zendaya fulfilled her Euphoria promotional duties. [LaineyGossip]
Meryl Streep’s pinstriped suit is soooo good. [Go Fug Yourself]
There’s a black market for stolen Disney animatronics? [OMG Blog]
Please stop with the wet-look hair, Margot Robbie. [RCFA]
Matlock’s new season is being delayed. [Seriously OMG]
I didn’t even know that Alex Cooper is married. [Hollywood Life]
MAGAts have some conspiracies about Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
I didn’t think this Mike biopic would address any of that. But the Baz Elvis movie didn’t address him grooming and marriage a child. Typical.
I loved seeing the footage of the Clintons greeting Chelsea at the finish line. I’m always in adoration of marathons runners.
Chelsea looked so happy running down Boylston Street. It was her first Boston and she set her personal best on a course that is not easy
Wow! 3:40 is an amazing time for any marathon, but especially thrilling at Boston!! Congratulations Chelsea!! So glad her folks were there to see her finish — they look so proud!!
I don’t mind Magot Robbie’s wet hair look, she wants to change things up a bit. But she is NOT pulling off that runway look at all.
How could a Michael Jackson biopic get approved given the horrific accounts detailed in Leaving Neverland? I’m completely disgusted by the choice to move ahead with this film and my heart goes out to the survivors who had the courage to speak up.
Members of the Jackson family produced it. Janet wanted nothing to do with it so Janet does not exist in the film.
“The Hollywood Smear Machine” needs more mainstream coverage. The bot activity against every artist who has escaped Scooter’s clutches is incredible, but so many women in Hollywood (Amber Heard, Angelina Jolie, etc) have been smeared to hell and back online to protect lesser men. The same smear tactics have been used by the tangerine terror and his minions for over a decade against Democrats/liberals/critics. All the sexist/phobic internet toxicity interconnects because the same tactics are being used by (supposedly) different groups to similar effect. Also. Zendaya is a goddess and generational talent. She has the gravitas to pull off any look. Margot Robbie doesn’t have the gravitas to pull off every look. She needs a better stylist. The wet hair doesn’t bother me, but she looked very uncomfortable in nude looks during the Wuthering Heights promotional tour. Also, part deux. I refuse to watch CBS, but checked Matlock out from the library. It was a little uneven, but way better than I expected. We do not deserve Kathy Bates.
Why did you think it would? Bio pics are put out basically to get you to go buy from the artists catalog. The movies are all mostly whitewashed BS. Freddie Mercury was “confused” not gay. Who fathered Aretha Franklin’s two sons, one was born when he was 12? No one wants to say it was probably her father. Jerry lee lewis, totally white washed his nonsense and Dennis Quaid played him like he had brain damage. The only artist who let you see his “mess” in a biopic was Ray Charles.
Ray and Ali are amazing biopics,its truly hard to do s life story produced by family thats isn’t biased.
The Pajiba article is very good and the AV club article they link to (first red) is even better. It’s hard to navigate between amazing art that you loved and the people you know in your heart did terrible things. I believe the victims completely.
Word on the curb is that the MJ movie only covers his life up to 1988 or ’89 & if this movie does well (which it probably will), then there will be another MJ movie -part 2. MJ had a phenomenal chart-breaking career that spanned several decades so I wondered how they would fit it all into a 2 hr movie. I don’t pay attention to movie critics who historically gave & still give negative reviews to the majority of Black American movies. I also grew up listening to The Jackson’s & also during MTV’s r@cist start & had heard how Sony had to play hardball/threaten to pull all of their artists from MTV’s playlist in order to get MTV to play MJ’s music videos (when the channel started, MTV refused to play music videos by any Black artists & mostly showed rock n roll concert footage & rock music videos). So he was the first Black artist to have a music video air on MTV, thereby opening the door for others. Like him or not, MJ was a juggernaut. His influence across cultures, genres, races, generations & how he changed how music videos were made is undeniable (his Thriller music video changed the game), & his genius & impact on the music industry is still being felt (his estate is still making millions annually). The US media has been smearing MJ ever since he started constantly & consecutively topping multiple music & video charts, breaking records, rightfully declared himself The King of Pop, won numerous major music awards & had fans worldwide fainting at the mere sight of him, & the media & some elites couldn’t deny it or his global star power, nor could they accept it- they constantly stalked him. And those smears happened long before the molestation allegations & court cases. I’m no MJ apologist, but its interesting how people continually downplay his historical accomplishments, global impact, & ignore the fact that he was acquitted & that one of his victims recanted when he got older and said his father was the one who wanted to make the allegation and sue (MJ settled). But i do believe where there’s smoke there’s fire. I’ll probably watch it on streaming.Hope it shows what went down with Motown. Both MJ and Prince died after threatening to expose the music industry. Will the biopic reveal any of those secrets?
*SPOILER FOR MICHAEL FILM*
I just watched it tonight it was just over an two hours. Mostly concentrating on how he started with Jackson 5,his relationship with Joe Jackson and his rise to solo stardom. And it pretty much ends with him doing his concert for Bad in London I think ’89 so anything after is not even shown,as in the movie ends… no allegations,no Lisa Marie,no children,no dangling of baby,no Martin Bashir….however there have been reports there will be a part 2. I hope it gets more in depth. This was very biased as you would expect from the producers of the film. I love Ray and Ali,those were my favourite biopics. This is what an MJ bio needed.
Yes, a PDF file with accomplishments. You sound very much like an apologist or PR.
Well, if they are wrapping it up and starting a new storyline then I can understand why the show is being held to mid-season.
I always thought that by Michael’s own admission, he had children in his bed, and also maintained “how innocent” it was, but to me, the welfare of children always comes first, and I think it would mess with a child’s perception of what is and isn’t acceptable and safe for them. It is not ok for a grown man to have someone else’s children in bed with him, and by that to me it was apparent that Michael was thinking of himself and not the children he said he cared for. If he needed counseling for his lost childhood, he should have sought that, instead of putting children through something that was not ok no matter how one looked at it.
Meryl’s suit is fantastic. 🔥🔥🔥🔥
I guess it’s a pedophile’s world and I’m just living in it. Had no idea so many men were flat out creeps.
Apparently they did film a scene where the FBi raided his home, but per the settlement with his first accuser was his name/story is to never be mentioned ever. So his lawyers/estate had no idea about any of that🤷♀️