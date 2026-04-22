“The Michael Jackson biopic doesn’t address the controversies” links

The Michael Jackson biopic doesn’t address any of Jackson’s well-documented controversies, including all of those legal issues, to put it mildly. [Pajiba]

Bill & Hillary Clinton were there to see Chelsea Clinton complete the Boston Marathon! Her finish time was 3:40:52, in case you were wondering! [Just Jared]

Scooter Braun’s connection to the “Hollywood smear machine.” [THR]

Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin stepped out for a NYC premiere. [Socialite Life]

Zendaya fulfilled her Euphoria promotional duties. [LaineyGossip]

Meryl Streep’s pinstriped suit is soooo good. [Go Fug Yourself]

There’s a black market for stolen Disney animatronics? [OMG Blog]

Please stop with the wet-look hair, Margot Robbie. [RCFA]

Matlock’s new season is being delayed. [Seriously OMG]

I didn’t even know that Alex Cooper is married. [Hollywood Life]

MAGAts have some conspiracies about Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]