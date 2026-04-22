Australians continue to praise Prince Harry & Meghan following their tour

One of the best parts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian tour last week is the fact that Australians refuse to engage with the royalist media’s Sussex Tax. I started using “Sussex Tax” to describe the British media’s obsession with asking every single person about what they think about Harry and Meghan, and then slanting every comment about the Sussexes until they can say “so-and-so slams/mocks/denigrates Harry & Meghan.” Australians aren’t playing those stupid reindeer games. Aussie fashion designers have given interviews about their joy at seeing Meghan wear their designs. The families who met Harry and Meghan at the Melbourne hospital all went on camera to say that their visit meant the world to a lot of sick kids. And now, the people who worked with Meghan for a day on MasterChef Australia are singing her praises too.

Sorry haters, but despite the noise, the MasterChef Australia judges and crew couldn't stop raving about how delightful, genuine, & down-to-earth Meghan actually was. I know, seeing her thrive & be so well-accepted on set is clearly a tough pill to swallow! #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/phsDRmkoMR — Julie (@Julie_In_The_OC) April 20, 2026

Former @MasterChefAu post-producer got the tea from a current producer on what Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was like on set 👩🏽‍🍳 As always, everyone loved her, she was so nice, a good judge, & better than the regular judges at being consise w her answers 🩷 TikTok: alexandriafunnell pic.twitter.com/utKMvViEqQ — montecito royals (@house_of_sussex) April 20, 2026

It may sound really obvious to all of us because we’ve paid attention to this saga for a decade. But every so often, I’m reminded of the fact that people who aren’t paying close attention sometimes absorb the billion-dollar hate campaign and start to wonder if some of the stories are true. I remember when Meghan joined Harry at the Dusseldorf Invictus Games in 2023, there were comments from Germans saying variations of “we heard their marriage was in trouble, so we came out to see for ourselves and they looked loved-up and happy.” It really only takes one appearance or one interview (like the ones above) to completely blow up a carefully-constructed false narrative. And again, kudos to Australians for not playing stupid games. Here’s another interview about their visit, and once again, a first-hand account of how great Harry and Meghan are at these kinds of events.

This guy is so sweet, Just love that Harry and Meghan brings out the joy in everyone they encounter. pic.twitter.com/TKqamn0FNB — 🇨🇦💗 Breaking News 💗🇨🇦 (@H_M_Today) April 21, 2026