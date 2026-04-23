Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit got married in Australia over the weekend



Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit met on the set of the second season of The Boys. They’ve been together since at least 2022, but have kept their relationship private. Last weekend, Jack and Claudia got married! Claudia is Australian, so their ceremony was held at a luxury resort in Braidwood, New South Wales, Australia. The guest list was full of celebrities, including some of their The Boys co-stars. Pictures were briefly posted online, but have since been taken down. They showed that Jack wore a red blazer with gold embroidery and Claudia wore an off-white satin gown with a ruffled skirt and headband.

According to Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph, Quaid, 33, and Doumit, 34, tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at Mona Farm in Braidwood, Australia — a New South Wales farming town 124 miles southwest of Doumit’s birthplace, Sydney. The quiet town reportedly became a Hollywood hotspot as the groom’s famous parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, were said to be in attendance, as well as actors Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, Henry Golding, and the couple’s The Boys costars Karl Urban, Colby Minifie, and Nathan Mitchell. Quaid and Doumit, who met during season 2 of the satirical superhero show, were seen at their wedding reception in photos and videos posted by guests via Instagram, which have since been removed, according to news.com.au. Doumit reportedly wore an off-white satin wedding dress with a ruffled skirt and a matching floral headband while Quaid sported a red Western-style blazer featuring gold embroidery. They apparently cozied up while swaying to “Atlantis” by Donovan during their first dance. In photos posted to Smokey Horse restaurant’s Instagram account, the couple were seen post-nuptials alongside the likes of Minifie, Emily Browning, and Browning’s husband, Eddie O’Keefe. “Big congratulations to the newlyweds @jack_quaid and @claudiadoumit, what a beautiful couple you two make, we wish you boundless happiness and good fortune in the days ahead!!! 😍🍾🎉,” the post read. “It was an absolute pleasure to host you guys at ole #SmokeyHorse, and we trust your family and friends enjoyed their stay here in our beloved little hometown? ☺️❤️🙏.”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

That is quite the guest list! I can understand why they would want to protect everyone’s privacy and not want unofficial photos from the reception to get out. That’s pretty typical for a celebrity wedding. On Monday, Karl Urban posted a picture of himself from before the ceremony wearing a beige suit and light blue shirt. He looked snazzy and ready for an Australian wedding. I wonder if any of the other The Boys stars were there other than Colby Minifie and Nathan Mitchell.

Although the pictures from the ceremony and reception have been removed from Instagram, you can still see them on Reddit and News Au. Since they’re from Jack and Claudia’s first dance, you can only see the back of Claudia’s dress. Between her headband and ruffled skirt and Jack’s red jacket, it’s giving Cinderella dancing with the prince at the ball. I’m dying to see what the front of the dress looks like! I hope they release their own pictures soon. I wonder which outlet got the exclusive rights to publish them. Anyway, congrats to the happy couple. May they live a long and happy life together.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images