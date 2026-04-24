“Anne Hathaway wore Iris Van Herpen to a London ‘Mother Mary’ screening” links

Anne Hathaway wore Iris Van Herpen to the London Mother Mary screening. I think she was going for Stevie Nicks? Michaela Coel’s dress is Loewe. [RCFA]
Photos from the Time 100 gala, including Dakota Johnson, Ben Stiller, Anok Yai, Wagner Moura, Alan Cumming and a lot more. [Just Jared]
I do not care whatsoever about this Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal, but it would not surprise me at all if their affair has been happening for years. [Hollywood Life]
Michael B. Jordan & Austin Butler are confirmed for Miami Vice ‘85. [LaineyGossip]
The MCU leans into body-horror with Clayface. [Pajiba]
John Waters really is an American icon. [OMG Blog]
Happy belated birthday to Jack Nicholson! [Seriously OMG]
YouTuber Daddy Sauce Drip mocks stay-at-home moms. [Starcasm]
LOL, Matthew Rhys looks so fancy. [Go Fug Yourself]
These photos of AOC bitching out RFK Jr. are iconic. [Buzzfeed]
An update on an Instagram hottie. [Socialite Life]

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15 Responses to ““Anne Hathaway wore Iris Van Herpen to a London ‘Mother Mary’ screening” links”

  1. Constancei says:
    April 24, 2026 at 1:21 pm

    Omg I am have never been so sick of a movie I have no intention of seeing lol

    Reply
  2. CJW says:
    April 24, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    What ever look she was going for it’s a miss, this is a terrible design and the shoes! Eeekkk

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    April 24, 2026 at 1:47 pm

    Didn’t Gwyneth wear that to the Oscars one year?

    Reply
  4. Mayp says:
    April 24, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    I’m loving the pictures of AOC and RFK jr. My question is just who did the security guard think he was supposed to protect? Or, was he just poised to jump in between the two of them if things got more heated? 💂‍♂️🤣

    Reply
  5. Lorelei says:
    April 24, 2026 at 2:29 pm

    Oh, I love that dress on Anne, finally something interesting and frankly not boring

    Reply
  6. Bqm says:
    April 24, 2026 at 2:41 pm

    You should cover the Vrabel story. It’s getting so messy.

    Reply
  7. Fergie says:
    April 24, 2026 at 2:52 pm

    She looks like Sela Ward in that top picture.

    Reply
  8. Mightymolly says:
    April 24, 2026 at 2:52 pm

    I just googled are Pedro and Wagner Moura friends? And I was NOT disappointed. If you don’t have a hot bromance on your life right now, Google these photos.

    Reply
  9. QuiteContrary says:
    April 24, 2026 at 3:05 pm

    AOC rules.

    I just loved her response to Republicans complaining about the Virginia redistricting: “Wah, wah, wah,” she said.

    Reply
  10. Sue says:
    April 24, 2026 at 3:42 pm

    Shout out to the Buffalo Sabres fans who wore t-shirts with the Vrabel/Russini hugging pic on them right behind the players’ bench at the Boston Bruins playoff game last night. LOL, Sports fans are the worst. And by the worst I mean they are the best who are also the worst.

    Reply

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