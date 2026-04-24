“Anne Hathaway wore Iris Van Herpen to a London ‘Mother Mary’ screening” links

Anne Hathaway wore Iris Van Herpen to the London Mother Mary screening. I think she was going for Stevie Nicks? Michaela Coel’s dress is Loewe. [RCFA]
Photos from the Time 100 gala, including Dakota Johnson, Ben Stiller, Anok Yai, Wagner Moura, Alan Cumming and a lot more. [Just Jared]
I do not care whatsoever about this Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal, but it would not surprise me at all if their affair has been happening for years. [Hollywood Life]
Michael B. Jordan & Austin Butler are confirmed for Miami Vice ‘85. [LaineyGossip]
The MCU leans into body-horror with Clayface. [Pajiba]
John Waters really is an American icon. [OMG Blog]
Happy belated birthday to Jack Nicholson! [Seriously OMG]
YouTuber Daddy Sauce Drip mocks stay-at-home moms. [Starcasm]
LOL, Matthew Rhys looks so fancy. [Go Fug Yourself]
These photos of AOC bitching out RFK Jr. are iconic. [Buzzfeed]
An update on an Instagram hottie. [Socialite Life]
Omg I am have never been so sick of a movie I have no intention of seeing lol
Sorry…I refer to Devil Prada etc…
I never understood the fever over the first one so I hear you.
What ever look she was going for it’s a miss, this is a terrible design and the shoes! Eeekkk
I think it fits her look in the movie.
It makes her boobs look wonky
Didn’t Gwyneth wear that to the Oscars one year?
I’m loving the pictures of AOC and RFK jr. My question is just who did the security guard think he was supposed to protect? Or, was he just poised to jump in between the two of them if things got more heated? 💂♂️🤣
Oh, I love that dress on Anne, finally something interesting and frankly not boring
You should cover the Vrabel story. It’s getting so messy.
So messy! I would enjoy hearing the mods and commenters on this
She looks like Sela Ward in that top picture.
I just googled are Pedro and Wagner Moura friends? And I was NOT disappointed. If you don’t have a hot bromance on your life right now, Google these photos.
AOC rules.
I just loved her response to Republicans complaining about the Virginia redistricting: “Wah, wah, wah,” she said.
Shout out to the Buffalo Sabres fans who wore t-shirts with the Vrabel/Russini hugging pic on them right behind the players’ bench at the Boston Bruins playoff game last night. LOL, Sports fans are the worst. And by the worst I mean they are the best who are also the worst.