“Anne Hathaway wore Iris Van Herpen to a London ‘Mother Mary’ screening” links

Anne Hathaway wore Iris Van Herpen to the London Mother Mary screening. I think she was going for Stevie Nicks? Michaela Coel’s dress is Loewe. [RCFA]

Photos from the Time 100 gala, including Dakota Johnson, Ben Stiller, Anok Yai, Wagner Moura, Alan Cumming and a lot more. [Just Jared]

I do not care whatsoever about this Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal, but it would not surprise me at all if their affair has been happening for years. [Hollywood Life]

Michael B. Jordan & Austin Butler are confirmed for Miami Vice ‘85. [LaineyGossip]

The MCU leans into body-horror with Clayface. [Pajiba]

John Waters really is an American icon. [OMG Blog]

Happy belated birthday to Jack Nicholson! [Seriously OMG]

YouTuber Daddy Sauce Drip mocks stay-at-home moms. [Starcasm]

LOL, Matthew Rhys looks so fancy. [Go Fug Yourself]

These photos of AOC bitching out RFK Jr. are iconic. [Buzzfeed]

An update on an Instagram hottie. [Socialite Life]