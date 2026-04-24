Prince William would remove the Sussexes’ titles ‘in a heartbeat given half the chance’

British commentators are still crashing out over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian tour. While we’ve seen this many, many times before – Colombia, Nigeria, Jordan, Paris Fashion Week, all of the Invictus Games – the difference this time is that they visited a British Commonwealth realm which still has King Charles as their head of state. I predicted that these commentators would be ranting about it for at least a full month, if not longer. I absolutely believe that they’re still going to be throwing tantrums about Australia during King Charles’ US state visit next week too, as they simultaneously try to make “Charles refuses to see Harry during the state visit” into a story. Well, The Sun’s Jane Moore had a big rant about the old “take away their titles” chestnut. Did she get a call from a fully-in-the-bag Prince William?
Milking their “Duke and Duchess” titles for all their worth, the Montecito grifters have just completed a Down Under “royal tour” by any other name. They hugged fans, made a visit to a children’s hospital, and sent out an “operational note” to journalists which came from “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess”.
Except this time, it proved very lucrative indeed. Particularly for Meghan, who reportedly pocketed £120k for a 90-minute meet and greet at some wellness event in Sydney. At the same time, she monetised her outfits via a partnership with an online fashion website where people can click and buy the clothes she wears and she gets a cut. Kerching. Kerching.
Remember when our late Queen — who would have been 100 this week — told Harry and Meghan that they couldn’t be “half-in, half-out” members of the Royal Family and they flounced off to America in a hissy fit? Well, four years after her death, they are “royals for sale” and no one seems able, or perhaps willing, to stop them.
Prince William, one feels, would remove their titles in a heartbeat given half the chance. But it seems that King Charles, about to embark on a state visit to the States, is perhaps paralysed by his love and responsibility to his troubled youngest son, and maybe a spot of guilt too.
Guilt that Harry seemed all too happy to exploit when, during the same Oz tour, he gave a talk about mental health and said he hoped his parenting would be an “upgrade” on his own experience. Britain tired of the Sussexes’ constant “woe is us” narrative a long time ago, and recently it seems as though America has tired of it too.
So now they’re having to globe-trot to find new buyers for their pity party. But when the rest of the world tires of it, as it will, what then? They might have to get a proper job.
[From The Sun]
I know I should take a principled stance and I have many times in the past six years, but these hateful people have actually worn me down. At this point, I really don’t care about those fakakta titles. The thing is, I’m pretty sure Harry doesn’t care either – he said himself that he offered to give up the Sussex title as part of the exit deal. They didn’t take him up on the offer. And why would they? The Windsors want Harry and Meghan to have those titles so that the left-behinds can clout-chase H&M. The titles are the ties that bind for the left-behinds.
In any case, they would have you believe that Scooter King William’s first order of business will be removing the Sussex titles and banning Harry and Meghan from the UK and from Charles’ funeral. The reality might be quite different, given that William and Kate’s big “plan” regarding Harry and Meghan is “to literally go into hiding” whenever the Sussexes come to town. But sure, maybe the titles will be removed. And so be it. Harry will still have a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, a California mansion and millions in the bank. And William will still be a jealous loser.
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The Prince of Wales during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth. Picture date: Tuesday April 21, 2026.,Image: 1093346365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth. Picture date: Tuesday April 21, 2026.,Image: 1093347285, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
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** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
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09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
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Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
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Commonwealth Day Celebrations
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It’s too late now. The time to have done it is when Harry made the offer to give up the titles. But now, H&M are world-wide celebrities in their own right – they don’t even need a last name.
William would be well-advised not to go near this. If they tried to strip Harry’s (and his kids’ titles) there’d be uproar. Andrew was different (!) and he had to go quietly. Although he is still the Duke of York, actually. To remove royal dukedoms they’d have to go through parliament and The Firm does NOT want scrutiny or lurking republican MPs near this. That could be a very slippery slope and ultimately end the monarchy. And altering the LoS would also have to go through the 15 commonwealth realms. Yikes.
Meghan as Harry’s wife would also have her title removed if his titles are removed.
Titles removed… future visits to anywhere in the world will see the press headlines “Ex-Prince Harry and Ex-Duchess of Sussex ….”
So the titles will STILL be used, regardless 🤷♀️
But the “ex” signifies punishment.
Even now they are often referred to as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, beside the titles, for SEO reasons.
I wonder why they didn’t take them back then? Is it because they never believed that the split would be permanent?
The Queen bestowed them for the wedding and obviously saw no reason to remove them. He was still her grandson. She didn’t remove Beatrice and Eugenie’s HRH, which was in her purview to do, when it was decided they’d wouldn’t be working royals. I have a feeling she didn’t like to seemingly punish her grandkids by removing titles or status like that. It’s why they made sure that the as yet unborn Louise and James wouldn’t have them from the jump.
They didn’t take them back because they didn’t think Harry was going to leave. They thought he valued that over his wife and kids. They thought it was a cudgel to hold over their head. They knew it would make the Queen look bad because he’d done nothing to deserve it, considering she WAS NOT removing Andrew’s, even after his disastrous interview in Nov. 2019. They needed a distraction from Andrew’s connection to Epstein. They knew their tabloid minions would feed off the title whining for a decade. They not only didn’t have the support in Parliament, removing a royal duke’s title/from succession is only done when it’s treason (and even then they didn’t do that to Duke of Windsor despite him deserving the removal).
At this point, if Willie wants his reign to start (end) with removing his brother’s title (all the while barely “working” because it’s clear as day that work ethic doesn’t improve when Willie gets a promotion), then so be it. The press will eat from that trough for about a month, yet are still stuck with a king who vacations more than he makes appearances.
@Eurydice
It is my firmly held belief that the #1 reason that the greymen of the institution advised chucky not to take H up on his offer to relinquish the Sussex titles, is that they were fully convinced that H wd end up crawling back to the institution (with or without M and Archie) where he wd still be Duke of Sussex and where they wd promptly get him married off to another lazy worthless nobody that they can control like they do kitty.
‘They’ don’t control kate. No one, from the Windsors to william to the courtiers, wants kate around. She chooses to be her lazy, lying, abusive, racist self all on her own.
If william had married jecca, Isabella, or his one-time dream girl Madeleine of Sweden? The Windsors and courtiers would have been thrilled.
These rag writers are trying to provoke scooter. In actuality, they are making him and the monarchy just look petty and pathetic. Not a good look. Why they think they are helping the monarchy with this nonsense is beyond me.
You almost get the sense that the reporters or commentators want England to be a republic because all they do is make the family look bad. You can also see that some want the chaos because it keeps the money rolling in. This could also be the press begging William to punish them for not wanting to deal with them.
@Brit
Many of these things could be true at once.
After Wilbur has vindictively yanked their titles, he still has forty to fifty years of FULL TIME WORK to undertake as King!! Removing their titles won’t remove their work ethic and reach anymore than being PoW has changed Will ‘s slacking. Titles do not make a person gifted, hardworking, diplomatic, intelligent, kind or generous.
scooter is ridiculous. He makes himself look bad. Someone should take his titles.
Like we already did not know this because Peggy has certainly been rage shrieking how he’s going to strip the titles away like he is the new version of Alice in wonderlands Queen of hearts screaming “Off with their titles” instead of heads. He’s turned himself into a joke with this especially since Andy technically is still titled and in the Los and until he’s removed going after the Sussex’s is going to backfire huge.
William should be arrested and charged with assault. That the tabloids keep protecting his crimes is astonishing
Yeah, I’m also not caring atp. They can be the sussex family that live in Cali.
@SunnisideUp
Ms. Moore should be made to retract the statement regarding Meghan being paid for her appearance at the Sydney event.
Plus, she ends her tirade with this:
“So now they’re having to globe-trot to find new buyers for their pity party. But when the rest of the world tires of it, as it will, what then? They might have to get a proper job.”
What is a proper job?
Right, does Ms. Moore think she has a proper job?
It is so arrogant how members of the British press love to speak for the “rest of the world”. It’s such a colonial, patriarchal stance, especially when they need to focus on the fact that quite a few of their Commonwealth nations (18 still have Chuck has head of state) are steps closer to voting for removal.
They complain about Harry and Meghan earning money, it answer is simple, if they don’t want them earning money they should pay them well instead and provide the security they need all the time.
🎯
Mail on Sunday You magazine had a two page article on how King is flogging overpriced tat. Also mentions frugality of late Queen and billionaire status of Chuck and heir and also complex and secretive nature of vast royal finances. Rather refreshing to have the Mail call them out in this way.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/lifestyle/article-15735157/Kerching-Charles-JONATHAN-MARGOLIS-reveals-royals-cashing-tasteful-tat-including-395-corgi-brooch-2-000-Burberry-coats-money-going.html
In all fairness those products are charitable endeavors. Something the article notes waaaaay down near the end. “The Royal Collection Trust shops’ profit (or surplus as it’s called, being a charity), totalling £14 million in 2025, maintain the Royal Collection…The 2025 review of the Royal Collection Trust charity itself says more than half of its total £90 million income from 2024-25 went on access and conservation costs.” Charles’s products go towards the King’s Trust etc.
@BQM — yes that’s true, but so much of that “it’s all for charity” is a circular benefits scam.
The Royal Collection pays for maintenance & upkeep on the huge amount of art, jewelry, carriages etc. held “in trust for the nation” by the BRF. But they are the ones who get the benefit of living with, wearing, riding in etc. all those items. They get the public to pay for their fabulous lifestyles, yet again, in one more of the many ways they have to do that.
The King’s Trust, unusually, actually gives money away to the hoi polloi, at least in some cases.
Not to be confused with the King’s Foundation, which bought & pays for among other things Dumfries House, yet another in the long list of homes the Monarch must have in order to be able to cop a squat in as many expensive houses, palaces, and castles as humanly possible.
It’s all one big grift with these people. They’re rich beyond the dreams of avarice, their country is failing financially, yet they’re still charging the public for every farthing they can squeeze out of them.
This is really all this fool thinks about, huh? How many times do we have to hear about how he wants to remove their titles? No one cares about this but HIM. And considering everything that is going on politically and socially over there (Starmer will likely step down or be pushed out because of this Mendelson scandal) there are bigger fish to fry for everyone else – but Willy. His brother and his brother’s wife occupy his every waking moment – and probably his sleeping ones too.
What the incandescent one FAILS to realize is that the Sussexes don’t need their titles to be popular and well loved by the people. The Sussexes are loved for their charisma and kindness and the willingness to help those in need. So go ahead and take their titles it will do little good and just make people love them even more!! Peg never ever looks big picture!
The day after the titles are removed, Pegs will wake up still feeling empty.
Kaiser uses the top photo frequently: is it from 2018 Remembrance Service or 2019? Wilbur is looking down his long nose at Meghan whilst she’s oblivious and focused on Harry. I wonder what Wilbur was thinking? They never made her welcome but if this was 2018 was Wilbur already contemplating exiling her and maybe him as well?
Anzac service in 2018, I don’t think Meghan and Harry were even married yet.
Thank you @Kaiser for that confirmation so it would have been 25 April 2018 , 3 weeks before the marriage which Will was desperate to derail. No wonder he’s looking pensive and dubious whilst Meghan is focused on her fiancé.
As I recall this service was held very soon after the birth of Louis and the press was making much about how tired the “father of the year”, Willam looked, struggling to stay awake.
So many reporters, using the term very loosely, fail to grasp is that William can’t just strip titles especially not the title of Prince. This would require an act of parliament, Harry would be able to argue, quite successfully, that he has done nothing illegal or immoral that would warrant this “punishment”.
If William wants to use the “line of succession” chestnut, then he’ll need to strip titles from the Kents, the Gloucesters, the Edinburghs, Anne and any other family member, no matter how old or how far down the line of succession. I don’t know if he has the balls to upend the entire system of hereditary privilege, not to mention pissing off family members that know quite a bit about him and now have nothing to lose.
Anyhow, these articles certainly rile up the peasants, something William needs to be careful with, for the next head they call for will be his.
Ban them from the funeral fine, I presume you have to be invited, unless Charles explicitly does it before he departs. But how do you plan on banning them from the country? Under what grounds? You’re prettier and more interesting??
Take the titles. They don’t care and the world doesn’t care. I feel like I need to get a sandwich board a la Die Hard 3 and stand in front of Kensington Palace. People don’t support them because of their connections to the British royal family.
There are too many people that are proud anti-monarchists that support them, people who have zero interest in any other members of the monarchy, not even recognizing them in most cases, and too many people that were fans of Meghan before she even met Harry for that to be the only reason people pay attention to them. Taking the titles is going to do nothing, but make you look petty and jealous. And still like a loser.
I think KCIII is too weak to ensure that Harry will be allowed to attend his funeral. Scooter and Camilla will make sure that he is banned.
But once Scooter is King, can he really ban Harry from the UK?
If those people want to have good PR outside of the UK media, they wouldn’t dare exclude Harry or Meghan. They want them there, especially the children.
The Sussexes are abiding by the agreement that was forced on them.
The Sussexes receive no taxpayer funds and they do no work on behalf of the BRF or the Crown. Even as the BRF and the Crown benefit greatly from the vast amounts of good the Sussexes. The Sussexes do good and bring awareness to causes as private individuals and global citizens.
The only “taxpayer” funded service they might receive would be the same security services provided to all high profile individuals with potential threats to their person visiting and traveling in the UK. That’s it. They just want the same thing anyone else in their position would be offered/ receive. Which is the opposite of special treatment. They are asking for fair treatment.
This is exactly what I’ve never understood. The mechanism already exists. They had the perfect excuse to end this. Different vips get RPO level security and security intelligence briefings when they visit, including foreign royals. Organizations such as GSA Global offer specialized diplomatic and VIP protection for dignitaries, executives, and international royalty who may not qualify for state-provided security. They’re armed and have official threat assessment info. Just say you’re going to treat the Sussexes like Prince Albert or the Pope etc. Even with security they’re not going to visit the uk 20x a year or something. It’d probably be a handful of visits. Instead you have this drawn out affair.
Here’s a thought… William should remember that if he makes it easy to take Harry’s title that would make it just as easy to take William’s title too
Excellent point @Cathy especially if newspapers and then the Government start asking why this overpaid loafer isn’t working enough at home and abroad. Pension age is increasing and long term sick being encouraged back to work so I can’t see a slacker heir not undertaking Royal Tours nor working more than a third of the time can expect to avoid scrutiny.
Who cares if the titles are taken? They will still be the charismatic Harry and Meghan. More doors will probably to opened because the will be fully extricated from the house of Windsor and it’s colonization ties.
These tabloid trash journalists keep trying to redefine “half-in half-out.” Eden did it in his recent piece, too.
“Half-in half-out” refers to earning private income while also taking a royal paycheck for doing royal duties. That’s NOT what happened in Australia. The Sandringham Summit agreement was very clear that Harry and Meghan would earn their own private income while pursuing their personal charitable interests. The left-behinds just never expected Harry and Meghan to do this successfully, let alone incredibly successfully, so here they are backpedaling frantically by trying to redefine it.
I learned Parliament has the legal authority to kick the monarch off the throne. It would require an Act of Settlement to put it in motion. The prescedent is 1688 when Charles I was dethroned then beheaded. William needs to watch it; he shouldn’t assume the current Parliament would not have the appetite to come for him. Harry and Meghan have not been implicated in any crime.
This is to reply to @Aquarius64, alas, I wish you were right about this. Unfortunately, the Act of Settlement refers to the installation (IIRC) of James I & VI as King of England & not merely Scotland after the death of Elizabeth I. This established the Union of the two countries as well. This was in 1603. James I & VI had a son, who became Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649. You cite the year 1688, which was the occasion of the Glorious Revolution. Charles I having been beheaded, his son Charles II was restored to the throne in 1660 and died in 1685, at which point his brother James II became King, as Charles II had no legitimate heirs. Many illegitimate ones, though. James II was suspected of being a closet Catholic so was deposed in favour is his Protestant daughter Mary and her husband the Staatholder of the Netherlands, William. Alas they had no heirs either. William & Mary were succeeded by Queen Anne, Mary’s childless sister. Heirs were scarce in those days. When Anne died in 1714 the British cast about for a reputable Protestant dynasty to parachute in, to replace the half-Dutch dynasty that had previously supplanted the native Stuart dynasty suspected of being Catholic, and, lo and behold, they settled on the house of Hanover. Hence we have had a long line of dysfunctional father/son relationships that Freud would describe as paradigmatically Germanic in antipathy. Women in this line have been more compelling. IMHO.
Poor Queen Anne was not childless. She had many stillborn and/or miscarried children but only one survived (Prince William of Gloucester) and died at a young age. The surviving child was her heir for a time.
I don’t know the legal process but a journalist, Iain Hislop, remarked that it took parliament half a day to pass legislation to remove Edward VIII from the throne so if there is a will it can be done quickly. I think as others have pointed out taking away titles is a dangerous road to go down as it would leave William exposed to questions about removing him from the throne
Parliament passed “His Majesty’s Declaration of Abdication Act 1936” on December 11, 1936, formalizing his removal and enabling his brother, George VI, to ascend. This was a necessary legal step to remove the king as there was no pre-existing legal provision for abdication. And it took years for all the necessary realms to pass their own versions. New Zealand didn’t until the 40s. But parliament didn’t remove him themselves.
If William takes away the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry will still be Prince Harry, and Meghan will be Princess Harry. He’s ridiculous if he thinks that it will make him look anything but petty and cruel.
They will call her Princess Meghan just like they did Diana. No one and I mean absolutely no one will call her Princess Henry. Beside he can’t even remove Andrews Duke title without going through Parliament. I’m quite sure they don’t want to open those can of worms. What he needs to do is makeup with his brother. I’m quite sure he was told this by many sensible people but he doesn’t seem like the kind that listen to logic. 🤷
I think she means Meghan would officially still be a princess—Princess Henry. Just like Princess Michael of Kent. Not that anyone would call her that.
William has walked on ice since realizing that Harry, and definitely not Meghan and her children, are not coming back to live under his house of cards. The little boy inside him is scared to death. He knows no one had his back like Harry; betrayal has consequences. The world prefers to call him Prince Harry. No one uses those other titles. Meghan will always be known as Meghan, and William will become King, surrounded by people he doesn’t trust, but because they know his darker side, he must embrace their feigned loyalty. “Oh what a web we weave…”
Ah, BS at work. We see you, KP crisis manager. Since she was hired the paid attacks against Sussex family have increased 10 fold.
She’s a pretty bad crisis manager because he is just looking more like a joke with every article written.
She is a crisis manager, but that isnt why she was hired by billy. She was hired to massively ramp up media hate against Sussex family.
As another example
There has been an increase in negative posts about Harry and Meghan on here. I attribute it to KP’s hired posters under BS’s management.
The recent increase in pro Kate and pro middleton posts, i attribute to carole.
Harry could adopt “formerly known as Prince” to his name!
The Other Brother should be very careful what he wishes for – stripping away the Sussex titles would remove the argument that Harry and Meghan are somehow popular only because they are connected to the royals, when anyone can see that the opposite is true. It sets a dangerous precedent though – when Harry and Meghan keep succeeding despite not having titles, it may raise some questions.
Parliament should let Bully Idle take the damn titles.
It’s the last thing any of them can hold over the Sussexes, and once that’s gone, boom. Free. No royal ties for the rota to cry about. No titles, no place in the succession, full divorce from the instruments of state.
After that, H&M can change their surname to Sussex by deed poll/US court. And no one on salt island can do anything because they’re not styling themselves as duke/duchess at that point.
Charles tried financial abuse to control them. Failed epically on all fronts. William is threatening the titles because that’s all he has left to threaten with. But the Sussexes literally dgaf. They are known globally by their first names only; they have a superstar status in the world that absolutely eclipses any supposed clout the royal family thinks they’re lending the pair.
A fact that the BRF and their clown car of courtiers and tabloid rats still fail to comprehend: Sussexes are not riding the royal coattails; the BRF is riding the Sussexes’ coattails. And the whole world sees this.
H&M aren’t famous and popular because of the BRF. They’re famous and popular because of themselves. Their work and personality.
H&M didn’t need precedent or titles to succeed. They were creative, hardworking, and had a passion for purpose. They were, are, and will always be destined for success.
If it’s that simple, and titles are the foundation of success, I wonder why none of the royals achieved it and earned hundreds of millions of dollars.
Instead, they went bankrupt, and the Queen paid off their debts.
Fergie did earn millions. Enough to be comfortably, if not lavishly, set for life. But she’s a profligate overspender and squandered it all.
Fergie started out as Duchess buying expensive wardrobe and luxury items and went into debt. For a time the Queen helped her but that ended and she had to earn money by being spokesperson then lost the money again.
@Bqm
Well, Fergie actually made most of her money by trading access the royal family, etc. The rest of the royal family does the same. She also accepted money from Arabs, Epstein, and God knows who else. It’s hard to call it work; it’s more like corruption. And the few fairy tales she published didn’t make her a fortune; they were more for self-promotion and visibility. Remember, she constantly lived off Andrew’s money, meaning taxpayers’ money. Like Anne’s children, supposedly untitled, supposedly unemployed members of the Royal Foundation, yet they enjoy all the royal privileges and no one bothers, they live off advertising as royals and selling access to the royal family and politicians. William also took money from Epstein and went to Arabs for dollars.
Their private assets are deposited in banks abroad, they live off public funds, and they still don’t have enough.
The threat of the loss of titles is a moot at this stage, when Meghan told someone to call her Megs and a reporter on the trails called out Harry with out the attachemt of title to ask him what was going on to be told the guy was a suits fan. so they are already casually not using titles. however potus did refer to him as Prince Harry in the Oval office during question to so go figure LOL
This is all so tedious.
If Kate wants to own the front pages for a couple of days, she could get a short hair cut. Or announce a formal separation. William could not just blather on about the homeless — he could donate duchy funds to build a state-of-the-art shelter with lockers, laundry facilities and social services on site.
Just stop going on and on about the Sussexes’ titles. Sussex is their legal name now. Get over it.
Let them!! Take them all! Even “Prince!”
When the British monarchy *and* title system fully unravels, Princess Meghan of Nigeria and her husband, Prince Harry (a prince by marriage), can sit back with popcorn.
It would not only change nothing substantive, it would force all those racists on Salt Island to have to say with their faces, in front of God, the Commonwealth, and everyone, that titles stemming from a monarchy of color do not count. Make. them. say. it.
Meghan isn’t a “princess of Nigeria” since she wasn’t made a constitutional princess of the country. Rather she was bestowed with traditional Yoruba and Igbo titles during her May 2024 visit which are ceremonial and represent a cultural welcome, not part of the government structure. Even the chieftains aren’t “of Nigeria” as they’re rulers of their respective tribes in the country. Not of Nigeria itself since it’s not a monarchy.
I just watched an ITV News piece where Chris Ship asks Harry about the term “working royal” and Harry smiled and replied that he will always be a member of the royal family. They (Mr Incandescent) can take away titles but Harry is still the grandson and son of a monarch.
This. And it’s the same with Andrew really. Not to equate the two mortally, but at then of the day, there is a royal family that exists in the uk and Harry is a part of that, thus he is royal, whether he has titles or not. He exists, the monarchy exists and thus members of the royal family exist.
Who on earth is this Jane Delulu More, desperately trying to break into the Meghan-hating money-making machine by trotting out the usual stale trite about removing titles??
With this, however, she’s really upping the stakes: “Particularly for Meghan, who reportedly pocketed £120k for a 90-minute meet and greet at some wellness event in Sydney2
£150k now, is it? By the end of next week it’ll be £1’500’000, or any other made up number.
These people have their heads so far up their a*ses that they don’t want to admit that their “money-making tour” narrative is complete BS, and that Meghan likely didn’t get paid beyond expenses for the favour she did her friend in headlining her Best Life retreat.
Pleeez!!!
Take the titles and STFU!!!!!!!!
Nobody cares except for a group of salty people who live vicariously through that family’s medieval rituals, dusty velvet robes, feathered headdresses, silly hats, stolen jewels and artifacts.
They would still not be satisfied though. For 6 years since the Sussexes moving to the USA the derangers and bots are still at it.
William and the firm don’t have the power to take titles. They just love pretending like they have some control over the Sussexes and can punish them. The most those losers can do is play with the seating chart at Chuck’s funeral. Even their ability to deny security was taken away from them by the government. William and the firm are toothless and they know it.
Claiming they’ll take titles if given have the chance (notice how even they don’t say its possible) is no different then when they claimed they would “review” the Netflix deal. “Review” the house the Sussexes bought and a hundred other little things they lied about having control over.
And then what? Nothing. Because the media will still follow them everywhere, talk about their every move all the time, continue to try to compare them to the royals, and basically whine about them. Here is why they will ALWAYS be relevant – 1. If Harry and Meghan lose titles, they become Mr. & Mrs. Mountbatten Windsor. There is no other family with that surname on planet earth. 2. Outside of the UK, titles have very little value. BUT, the family name is what opens doors. America has an idiot, incompetent head of a department of our government, and how did he get picked? He is a Kennedy. Family names like the Kennedys, the Rockwells, and yes, Mountbatten Windsor will always open doors. 3. Taking Andrew’s title away, may have humbled him, but he still lives a life better than most, and he actually did something wrong and illegal. Doing this to Harry and Meghan just because they aren’t working royals anymore (and there are some who aren’t anymore and still have their titles) or because you don’t like them (when King Edward abdicated the throne and hung out with Hitler, his Duke title was not taken away) only shows it was done out of vengeance. They need to stop this childish anger, get in a room, and do what every other family does when there is conflict – work it out.
I doubt they would have Mountbatten-Windsor. More likely Sussex.
I disagree to 1.if they loose their titles as names, they need new names, which they can choose. Nobody forces them into Mountbatton Windsor ( who wants the name of a children’s rapist?), they could go for any combination of Sussex (yes without the title), Spencer or Raglsnd.
From Meghan’s comments to Mindy k, they have legally changed all four of their last names to ‘Sussex’
I wish Harry would put those titles in an envelope now and mail them back to wank the incandescent and tell him to stick them up his pegging , staggering, half or full in the bag azz. As for these British media clowns , they are only mad because Australia is mostly white and god forbid white people should see the black woman as anything other than non human. I mean like who cares if chuck is the head of state there or wank will be one day , what does that knowledge actually do for the people in Australia, Nothing at all . It’s not helping them when they need financial support it’s not making their daily lives any better so who the f cares .
It’s far too late, people already call the Sussexes by their first name alone. Okay, it’ll be Harry and Meghan then, big whoop. All it would do is show the mean colors of William.
And it will only make them stronger.
If their titles were stripped there’d be nothing else to threaten them with, so
@Irisrose: when was Madeleine of Sweden ever Prince William’s dream girl? Have the two ever actually met?
William thinks taking the titles will ground the Sussexes and prevent them from existing. What this is still about is he resents the Sussexes outworking and outshining him. Meanwhile he’s still not stepping up. He’s still mediocre and talks a lot about himself and how he hates his brother, but he does very little to actually move the monarchy forward in a positive way. When it comes down to it, William is a hoarder. He wants all the titles,wealth, praise and control, but lacks a real work ethic or intellectual curiosity. He is such a mess.