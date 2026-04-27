Times: Queen Elizabeth would have pulled the plug on the US state visit ‘ages ago’

King Charles and Camilla arrive in Washington DC later today for a state visit which is already mired in controversy. Controversies in the past few days include: the Trump administration suggesting that they should withdraw support for Britain’s sovereignty of the Falkland Islands; Trump bitching about the king’s son (Prince Harry); and yet another weird “shooting” targeting Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening. Well, Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times got a big exclusive this weekend about the visit. I’m skipping a lot of the bullsh-t coming from Charles’ courtiers, all of which is designed to puff up Charles as a singular diplomat. But the Times also got some former royal courtiers to note that it’s very likely that Charles’ mother would have already canceled this trip.

Many wanted Charles to postpone the trip: Back in the UK, however, many feel the trip, at the request of the government to mark 250 years of American independence, should be postponed to a less febrile moment. Some in royal circles believe Queen Elizabeth, a monarch known for her diplomatic mastery and ability to raise a questioning eyebrow, would have found a way to delay the visit. A royal source who worked with her, said: “I can’t help but think QEII would have had the government pull the plug on this state visit ages ago. I’m sure the King wants to tick a historic US state visit off his bucket list. It just seems a shame it has to be under these conditions and timing,” they added.

QEII’s last trip to the US: A former senior aide to Elizabeth, who would have turned 100 last Tuesday, also recalls accompanying her on the last US state visit, hosted by President George W Bush in 2007, celebrating the 400th anniversary of the English settlement of Jamestown, Virginia. “It was nothing but pure joy. I suspect this week will be rather different.”

Charles couldn’t postpone though: “If the trip had been cancelled or postponed it would have risked turning what is hopefully a temporary rupture into a permanent estrangement,” says one senior official. While the phrase “special relationship” is banned in the British embassy due to the idea it suggests a neediness, the King is expected to emphasise the shared history of the two countries. He is likely to reference Magna Carta and the Declaration of Independence to outline the core tenets that are in the DNA of both nations.

Anglophile MAGAts don’t like multicultural societies: Among the Maga movement, Charles faces an audience who, while they are largely anglophile, believe the UK is moving in the wrong direction. Criticisms over the UK on immigration and energy strategy have most recently been articulated by the president, but are a regular complaint by Republicans. “The US is sorely confused by the current transformations in the UK,” says Victor Davis Hanson, the conservative historian and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. “Of course, millions of Americans remain enthralled with the monarchy and what it represents, but we are rooting for a return of a strong Britain as the economic, political, and military leader of its anglosphere and a key player in the western alliance.”

Epstein survivors will attend the king’s address to Congress: But Epstein is still likely to be in the news agenda. As Charles addresses Congress on Tuesday afternoon, Capitol Hill is also likely to host many of Epstein’s survivors, some of whom attended a vigil on Saturday at Washington’s National Mall held by the family of Virginia Giuffre to mark one year since her death by suicide.

Charles will also meet people outside of MAGAville. While the cast list of the [state] dinner is likely to be largely Maga figures, the King will mix with Democrats while in America. Senior Democrats as well as members of Trump’s cabinet are expected to visit the British embassy on Monday afternoon for a garden party. Guests have been told that hats are not encouraged. Those in attendance will be treated to finger sandwiches and scones. While in New York, it’s understood the King will meet the mayor, Zohran Mamdani, whom Trump once described as “my little communist mayor”. In Virginia, where he will meet indigenous community members at a national park, the King will also be introduced to the new Democratic governor, Abigail Spanberger.

[From The Times]

Multiple things can be true at once – QEII probably would have found a way to postpone the visit, but by the time Trump came to power, no one expected her to visit the US anyway. I don’t blame Charles for NOT canceling or postponing the visit, because it really is out of his hands. I absolutely blame him for the optics of it and using this visit to embiggen himself. There was potential here for Charles and the Starmer government to get more out of Trump, and to get Trump to soften his tone on British politics and NATO. Instead, Britain has taken an “all carrot, no stick” approach and it comes across as sycophantic and needy towards a serial predator and fascist.

Additionally, the Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement after the bullsh-t at the WHCD: “His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed. As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the Visit.” Later on Sunday, the palace confirmed that the state visit will move ahead, with some adjustments for security.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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22 Responses to “Times: Queen Elizabeth would have pulled the plug on the US state visit ‘ages ago’”

  1. Hypocrisy says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:56 am

    I’m actually surprised the trip is still happening after last weekend truthfully.. but I guess the show must go on. I won’t be paying much attention.

    Reply
    • HopeSays says:
      April 27, 2026 at 12:23 pm

      I was actually hoping it would be cancelled….it would have been another Agent 🍊 meltdown for 48 plus hrs.

      Reply
  2. Mimi says:
    April 27, 2026 at 7:57 am

    Can we really blame His Royal Dumbass for visiting the Dumbass that this country elected?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 27, 2026 at 8:03 am

      The two deserve each other

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        April 27, 2026 at 2:01 pm

        I like how they’re trying to say, no, really, the king isn’t a white supremacist like trump & the rest of MAGA, he’s meeting with some Democrats, too! No, really!

  3. Tessa says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:02 am

    At least The keens aren’t going. There was an awful picture of keens adoring looks at Trump at that banquet
    And scooter statesman would not be posing for pictures

    Reply
  4. Interested Gawker says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:07 am

    I thought, for sure, this trip would be canceled. I just don’t understand how it’s meant to be beneficial.

    Reply
    • Anne Maria says:
      April 27, 2026 at 12:36 pm

      It was only definitely arranged a few weeks ago. It had been promised but no date had been set. It baffles me why it was set, but then it baffles me why trump was given two U.K. state visits, when the Obamas got a state visit and a lunch.

      Reply
  5. Emma says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:09 am

    Firstly, it has been a while since I’ve seen any photos of Mango Mussolini from the first go round and boy howdy, the decline is shocking.

    Secondly, I doubt QEII would have cancelled. As has been remarked on this very site, she broke bread with all kinds of unsavory characters in her time. Price of doing business.

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:12 am

    Charles has one foot in the grave. If he didn’t make this trip now, he would never make it. And why would he take a hard line against Trump if the point of the trip is to celebrate the 250th and the connection between the US and UK? As for “needy,” yes. Despite what The Times might think, the UK is not what it once was.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:35 am

    The Queen would not have pulled out. The proof is she went to visit the US during Bush jr.’s term. He was already a global pariah by then because of the Iraq invasion.

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      April 27, 2026 at 8:44 am

      THANK YOU! QEII didn’t have masterful diplomatic instincts either…she had DECADES of unearned goodwill!

      Reply
  8. Louise123 says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:49 am

    They probably felt it was too late to cancel. If they were going to do it, it would have been at least in the last couple of weeks due to Trump’s comments and actions.

    Reply
  9. Visa Diva says:
    April 27, 2026 at 8:50 am

    QE2 wouldn’t have cancelled unless the government asked her to. State visits are approved by the UK government.

    Reply
  10. KC2 says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:19 am

    Oh dear, if Charles mentions Magna Carta I fear Trump will want one too because it sounds so cool, but he’ll call it the MAGA Carta.

    Reply
    • YankeeDoodles says:
      April 27, 2026 at 11:14 am

      This is to reply to @KC2, an original edition of the Magna Carta already reposes in the Library of Congress. It was a gift from the U.K. in 1940, IIRC. It was presented by Lord Lothian, — again, IIRC — when he arrived as the British Ambassador after the UK had been compelled to declare war on Nazi Germany, and the US was still neutral. He died in the US not long afterwards, having refused treatment for an ailment that could have been cured. I understand he was a Christian Scientist but I tend to infer he also wanted to set an example in a more urgent sense.

      Reply
  11. sharon says:
    April 27, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Gosh, the one year anniversary of Virginia’s death and an attempt on Trump’s life, what a time for a visit.

    Reply
  12. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    April 27, 2026 at 11:59 am

    QEII has never spoken as much as she is now, from the other side.

    Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    April 27, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    This is going to be a sh*tshow and I’m going to enjoy it.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      April 27, 2026 at 2:06 pm

      Same. I hope everything that can go wrong will. I want trump to fall on his face, literally & figuratively.

      Reply
  14. Lucille says:
    April 27, 2026 at 3:00 pm

    Well, I do blame Charles for not cancelling. He has such an easy out after the “assassination attempt” this past weekend, but is going ahead with it anyway. Trump has repeatedly threatened to annex Canada for starters, so thanks for going to shake his hand I guess, Chuck. But then I remember that they are in the club of obscenely wealthy individuals who have never experienced a single consequence and never will, and this visit is just pageantry to remind us of that.

    Reply
  15. jferber says:
    April 27, 2026 at 4:10 pm

    Let’s see what a magical man Charles is when he deals with this devil Trump. I so hope Trump bitches about wanting the Falklands and Charles will be on the defensive the whole visit. No one can control the erratic. aggressive, ridiculous Trump and I hope this visit proves it to Charles for good. I hope they both fall flat on their faces.

    Reply

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