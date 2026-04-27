Times: Queen Elizabeth would have pulled the plug on the US state visit ‘ages ago’

King Charles and Camilla arrive in Washington DC later today for a state visit which is already mired in controversy. Controversies in the past few days include: the Trump administration suggesting that they should withdraw support for Britain’s sovereignty of the Falkland Islands; Trump bitching about the king’s son (Prince Harry); and yet another weird “shooting” targeting Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening. Well, Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times got a big exclusive this weekend about the visit. I’m skipping a lot of the bullsh-t coming from Charles’ courtiers, all of which is designed to puff up Charles as a singular diplomat. But the Times also got some former royal courtiers to note that it’s very likely that Charles’ mother would have already canceled this trip.

Many wanted Charles to postpone the trip: Back in the UK, however, many feel the trip, at the request of the government to mark 250 years of American independence, should be postponed to a less febrile moment. Some in royal circles believe Queen Elizabeth, a monarch known for her diplomatic mastery and ability to raise a questioning eyebrow, would have found a way to delay the visit. A royal source who worked with her, said: “I can’t help but think QEII would have had the government pull the plug on this state visit ages ago. I’m sure the King wants to tick a historic US state visit off his bucket list. It just seems a shame it has to be under these conditions and timing,” they added. QEII’s last trip to the US: A former senior aide to Elizabeth, who would have turned 100 last Tuesday, also recalls accompanying her on the last US state visit, hosted by President George W Bush in 2007, celebrating the 400th anniversary of the English settlement of Jamestown, Virginia. “It was nothing but pure joy. I suspect this week will be rather different.” Charles couldn’t postpone though: “If the trip had been cancelled or postponed it would have risked turning what is hopefully a temporary rupture into a permanent estrangement,” says one senior official. While the phrase “special relationship” is banned in the British embassy due to the idea it suggests a neediness, the King is expected to emphasise the shared history of the two countries. He is likely to reference Magna Carta and the Declaration of Independence to outline the core tenets that are in the DNA of both nations. Anglophile MAGAts don’t like multicultural societies: Among the Maga movement, Charles faces an audience who, while they are largely anglophile, believe the UK is moving in the wrong direction. Criticisms over the UK on immigration and energy strategy have most recently been articulated by the president, but are a regular complaint by Republicans. “The US is sorely confused by the current transformations in the UK,” says Victor Davis Hanson, the conservative historian and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. “Of course, millions of Americans remain enthralled with the monarchy and what it represents, but we are rooting for a return of a strong Britain as the economic, political, and military leader of its anglosphere and a key player in the western alliance.” Epstein survivors will attend the king’s address to Congress: But Epstein is still likely to be in the news agenda. As Charles addresses Congress on Tuesday afternoon, Capitol Hill is also likely to host many of Epstein’s survivors, some of whom attended a vigil on Saturday at Washington’s National Mall held by the family of Virginia Giuffre to mark one year since her death by suicide. Charles will also meet people outside of MAGAville. While the cast list of the [state] dinner is likely to be largely Maga figures, the King will mix with Democrats while in America. Senior Democrats as well as members of Trump’s cabinet are expected to visit the British embassy on Monday afternoon for a garden party. Guests have been told that hats are not encouraged. Those in attendance will be treated to finger sandwiches and scones. While in New York, it’s understood the King will meet the mayor, Zohran Mamdani, whom Trump once described as “my little communist mayor”. In Virginia, where he will meet indigenous community members at a national park, the King will also be introduced to the new Democratic governor, Abigail Spanberger.

[From The Times]

Multiple things can be true at once – QEII probably would have found a way to postpone the visit, but by the time Trump came to power, no one expected her to visit the US anyway. I don’t blame Charles for NOT canceling or postponing the visit, because it really is out of his hands. I absolutely blame him for the optics of it and using this visit to embiggen himself. There was potential here for Charles and the Starmer government to get more out of Trump, and to get Trump to soften his tone on British politics and NATO. Instead, Britain has taken an “all carrot, no stick” approach and it comes across as sycophantic and needy towards a serial predator and fascist.

Additionally, the Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement after the bullsh-t at the WHCD: “His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed. As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the Visit.” Later on Sunday, the palace confirmed that the state visit will move ahead, with some adjustments for security.