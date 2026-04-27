Sarah Ferguson is desperate to leave Austria & wants to hide out somewhere else

Sarah Ferguson disappeared for more than four months. Her disappearance was extremely convenient, given the release of the Epstein Files, where people could see Sarah’s long-running conversations with Jeffrey Epstein in all of their depravity and stupidity. Sarah’s ex-husband Prince Andrew was also arrested during those missing months. Well, in mid-April, Sarah was finally “found.” The Sun got exclusive photos of Sarah outside of an Austrian resort, where she’s apparently been staying for the better part of those “missing” four months. Everything about Sarah’s disappearing act and her lack of public comments said, to me, that Sarah is scared and she wisely wanted to stay as hidden as possible. Now that her Austrian bolthole has been exposed, the Daily Mail says that Sarah is trying to disappear again.
Disgraced Sarah Ferguson is urgently seeking refuge with friends after her secret Alpine hideaway was exposed — as she dreads a US subpoena over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The former royal, 66, has been working the phones since the weekend, sources close to her say, searching for a new bolthole and a return to the low profile she has kept for the last several months.
A luxury £2,000-a-night apartment at the Mayrlife wellness spa in Altaussee, near Salzburg, Austria, that had served as her sanctuary from the London storm is now compromised after photos of her nearby were published last week. It is believed she has now moved on from the lakeside retreat and will depend on wealthy contacts to look after her.
According to sources, Ferguson barely left her first-floor two-bedroom chalet overlooking the stunningly beautiful lake since checking in nearly a month ago, and was never seen on the large balcony. She ordered all her meals via room service — bresaola ham with mozzarella was a favourite, as was chicken breast. She was never seen on the resort’s walking trails, or down by the lake, or at its clay tennis courts. Her contact with the outside world was kept at a bare minimum, though she had her hair done on March 24 by a visiting stylist.
Sources close to Fergie say that she remains in constant touch with her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on the phone, while both of them have been increasingly concerned over her mental health.
How on earth she has managed to fund her stay at Mayrlife is a source of mystery. The co-owners of the spa, formerly known as Vivamayr, Natascha Sommerer and Dr Dieter Resch, have known Ferguson since she stayed there in 2023, recovering from breast cancer and melanoma. It is believed that Ms Sommerer, herself the daughter of the late industrialist and former Austrian vice-chancellor Hannes Androsch, bonded with Fergie during that stay and was grateful for the publicity she brought to the clinic in interviews and on social media. Sarah recorded a fulsome promotional video for the resort, praising it as ‘a safe place, a sanctuary’ and ‘probably one of the only places in the world where I can just be Sarah.’
Whether that would have been enough for Mayrlife to ‘comp’ her a lengthy stay seems highly unlikely.
Though when she was photographed on a rare outing away from the spa, she was still flying the Mayrlife flag by sporting a branded white baseball cap. Sadly for Mayrlife, its distinctive blue emblem was photoshopped out by the newspaper to keep her location a secret a little while longer.
Some say that Fergie still has no shortage of rich benefactors rallying around her in her time of need, but yesterday rumours of another possible source of income was suggested by royal expert Tom Sykes in The Daily Beast – a sensational deal for a warts-and-all book about her association with Epstein. ‘The idea that she is financing an Austrian spa break out of her own pocket strains credulity,’ Sykes wrote. ‘The big rumor…is that Ferguson has secured a substantial book deal, a tell-all or at least tell-some, memoir that would represent a monster payday.’
Other sources insisted that her friends would stand by her. ‘Sarah has good friends,’ a source told the Mail. ‘People who know her well a happy to help here. She won’t be left with nowhere to go.’ Asked if the ex-duchess regretted her friendship with the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein the source added: ‘What do you think? Of course she does.’
Meanwhile, no fewer than nine UK police forces and the National Crime Agency are examining the Epstein files. Despite the mounting pressure on her, friends describe a woman who is tired but not broken. ’She just wants a door that doesn’t open for strangers,’ the source said. ‘That’s all it is. She wants to breathe.’
I’m here for a lot of the conspiracies about Sarah and her location(s) in the past four months. I think it’s more than possible that she was genuinely staying at this Austrian resort for several months, just as I think it’s genuinely possible that Sarah left the resort right around the Sun’s publication of those photos. As in, I doubt she’s still there, and I bet she’s in the wind already, having moved to some new undisclosed location. I still wonder if Argentina is a possibility for her, given her late mother’s connections there. Once again, I have to say this: everything about Sarah these days is projecting fear. Someone or something put the fear of god into her. She’s literally never behaved like this in her life, she’s never tried to disappear completely.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Covers courtesy of The Sun.
The question to me is, really, why didn’t she go to ground in England? Or better yet, Scotland? Even more remote, rural, and on the Balmoral estate, even better protection from prowling lawyers serving papers and / or press digging for sordid tidbits.
Perhaps she was worried about an accident. Car, horse, hunting. Dog bowl? Or lurid BRF media talks about their fears for her mental health ending in a specific unwanted outcome.
Would be hard to know who to be more scared of at the moment. So many players involved.
Do we believe these photos though?
Is this actually a proof of life – either real or faked to throw off timelines – disguised as journalism?
Do we know she’s actually alive?
Maybe she’s writing her book while she’s in hiding.
Yes please,we do not want her here.
An Austrian citizen.
If Sarah ever writes a book, she will be lucky to stagger on her endless goodwill tour doing paid appearances. The clock will shudder, the hands will stop, and she’ll be found, unresponsive, somewhere, likely an unintentional overdose of incompatible pharmaceuticals.
It seems as though there are a myriad of accidental, unfortunate or tragic fates waiting to befall her. Once given the opportunity.
I’ve said this before, but she is the manifestation of everything they wanted for Meghan. They wanted Meghan to be someone they could control completely, who would be completely dependant on them, and Meghan will never be that.
What a failure of a human being Fergie turned out to be. I don’t blame her at all for her trauma that comes from being a member of the royal family. She faced abuse and derision for sure. But she has squandered every opportunity she’s been given post divorce, and she only has herself to blame for her predicament. She’s a grown ass woman who acted like a child, expecting someone else to always take care of her (as I recall, she even took money from her daughters’ trust funds). Now she’s a broke senior citizen with no money, no prospects, and no freedom. She’s completely dependent on whatever friends will support her, and she faces both the wrath of the public and of the royal family. She sold her soul to Jeffrey Epstein and is rightly suffering the consequences of her own stupidity. She’s a complete joke of a human being, and it’s her own damn fault.
“No woman has ever left the Royal Family with her head” is what she said to Epstein. THIS is what she’s afraid of. She’s genuinely scared for her life. As long as Andrew was still “in” and being protected, she was safe. That’s why she was always so close to him post divorce. I think she believes Diana was killed by the Firm, and she doesn’t want it to happen to her.
She wanted the royal lifestyle she list her money so she moved in with her ex probably rent free.
Why do I find it creepy that they know her room service orders. Maybe it’s safer if she cooks for herself.
It’s *so* interesting that everyone is “worried about —‘s (fill in any royal) mental health” all of a sudden. They sure didn’t give a flying f*ck when it was Meg, or even Harry’s when he was a struggling boy, or when he was forced out of the army, (by alerting the press of his location!); it was the one place he felt “at home” since Diana was killed (I will *never* believe that was an accident!).
I *do* think the fear of God was put into Sarah if she talks, just as I think Charles/BP is bankrolling her, as long as she keeps low and keeps quiet.
And I agree: I do believe she was whisked away from that hiding spot BEFORE the story broke. It was literally tossing a morsel to the hungry beast, to quiet the roar for bit, to divert their attention whilst she was moved.
I’m sure Mayrlife is continuing to be very grateful for the publicity 🙃
I agree with Kaiser: She is acting very un-Fergie-ish.
If she’s truly afraid, though, she should agree to testify in exchange for protection. But she doesn’t have the moral character to do the right thing.
Epstein died in his cell. There is no place that is safe, if she makes herself a genuine threat or target.
Her being alive is an existential threat to many powerful people. But her being dead may be bigger threat.
The people in power are waiting to decide which one it is and if she is or can be useful to them. And what info she may have as leverage to continue to live.
Multiple factions at play with multiple goals. Possibly goals at odds with each other. She’s best to stay hidden and quiet.
I think she is scared and trying to remain off grid as much as possible imo.. I’m just truly curious if it’s the BRF or the that were people backing Epstein that has her on the run. After her four month disappearance I was actually surprised she had red hair in the Sun photos.. if she wants to hide she should change that red hair color for her next destination.
Agree about the hair. Has she never seen a spy movie?!? Perhaps she wears wigs instead.
But if it were me- I would have pictures doctored of myself multiple places and release them slowly to throw people off. And the iconic red hair would be necessary for those photos.
She is afraid of and hiding from law enforcement. She must be guilty of at least as much as Andrew did to get arrested, and perhaps more.
Not only is Sarah afraid of being “Diana’d”, she’s terrified of being “Epstein’d”.
She’ll come out all right. She’s so freaking sleazy and so good at it she’ll find some poor rich schmucks that are enamored of the royal family to grift from. She’s just close enough to be fair bait.
There’s always somebody to be someone else sycophant. Look at MAGA. Look at the Duke of Windsor.
Birds of a feather. Plenty of (rich) people hang out with the Windsors because they want to, they’re the same type of people.
This Mayrlife spa story reminded me of season two of the Nicole Kidman show Nine Perfect Strangers that takes place at a similar mountain spa. Sarah would have been a perfect shady character in that show.
There is absolutely NO chance of her being afraid of an American subpoena, as they have no legal authority outside the US. US subpoenas are only valid in the US and its territories. There is a whole process to try to get a foreigner to testify in the US. And I doubt that the UK would force her to go and testify as it could set a precedent that could see Andrew compelled to as well. That’s not a can of worms they want to open.
I have zero sympathy for Sarah.
Do I think it’s right she be punished more stringently than AMW? Hell no. But she’s done enough all on her own to lose any credit in my eyes.
Here’s what really brought me up short, the last line of the article quoted above:
“She just wants a door that doesn’t open for strangers,’ the source said. ‘That’s all it is. She wants to breathe.’”
Yeah, I bet she does. I bet that’s exactly what every woman, every girl, every youth, every child, trafficked and abused by Epstein, Maxwell, and their customers, including Andrew, would have said they wanted during that time in their lives.
Virginia doesn’t get that chance, because there’s no breath left for her. Tell me again why I should feel one drop of compassion for Sarah?
She’s been there the whole time or she checked in a month ago? Eh, whatever. I’d love a month at an Austrian spa! I’d be outside every day!
May I suggest as her next destination : prison ?
Imagine being stuck in The Philippines babysitting Bad Dad when you could have been running around the health spas of Europe looking for a redhead?