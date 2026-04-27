Sarah Ferguson is desperate to leave Austria & wants to hide out somewhere else

Sarah Ferguson disappeared for more than four months. Her disappearance was extremely convenient, given the release of the Epstein Files, where people could see Sarah’s long-running conversations with Jeffrey Epstein in all of their depravity and stupidity. Sarah’s ex-husband Prince Andrew was also arrested during those missing months. Well, in mid-April, Sarah was finally “found.” The Sun got exclusive photos of Sarah outside of an Austrian resort, where she’s apparently been staying for the better part of those “missing” four months. Everything about Sarah’s disappearing act and her lack of public comments said, to me, that Sarah is scared and she wisely wanted to stay as hidden as possible. Now that her Austrian bolthole has been exposed, the Daily Mail says that Sarah is trying to disappear again.

Disgraced Sarah Ferguson is urgently seeking refuge with friends after her secret Alpine hideaway was exposed — as she dreads a US subpoena over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The former royal, 66, has been working the phones since the weekend, sources close to her say, searching for a new bolthole and a return to the low profile she has kept for the last several months.

A luxury £2,000-a-night apartment at the Mayrlife wellness spa in Altaussee, near Salzburg, Austria, that had served as her sanctuary from the London storm is now compromised after photos of her nearby were published last week. It is believed she has now moved on from the lakeside retreat and will depend on wealthy contacts to look after her.

According to sources, Ferguson barely left her first-floor two-bedroom chalet overlooking the stunningly beautiful lake since checking in nearly a month ago, and was never seen on the large balcony. She ordered all her meals via room service — bresaola ham with mozzarella was a favourite, as was chicken breast. She was never seen on the resort’s walking trails, or down by the lake, or at its clay tennis courts. Her contact with the outside world was kept at a bare minimum, though she had her hair done on March 24 by a visiting stylist.

Sources close to Fergie say that she remains in constant touch with her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on the phone, while both of them have been increasingly concerned over her mental health.

How on earth she has managed to fund her stay at Mayrlife is a source of mystery. The co-owners of the spa, formerly known as Vivamayr, Natascha Sommerer and Dr Dieter Resch, have known Ferguson since she stayed there in 2023, recovering from breast cancer and melanoma. It is believed that Ms Sommerer, herself the daughter of the late industrialist and former Austrian vice-chancellor Hannes Androsch, bonded with Fergie during that stay and was grateful for the publicity she brought to the clinic in interviews and on social media. Sarah recorded a fulsome promotional video for the resort, praising it as ‘a safe place, a sanctuary’ and ‘probably one of the only places in the world where I can just be Sarah.’

Whether that would have been enough for Mayrlife to ‘comp’ her a lengthy stay seems highly unlikely.

Though when she was photographed on a rare outing away from the spa, she was still flying the Mayrlife flag by sporting a branded white baseball cap. Sadly for Mayrlife, its distinctive blue emblem was photoshopped out by the newspaper to keep her location a secret a little while longer.

Some say that Fergie still has no shortage of rich benefactors rallying around her in her time of need, but yesterday rumours of another possible source of income was suggested by royal expert Tom Sykes in The Daily Beast – a sensational deal for a warts-and-all book about her association with Epstein. ‘The idea that she is financing an Austrian spa break out of her own pocket strains credulity,’ Sykes wrote. ‘The big rumor…is that Ferguson has secured a substantial book deal, a tell-all or at least tell-some, memoir that would represent a monster payday.’

Other sources insisted that her friends would stand by her. ‘Sarah has good friends,’ a source told the Mail. ‘People who know her well a happy to help here. She won’t be left with nowhere to go.’ Asked if the ex-duchess regretted her friendship with the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein the source added: ‘What do you think? Of course she does.’

Meanwhile, no fewer than nine UK police forces and the National Crime Agency are examining the Epstein files. Despite the mounting pressure on her, friends describe a woman who is tired but not broken. ’She just wants a door that doesn’t open for strangers,’ the source said. ‘That’s all it is. She wants to breathe.’