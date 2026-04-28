“Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles’ engagement was confirmed by People Mag” links

People Mag confirmed that Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz really are engaged, and Zoe just stepped out and gave paparazzi some clear shots of her engagement ring. [Jezebel]
Madonna has a new dance album. Okay. [LaineyGossip]
Lauren Sanchez will never be able to buy her way into popularity, legitimacy or authenticity. But damn it, she’s going to try. [Pajiba]
MAGAts jumped down Ben Stiller’s throat for tweeting about basketball. [Buzzfeed]
Megan Thee Stallion is cutting her Moulin Rouge run short, and leaving two weeks early because of health concerns & her breakup. [JustJared]
I weirdly thought this guy’s thumbnail was Andy Murray, but now that I’m looking closer, he just looks like Adam Levine. Ugh. [Socialite Life]
Celebrities at Stagecoach. [Hollywood Life]
A popular Canadian show is coming to America. [Seriously OMG]
Anne Hathaway in Michael Kors. [RCFA]
Lady Gaga & Doechii teamed up for “Runway.” [OMG Blog]

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16 Responses to ““Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles’ engagement was confirmed by People Mag” links”

  1. Sherry says:
    April 28, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    Well, Zoe reminds me a bit of Julia Roberts back in the day when it comes to engagements/weddings. So, we’ll see, lol.

    Reply
  2. Jferber says:
    April 28, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    She married and quickly divorced another guy. I hope Harry is the keeper. I really love them as a couple for some reason.

    Reply
  3. StillDouchesOfCambridgei says:
    April 28, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    Who doesnt want to be married to Zoe’s family!!!! Dad, stepdad jason momoa, mom??!!!!

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    April 28, 2026 at 1:29 pm

    Is the middle picture her ring from Tatum? It’s like the exact same shape as her new on

    Reply
  5. jais says:
    April 28, 2026 at 2:14 pm

    Random prediction: Meghan will be a surprise guest at the Met. LOL, I have no idea. On the one hand you have the Bezos of it all, on the other hand you have Beyonce and Venus Williams. I’m just throwing it out there bc why not. There’s not a zero percent chance, just saying.

    Reply
  6. Kitten says:
    April 28, 2026 at 2:22 pm

    The Ben Stiller shit is so fucking dumb. Misplaced, unwarranted outrage is like water to those people.

    Reply
    • DK says:
      April 28, 2026 at 3:33 pm

      What a wild take from those people! Um, if he was referring to what you pretend to think he was referring to….they didn’t get it done, the attempt failed (again, also assuming it was for real in the first place, which obviously it wasn’t), so how would that tweet even make sense in that context?

      The only thing related to the WHCD events “getting done” would be the goal to get taxpayers to fund the ballroom. In that regard, yes, it looks like DT’s goals for the evening were indeed accomplished. Hardly think Stiller would have been applauding that.

      Reply
  7. Jayna says:
    April 28, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    It’s a beautiful ring.

    Reply
  8. Jilliebean says:
    April 28, 2026 at 6:58 pm

    As a Canadian- what show? Never heard of it

    Reply
  9. Anare says:
    April 28, 2026 at 7:13 pm

    I like the video of Lady Gaga & Doechii for “Runway.” I can hear traces of Madonna, Rihanna, Lizzo, and Doja Cat. It’s a catchy tune and fun video for summer.

    Reply

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