“Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles’ engagement was confirmed by People Mag” links

People Mag confirmed that Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz really are engaged, and Zoe just stepped out and gave paparazzi some clear shots of her engagement ring. [Jezebel]
Madonna has a new dance album. Okay. [LaineyGossip]
Lauren Sanchez will never be able to buy her way into popularity, legitimacy or authenticity. But damn it, she’s going to try. [Pajiba]
MAGAts jumped down Ben Stiller’s throat for tweeting about basketball. [Buzzfeed]
Megan Thee Stallion is cutting her Moulin Rouge run short, and leaving two weeks early because of health concerns & her breakup. [JustJared]
I weirdly thought this guy’s thumbnail was Andy Murray, but now that I’m looking closer, he just looks like Adam Levine. Ugh. [Socialite Life]
Celebrities at Stagecoach. [Hollywood Life]
A popular Canadian show is coming to America. [Seriously OMG]
Anne Hathaway in Michael Kors. [RCFA]
Lady Gaga & Doechii teamed up for “Runway.” [OMG Blog]
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged!
A source confirms to PEOPLE that Styles and Kravitz have shared their engagement news with “a small circle,” and that the actress has been showing off her ring to friends.
📷:COBRA TEAM / @backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/vRCUN7AwOe
— People (@people) April 27, 2026
zoë kravitz's engagement rings through the years pic.twitter.com/kcXJmYCRUX
— zoë kravitz daily (@zoekravitzfiles) April 27, 2026
Well, Zoe reminds me a bit of Julia Roberts back in the day when it comes to engagements/weddings. So, we’ll see, lol.
Zoe has had ONE failed engagement— to a man everyone questioned her being with as they seem to be polar opposites!
I’ll believe it when I see it.
She married and quickly divorced another guy. I hope Harry is the keeper. I really love them as a couple for some reason.
Who doesnt want to be married to Zoe’s family!!!! Dad, stepdad jason momoa, mom??!!!!
Jason is technically not her step dad anymore but I think they all still get along.
Correct, but still family right?
Is the middle picture her ring from Tatum? It’s like the exact same shape as her new on
Random prediction: Meghan will be a surprise guest at the Met. LOL, I have no idea. On the one hand you have the Bezos of it all, on the other hand you have Beyonce and Venus Williams. I’m just throwing it out there bc why not. There’s not a zero percent chance, just saying.
Her family is MAD cool!!
The Ben Stiller shit is so fucking dumb. Misplaced, unwarranted outrage is like water to those people.
What a wild take from those people! Um, if he was referring to what you pretend to think he was referring to….they didn’t get it done, the attempt failed (again, also assuming it was for real in the first place, which obviously it wasn’t), so how would that tweet even make sense in that context?
The only thing related to the WHCD events “getting done” would be the goal to get taxpayers to fund the ballroom. In that regard, yes, it looks like DT’s goals for the evening were indeed accomplished. Hardly think Stiller would have been applauding that.
It’s a beautiful ring.
I agree Jayna. The ring is gorgeous.
As a Canadian- what show? Never heard of it
I like the video of Lady Gaga & Doechii for “Runway.” I can hear traces of Madonna, Rihanna, Lizzo, and Doja Cat. It’s a catchy tune and fun video for summer.