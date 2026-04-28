“Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles’ engagement was confirmed by People Mag” links

People Mag confirmed that Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz really are engaged, and Zoe just stepped out and gave paparazzi some clear shots of her engagement ring. [Jezebel]

Madonna has a new dance album. Okay. [LaineyGossip]

Lauren Sanchez will never be able to buy her way into popularity, legitimacy or authenticity. But damn it, she’s going to try. [Pajiba]

MAGAts jumped down Ben Stiller’s throat for tweeting about basketball. [Buzzfeed]

Megan Thee Stallion is cutting her Moulin Rouge run short, and leaving two weeks early because of health concerns & her breakup. [JustJared]

I weirdly thought this guy’s thumbnail was Andy Murray, but now that I’m looking closer, he just looks like Adam Levine. Ugh. [Socialite Life]

Celebrities at Stagecoach. [Hollywood Life]

A popular Canadian show is coming to America. [Seriously OMG]

Anne Hathaway in Michael Kors. [RCFA]

Lady Gaga & Doechii teamed up for “Runway.” [OMG Blog]

🔗: https://t.co/TCUyiPomm2 Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged! A source confirms to PEOPLE that Styles and Kravitz have shared their engagement news with “a small circle,” and that the actress has been showing off her ring to friends. 📷:COBRA TEAM / @backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/vRCUN7AwOe — People (@people) April 27, 2026