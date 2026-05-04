Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child! I’m surprised, aren’t you? I thought Eugenie would stop at two kids, but I’ve always said that Jack and Eugenie are a real love match. They seem a lot happier since moving to Portugal for half/most of the year, and they seem very family-focused. They’re already parents to two boys, August Philip Hawke (born Feb. 2021) and Ernest George Ronnie (born May 2023). You think that they’re trying for the girl? Eugenie is only 36!

Princess Eugenie is pregnant! The princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced that they are expecting their third child together on Monday, May 4. A statement from Buckingham Palace read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.” “August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family,” the statement continued. “His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.” The news was also shared on Eugenie’s Instagram page alongside a photo of her sons holding an ultrasound image. “Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👶🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” the post was captioned. Just the day before their announcement, Jack celebrated his 40th birthday, with his wife sharing some rare family photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

[From People]

I’m glad that Eugenie and Jack have some nice news to celebrate, although it comes at a perilous moment for Eugenie’s family. Sarah Ferguson was only recently discovered after disappearing for four months, and during that “missing Fergie” time period, more of the Epstein Files came out and Prince Andrew was arrested on the Sandringham estate. I’ve long believed that Eugenie and Jack simply need to get the hell out of there completely – just move to Portugal full-time and raise their growing family. I hope that’s what they’re actually doing now. Below, I’m including the palace’s announcement and some of Eugenie’s Instagram Stories. The photos look like they were taken on a Portuguese beach!

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer. August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King… pic.twitter.com/gO91cRJO7u — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2026