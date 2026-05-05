Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent: was it the best YSL of the 2026 Met Gala?

Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello was one of the big co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, thus a lot of people wore Saint Laurent. Personally, I don’t believe any of this was the best exhibition for YSL, but Vaccarello did customize a lot of looks so… people were getting what they asked for. One of the bigger stand-outs among the Saint Laurent crew was Hailey Bieber’s gold breastplate and blue skirt. Something nice: at least she embraced a bold color, which was seemingly an impossible task for many at this year’s Met Gala, with the theme of “Fashion Is Art.” According to most attendees, “art” is a “a black dress.” I wish Hailey was styled a bit differently – this could have used a different hairstyle.

Doja Cat also wore Saint Laurent, and this is both the best she’s ever looked and the most unrecognizable she’s ever been, if that makes sense. Her dress looked like a condom and I don’t get why everything is the same color.

Zoe Kravitz wore black YSL- at least it was a bit dramatic and RenFaire. She was also “hiding” her engagement ring.

Charli XCX’s custom Saint Laurent could have been an email. Same with Kate Moss and Rosé, I’m sorry to say.

Madonna also wore Saint Laurent… she’s got a ship on her head!!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent: was it the best YSL of the 2026 Met Gala?”

  1. Beth says:
    May 5, 2026 at 5:32 am

    Has YSL always been a snoozefest? I feel like I used to like their stuff but nothing is really standing out here, not even Doja Cat’s shower curtain.
    I agree about Hailey’s look; the color is lovely but I feel like I’ve seen a dress like this before done better. She really needs to branch out with her hair, it always looks like her mom tried to shellack her hair in place for a fourth grade dance recital.

    Reply
  2. SgtPepper says:
    May 5, 2026 at 5:35 am

    I wonder if the outfits get better from this post because, unfortunately, Hailey is the best-dressed of this group and there isn’t much remarkable about her outfit. She even downgraded her own outfit by taking off the shawl/cape.

    I will say Zoe is a close second.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    May 5, 2026 at 5:51 am

    You’re right all of these are pretty boring and Doja does look like a condom.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    May 5, 2026 at 6:16 am

    I think Hailey looks beautiful but a bit boring. Like that look would work on almost any red carpet.

    The rest are kind of the same – nice enough but a bit boring, but Hailey looks the best overall.

    Also, I swear I’m going crazy. I saw a picture of Hailey and Justin in matching outfits that looked like the Sistine Chapel. Was that from a previous year, or was I fooled by AI, or was there a costume change?

    Reply
  5. Kelly Blue says:
    May 5, 2026 at 6:25 am

    Connor Storrie was my favorite YSL. Only after he took off his jacket. But I’m biased.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:10 am

    I would love to know the explanation of Madonna’s ship hat, the billowing gray trains and the horn she carried.

    The rest are just pretty dresses, as Christian Siriano said with great disappointment last night

    Reply
    • Waitwhat? says:
      May 5, 2026 at 8:03 am

      The ship makes me think of those enormous wigs from the … 18th? century that French aristo ladies used to wear – huge white powdered affairs with ships or birds in them.

      Perhaps wearing a corset and panniers as well would’ve been too much like cosplay, but her dress is just a meh of black and does not photograph well.

      Reply
      • IdlesAtCranky says:
        May 5, 2026 at 8:11 am

        Yep. Madonna is giving full-on Marie Antoinette ascended from the Underworld for the evening.

        (Marie famously once wore a pouf hairstyle topped with an entire model ship, complete with rigging, cannons, and even cannon smoke.)

  7. Jais says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:23 am

    YSL=mostly whelmed

    Reply
  8. Kittenmom says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:55 am

    I think Zoe looks the best of the bunch, but that might be more about the hair and makeup than the dress.

    Reply
  9. sparrow says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:25 am

    I think Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent? If that’s correct, she was stunning. And I loved her makeup.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment