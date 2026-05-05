Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent: was it the best YSL of the 2026 Met Gala?

Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello was one of the big co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, thus a lot of people wore Saint Laurent. Personally, I don’t believe any of this was the best exhibition for YSL, but Vaccarello did customize a lot of looks so… people were getting what they asked for. One of the bigger stand-outs among the Saint Laurent crew was Hailey Bieber’s gold breastplate and blue skirt. Something nice: at least she embraced a bold color, which was seemingly an impossible task for many at this year’s Met Gala, with the theme of “Fashion Is Art.” According to most attendees, “art” is a “a black dress.” I wish Hailey was styled a bit differently – this could have used a different hairstyle.
Doja Cat also wore Saint Laurent, and this is both the best she’s ever looked and the most unrecognizable she’s ever been, if that makes sense. Her dress looked like a condom and I don’t get why everything is the same color.
Zoe Kravitz wore black YSL- at least it was a bit dramatic and RenFaire. She was also “hiding” her engagement ring.
Charli XCX’s custom Saint Laurent could have been an email. Same with Kate Moss and Rosé, I’m sorry to say.
Madonna also wore Saint Laurent… she’s got a ship on her head!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Doja Cat
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Hailey Bieber
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Charli XCX
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravitz
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Madonna, Anthony Vaccarello
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Rose
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Hailey Bieber
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Kate Moss
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
Has YSL always been a snoozefest? I feel like I used to like their stuff but nothing is really standing out here, not even Doja Cat’s shower curtain.
I agree about Hailey’s look; the color is lovely but I feel like I’ve seen a dress like this before done better. She really needs to branch out with her hair, it always looks like her mom tried to shellack her hair in place for a fourth grade dance recital.
I wonder if the outfits get better from this post because, unfortunately, Hailey is the best-dressed of this group and there isn’t much remarkable about her outfit. She even downgraded her own outfit by taking off the shawl/cape.
I will say Zoe is a close second.
You’re right all of these are pretty boring and Doja does look like a condom.
I think Hailey looks beautiful but a bit boring. Like that look would work on almost any red carpet.
The rest are kind of the same – nice enough but a bit boring, but Hailey looks the best overall.
Also, I swear I’m going crazy. I saw a picture of Hailey and Justin in matching outfits that looked like the Sistine Chapel. Was that from a previous year, or was I fooled by AI, or was there a costume change?
Connor Storrie was my favorite YSL. Only after he took off his jacket. But I’m biased.
I would love to know the explanation of Madonna’s ship hat, the billowing gray trains and the horn she carried.
The rest are just pretty dresses, as Christian Siriano said with great disappointment last night
The ship makes me think of those enormous wigs from the … 18th? century that French aristo ladies used to wear – huge white powdered affairs with ships or birds in them.
Perhaps wearing a corset and panniers as well would’ve been too much like cosplay, but her dress is just a meh of black and does not photograph well.
Yep. Madonna is giving full-on Marie Antoinette ascended from the Underworld for the evening.
(Marie famously once wore a pouf hairstyle topped with an entire model ship, complete with rigging, cannons, and even cannon smoke.)
YSL=mostly whelmed
I think Zoe looks the best of the bunch, but that might be more about the hair and makeup than the dress.
I think Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent? If that’s correct, she was stunning. And I loved her makeup.