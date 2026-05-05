Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent: was it the best YSL of the 2026 Met Gala?

Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello was one of the big co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, thus a lot of people wore Saint Laurent. Personally, I don’t believe any of this was the best exhibition for YSL, but Vaccarello did customize a lot of looks so… people were getting what they asked for. One of the bigger stand-outs among the Saint Laurent crew was Hailey Bieber’s gold breastplate and blue skirt. Something nice: at least she embraced a bold color, which was seemingly an impossible task for many at this year’s Met Gala, with the theme of “Fashion Is Art.” According to most attendees, “art” is a “a black dress.” I wish Hailey was styled a bit differently – this could have used a different hairstyle.

Doja Cat also wore Saint Laurent, and this is both the best she’s ever looked and the most unrecognizable she’s ever been, if that makes sense. Her dress looked like a condom and I don’t get why everything is the same color.

Zoe Kravitz wore black YSL- at least it was a bit dramatic and RenFaire. She was also “hiding” her engagement ring.

Charli XCX’s custom Saint Laurent could have been an email. Same with Kate Moss and Rosé, I’m sorry to say.

Madonna also wore Saint Laurent… she’s got a ship on her head!!