“Connor Storrie & Hudson Williams brought drama to the Met Gala” links

Connor Storrie & Hudson Williams both brought the drama at the Met Gala. If I’m being honest, I don’t get why people were fluttery over Connor’s ensemble – you’re fluttery about him, not the outfit, be honest!! [LaineyGossip]
Melania Trump hates her husband’s dancing. [Jezebel]
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is about the death of journalism? [Pajiba]
Kid Cudi dropped M.I.A. like a hot potato after she ranted on stage about being a Republican voter. Good for him! [OMG Blog]
The Tony Award nominations just came out! [JustJared]
Shakira had a concert for 2 million fans. [Socialite Life]
Best & worst dressed of the Met Gala. [Hollywood Life]
Olivia Rodrigo was in an Old Navy commercial. [Seriously OMG]
More celebrity couples from the Met Gala. [Buzzfeed]
I covered her earlier, but I cannot get over Chase Infiniti’s Met Gala look, it was soooo good. Maybe even the best dress of the night. [RCFA]
A very Patrick Swayze in To Wong Foo vibe with Connor.
He does look a bit like a young Swayze
I think the top looks great on Connor.
I want more men with great shoulders showing them of.
Agree!
Also, Connor REALLY knows how to pose for a good picture. Much more so than most men you see on the red carpet.
Connor is a gorgeous sweetheart. The polka dots added a little whimsy but the arms are doing the heavy lifting. I feel like the word whimsy is trending lately and I’m not sure why but I keep using it? Anyways, whimsical Hudson is killing me. The powder blue Balencaiaga, the make-up and the hair. It’s giving Rufio from Hook if he was a matador. It just makes me laugh in a good way. I love that his whole style team is WOC.
Connor Storrie does things to me. He is so gorgeous and I love everything he wears. I never understood why an audience cares about an actor’s sexuality. Let’s face it, you’re never going to sleep with any of them. And it’s all a fantasy anyway. Too bad so many actors are in the closet because of this. I drooled over Rupend of rant.ert Everett for years and saw all his movies and read all his books (except The Hairdressers of St. Tropez, which I could never find). I respect the hell out of actors who can be who they really are off-screen. I’ve seen Rupert play straight in movies and I lusted over him straight or gay.
HUGE congratulations to the Celebitchy team for the Met Gala coverage. Such a lot of work and so very well done.
Sorry, Rupert Everett
Comments have oddly been closed on the Blake Lively item. Just FYI, a plaintiff would never need to pay a defendant to settle. They can simply withdraw the claim. This is some major spin.
The comments on Blake Lively posts always devolve into chaos because trolls and bots jump into the comments. Admin always close the comments on articles likely to attract trolls and bots to avoid messy nastiness and snarky fights in the comments. This site is well-managed and carefully administered to be a thoughtful and safe place. Also. Great job, Celebitchy.com! Your coverage of the Met Gala was the best I have seen anywhere. Very thoughtful and comprehensive.
Baldoni is ‘unlikely to have another movie’ per one comment — good indication of damages level to make this go away without public airing.
Liz, who is the plaintiff and who is the defendant? At this point it’s unclear to me. Both feel they’ve been wronged and both have lobbed verbal hand grenades at each other.
The funniest tweet I saw about Connor was:
“He’s giving middle manager single mom at the company Christmas party.”
I can’t un-see it.
Lol. Thanks FYI. I haven’t looked at any of the Gala fashion stuff. Of course, I love it here and the links are always fun. So I saw this fit and now that you shared that comment, I too can’t unsee it. 🤣
White House Black Market Regional Manager
Brava to Kaiser and CB for the Met Gala coverage!
YES 👏 Great groupings, great job, obviously A LOT of work. Bravo!
Wait! Is it a new thing to show inside the actual Met Gala,I swear all my years I never saw what goes inside only a few snippets and the famous bathroom selfies. I finally saw what the party looks like inside on a few accounts.
Good for Kid Cudi! MAGA M.I.A. was ranting about illegals during a concert in DALLAS, TX, and most of the audience were Latinx and Kid Cudi fans. Funny enough she’s British and a POC – like hello! MAGA wants to deport you too! At this point, MAGA POC cultists are just tiresome and ridiculous.
Y’all, I don’t know if we covered him but I just saw a photo of Jeremy Pope and I loved his look.
Four pictures of Connor and only one of Hudson? Come on!
Right? Someone is picking favourites.
I’m always always happy to see photos of Connor. And I’m very happy to see ones of Hudson as well. Hudson was mentioned within the post about Janelle Monae, although no it wasn’t centered in the headline. But Janelle was, as she should be! One of the things I enjoy about this site covering awards shows and met galas is bc we get a much more diverse roundup of people than on a usual day. Bc yeah I would always love to see more BIPOC people on this site in the headlines and articles and thumbnail photos on a regular basis, especially positive and not necessarily only negative ones. I’ve been doing a random experiment the past month or more and just noticing how my go-to gossip sites cover and center POC and well it’s been…eye-opening to say the least. The very very least. Deeply appreciate the political posts and Meghan royal posts here but outside of those, I wouldn’t be adverse to some more diversity in the other gossip posts where pop are positively centered. But that’s just me. Sorry, this is just a digression, aside from the topic. I’m always happen too see those guys.
POC are positively centered, I mean.
WTF happened to M.I.A??!!!! When did she become MAGA??!!! She used to be liberal progressive. Her comments were offensive. So disappointing.
I don’t like either outfit. I think the same people who like Adam Driver and Jeremy Allen White are attracted to Connor. I am not one of those people. Different strokes I guess.
Yep. I’m more of a Hudson girlie myself. To each their own.
Connor’s arms! *fans self* I love his look! Hudson’s is also good, but I agreed with the Lainey recap that his pants should have been tighter (wait — sorry, I hear what I sound like now)!
LOL. Meanwhile I’m happy with the fit bc it meant they sat lower on his waist. And now what do I sound like😂. Look, they’re always giving the people what they want. Arms, waist, etc.
Where’s that person bemoaning Swift wearing clothes and jewelery today? Probably, most likely, gushing over the met gala. This is rubbing people’s faces in a huge waste of money for one event. A charity can be supported without this. All of these attendees really show who they are – vapid attention seekers. I wish it got no publicity, that would be the best revenge.