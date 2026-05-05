“Connor Storrie & Hudson Williams brought drama to the Met Gala” links

Connor Storrie & Hudson Williams both brought the drama at the Met Gala. If I’m being honest, I don’t get why people were fluttery over Connor’s ensemble – you’re fluttery about him, not the outfit, be honest!! [LaineyGossip]

Melania Trump hates her husband’s dancing. [Jezebel]

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is about the death of journalism? [Pajiba]

Kid Cudi dropped M.I.A. like a hot potato after she ranted on stage about being a Republican voter. Good for him! [OMG Blog]

The Tony Award nominations just came out! [JustJared]

Shakira had a concert for 2 million fans. [Socialite Life]

Best & worst dressed of the Met Gala. [Hollywood Life]

Olivia Rodrigo was in an Old Navy commercial. [Seriously OMG]

More celebrity couples from the Met Gala. [Buzzfeed]

I covered her earlier, but I cannot get over Chase Infiniti’s Met Gala look, it was soooo good. Maybe even the best dress of the night. [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images