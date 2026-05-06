Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff recently bought a $8.15 million Malibu beach house

In recent months, Kamala Harris has been promoting her book, 107 Days, and undertaking a national speaking tour. Last month, she made national and international news when she said that she was “thinking about” running for president again in 2028. When Rev. Al Sharpton asked her if she would run again, she said: “I might. I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office and the Situation Room. I know what the job is, and I know what it requires.” The book promotion and speaking tour also says, to me, that she’s keeping her options open and that she’s actively considering what she needs and what the Democratic Party needs and what the voters need. Well, since everyone’s reading tea leaves, this seems significant too: Kamala and Doug just bought a place out in Malibu.
Kamala Harris’ new $8.15 million Malibu home sits on a hill overlooking bougainvillea-dusted streets that sweep down toward the surf — a secluded idyll in a neighborhood of defensive shrubbery and eccentric statuary, where surveillance cameras swivel and the quiet feels carefully curated. It is, in other words, the perfect place to get away for a while. Which is exactly how many of her new neighbors see it, too.
Amid all the speculation about whether Harris will again run for president, her move is regarded here — in her new celebrity-laden enclave — not as a launching pad, but as a sign of retreat.
“People usually come to Point Dume to try to downshift,” said Or Brodsky, the listing agent on a nearly 12,000-square-foot rental near Harris’ new digs — yours for $69,500 a month. “I think she’s planning to have more days with her feet in the sand.”
Harris, despite her defeat in 2024, is polling at or near the top of Democratic presidential primary surveys. She has said she is “thinking about” running again and has kept herself visible, drawing sold-out crowds on her book tour and headlining a political fundraiser next month in Nevada, a key swing state. People close to Harris say she’s genuinely undecided, and political professionals hardly see a home purchase as evidence of a decision either way.
“I think there’s honesty regarding the idea that they’re still very much thinking about it,” said Marc Adelman, a political consultant whose clients include entertainment industry figures and organizations. “She’s still in the game, actively. This idea that she bought the house, and therefore that negates the idea that she’s running — I just don’t buy that.”
But in Malibu, few see it that way. When the former vice president bought the 4,000-square-foot home in the Point Dume neighborhood in December, she joined an exclusive community where Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand, Anthony Kiedis, Sergey Brin, Julia Roberts and King Abdullah II of Jordan have also owned houses. Walking the streets of this tony haven bracketed by the Pacific Ocean and the highway that bears its name, it is hard to find anyone — residents, tradespeople or tourists — who can imagine a future for Harris in the White House.
For one thing, as they see it, sitting out the 2028 race would give Harris, 61, time to enjoy her new home’s many amenities, among them panoramic ocean views and a private putting green.
“This is probably where people move out to when they are done with the height of their career,” said Seth Findley, a Point Dume visitor — and Harris voter in 2024 — who cradled a Chuck Palahniuk book not far from her gated four-bedroom house. “I was thinking of actors or musicians. I guess politics, too.”
And then there are the optics. If Harris were to run, her multimillion-dollar house could prove a liability, several political consultants said, with its luxury features — among them a cold plunge and sauna — inviting attacks that she’s a wealthy, out-of-touch elite.
“And then there are the optics” – Jesus wept. The current demented buffoon ripped down a significant part of the White House to build a fakakta ballroom, and he keeps classified material stored in the bathrooms of his PDF-File paradise golf-and-spa resort which Jeffrey Epstein used as a hunting ground. “But Kamala has a beach house,” they cried. I’m glad she and Doug bought a beach house! She can look out at the ocean as she roasts chicken for Dougie and plots her political comeback.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Good for them, I hope they love it!
So? It’s their money.
Good for her. May they enjoy.
The article also briefly mentions the security which the Brentwood house doesn’t provide. The Brentwood house is nice but difficult to secure and vulnerable to both wildfires and floods. To me, that’s more important than the so-called “optics”. Just going by the verbal abuse directed at her on social media, the threats against her must be hair raising. Whatever she decides to do next, her safety is the priority. Pretty sure this is mostly Doug’s doing. And f**k those people who scream and holler when Black people get nice things—which they earned!
This article is lame. They bought this house a while ago. They were living in Brentwood, and they relocated to Malibu. It’s kind of standard practice for the wealthy on the Westside to buy a second home in Malibu. Also if people are mad about Harris’s home, then they’re really gonna be made about the gaudy monstrosity in Florida that belongs to 47. Regardless, I legit do not think she’s running again, but what do I know.
sounds like they’re going full Meghan Markle on her.
I do wish she had run for governor, though. she would have won. the whole Swalwell thing has really messed the state up.
I like the term “defensive shrubbery.” It’s droll.
There is a town just a hop skip and jump from me where all of the houses are like this. They have these tall shrubs at the perimeter of the yard right by the sidewalk so you can’t even see their front yards. And it’s not for safety because it’s a quiet little town and not full of famous people. I don’t get it. I like privacy too but that is what the back yard and inside are for. Like do they hate their neighbors?
She deserves everything. She’s worked for it. Unlike the current president who is stealing billions from the American people.
The Felon stripped her of her Secret Service security. She was being heckled at many spots during her recent book tour. I’m happy to hear she’s in a more secure location and hopefully they are enjoying their peace and their lives. Part of me wants her to run again and part of me doesn’t. 2024 proved that this country is too misogynistic for a female Prez and too r@cist for a female Prez who’s also a POC (but esp one who’s half Black). But either way, Madam VP has my support.
I don’t care so much about the house as much as where she bought it. I do think choosing to essentially invest all that money in a red state that’s literally destroying representation against the will of the people is counterproductive. I feel like too many people are in denial or blind to the fact that we are essentially in a second civil war, just one without armies (yet) because this time the Confederacy is the one controlling the power of the fed.
Huh? Are you saying that California is a red state now? If anything, if we are in a second civil war, and the United States break up, I’d imagine that California, with its resources, size, and coastal location might be one of the best places to be — especially for someone like Harris who is both well-established in California and probably safer there than she would be in other more MAGA dominated states.
California is one of the bluest states in the country. It’s also where she was born and has lived most of her life. I’m thinking you’re not in the US to be confused about where Malibu is. 🤔
California is the bluest state. She’s also from there.
She’s earned every luxury life gives her. I hope she enjoys the beach and the views. I know she loves to cook. I bet that kitchen is fabulous. I wish nothing but good things for this wonderful lady.
I cracked up at that last bit from Politico. Wealthy, striving to be elite, and out of touch on multiple levels surely describes many other politicians much better than they describe Harris. I guess what they’re not saying is that in their mind(s) these “optics” are “inviting attacks” for a biracial woman — even as these qualities are lauded as attractive and positive qualities for demented, adulterous, criminally thuggish politicians who are white, male, and overly fond of tacky gilding and destruction.
FWIW, I have serious concerns about a publication using phrases like “inviting attacks “, especially about someone who is already vulnerable to “attacks” of all kinds in our current political environment.
Good. I hope she takes all her Le creuset cookware with her and enjoys everything she’s rightfully earned in life.
Cosign 💯!
Waity, this is how you wear a caramel color trouser suit.
I agree with so many of the comments above. I believed when Hillary ran the country wasn’t ready for a female president, felt the same when Kamala ran, still feel it, although I voted for both of them. I’m wondering why we are getting this “announcement” now? They bought it in December, never heard about it before and I watch way too much news. And they were very specific about the location and all the details of the house. It kind of seems like putting a target on her back, fly drones over the area and pinpoint exactly where it is. They wanted safety and privacy. Maybe I’m missing something but this feels really off to me.
I am totally unbothered by this. Good for them. They earned it. God bless and enjoy!