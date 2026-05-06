“The trailer for Kylie Minogue’s Netflix docuseries is compelling” links

The trailer for Kylie Minogue’s Netflix docuseries, Kylie. [OMG Blog]
Joe Alwyn attended the Met Gala – he wore Valentino. [RCFA]
Billie Eilish doesn’t want to get cosmetic surgery. [Just Jared]
Paul Anthony Kelly is a big Formula 1 fan? [Socialite Life]
Was Sabrina Carpenter the best dressed of the Met Gala? [LaineyGossip]
Josh O’Connor’s great Steven Spielberg story. [Pajiba]
June Squibb got a Tony nomination! [Seriously OMG]
A Gypsy Sisters reboot is in the works? [Starcasm]
Happy belated Cinco de Mayo. [Hollywood Life]
Kylie Jenner says her brows are “ruined” after bleaching them. [Buzzfeed]
I don’t think I’ve seen any of Joe Alwyn’s screen credits but I do follow his fashion. I like his style on and off the red carpet and this Met Gala look did not disappoint.
He gets lots of small parts in big films like Hamnet, the Brutalist, The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots, and Harriet.
He’s an OK actor but lacks maybe that “it” factor to be a leading man like Josh O’Conner or Paul Mescal.
I did think his met fit was quite good though.
Lea Michele got snubbed in the Tony noms for Chess. I guess she is still persona non grata in the Broadway community despite her Broadway career resurgence. This snub + her Sardis sketch that looked nothing like her. She’s gotta be livid.
Okay that Josh O’Connor and Spielberg story is super cute. Spielberg is inspiring actors even when he’s just trying to text his wife, lol. (also for some reason I find it adorable that Kate Capshaw will text him while he’s shooting a movie over something like a stuck door.) And I’m also really excited for his new movie, it just looks like a classic Spielberg action movie thats so much more than an action movie.
Can I confess something here, is this a safe space? I said in the Sabrina-Stevie post that I love sabrina carpenter. And I do! But for some reason I completely blanked on the connection to her outfit for the Met gala – like I thought “oh Sabrina must be her favorite movie, that’s cute” and then about halfway through the day yesterday I was like “omg, its because her name is Sabrina and the movie is Sabrina.”
I just had to laugh at myself bc I dont think it should have taken that long to figure it out, lol.
I quite enjoy the feeling when something suddenly becomes clear and you ask your self HOW did I not figure this out sooner???
I agree because I’ve seen some the films LightPurple mentioned but don’t remember him at all. O’Connor and Mescal are leading men of the quiet variety. Alwyn, while attractive, is very generic.
Alwyn was memorable in the Brutalist but he looked very different. He played a very rich guy with big, tailored, bold 1940s suits and his role was pivotal.
Oh, Kylie, you’ve ruined a lot of yourself. At least your eyebrows will grow back in.
For a moment I thought that you were referring to Kylie Minogue. Because, there’s another Kylie that’s ruined her face (and brows). Too much botox!