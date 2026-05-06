“The trailer for Kylie Minogue’s Netflix docuseries is compelling” links

The trailer for Kylie Minogue’s Netflix docuseries, Kylie. [OMG Blog]

Joe Alwyn attended the Met Gala – he wore Valentino. [RCFA]

Billie Eilish doesn’t want to get cosmetic surgery. [Just Jared]

Paul Anthony Kelly is a big Formula 1 fan? [Socialite Life]

Was Sabrina Carpenter the best dressed of the Met Gala? [LaineyGossip]

Josh O’Connor’s great Steven Spielberg story. [Pajiba]

June Squibb got a Tony nomination! [Seriously OMG]

A Gypsy Sisters reboot is in the works? [Starcasm]

Happy belated Cinco de Mayo. [Hollywood Life]

Kylie Jenner says her brows are “ruined” after bleaching them. [Buzzfeed]