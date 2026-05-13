“Lindsay Lohan looked good in Ashi Studio at the Disney Upfront” links

Lindsay Lohan looked good, albeit a bit overdressed, at the Disney upfront. Her dress is Ashi Studio Fall 2025 Couture. [RCFA]
I started watching The Other Bennet Sister & it’s lovely! [Pajiba]
Pedro Pascal rescues a Todd Haynes film. [LaineyGossip]
An interview with Suzie Toot. [Socialite Life]
Hannah Einbinder’s take on fascist societies & thinness. [OMG Blog]
Rest in peace, Jason Collins. [Just Jared]
Conan O’Brien will host the Oscars again. [Seriously OMG]
More rumors about LeAnn Rimes possibly joining RHOBH. [Starcasm]
Taraji P. Henson in red. [Go Fug Yourself]
Getting to know Jamie Foxx’s girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. [Hollywood Life]

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10 Responses to ““Lindsay Lohan looked good in Ashi Studio at the Disney Upfront” links”

  1. Siri says:
    May 13, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    The dress is awful and so is the color. She looks sick in that color.

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    May 13, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    The news about Jason Collins is so sad. I feel really sorry for his husband and twin brother.

    Reply
  3. KC says:
    May 13, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    She looks lovely, but completely unrecognizable as someone named Lindsay Lohan.

    Reply
  4. therese says:
    May 13, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    I don’t like the dress, and I don’t think it does her any favors, but I am glad to see her working and healthy. Really was worried about her for a long time. I think she has pulled it off, recovery, and I am very happy to see it. I, too, discovered the other Bennet sister, and I love it. Just wish I had discovered it when all the installments were already in. The Irishman playing her love interest was in the Young Sherlock Holmes, playing Moriarity. He is a very interesting actor.

    Reply
  5. jferber says:
    May 13, 2026 at 4:14 pm

    I am so upset about Jason Collins dying at 47 from brain cancer. So unfair. And what a brave, brave man to be the first one to come out in basketball. I hope there is a heaven so that this courageous man could be there right now. God bless.

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    May 13, 2026 at 4:20 pm

    Conan is entering Billy Crystal Era territory and I ain’t mad at it.

    Conan is good. Very good.

    Reply
  7. Jane says:
    May 13, 2026 at 5:43 pm

    I’ve always had a soft spot for her and she looks healthy and clear-eyed and appropriate and pretty. She didn’t have great role models (to say the least), and I’m glad if she’s doing okay, which she seems to be.

    Reply

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