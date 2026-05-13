Princess Kate wore a blue Edeline Lee pantsuit for her arrival in Reggio Emilia, Italy

Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales’ arrival in Reggio Emilia, Italy. She actually got a good turnout at Piazza Camillo Prampolini, with hundreds of Italians clamoring to see her. See how easy that was, British press? You can just acknowledge that someone got a great reception – you don’t have to spread wildly malicious misinformation about it. You don’t have to sabotage them.
While this is far from Kate’s first international travel in recent years, it is the first time she’s traveled “for work” since 2022. It’s also the first time she’s done any kind of solo work-travel in many years. Kate doesn’t travel well, but she especially doesn’t travel well when she has to go solo.
Kate’s outfit surprised me – a bright blue pantsuit with a super-flared pant leg? The jacket also has a very strange elastic feature at the waist. I sometimes wonder if Kate is attracted to ‘70s and ‘80s silhouettes, or if she just makes modern clothes look retro by her own body type and styling. It’s definitely a weird phenomenon, because this suit is giving Saturday Night Fever. According to some Twitter fashion IDs, the suit is from Edeline Lee and her purse is from Asprey London. It actually would have been a great moment for an Italian designer or Italian label. Gucci and Versace might be too much, but Prada? Armani? A Valentino ensemble?
PS… I think they gave Kate her big award, the flag, as soon as she arrived. Update: People Magazine excitedly reports that Kate spoke Italian to some schoolchildren.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Reggio Emilia, ITALY The Princess of Wales arrives at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall for her first official engagement in the city, welcomed by crowds of residents gathered in the medieval piazza.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
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Reggio Emilia, ITALY The Princess of Wales arrives at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall for her first official engagement in the city, welcomed by crowds of residents gathered in the medieval piazza.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: LUCASGRO.EU / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Reggio Emilia, ITALY The Princess of Wales arrives at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall for her first official engagement in the city, welcomed by crowds of residents gathered in the medieval piazza.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: LUCASGRO.EU / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Reggio Emilia, ITALY The Princess of Wales arrives at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall for her first official engagement in the city, welcomed by crowds of residents gathered in the medieval piazza.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: LUCASGRO.EU / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I don’t like this pantsuit. This shade of blue is not flattering on her, and those pointy shoulders would ruin any look.
Her horrible posture doesn’t help either.
Her styling is just so bland. You’re in Italy, FFS. Wear a gorgeous scarf or interesting shoes. Or SOMETHING.
Agree and to add, unless the handbag/purse adds something to the outfit she does not need it. What’s in there? It only seems to serve to keep one of her hands busy.
Looks cheap. Low rent color. Expensive material that looks like slick polyester. Probably cost a mortgage payment to look so budget.
I hope they kept any naked flames a long way from her. This looks so cheap and dated and flammable.
Her styling is beyond dated and the color scheme is drab. It’s doing nothing for her. Also she looks immensely uncomfortable around humans. That’s a weird phenomenon.
Looks like school children to me! School trip to see the princess 🙄
Looks like my 95 year old grandmothers suit. Literally.
Isn’t this the same pantsuit that had the ridiculous opening that didn’t cover her flatness in the 🔙
It’s the same color it looks like someone closed it this time hence the elastic cause she’s gaunt now
No. That ugly blazer was dark blue and she wore it the day after the wedding when they were walking to the helicopter to leave for their honeymoon. That one was so bizarre. Like, what?! Who puts a square cutout over the ass?
Unless she has a second jacket with an ass cutout?
And yes, I agree that the elastic is to provide some semblance of weight to her body. She looks frighteningly thin.
Her fans go on about how she goes to talk to children at eye level as if she invented that.a
It seems those the students, teachers, and parents were told the Princess of Wales is coming! That wasn’t an organic crowd
She always gets kids bussed into her events, including in Britain. Probably because you can’t force adults onto a bus. Who cares about class time?
It wouldn’t be a Kate pantsuit if it didn’t have a high waist of some sort, to visually lengthen her legs and shorten her actual waist. The weird elastic on the jacket back helps with that by pulling the front of the jacket in at the high waistline, and also probably deals with excess fabric around her frame. One stone, two birds.
Is this her effort to be in the moment with TDWP2? Is she thinking this is cerulean blue?
The gathering at the back doesn’t bother me too much when I think about how she needs the slight flare to disguise how thin she is. The hair is still there which is too bad but oh well.
I’m going to guess that the BM will say these are the biggest crowds to ever be seen in ever. And it does look like a good crowd. Maybe there will be more cute and quaint little cities in Kate’s future.
Her outfit was boring as usual and the gathering at the back of jacket doesn’t look good. For some reason Kate believes that if she wears pants suits all the time she will be taken more seriously. There are other types suits besides pants suits.
I like the blouse?
The pantsuit is okayish. I just think something about how she wears pantsuits is always a little off. At first I thought it was just the particular suit and it still might be but I think its more how she wears them and the particular suits she picks. they never quite work for her body and there are SO many suits out there, she should be able to find something better.
Are we keeping track here? Event #1. I think yesterday I said 5 or 6 total, lets see.
I like the colour. The suit is meh. Apart from that bit of elastic at the back, which makes it look cheap. Can’t they find a jacket small enough for her?
It’s what school teachers wore in the early 1970s. I don’t hate it honestly, it’s ok, but if I was a princess I would want to do so much more than she does with her fashion.
That purse is ruining whatever “serious lady” cred the suit is giving (and the hair hasn’t already taken away). Whatever she needs can go in her pants pockets, it’s not like there’s no room in there.
Easy to curate a crowd in the town hall. I’m sure the town worked on telling people to show up when Kate can show up somewhere and crowds build organically then it will be impressive. For now, it’s nothing more than staff knocking doors and schools getting permission to take the children there.
When you choose such a specific color for a suit , accessorizing needs equal attention to bring it to play.
Bags and shoes are clashing in this case. She knew the whole world would be watching hung and this is her A Game ?
Meh
Saw other pictures of her walking forward, with the wind kind of blowing the flare of the pants back, and my immediate thought was that her legs look like stilts.
The elastic in the back makes the jacket look cheap.
Are Italian crowds like Australian crowds?Do they, as per Robert Jobsen, show up to even the opening of an envelope?
From the front the trouser suit looks like something I would have worn in the late 60s/early 70s/ Wrong colour for me though. I don’t understand the elastic at the back, they must have put extra fabric there as the front hangs correctly.
For a W&K, the turnout may be quite large, but the tight shots show that these are small groups creating a crowd because they’re squeezed into a small space. There are no panoramic shots; those are only from H&M exits, like Harry at the church in London for the Invictus ceremony. Kate has royal cameramen with her, and they know how to turn a handful of people into a “crowd.” There’s a photo in the Daily Mail where, behind a barrier, there are three or four rows of organized people (many children, wheelchair user) in focus, but behind them is a blurred background that pretends to be a further crowd. Except these are completely different people, behind cars, across the road, and in a different square, and this is Italy; there are always crowds on the streets there. But the illusion is there, and the goal is achieved. I’ll believe in crowds of spectators when I see panoramic shots, not tight ones.