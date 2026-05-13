Princess Kate wore a blue Edeline Lee pantsuit for her arrival in Reggio Emilia, Italy

Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales’ arrival in Reggio Emilia, Italy. She actually got a good turnout at Piazza Camillo Prampolini, with hundreds of Italians clamoring to see her. See how easy that was, British press? You can just acknowledge that someone got a great reception – you don’t have to spread wildly malicious misinformation about it. You don’t have to sabotage them.

While this is far from Kate’s first international travel in recent years, it is the first time she’s traveled “for work” since 2022. It’s also the first time she’s done any kind of solo work-travel in many years. Kate doesn’t travel well, but she especially doesn’t travel well when she has to go solo.

Kate’s outfit surprised me – a bright blue pantsuit with a super-flared pant leg? The jacket also has a very strange elastic feature at the waist. I sometimes wonder if Kate is attracted to ‘70s and ‘80s silhouettes, or if she just makes modern clothes look retro by her own body type and styling. It’s definitely a weird phenomenon, because this suit is giving Saturday Night Fever. According to some Twitter fashion IDs, the suit is from Edeline Lee and her purse is from Asprey London. It actually would have been a great moment for an Italian designer or Italian label. Gucci and Versace might be too much, but Prada? Armani? A Valentino ensemble?

PS… I think they gave Kate her big award, the flag, as soon as she arrived. Update: People Magazine excitedly reports that Kate spoke Italian to some schoolchildren.