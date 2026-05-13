On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales’ aides briefed the media about Kate’s two-day trip to northern Italy, which starts today. This visit isn’t structured like a state visit or royal tour. One might even say it’s more like a “quasi-royal tour” in the same vein as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trips to Australia, Nigeria, Colombia, Jordan, etc. Kate’s Italian trip is singularly focused on Early Years, but of course she’s picking up a very special keen award as well (a flag). Still, Kate’s aides are desperately trying to fluff up this trip to make it sound like it’s the biggest, keenest and most significant tour ever.
The Princess of Wales will take her early years crusade around the world to start a conversation about the issue with renewed vigour following her cancer experience, an aide has said. Kate is expected to travel the globe promoting the importance of the crucial first few years of a child’s life starting with her trip to Italy to learn about a unique decades-long project nurturing youngsters.
The two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, starting on Wednesday is the beginning of a “really significant moment” after her cancer recovery, an aide has said, with Kate “taking it up a gear” in pursuit of her “global mission”.
Christian Guy, executive director of Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, who has travelled to Italy, said early years had the same urgency as other global issues such as climate change.
Kate revealed at the start of last year she was in remission after receiving chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. She has not travelled abroad for a major visit since December 2022 when she went to Boston in the US with the Prince of Wales for his Earthshot Prize award ceremony.
An aide to the princess said: “Undoubtedly, this is a huge moment for the princess. Although there will be many highlights of 2026, I think this being her first official international visit, post her recovery, I think this is a really significant moment for her.”
For more than a decade early years has been central to the future Queen’s public work and the visit comes after Kate launched last week a new resource for people working with youngsters and their families from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
During her visit Kate will learn about the Reggio Emilia Approach, named after the city that pioneered the teaching method recognised across the globe, that stresses the importance of the parents, educators and environment – “the third teacher” – that surround a child.
The aide added: “She’s looking forward to being here, she’s energised, she’s enthused, she’s excited to see Reggio Emilia in action and meet the people here too.”
They went on to say: “She wants to look at other models around the world and really create a global conversation.”
Kate will be welcomed to Reggio Emilia by the city’s mayor, Marco Massari, who will present her with the city’s highest honour in recognition of her early years work during a town hall ceremony. The reception will feature civil leaders and Kate will be joined by some of the key figures, now in their later years, who played a key role in shaping the Emilio Reggio education philosophy.
The foundation’s executive director said about Kate: “Building on her UK and international work in this area for many years, the princess is here with her Centre for Early Childhood to lead a new global conversation about this, believing we now need to focus on early brain development and nurturing the whole child with the same urgency and sense of mission as other global challenges like climate change – if we truly want to get ahead of these challenges in the future. This is about genuine prevention.”
“…Believing we now need to focus on early brain development…” It never fails to crack me up that Kate was incandescent with rage when Meghan said “baby brain” SYMPATHETICALLY to Kate, and now Kate’s whole thing is “well actually baby brains are important!” As for the new branding of Kate’s busywork – “a global mission,” bless her heart. Is she going to travel the world, listening, learning and keening about the Early Years? Or is this Italian trip just some international busywork which was hastily thrown together after the Sussexes were so well received in Australia?
Also: “She has not travelled abroad for a major visit since December 2022 when she went to Boston…” Are vacations not “major visits”? Because she’s taken multiple vacations in Mustique, France and Greece since the summer of 2024.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
YOUR CRITICS WILL EVENTUALLY COPY YOU 🤣🤣🤣
They forgot to mention her cancer, treatment or recovery. Lazy journalism!! s/
KP won’t be thrilled that this visit will be overshadowed by the media meltdown over Starmer- does he stay or does he go? Ironic really given all the debate about what makes an effective leader when we are about to get a lazy and lacklustre King and consort whom we can’t sack!
So wait she’s going to start traveling the globe to talk about early years? Not just in Italy? Well, bless her heart . Hopefully those pie charts can come in handy.
Is she taking someone of substance, say an asst. commissioner of education? If not, what a waste of time and money.
Anybody know where her devoted husband is, while she is working ?
On the Aston Villa fan sites
On the phone with his friends trying to beg a free private plane ride to Turkey to watch soccer.
@lady digby
We don’t, but we also do.
I for one welcome a solo tour. When certain couples royal or not travel, the woman’s outfit is always the focus and I imagine that takes a rare equanimity to not feel constantly upstaged and irritated. Everyone is freed from the specter of the sulking husband.
And also: that slight over her offering him coffee, the fact that he walks beside her not touching or looking at her so that if you photoshopped her out you would not miss anything…he is not nice to her. So many here say they were never a love match. But I believe they were. I certainly believe she never thought after eight years together before marriage and then three children he would turn on her the way he has, and it’s gruesome to watch her try to keep it together. I hope it’s a nice trip and goes well.
He keot her waiting for years when other women turned him down he settled for keen. I don’t see any sign of a love match
Tell us you don’t know what a love match is without……etc.
@NoHope
Your faith won’t help here. In the church just before the wedding, still not entirely sober after a stag party until dawn, William
locked himself in a room and refused to come out, and Harry spent almost an hour trying to get him to look decent and finally convince him to walk down the aisle.
I know you’re looking for a love story, but you won’t find it in WK. Shortly after George’s arrival, William disappeared for a few months, spending time with his friends and Jecca. That video of a completely drunk William, wild on the dance floor and hugging some women, comes from that period.
Kate never actually dated William. She was a stalker, not a girlfriend, and after the forced marriage, which came about because of a lack of other options and Carole’s pressure, Kate always spent more time with her mother than with William, who managed to pretend to be her husband for a few months, but was quickly caught on video and in photos, looking at Kate with contempt, especially when she spoke, leaving her on the steps of the plane with George in her arms when she could barely walk…
But ultimately, they deserve each other. They’re both terrible, lazy, and stupid people with a penchant for violence. You could say they’re a good match 🤣
It’s whatever in love means
A whole lot of words without any substance whatsoever. No new initiatives outlined, no promises of follow through, no plans on how what she “listens to and learns” will be implemented in future work by her own “Centre.” It’s one long con. When will the people of Britain wake up?!
She’s going to awkwardly clomp around, making maniacal faces at people while jazz-handing, she’ll be photoed with one child of color, she’ll wear something that’s a Meghan copy and/or ill-fitting, and she’ll talk about how one of her kids likes whatever activity is dumbed down for her. Wash, rinse, repeat like all her other 30 minute work outings.
Starting a conversation about this around the world is she?
I’m sure no-one else is already talking about this, thank goodness we have her to save the babies.
The conversation started many year’s ago. Keen just shows up for photo ops
Annual Ahrly Yahs foreign tours, just like earthsh*t. Because no one in the world knows that it is important for a child and a caregiver to have a bond 🙄
At least she left British soil for something that she can package as work for the subjects I guess🤷🏻♀️…
It’s gone from “her life’s work” to “a global mission”. With this in mind, is Kate only to going to visit western countries?
Jeez, how many times did they cram the words “globe” or “global” into this article? I guess Kate is also looking to be a global statesman.
As many times as they crammed in the word “significant.” Empty words.
Didn’t she and her husband take away some public trails when they grabbed forest lodge. Less space for nay cha walks for families
I’m truly tired of slipping in her non cancer every fricken article. She was able to travel for vacations and to be seen skiing so let’s stop the drama of the suddenly being able to travel for a nice photo op and time in Italy without her incandescent husband!!
Her staff think repeating “really significant moment” many times will make it significant. OK, what’s significant about it? Traveling isn’t significant per se, because we already know she can and has traveled abroad for multiple vacations recently. Are we supposed to think it’s significant because she’s going to “start” or even “lead” a global conversation, when you’re also telling us she’s still listening and learning? Which is it? And how insulting to existing education groups and organizations who never asked Kate to “lead” them.
Guessing she takes 1-2 other quick trips, max, then this latest bit of keenery sinks onto oblivion like other Wales projects.
So Kate’s listening and learning excercise goes global.
” …. that stresses the importance of ……. environment – the third teachet – ….” I am wondering what they mean by that. Homelessness, substandard housing, poverty, hunger or experiencing conflict?
Kate’s work with her Early year foundation appears to exist in a such bubble, removed from the reality of many families.
She needs to make these events credible by inviting a scholar in the field as keynote speaker. Instead of keen preening and posing and saying early years are important. I doubt she will though since she makes it all about her.
As a person with multiple chronic illnesses (a malabsorption disorder that requires periotic iron infusions or blood transfusions, and a condition that causes frequent kidney stones. The latter has permanently damaged my kidneys, and I’ve had to have dialysis a couple times when they were failing). It sucks that I often feel like I’m 63 instead of 33, but I get on with my life because, you know, I HAVE TO. Like most people with a chronic illness or disability, or those who are recovering from something as serious as cancer, I hate it when people treat me like a feeble, sickly child. The way the RR speak of Kate and her recovery, with all the nauseating infantilization, is so fucking patronizing and gross. The way they report on this solo trip, they might as well be clapping their hands and praising her for going big potty. I would feel so humiliated by this treatment and tell off whoever was doing it, but she actively encourages it! The woman has no self-respect. None.
“Urgency”, indeed. As if.
Oh for heaven’s sake, a 2-hour flight hardly makes her an international jet-setter and so typical that this whole thing is centered around her and her “cancer recovery.”
What is the point here? After a over a decade she still can’t articulate the mission – “This is about prevention.” Prevention of what?
I am surprised she was not given an award for the all important school runs
😂😂😂
Kate’s early years ventures within Britain are stale. Bussing in British schoolchildren to stand in the rain is no longer playing well, and she can only visit Britain’s handful of children’s research groups so many times.
What to do? Let’s bus in some Italian schoolchildren and meet with some Italian education specialists! If we call it “significant,” the Fail will print that. Paris in Septembert?
But did Kate’s team ask the dedicated early childhood folks, who have spent their careers collaborating, if they need her to “start the conversation” or “lead” them?
It was the skiing holidays that were significant, if she was fit enough to ski she was fit enough for work a year and a half ago.