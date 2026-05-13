Demi Moore: ‘AI is here’ & if we try to fight it, ‘that is a battle that we will lose’

Demi Moore is on the Cannes Film Festival’s jury this year, so we’re going to have a lot of Demi photos in the next week-and-a-half. Unfortunately, Demi got some fresh face work ahead of Cannes, and in some photos, she fully looks like CGI. I know we’re supposed to be like “yas, queen, do whatever makes you happy,” and while I will defend Demi’s right to do whatever she wants, her cosmetic work looks downright off-kilter.

Anyway, fashion notes from Day #1: the polka-dotted jury photocall look was Jacquemus, and it’s interesting and fresh, even though I’m not a polka-dot person. It was cute though. Her evening/premiere look was also Jacquemus, a custom piece, paired with Chopard jewelry. This dress is totally whack, and I’m shocked that it’s custom. It doesn’t fit her! And it looks so dated and 1980s. I do appreciate that she brought out the big jewels though, and that Chopard necklace is epic.

Meanwhile, it looks like Demi was part of that same selling-AI-to-Hollywood meeting which included Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon. In Cannes, Demi got a question about AI and her answer was no bueno.

Demi Moore weighed into the debate surrounding artificial intelligence during the Cannes Film Festival jury press conference on Tuesday, saying that “AI is here” and Hollywood should “find ways in which we can work with it.” Asked by Variety her thoughts on how AI is impacting the movie business and if there should be more regulation in place, Moore said: “Wow, that’s a big question. I think the reality is that to resist — I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness. AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it I think is a more valuable path to take.” She added, “To your question of, are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know the answer to that. And so my inclination would be to say probably not.” Moore, who was last at Cannes with her body horror hit “The Substance,” went on to say that “there’s beautiful aspects to being able to utilize” AI, but it can never replace the human experience or touch. “The truth is there really isn’t anything to fear because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical, it comes from the soul,” Moore said. “It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us who creates every day. And that they can never recreate through something that is technical.” Earlier in the conference, Moore was asked if she believes speaking freely about politics can be detrimental to the movie business, to which she responded: “I would hope not.” “Part of art is about expression, so if we start censoring ourselves then I think we shut down the very core of our creativity, which is where we can discover truth and answers,” said Moore, who was last at Cannes with her body horror hit “The Substance.”

[From Variety]

What the actual f–k is that answer? “I think the reality is that to resist — I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness. AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose.” Against-ness breeds against-ness? Are you f–king joking? You can’t be against something because that breeds more contrarian opinions! The greatest trick the AI devil ever pulled is convincing people of AI’s inevitability and dominance. I’m so disappointed in Demi. With her AI-looking face.