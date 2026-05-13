Demi Moore: ‘AI is here’ & if we try to fight it, ‘that is a battle that we will lose’

Demi Moore is on the Cannes Film Festival’s jury this year, so we’re going to have a lot of Demi photos in the next week-and-a-half. Unfortunately, Demi got some fresh face work ahead of Cannes, and in some photos, she fully looks like CGI. I know we’re supposed to be like “yas, queen, do whatever makes you happy,” and while I will defend Demi’s right to do whatever she wants, her cosmetic work looks downright off-kilter.
Anyway, fashion notes from Day #1: the polka-dotted jury photocall look was Jacquemus, and it’s interesting and fresh, even though I’m not a polka-dot person. It was cute though. Her evening/premiere look was also Jacquemus, a custom piece, paired with Chopard jewelry. This dress is totally whack, and I’m shocked that it’s custom. It doesn’t fit her! And it looks so dated and 1980s. I do appreciate that she brought out the big jewels though, and that Chopard necklace is epic.
Meanwhile, it looks like Demi was part of that same selling-AI-to-Hollywood meeting which included Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon. In Cannes, Demi got a question about AI and her answer was no bueno.
Demi Moore weighed into the debate surrounding artificial intelligence during the Cannes Film Festival jury press conference on Tuesday, saying that “AI is here” and Hollywood should “find ways in which we can work with it.”
Asked by Variety her thoughts on how AI is impacting the movie business and if there should be more regulation in place, Moore said: “Wow, that’s a big question. I think the reality is that to resist — I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness. AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it I think is a more valuable path to take.”
She added, “To your question of, are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know the answer to that. And so my inclination would be to say probably not.”
Moore, who was last at Cannes with her body horror hit “The Substance,” went on to say that “there’s beautiful aspects to being able to utilize” AI, but it can never replace the human experience or touch. “The truth is there really isn’t anything to fear because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical, it comes from the soul,” Moore said. “It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us who creates every day. And that they can never recreate through something that is technical.”
Earlier in the conference, Moore was asked if she believes speaking freely about politics can be detrimental to the movie business, to which she responded: “I would hope not.”
“Part of art is about expression, so if we start censoring ourselves then I think we shut down the very core of our creativity, which is where we can discover truth and answers,” said Moore, who was last at Cannes with her body horror hit “The Substance.”
What the actual f–k is that answer? “I think the reality is that to resist — I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness. AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose.” Against-ness breeds against-ness? Are you f–king joking? You can’t be against something because that breeds more contrarian opinions! The greatest trick the AI devil ever pulled is convincing people of AI’s inevitability and dominance. I’m so disappointed in Demi. With her AI-looking face.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I never liked her or her tiny dog.
Th polka dot dress was great. The AI answer was word salad.
All new or emerging technologies always hit initial resistance, as a millennial i have witnessed quite a few in the last three decades and now people cant even imagine life without them.
But those emerging technologies had buy-in from the youngest generations to experience them and be impacted by them. AI doesn’t have that, Gen Z HATES it.
Why do we need live actors at all if we can generate ones that we don’t have to pay?
She sounds pragmatic. I didn’t find her answer offensive, even if I find AI annoying to deal with.
Oh I love that polka dot dress. I’m a lover of polka dots, stripes, and rainbow colors. I don’t care if it’s twee.
It’s maybe twee until you realize there are polka dots suspended on wires coming out of the dress. Yikes.
No one is going to give a response that satisfies everyone but I thought Demi handled it well. I love the polka dot ensemble! And let’s please refrain from making too big an issue of her appearance.
The dress and bag is giving Wonder Bread packaging.
But she isn’t wrong about AI the issue is the expectations of CEOs and the reality are worlds apart. CEO’s threw out hundreds of thousands of employees to the curb. Expecting AI to seamlessly replace them. When the reality is, the tech is not fully there yet.
It’s something that can augment and help reduce repetitive tasks. But the mistakes it generates and some of the limited capabilities. On top of the costs with tokens and the natural resources it hoovers up to operate. Seems to me the cost outweighs the gains. But CEOs were sold a dream.
I love both of these looks. The polka dot dress with those sunglasses is so pretty and perfect for Cannes.
Ai data centers are poisoning the environment and driving energy costs that the corporations should be paying, up. Like your light bill going 84 percent up.
We better fight it.
Corporations and government are taking homes by eminent domain.
We better fight it.
AI bubbles induce psychosis.
We better fight it.
And finally garbage in is garbage out. It’s presenting opinions as fact. Bias drives the algorithms and Ai should only be a tool.
Right now we are the tool.
We better fight for laws and policies that protect community.
Oh yah one more thing Ai killed school girls in Iran.
We will be under the same scrutiny. So
We better fight it.
Yeah, I think this sums it up well. There are things that AI can help us with but the tech savants are turning it into a monster to rule the world. We never properly regulated social media and we’re paying a heavy price for that now. Now is the time to get AI under control before it ends up controlling us. The massive data centers alone are a huge 🚩. SM and AI should be treated as public utilities, not the personal playthings of sociopathic billionaires.
Exactly. I think we need to stop listening to the opinions of rich famous people in regards to AI. Because they are not the ones dealing with the realities of it. The datat centers are not in THEIR neighborhoods causing cancer, using up all the water and energy resources and causing electric bills to skyrocket. They are not losing THEIR jobs – yet – to it. AI is having ZERO effect on their lives at this point.
And if people can’t push back against AI and not fall into the myth of inevitability – (which is simply a defeatist way of looking at life in general – nothing is inevitable), how are they going to have the strength and courage to push back against everything else happening in this world right now? It’s giving “comply and you will be safe” – which is a lie.
I’ll say something nice: both of her looks were absolutely fabulous.
I still find it interesting the actresses that this “Don’t fight AI’ script is coming from. They are all very established with huge portfolios of work. I still think deep down they are very rich people who believe that their images can be used in AI, so they can get paid even more money that they don’t need while not having to work.
Ai is the new rich folks toy that they’re all going to rush to “get in on”. I think its the new crypto currency and seeing how people are becoming more and more aware of that we’re being spied on . I honestly don’t think it’s going to work out the way THEY keep trying to make it.
I think folks need to come to terms with the fact that most of these celebs are vapid, not very bright, privileged and don’t actually care about anything and anyone outside of their bubble. I came to that realization awhile ago and it’s made me stop expecting much from any of them. So I am not disappointed. I am not surprised. This is on brand for someone who has spent 95% of their lives as a Hollywood star. She has no concept of reality.