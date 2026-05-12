Princess Kate will receive the ‘Primo Tricolore,’ Reggio Emilia’s highest honor

The Princess of Wales will arrive in northern Italy tomorrow, and she’ll stay overnight on Wednesday. I don’t know how many events she has planned for her (less than) 48-hour whirlwind trip, but my prediction is “fewer than four.” Kate’s stated goal for this Italian trip is to “dig into Reggio Emilia’s internationally recognized approach to early childhood education.” But something else is going to happen during her visit: she’s going to receive an award for being keen.

The Princess of Wales will be presented with the “Primo Tricolore” – Reggio Emilia’s highest honour – in recognition of her Early Years work, Hello can reveal. Kate will be given the green, white and red flag that inspired modern-day Italy’s national symbol during her stay in the northern Italian city this week.

The Italian flag was first created in Reggio Emilia in 1797, long before the unification of Italy in 1861. The original version, bearing the coat of arms of the Cispadane Republic – four arrows surrounded by a laurel wreath, was later adopted to represent the entire country.

The city’s Mayor, Marco Massari told a council session: “We consider this visit truly prestigious because it highlights one of the experiences that make our city a model known and appreciated worldwide.

“We are convinced that the visit of a woman who uses her popularity as a vehicle for spreading educational approaches in harmony with the Reggio Approach is of great importance.”The Princess is visiting in her capacity as patron of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, rather than at the request of the UK government, so the presentation will likely happen behind closed doors rather than at a public ceremony.

[From Hello Magazine]

You know what I find amusing? Kate is known – perhaps even renowned – for her diplomatic flag-dressing. Y’all know that she’s probably already planned to wear variations of green, red and white in honor of Italy’s flag. And now they’re going to actually present her with a flag!! I have some very strong suspicions that Kensington Palace’s cracked-out busy-work team persuaded the Italians to give Kate some kind of honor.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Princess Kate will receive the ‘Primo Tricolore,’ Reggio Emilia’s highest honor”

  1. Tessa says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:05 am

    What work. She is not an expert
    There are scholars who really should be honored for work on early childhood not keen. How was this award arranged for keen. She has no background in the field and contributes nothing

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      May 12, 2026 at 8:12 am

      They literally say she’s getting it for being popular lol. That her popularity will bring exposure…which, sorry dude, but no it won’t. Unless by ‘exposure’ you mean your educational system will now go bankrupt and have to shut down. That’s the only kind of legacy Keen leaves behind.

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      May 12, 2026 at 9:54 am

      Yes, there’s no actual work. They’re perpetually “learning”, but they don’t center the organizations they’re learning from enough to benefit them, and they never synthesize the information into anything new. They don’t fundraise or bring gifts, the organizations are treated as their photo backdrops.

      There’s also not going to be some blockbuster auction of coat dresses for a cause they really believe in, like Diana did. One, none of the product (people or dresses) are iconic, and two, even if someone wanted the black Prince Philip coat dress, how would you know which one it was?

      Reply
  2. Hypocrisy says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:08 am

    Good grief. Is her “peace prize” coming next.. they need to stop giving awards to horrible people who accomplish nothing, and benefit no one. Face it she got the award for who she married not for any other reason.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:09 am

    This is an insult to educators and scholars who really worked hard. Pipp a actually know more about the subject and g or a degree such a farce

    Reply
  4. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:09 am

    Of course they did. “It would mean so much to the Princess, if she could take back a token of esteem from the people of the region,” etc….. the thing about republics — France, Italy, Germany, the U.S. — is that we’re very free with these kinds of honours and distinctions. Sure. You want a prize? Here you go, kid.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:13 am

    Not all find her popular. Keens sister knows more about the subject

    Reply
  6. Dee(2) says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:13 am

    If she’s going to learn, why should they give her an award? An award for being interested? Okay. This just sounds like they need to make this trip look somewhat less like the complete PR / busy work endeavor that it actually is.

    And how much digging deep can you do in an overnight trip? Is she going to work a 12-hour day where she’s meeting with people all day long and sitting in on conferences so that she can soak up as much information in as short a time as possible?

    Or is she going to do like she does in England? Meet with people for 30 minutes, ask the same general questions that she could have gotten an answer about from their website, and then into her Range Rover to wave goodbye?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 12, 2026 at 8:55 am

      My guess is she will do 6 events total – a meet and greet when she arrives, a visit to a school that will be spun into two or three events, a reception at night, and then an event Thursday morning before she departs. So 5 or 6 and notice I’m blending some of those things, lol. But that’s what I anticipate from her.

      I thought the line about how this was not on behalf of the UK government was interesting. It just seemed put there to remind us that Kate refuses to travel when the government asks. But give her a pretty flag pin and she’s all in.

      Reply
      • IFoxi says:
        May 12, 2026 at 10:08 am

        I really noticed the “not a govt trip” also. Or, as they said.. not public facing. Can’t have the poor goose possibly subjected to “heckling”

  7. Tessa says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:14 am

    Maybe her nay cha series will get some sort of award now.

    Reply
  8. Me at home says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:25 am

    This sounds like giving her the keys to the city. I mean, this is what mayors have done for centuries, plus a dollop of insincere praise, when a high-ranking royal visits. It’s not exactly an amazing honor.

    The big questions are whether she’s be able to squeeze shopping into one of those two half-days, and will the press report on it. Maybe she’ll have a rack of clothing brought to her hotel room.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 12, 2026 at 8:55 am

      Yes, I think it’s the equivalent of that. It’s from the city, not from any type of educational organization etc.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 12, 2026 at 9:13 am

      This is about who she married not anything she’s done, but we are in a world where awarding rich idiots for nothing is far too common.

      Reply
  9. Susan Collins says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:30 am

    “Work”! She doesn’t know the meaning of the word work!! This is so trumpian in that she will receive an award for showing up and being the air head she truly is!!!

    Reply
  10. Cerys says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:40 am

    Maybe the award is for services to the wig industry?

    Reply
  11. Kittenmom says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:49 am

    Sounds like a great opportunity to swan around and get photos taken!

    Reply
  12. jais says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:54 am

    I’m still convinced that this trip is a response to the Sussex Australian trip. As in, look I do trips too. A whole night in Italy.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 12, 2026 at 8:56 am

      You know, Jais!, she’s recovering from cancer. You might have more compassion.

      (sarcasm bc you know some people on here will not get it.)

      Reply
      • jais says:
        May 12, 2026 at 9:06 am

        True, Becks1, what was I thinking? It’s not like she just had a month long vacation with her kids in which she likely left the country for part of it.

  13. Amy Bee says:
    May 12, 2026 at 8:55 am

    Didn’t the royalists and derangers tell us that royals don’t receive awards they give them? What’s changed, where’s the outrage?

    Reply
  14. Ken says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:01 am

    So am I right? Thinking this is a private personal visit then Mmmmmh….. interesting

    Reply
  15. Gabby says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:17 am

    I’m Italian-American, but my people are from Calabria and Naples. I have a few hand gestures appropriate for her. None of which are an honor.

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:50 am

    This is all so performative. I mean, I understand the motivation of Reggio Emilio — they probably do this whenever someone relatively famous highlights their work.

    What I will never understand is how the rota keeps propping Kate! up. She’s so dull and incurious.

    Reply
  17. Nanea says:
    May 12, 2026 at 10:02 am

    Reggio Emilia and/or the mayor should be ashamed, seriously.

    This woman has never done anything but shown her ass, literally and figuratively.

    And while Mumblina may be popular with the Derangers, just because she’s managed to wear wigs and tiaras without experiencing major mishaps, she most certainly isn’t popular among educators and early childhood experts.

    Reply
  18. Irisrose says:
    May 12, 2026 at 10:04 am

    This is as silly as her getting a sash/ribbon from Tuvalu years ago for ‘environmental work’.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment