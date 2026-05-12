Princess Kate will receive the ‘Primo Tricolore,’ Reggio Emilia’s highest honor

The Princess of Wales will arrive in northern Italy tomorrow, and she’ll stay overnight on Wednesday. I don’t know how many events she has planned for her (less than) 48-hour whirlwind trip, but my prediction is “fewer than four.” Kate’s stated goal for this Italian trip is to “dig into Reggio Emilia’s internationally recognized approach to early childhood education.” But something else is going to happen during her visit: she’s going to receive an award for being keen.
The Princess of Wales will be presented with the “Primo Tricolore” – Reggio Emilia’s highest honour – in recognition of her Early Years work, Hello can reveal. Kate will be given the green, white and red flag that inspired modern-day Italy’s national symbol during her stay in the northern Italian city this week.
The Italian flag was first created in Reggio Emilia in 1797, long before the unification of Italy in 1861. The original version, bearing the coat of arms of the Cispadane Republic – four arrows surrounded by a laurel wreath, was later adopted to represent the entire country.
The city’s Mayor, Marco Massari told a council session: “We consider this visit truly prestigious because it highlights one of the experiences that make our city a model known and appreciated worldwide.
“We are convinced that the visit of a woman who uses her popularity as a vehicle for spreading educational approaches in harmony with the Reggio Approach is of great importance.”The Princess is visiting in her capacity as patron of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, rather than at the request of the UK government, so the presentation will likely happen behind closed doors rather than at a public ceremony.
[From Hello Magazine]
You know what I find amusing? Kate is known – perhaps even renowned – for her diplomatic flag-dressing. Y’all know that she’s probably already planned to wear variations of green, red and white in honor of Italy’s flag. And now they’re going to actually present her with a flag!! I have some very strong suspicions that Kensington Palace’s cracked-out busy-work team persuaded the Italians to give Kate some kind of honor.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales visits Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week 2026 as a Patron of Place2Be, a UK children’s mental health charity.,Image: 1074380180, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales before the state banquet for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084697581, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she meets families with babies and young children to discuss research during the launch of “Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development” at the University of East London on May 06, 2026 in London, England. The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched the new resource, which highlights the role of loving and responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.,Image: 1096899968, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
06/05/2026. London, UK. The Princess met families with babies and young children and discussed the research and the importance of having a trusted network of professionals who can offer clear, consistent advice early in a child’s life. Her Royal Highness visited the University of East London’s Institute for the Science of Early Years and Youth. The Princess then met students on early years courses. Her Royal Highness also met Vice Chancellors and Further Education College Chief Executives from around the UK.,Image: 1096963797, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
08/05/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Garden Parties celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom. The Parties will recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.,Image: 1097519856, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
08/05/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Garden Parties celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom. The Parties will recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.,Image: 1097519925, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
Celebrities arrive at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Feb 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Place2Be, a UK children’s mental health charity, visiting Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, south London, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week 2026
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Feb 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
What work. She is not an expert
There are scholars who really should be honored for work on early childhood not keen. How was this award arranged for keen. She has no background in the field and contributes nothing
They literally say she’s getting it for being popular lol. That her popularity will bring exposure…which, sorry dude, but no it won’t. Unless by ‘exposure’ you mean your educational system will now go bankrupt and have to shut down. That’s the only kind of legacy Keen leaves behind.
Yes, there’s no actual work. They’re perpetually “learning”, but they don’t center the organizations they’re learning from enough to benefit them, and they never synthesize the information into anything new. They don’t fundraise or bring gifts, the organizations are treated as their photo backdrops.
There’s also not going to be some blockbuster auction of coat dresses for a cause they really believe in, like Diana did. One, none of the product (people or dresses) are iconic, and two, even if someone wanted the black Prince Philip coat dress, how would you know which one it was?
Good grief. Is her “peace prize” coming next.. they need to stop giving awards to horrible people who accomplish nothing, and benefit no one. Face it she got the award for who she married not for any other reason.
This is an insult to educators and scholars who really worked hard. Pipp a actually know more about the subject and g or a degree such a farce
Of course they did. “It would mean so much to the Princess, if she could take back a token of esteem from the people of the region,” etc….. the thing about republics — France, Italy, Germany, the U.S. — is that we’re very free with these kinds of honours and distinctions. Sure. You want a prize? Here you go, kid.
Not all find her popular. Keens sister knows more about the subject
If she’s going to learn, why should they give her an award? An award for being interested? Okay. This just sounds like they need to make this trip look somewhat less like the complete PR / busy work endeavor that it actually is.
And how much digging deep can you do in an overnight trip? Is she going to work a 12-hour day where she’s meeting with people all day long and sitting in on conferences so that she can soak up as much information in as short a time as possible?
Or is she going to do like she does in England? Meet with people for 30 minutes, ask the same general questions that she could have gotten an answer about from their website, and then into her Range Rover to wave goodbye?
My guess is she will do 6 events total – a meet and greet when she arrives, a visit to a school that will be spun into two or three events, a reception at night, and then an event Thursday morning before she departs. So 5 or 6 and notice I’m blending some of those things, lol. But that’s what I anticipate from her.
I thought the line about how this was not on behalf of the UK government was interesting. It just seemed put there to remind us that Kate refuses to travel when the government asks. But give her a pretty flag pin and she’s all in.
I really noticed the “not a govt trip” also. Or, as they said.. not public facing. Can’t have the poor goose possibly subjected to “heckling”
Maybe her nay cha series will get some sort of award now.
Only if there is an award for the most likely video to bore yourself to death with..
This sounds like giving her the keys to the city. I mean, this is what mayors have done for centuries, plus a dollop of insincere praise, when a high-ranking royal visits. It’s not exactly an amazing honor.
The big questions are whether she’s be able to squeeze shopping into one of those two half-days, and will the press report on it. Maybe she’ll have a rack of clothing brought to her hotel room.
Yes, I think it’s the equivalent of that. It’s from the city, not from any type of educational organization etc.
This is about who she married not anything she’s done, but we are in a world where awarding rich idiots for nothing is far too common.
“Work”! She doesn’t know the meaning of the word work!! This is so trumpian in that she will receive an award for showing up and being the air head she truly is!!!
Maybe the award is for services to the wig industry?
Sounds like a great opportunity to swan around and get photos taken!
I’m still convinced that this trip is a response to the Sussex Australian trip. As in, look I do trips too. A whole night in Italy.
You know, Jais!, she’s recovering from cancer. You might have more compassion.
(sarcasm bc you know some people on here will not get it.)
True, Becks1, what was I thinking? It’s not like she just had a month long vacation with her kids in which she likely left the country for part of it.
Didn’t the royalists and derangers tell us that royals don’t receive awards they give them? What’s changed, where’s the outrage?
So am I right? Thinking this is a private personal visit then Mmmmmh….. interesting
I’m Italian-American, but my people are from Calabria and Naples. I have a few hand gestures appropriate for her. None of which are an honor.
This is all so performative. I mean, I understand the motivation of Reggio Emilio — they probably do this whenever someone relatively famous highlights their work.
What I will never understand is how the rota keeps propping Kate! up. She’s so dull and incurious.
Reggio Emilia and/or the mayor should be ashamed, seriously.
This woman has never done anything but shown her ass, literally and figuratively.
And while Mumblina may be popular with the Derangers, just because she’s managed to wear wigs and tiaras without experiencing major mishaps, she most certainly isn’t popular among educators and early childhood experts.
This is as silly as her getting a sash/ribbon from Tuvalu years ago for ‘environmental work’.