Princess Kate will receive the ‘Primo Tricolore,’ Reggio Emilia’s highest honor

The Princess of Wales will arrive in northern Italy tomorrow, and she’ll stay overnight on Wednesday. I don’t know how many events she has planned for her (less than) 48-hour whirlwind trip, but my prediction is “fewer than four.” Kate’s stated goal for this Italian trip is to “dig into Reggio Emilia’s internationally recognized approach to early childhood education.” But something else is going to happen during her visit: she’s going to receive an award for being keen.

The Princess of Wales will be presented with the “Primo Tricolore” – Reggio Emilia’s highest honour – in recognition of her Early Years work, Hello can reveal. Kate will be given the green, white and red flag that inspired modern-day Italy’s national symbol during her stay in the northern Italian city this week.

The Italian flag was first created in Reggio Emilia in 1797, long before the unification of Italy in 1861. The original version, bearing the coat of arms of the Cispadane Republic – four arrows surrounded by a laurel wreath, was later adopted to represent the entire country.

The city’s Mayor, Marco Massari told a council session: “We consider this visit truly prestigious because it highlights one of the experiences that make our city a model known and appreciated worldwide.

“We are convinced that the visit of a woman who uses her popularity as a vehicle for spreading educational approaches in harmony with the Reggio Approach is of great importance.”The Princess is visiting in her capacity as patron of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, rather than at the request of the UK government, so the presentation will likely happen behind closed doors rather than at a public ceremony.